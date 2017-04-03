The List: Homebuilders, April 2, 2017
|Company
|Year established
|Total sales volume
|Total homes sold
|Average closing price
|Top local executive
|1
|D.R. Horton
1081 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 141
Henderson, NV 89014
702-635-3600 • drhorton.com/nevada
|1978
|$373,443,484
|1,107
|$337,347
|David Auld, CEO
|2
|Lennar
2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 120
Henderson, NV 89074
800-509-4979 • lennar.com
|1954
|$344,873,386
|902
|$382,343
|Stuart Miller, CEO
|3
|KB Home
5795 Badura Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-266-8500 • kbhome.com/new-homes-las-vegas
|1957
|$277,988,811
|867
|$320,633
|Jeffrey Mezger, CEO
|4
|Calatlantic Homes
9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 240
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-840-2700 • calatlantichomes.com
|1967
|$243,183,012
|733
|$331,764
|Larry Nicholson, CEO
|5
|Richmond American Homes
7770 S. Dean Martin Drive, Suite 308
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-617-8400 • richmondamerican.com/Nevada
|1987
|$241,627,826
|682
|$354,293
|Nicole Bloom, division president
|6
|Pulte Homes
8345 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-914-4800 • pulte.com
|1950
|$230,352,822
|569
|$404,838
|Ryan Marshall, CEO
|7
|Pardee Homes
4675 W. Teco Ave., Suite 115
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-614-1400 • pardeehomes.com
|1921
|$179,883,164
|458
|$392,758
|Klif Andrews, division president
|8
|William Lyon Homes
1820 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-263-8200 • lyonhomes.com/nevada
|1987
|$176,621,071
|253
|$698,107
|Matthew Zaist, CEO
|9
|Toll Brothers
1140 N. Town Center, Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-243-9800 • tollbrothers.com
|1967
|$152,049,664
|256
|$593,944
|Douglas Yearley Jr., CEO
|10
|American West Homes
250 E. Pilot Road, Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-736-6434 • americanwesthomes.com
|Did not disclose
|$142,626,588
|381
|$374,348
|Did not disclose
|11
|Century Communities
6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 400
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-873-5338 • centurycommunities.com
|2002
|$140,098,230
|410
|$341,703
|Dale and Robert Francescon, co-CEOs, chairmen
|12
|Woodside Homes
3855 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-889-7800 • woodsidehomes.com
|1977
|$121,813,260
|316
|$385,485
|Joel Shine, CEO
|13
|Beazer Homes
1000 Abernathy Road, Suite 260
Atlanta, NV 30328
770-829-3700 • beazer.com
|Did not disclose
|$54,740,409
|191
|$286,599
|Allan Merrill, CEO
|14
|Harmony Homes
8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-478-8375 • harmonyhomes.com
|Did not disclose
|$41,957,190
|162
|$258,995
|Robert Beville, division president
|15
|Shea Homes
5840 Summit Greens St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
702-425-1701 • sheahomes.com
|1968
|$31,646,112
|102
|$310,256
|Roberto Selva, CEO
|16
|Storybook Homes
3585 S. Town Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-325-0242 • sbhlv.com
|Did not disclose
|$30,887,955
|105
|$294,171
|Did not disclose
|17
|Summit Homes
3281 Grayson Lake Court, Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-365-8588 • summithomesnv.com
|Did not disclose
|$27,901,600
|100
|$279,016
|Nathan White, manager
|18
|Warmington Homes
6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 350
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-248-4883 • homesbywarmington.com/las-vegas-homes
|1926
|$15,261,064
|52
|$293,482
|David Clark, president
|19
|Pinnacle Homes
9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 190
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-228-0720 • pinnaclelv.com
|1992
|$13,935,480
|15
|$929,032
|Brian Stolar, CEO, founder, president
|20
|Signature Homes
9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-799-9598 • signaturenv.com
|1978
|$5,144,832
|24
|$214,368
|Richard Plaster, president
* Sales for D.R. Horton includes is Express and Emerald divisions.
Source: SalesTraq and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
