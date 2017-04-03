The List: Homebuilders, April 2, 2017

Company Year established Total sales volume Total homes sold Average closing price Top local executive 1 D.R. Horton

1081 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite 141

Henderson, NV 89014

702-635-3600 • drhorton.com/nevada 1978 $373,443,484 1,107 $337,347 David Auld, CEO 2 Lennar

2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 120

Henderson, NV 89074

800-509-4979 • lennar.com 1954 $344,873,386 902 $382,343 Stuart Miller, CEO 3 KB Home

5795 Badura Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-266-8500 • kbhome.com/new-homes-las-vegas 1957 $277,988,811 867 $320,633 Jeffrey Mezger, CEO 4 Calatlantic Homes

9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-840-2700 • calatlantichomes.com 1967 $243,183,012 733 $331,764 Larry Nicholson, CEO 5 Richmond American Homes

7770 S. Dean Martin Drive, Suite 308

Las Vegas, NV 89139

702-617-8400 • richmondamerican.com/Nevada 1987 $241,627,826 682 $354,293 Nicole Bloom, division president 6 Pulte Homes

8345 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-914-4800 • pulte.com 1950 $230,352,822 569 $404,838 Ryan Marshall, CEO 7 Pardee Homes

4675 W. Teco Ave., Suite 115

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-614-1400 • pardeehomes.com 1921 $179,883,164 458 $392,758 Klif Andrews, division president 8 William Lyon Homes

1820 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-263-8200 • lyonhomes.com/nevada 1987 $176,621,071 253 $698,107 Matthew Zaist, CEO 9 Toll Brothers

1140 N. Town Center, Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-243-9800 • tollbrothers.com 1967 $152,049,664 256 $593,944 Douglas Yearley Jr., CEO 10 American West Homes

250 E. Pilot Road, Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-736-6434 • americanwesthomes.com Did not disclose $142,626,588 381 $374,348 Did not disclose 11 Century Communities

6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 400

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-873-5338 • centurycommunities.com 2002 $140,098,230 410 $341,703 Dale and Robert Francescon, co-CEOs, chairmen 12 Woodside Homes

3855 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-889-7800 • woodsidehomes.com 1977 $121,813,260 316 $385,485 Joel Shine, CEO 13 Beazer Homes

1000 Abernathy Road, Suite 260

Atlanta, NV 30328

770-829-3700 • beazer.com Did not disclose $54,740,409 191 $286,599 Allan Merrill, CEO 14 Harmony Homes

8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-478-8375 • harmonyhomes.com Did not disclose $41,957,190 162 $258,995 Robert Beville, division president 15 Shea Homes

5840 Summit Greens St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89081

702-425-1701 • sheahomes.com 1968 $31,646,112 102 $310,256 Roberto Selva, CEO 16 Storybook Homes

3585 S. Town Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-325-0242 • sbhlv.com Did not disclose $30,887,955 105 $294,171 Did not disclose 17 Summit Homes

3281 Grayson Lake Court, Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89129

702-365-8588 • summithomesnv.com Did not disclose $27,901,600 100 $279,016 Nathan White, manager 18 Warmington Homes

6725 Via Austi Parkway, Suite 350

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-248-4883 • homesbywarmington.com/las-vegas-homes 1926 $15,261,064 52 $293,482 David Clark, president 19 Pinnacle Homes

9225 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 190

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-228-0720 • pinnaclelv.com 1992 $13,935,480 15 $929,032 Brian Stolar, CEO, founder, president 20 Signature Homes

9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-799-9598 • signaturenv.com 1978 $5,144,832 24 $214,368 Richard Plaster, president

* Sales for D.R. Horton includes is Express and Emerald divisions.

Source: SalesTraq and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

Share