The List: Homebuilders, April 2, 2017

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Apr 3, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Company Year established Total sales volume Total homes sold Average closing price Top local executive
1 D.R. Horton
1081 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 141
Henderson, NV 89014
702-635-3600 • drhorton.com/nevada		 1978 $373,443,484 1,107 $337,347 David Auld, CEO
2 Lennar
2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 120
Henderson, NV 89074
800-509-4979 • lennar.com		 1954 $344,873,386 902 $382,343 Stuart Miller, CEO
3 KB Home
5795 Badura Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-266-8500 • kbhome.com/new-homes-las-vegas		 1957 $277,988,811 867 $320,633 Jeffrey Mezger, CEO
4 Calatlantic Homes
9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 240
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-840-2700 • calatlantichomes.com		 1967 $243,183,012 733 $331,764 Larry Nicholson, CEO
5 Richmond American Homes
7770 S. Dean Martin Drive, Suite 308
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-617-8400 • richmondamerican.com/Nevada		 1987 $241,627,826 682 $354,293 Nicole Bloom, division president
6 Pulte Homes
8345 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-914-4800 • pulte.com		 1950 $230,352,822 569 $404,838 Ryan Marshall, CEO
7 Pardee Homes
4675 W. Teco Ave., Suite 115
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-614-1400 • pardeehomes.com		 1921 $179,883,164 458 $392,758 Klif Andrews, division president
8 William Lyon Homes
1820 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-263-8200 • lyonhomes.com/nevada		 1987 $176,621,071 253 $698,107 Matthew Zaist, CEO
9 Toll Brothers
1140 N. Town Center, Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-243-9800 • tollbrothers.com		 1967 $152,049,664 256 $593,944 Douglas Yearley Jr., CEO
10 American West Homes
250 E. Pilot Road, Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-736-6434 • americanwesthomes.com		 Did not disclose $142,626,588 381 $374,348 Did not disclose
11 Century Communities
6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 400
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-873-5338 • centurycommunities.com		 2002 $140,098,230 410 $341,703 Dale and Robert Francescon, co-CEOs, chairmen
12 Woodside Homes
3855 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-889-7800 • woodsidehomes.com		 1977 $121,813,260 316 $385,485 Joel Shine, CEO
13 Beazer Homes
1000 Abernathy Road, Suite 260
Atlanta, NV 30328
770-829-3700 • beazer.com		 Did not disclose $54,740,409 191 $286,599 Allan Merrill, CEO
14 Harmony Homes
8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-478-8375 • harmonyhomes.com		 Did not disclose $41,957,190 162 $258,995 Robert Beville, division president
15 Shea Homes
5840 Summit Greens St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
702-425-1701 • sheahomes.com		 1968 $31,646,112 102 $310,256 Roberto Selva, CEO
16 Storybook Homes
3585 S. Town Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-325-0242 • sbhlv.com		 Did not disclose $30,887,955 105 $294,171 Did not disclose
17 Summit Homes
3281 Grayson Lake Court, Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-365-8588 • summithomesnv.com		 Did not disclose $27,901,600 100 $279,016 Nathan White, manager
18 Warmington Homes
6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 350
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-248-4883 • homesbywarmington.com/las-vegas-homes		 1926 $15,261,064 52 $293,482 David Clark, president
19 Pinnacle Homes
9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 190
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-228-0720 • pinnaclelv.com		 1992 $13,935,480 15 $929,032 Brian Stolar, CEO, founder, president
20 Signature Homes
9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-799-9598 • signaturenv.com		 1978 $5,144,832 24 $214,368 Richard Plaster, president

* Sales for D.R. Horton includes is Express and Emerald divisions.

Source: SalesTraq and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

