The Data: April 9-15

BANKRUPTCIES

Chapter 11

Jankosa Inc.

1600 N. Jones Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89108

Attorney: Roger Croteau at [email protected]

Black Mountain Golf & County Club

500 Greenway Road

Henderson, NV 89015

Attorney: Candace Carlyon at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

April 13

2:15 p.m.

Molasky Family Park ballfield

Clark County, 604394

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

April 14

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at the Clark County Detention Center and North Valley Correctional Complex

Clark County, 604409

Deon Ford at [email protected]

April 20

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Sandy Valley Peace Park improvements: new groundwater supply well

Clark County, 604420

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

April 21

3 p.m.

Printing and mailing of notice of values form

Clark County, 604336

Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]

April 25

2:15 p.m.

Molasky Family Park & Lewis Family Park: trail resurfacing

Clark County, 604424

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

April 28

Midnight

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at social services - pinto

Clark County, 604411

Deon Ford at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract flood control channel maintenance

Clark County, 604415

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$33,500,000 for 320 apartment, multifamily

501 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson 89015

Landlord: Victory Village 2004,

Landlord agent: Tom Naseef, Garry Cuff and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International

Buyer: Gleiberman Investment

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$12,000,000 for 130,798 square feet, office

5330, 5370 and 5420 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas 89113

Landlord: Robb Evans and Associates

Landlord agent: Mike Young of IRELV and Christina Roush of HB Properties

Buyer: Lip Durango 3

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$10,250,000 for 42,024 square feet, retail

6525, 6545 and 6565 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89148

Landlord: Monterey Vista Village Center

Landlord agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young

Buyer: Family First Real Estate

Buyer agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young

$8,500,000 for 41,556 square feet, retail

3525-3575 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89147

Landlord: Apache Center

Landlord agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young

Buyer: Monterey Vista Village Center

Buyer agent: N/A

$6,800,000 for 19,530 square feet, medical office

2611 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway and 3025 S. Rainbow Blvd., Henderson and Las Vegas 89052 and 89146

Landlord: Sundant Limited Partnership

Landlord agent: Mike Young of IREPLV

Buyer: West Valley Medical

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$5,850,000 for 61,881 square feet, retail

4343 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130

Landlord: 4343 N. Rancho Drive LLC

Landlord agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young

Buyer: Royal Investors Group

Buyer agent: N/A

$5,500,000 for 18,147 square feet, medical office

1330 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Landlord: Healthcare Realty Trust

Landlord agent: Andrew Kilduff and Stacy Scheer of Colliers International

Buyer: Chrystie Street Corp.

Buyer agent: Tom Nasee and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International

$3,990,000 for 269,636 square feet, retail

330 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas 89183

Landlord: BCP-Silverado & Bermuda

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Buyer: Thomas Obata

Buyer agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International

$2,800,000 for 9,583 square feet, medical office

6210 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149

Landlord: Centennial Primary Care Owners

Landlord agent: Mike Young of IREPLV

Buyer: Bruning Enterprises

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$900,000 for 8,175 square feet, retail

6565 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas 89156

Landlord: Henri Moradi

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Buyer: E.J. Polati Trust

Buyer agent: Brian Fike of Colliers International

$600,000 for 0.94 acres, land

Osa Blanca Road and North Tee Pee Lane, Las Vegas 89166

Landlord: Gragson Buffalo Five

Landlord agent: Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International

Buyer: Cox Communications Las Vegas

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

S3 Engineers

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Richard Warren

Safari Custom Upholstery

License type: General retail sales

Address: 660 Middlegate Road, Henderson

Owner: Ronald Gonzales

Salamander Armoury

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 304 N. Kiel St., Henderson

Owner: James Paul Hrisoulas

Sandra Lutrario

License type: Bookkeeping

Address: 2982 Gettysburg Ave., Henderson

Owner: Sandra Lutrario

Sandra Nitta

License type: Personal services

Address: 59 Desert Sunflower Circle, Henderson

Owner: Sandra Nitta

Sandra Pratt

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Sandra Pratt

Sandrasoclean

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 520 Summit Drive, Henderson

Owner: Sandra Lister

Sandy French Hospitality

License type: Short-term residential rental property management

Address: 2220 Diamond Bar Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Sandy French Hospitality

Sansational Sweets

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4375 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Sandra Granger Jenkins

Sarahi’s Discount

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1610 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Quintero

Sauce Shop

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B21, Las Vegas

Owner: Reshard Edwards

Savage Designs

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2276 Laramine River Drive, Henderson

Owner: Nigel Jeremiah Jones

Sayuri Sugitani

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Sayuri Sugitani

SBS (Sarah Balabagan Sereno) Kakanin

License type: Restaurant

Address: 8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Sarah Balabagan Sereno

Sears Optical Shop # 1142

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1245 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: Cole Vision Corporation

Send Me an Angel Housekeeping Service

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 1175 King Arthur Court, Henderson

Owner: Colleen Milliken

Seven Hills Endodontics and Microsurgery

License type: Dental office

Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Adam Gatan P.C.

Shakespeare’s Grille & Pub

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: 790 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson

Owner: H & A Enterprises

Shaoling Luo

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1006 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Shaoling Luo

Sharon Brodeur

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson

Owner: Sharon Brodeur

Shelly’s Pool Service

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 1917 Bearden Ave., Henderson

Owner: Shelly Marie Corcoran

Shirley’s Hair Salon

License type: Personal services

Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Shirley Donahue

Silhouette Bridal

License type: Clothing sales

Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: LVBridal

Silver Bull Printing & Graphics

License type: General retail sales

Address: 431 Max Court, Henderson

Owner: Debra Durham

Silver Kwon Hess

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Silver Hess

Sin City Cycle Parts

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Alpha Powersports

Sin Saveur

License type: Restaurant

Address: 8490 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Art of Cooking

Sistas Boutique

License type: General retail sales

Address: 40 N. Fogg St., Las Vegas

Owner: Sirenthea Jenkins

Skye Canyon Home Inspection Services

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Best International Business Group

SMAE Games

License type: Secondhand dealer

Address: 402 Ilmenite Way, Henderson

Owner: Aaron Monica

SmartStyle # 3328

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 540 Marks St., Henderson

Owner: Minnesota Regis Corp.

Smokes & Vapors 6

License type: Product sales including tobacco

Address: 10960 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Rocket Singhs

Sonovision

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 508 Feliz Contado Court, Henderson

Owner: George Drenes

Sonrisa Grill

License types: Restaurant/restaurant with bar

Address: 30 Via Brianza, Henderson

Owner: 3 Amigos LLV

Southern Hills Pest Control

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ladona Henrie and James Bruce Henrie

Southwest Treasures

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 47 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Henderson

Owner: Homerun Enterprises

Spicy Camel Trading Co.

License type: Food sales

Address: 2205 Spartan View Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Acerola To Za’atar

Spurlocks Gun Store

License types: Gross revenue and secondhand dealer

Address: 22 W. Pacific Ave., Henderson

Owner: Four Thirteen

Sqonder

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Tremayne Duhayney and Wendy Quintanilla

Star Bright Cleaners

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Bachhong Khong

Stiltwerks

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4613 Charger Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Stiltwerks

Stitching Angels

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2468 Rue Bienville Way, Henderson

Owner: Linda Lockhart

Stock Studio

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2148 Paganini Ave., Henderson

Owner: Lisa Huizinga

Storytime Magic

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 1131 Galangate Ave., Henderson

Owner: William Greenberg

Structural Services

License type: Express or delivery service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Corina Masannat

Studio M Las Vegas

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 917 Contadero Place, Las Vegas

Owner: Diane Giusti

Style 5

License type: Personal services

Address: 1600 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: F. Russo

Summit Receivables

License type: Collection agency

Address: 1291 W. Galleria Drive, Henderson

Owner: GMA Investments

Sunridge Animal Hospital

License type: Veterinary office

Address: 10850 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Maggiemay

Sunrise Gift & Novelty

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2245 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite F, Las Vegas

Owner: I&M Enterprises

Sunset Pizzeria Downtown

License types: Restaurant and urban lounge

Address: 203 S. Water St., Henderson

Owner: 12 1/2 Step

Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

License type: Gaming nonrestricted

Address: 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: NP Sunset

Superior Handyman Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 400 Mackay St., Henderson

Owner: Omar Diaz

Taco y Taco Mexican Eatery & Bar

License type: Restaurant with bar

Address: 9470 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: La Cocina

Tandusco

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 1810 Pinto Road, Henderson

Owner: Adrian Clark

Tavern at the Falls

License type: Catering

Address: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Sun City Summerlin Community Association

Tech Two Service

License type: Automotive services

Address: 320 E. Basic Road, Henderson

Owner: John Oertel

Tee Shots

License types: Gaming restricted, tavern — liquor, and restaurant

Address: 2200 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Green Horizons Group

Temo’s Maintenance Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 624 Badlands Ave., Henderson

Owner: Cuauhtemoc Arias

Teriyaki Madness

License type: Restaurant

Address: 43 S. Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: G&S Madness

Terrible’s #212

License type: Beer, wine, spirit-based product off-sale

Address: 201 N. Pecos Road, Henderson

Owner: Henderson Car Wash Investments

TGI Friday’s

License type: Restaurant with bar

Address: 4330 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Briad Restaurant Group

The Artful Soul

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2020 Evansdale St., Henderson

Owner: Marcea Reid

The Bar @ Trails Village

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: 1916 Village Center Circle, Suites 6-8, Las Vegas

Owner: S2W LLC

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

License type: Restaurant

Address: 10604 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: LVCI Horizon

The Coop

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 1925 Village Center Circle, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Coop LV LLC

The Dojang

License type: Personal services

Address: 10525 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Daewoojeon Limited Liability Company

The Goldmine Tavern

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: 23 S. Water St., Henderson

Owner: B & T Gaming

The Granite Corporation

License type: Contractor

Address: 3323 Western Ave. , Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

The Janas Treasures

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Elsa Kastner

The M Race and Sports Book

License type: Gaming nonrestricted

Address: 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Henderson

Owner: CG Technology

The Players Club

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: 75 S. Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: Radman Hosipitality

The Source

License type: Medical marijuana dispensary

Address: 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Henderson Organic Remedies

The UPS Store # 1519

License type: Mail/postal services

Address: 631 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: C and F Enterprises

The UPS Store # 2939

License type: Mail/postal services

Address: 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: C and F Enterprises

The Valley Health Homecare

License type: Home health services

Address: 5010 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Oasis Home Health

Thrift-D-Lux Cleaner

License type: Dry cleaner

Address: 2505 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson

Owner: Advent Cleaners

Tina Helleberg

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 1600 Coyote Run Drive, Henderson

Owner: Tina Helleberg

Tippy Toes Nails & Spa

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 1331 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: Quoc Duong

Titan International

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Annette Conners

Tony Jelev

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Tony Jelev

Toothfairy Children’s Dental

License type: Dental office

Address: 10925 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Minh-Nguyet Luong, DDS

Total Care Maintenance

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 6672 Running Colors Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph Reza

Tricrown Real Estate

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: James F. Dunn Jr.

Triton Industries

License type: Contractor

Address: 570 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160, North Las Vegas

Owner: B & C Groups

Truh’St

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2198 Kernwood St., Henderson

Owner: Gregg Cecil Carnes

Tucky’s BBQ

License type: Restaurant

Address: 308 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Faye’s Pub

Tuscany Grill

License type: Restaurant

Address: 11105 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: La Primavera

Ultimate Exterminators

License type: Trucking

Address: 6202 Glacier Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Stephen Heggen

Ulubulu

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 161 N. Gibson Road, Henderson

Owner: Mr. Solutions

US Gas 4

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: 70 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Gaming Partners

Utopia Management

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 800, Las Vegas

Owner: Utopia Management

Valle Verde Animal Hospital

License type: Veterinary office

Address: 693 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson

Owner: Healing Truth

Valle Verde Hand Car Wash

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 320 E. Basic Road, Henderson

Owner: Eighteen Management Services

Valley Wide Leak Detection

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2433 Cliffwood Drive, Henderson

Owner: Inocencio Amaral

Valleywide Janitorial

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 10438 September Flower St., Las Vegas

Owner: Alan Bellaro

Vannigel Bags and More

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2749 Blairgowrie Drive, Henderson

Owner: Evangeline Dayco

VCM Law

License type: Professional services

Address: 1212 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Victoria Mullins

Vegas Valley Aikido

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 595 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Mindy Imbuido

Vegas Valley Pest Control

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 105 Westin Lane, Henderson

Owner: Larry Odell

Ventano

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: 191 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson

Owner: Melino

Vet-Sec Protection Agency

License type: Detective/security agency

Address: 4045 Spencer St., Suite 306, Las Vegas

Owner: Aarrowhead Security

Village Pub and Casino Green Valley

License types: Full liquor off-sale and gaming restricted

Address: 4563 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Loritin

Vintages Emporium

License type: Secondhand dealer

Address: 1775 Quiver Point Ave., Henderson

Owner: Kim Mcphee

VIP Pest Control

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 4706 Valley Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: George Dredla

Vision Studio

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2066 Sapphire Valley Ave., Henderson

Owner: Melvin and Cami Putnam

Viva Stanley Lo

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Stanley Lo

Von Tobel Investments

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 309 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Jeeg Trust

Vons.com

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2667 Windmill Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Groceryworks.com Operating Co.

BUILDING PERMITS

$1,855,456, commercial - alteration

2650 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Rohm Building and Development

$1,800,000, commercial

8491 Farm Road, Las Vegas

SCI Construction Management

$746,400, tenant improvement x6

1300, 1310, 1400, 1500, 1600 and 1610 Harris Ave., Las Vegas

B & H Construction

$740,000, commercial

1504 Searles Ave., Las Vegas

Beacon Southwest

$573,525, commercial

415 S. 15th St., Las Vegas

Tand Inc.

$412,500, tenant improvement

8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Roche Constructors

$361,656, multifamily - new

2495 Sunflower Days Ave., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$350,000, commercial

8491 Farm Road, Las Vegas

SCI Construction Management

$350,000, tenant improvement

105 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$300,000, commercial - alteration

5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

CSI Construction

$250,000, tenant improvement

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

E-Tech Construction & Development

$238,827, residential - new x2

908 and 913 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$215,184, single-family dwelling

6130 Pebble Glen Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$210,000, wall and/or fence

6145 W. Washburn Road, Las Vegas

Hirschi Masonry

$199,970, single-family dwelling

4064 Turquoise Falls St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$198,944, residential - new x3

909, 912 and 917 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$185,647, single-family dwelling

315 Rezzo St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$174,675, residential - new

4125 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$168,731, residential - new

916 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$166,743, single-family dwelling

4065 Turquoise Falls St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$157,405, single-family dwelling

5610 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$154,866, single-family dwelling tract

7343 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$153,031, single-family dwelling tract

9996 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$151,541, residential - new

4070 Blue Manor Lane, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$151,404, residential - new

4133 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$150,000, tenant improvement

1124 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

PKC Construction

$150,000, tenant improvement

750 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

NDL Group

$148,699, single-family dwelling tract

12270 Terrace Verde Ave., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$143,568, residential - new

4129 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$141,276, residential - new

4066 Blue Manor Lane, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$141,198, single-family dwelling

10836 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$138,306, single-family dwelling

5580 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,500, commercial

8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Roche Constructors

$136,699, single-family dwelling

265 Besame Court, Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$136,699, single-family dwelling

289 Lindura Court, Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$130,305, residential - new

4121 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$125,535, residential - new x2

2103 and 2114 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$125,428, residential - new

4213 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,067, tenant improvement x4

1200, 1210, 1220 and 1420 Harris Ave., Las Vegas

B & H Construction

$122,779, residential - new

3957 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$122,779, residential - new

4074 Blue Manor Lane, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$103,142, residential - new

5429 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$102,376, residential - new

3792 Nerine Pass Way, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$98,834, commercial - alteration

3660 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

High Desert Petroleum

$98,306, residential - new

3796 Nerine Pass Way, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$93,701, rehabilitation

6536 Arrowbear Lane, North Las Vegas

Belfor Property Restoration

$90,000, tenant improvement

620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas

Ertz Brothers

$80,000, single-family dwelling

1532 Canyon Ledge Court, Las Vegas

Emanuel Chris Trust

$76,475, wall and/or fence

415 S. 15th St., Las Vegas

Tand Inc.

$72,600, commercial - alteration

2815 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Great Lakes Construction

$71,016, sign

8431 Farm Road, Las Vegas

Yesco

$69,000, commercial

1504 Searles Ave., Las Vegas

Beacon Southwest

$67,438, pool and/or spa

5801 Brilliant Blue Court, Las Vegas

Premier Pools and Spas

$67,310, pool and/or spa

12242 Pacific Cruise Ave., Las Vegas

Premier Pools and Spas

$65,000, pool and/or spa

309 Elder View Drive, Las Vegas

California Pools of Las Vegas

$63,072, commercial - alteration

4631 Rockpine Drive, North Las Vegas

Techsico

$61,774, pool and/or spa

4129 Villa Flora St., Las Vegas

Anthony & Sylvan Pools

$60,000, pool and/or spa

12125 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas

Blue Haven Pools

