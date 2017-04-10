The Data: April 9-15

BANKRUPTCIES
Chapter 11
Jankosa Inc.
1600 N. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Attorney: Roger Croteau at [email protected]
Black Mountain Golf & County Club
500 Greenway Road
Henderson, NV 89015
Attorney: Candace Carlyon at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
April 13
2:15 p.m.
Molasky Family Park ballfield
Clark County, 604394
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
April 14
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at the Clark County Detention Center and North Valley Correctional Complex
Clark County, 604409
Deon Ford at [email protected]
April 20
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Villas Park improvements
Clark County, 604344
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Sandy Valley Peace Park improvements: new groundwater supply well
Clark County, 604420
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
April 21
3 p.m.
Printing and mailing of notice of values form
Clark County, 604336
Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]
April 25
2:15 p.m.
Molasky Family Park & Lewis Family Park: trail resurfacing
Clark County, 604424
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
April 28
Midnight
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at social services - pinto
Clark County, 604411
Deon Ford at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract flood control channel maintenance
Clark County, 604415
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$33,500,000 for 320 apartment, multifamily
501 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson 89015
Landlord: Victory Village 2004,
Landlord agent: Tom Naseef, Garry Cuff and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International
Buyer: Gleiberman Investment
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$12,000,000 for 130,798 square feet, office
5330, 5370 and 5420 S. Durango Dr., Las Vegas 89113
Landlord: Robb Evans and Associates
Landlord agent: Mike Young of IRELV and Christina Roush of HB Properties
Buyer: Lip Durango 3
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$10,250,000 for 42,024 square feet, retail
6525, 6545 and 6565 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89148
Landlord: Monterey Vista Village Center
Landlord agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young
Buyer: Family First Real Estate
Buyer agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young
$8,500,000 for 41,556 square feet, retail
3525-3575 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89147
Landlord: Apache Center
Landlord agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young
Buyer: Monterey Vista Village Center
Buyer agent: N/A
$6,800,000 for 19,530 square feet, medical office
2611 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway and 3025 S. Rainbow Blvd., Henderson and Las Vegas 89052 and 89146
Landlord: Sundant Limited Partnership
Landlord agent: Mike Young of IREPLV
Buyer: West Valley Medical
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$5,850,000 for 61,881 square feet, retail
4343 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130
Landlord: 4343 N. Rancho Drive LLC
Landlord agent: Jackie Young and Liz Clare of Avison Young
Buyer: Royal Investors Group
Buyer agent: N/A
$5,500,000 for 18,147 square feet, medical office
1330 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Landlord: Healthcare Realty Trust
Landlord agent: Andrew Kilduff and Stacy Scheer of Colliers International
Buyer: Chrystie Street Corp.
Buyer agent: Tom Nasee and Jeff Naseef of Colliers International
$3,990,000 for 269,636 square feet, retail
330 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas 89183
Landlord: BCP-Silverado & Bermuda
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Buyer: Thomas Obata
Buyer agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International
$2,800,000 for 9,583 square feet, medical office
6210 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149
Landlord: Centennial Primary Care Owners
Landlord agent: Mike Young of IREPLV
Buyer: Bruning Enterprises
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$900,000 for 8,175 square feet, retail
6565 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas 89156
Landlord: Henri Moradi
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Buyer: E.J. Polati Trust
Buyer agent: Brian Fike of Colliers International
$600,000 for 0.94 acres, land
Osa Blanca Road and North Tee Pee Lane, Las Vegas 89166
Landlord: Gragson Buffalo Five
Landlord agent: Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International
Buyer: Cox Communications Las Vegas
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
S3 Engineers
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Richard Warren
Safari Custom Upholstery
License type: General retail sales
Address: 660 Middlegate Road, Henderson
Owner: Ronald Gonzales
Salamander Armoury
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 304 N. Kiel St., Henderson
Owner: James Paul Hrisoulas
Sandra Lutrario
License type: Bookkeeping
Address: 2982 Gettysburg Ave., Henderson
Owner: Sandra Lutrario
Sandra Nitta
License type: Personal services
Address: 59 Desert Sunflower Circle, Henderson
Owner: Sandra Nitta
Sandra Pratt
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Sandra Pratt
Sandrasoclean
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 520 Summit Drive, Henderson
Owner: Sandra Lister
Sandy French Hospitality
License type: Short-term residential rental property management
Address: 2220 Diamond Bar Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Sandy French Hospitality
Sansational Sweets
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4375 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Sandra Granger Jenkins
Sarahi’s Discount
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1610 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Maria Quintero
Sauce Shop
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B21, Las Vegas
Owner: Reshard Edwards
Savage Designs
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2276 Laramine River Drive, Henderson
Owner: Nigel Jeremiah Jones
Sayuri Sugitani
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Sayuri Sugitani
SBS (Sarah Balabagan Sereno) Kakanin
License type: Restaurant
Address: 8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Sarah Balabagan Sereno
Sears Optical Shop # 1142
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1245 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Owner: Cole Vision Corporation
Send Me an Angel Housekeeping Service
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 1175 King Arthur Court, Henderson
Owner: Colleen Milliken
Seven Hills Endodontics and Microsurgery
License type: Dental office
Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Adam Gatan P.C.
Shakespeare’s Grille & Pub
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: 790 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson
Owner: H & A Enterprises
Shaoling Luo
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1006 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Shaoling Luo
Sharon Brodeur
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 2450 Hampton Road, Henderson
Owner: Sharon Brodeur
Shelly’s Pool Service
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 1917 Bearden Ave., Henderson
Owner: Shelly Marie Corcoran
Shirley’s Hair Salon
License type: Personal services
Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Shirley Donahue
Silhouette Bridal
License type: Clothing sales
Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: LVBridal
Silver Bull Printing & Graphics
License type: General retail sales
Address: 431 Max Court, Henderson
Owner: Debra Durham
Silver Kwon Hess
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Silver Hess
Sin City Cycle Parts
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Alpha Powersports
Sin Saveur
License type: Restaurant
Address: 8490 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Art of Cooking
Sistas Boutique
License type: General retail sales
Address: 40 N. Fogg St., Las Vegas
Owner: Sirenthea Jenkins
Skye Canyon Home Inspection Services
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Best International Business Group
SMAE Games
License type: Secondhand dealer
Address: 402 Ilmenite Way, Henderson
Owner: Aaron Monica
SmartStyle # 3328
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 540 Marks St., Henderson
Owner: Minnesota Regis Corp.
Smokes & Vapors 6
License type: Product sales including tobacco
Address: 10960 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Rocket Singhs
Sonovision
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 508 Feliz Contado Court, Henderson
Owner: George Drenes
Sonrisa Grill
License types: Restaurant/restaurant with bar
Address: 30 Via Brianza, Henderson
Owner: 3 Amigos LLV
Southern Hills Pest Control
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3651 Lindell Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Ladona Henrie and James Bruce Henrie
Southwest Treasures
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 47 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Henderson
Owner: Homerun Enterprises
Spicy Camel Trading Co.
License type: Food sales
Address: 2205 Spartan View Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Acerola To Za’atar
Spurlocks Gun Store
License types: Gross revenue and secondhand dealer
Address: 22 W. Pacific Ave., Henderson
Owner: Four Thirteen
Sqonder
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Tremayne Duhayney and Wendy Quintanilla
Star Bright Cleaners
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Bachhong Khong
Stiltwerks
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4613 Charger Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Stiltwerks
Stitching Angels
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2468 Rue Bienville Way, Henderson
Owner: Linda Lockhart
Stock Studio
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2148 Paganini Ave., Henderson
Owner: Lisa Huizinga
Storytime Magic
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 1131 Galangate Ave., Henderson
Owner: William Greenberg
Structural Services
License type: Express or delivery service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Corina Masannat
Studio M Las Vegas
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 917 Contadero Place, Las Vegas
Owner: Diane Giusti
Style 5
License type: Personal services
Address: 1600 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Owner: F. Russo
Summit Receivables
License type: Collection agency
Address: 1291 W. Galleria Drive, Henderson
Owner: GMA Investments
Sunridge Animal Hospital
License type: Veterinary office
Address: 10850 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Maggiemay
Sunrise Gift & Novelty
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2245 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite F, Las Vegas
Owner: I&M Enterprises
Sunset Pizzeria Downtown
License types: Restaurant and urban lounge
Address: 203 S. Water St., Henderson
Owner: 12 1/2 Step
Sunset Station Hotel & Casino
License type: Gaming nonrestricted
Address: 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: NP Sunset
Superior Handyman Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 400 Mackay St., Henderson
Owner: Omar Diaz
Taco y Taco Mexican Eatery & Bar
License type: Restaurant with bar
Address: 9470 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: La Cocina
Tandusco
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 1810 Pinto Road, Henderson
Owner: Adrian Clark
Tavern at the Falls
License type: Catering
Address: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Sun City Summerlin Community Association
Tech Two Service
License type: Automotive services
Address: 320 E. Basic Road, Henderson
Owner: John Oertel
Tee Shots
License types: Gaming restricted, tavern — liquor, and restaurant
Address: 2200 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Green Horizons Group
Temo’s Maintenance Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 624 Badlands Ave., Henderson
Owner: Cuauhtemoc Arias
Teriyaki Madness
License type: Restaurant
Address: 43 S. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: G&S Madness
Terrible’s #212
License type: Beer, wine, spirit-based product off-sale
Address: 201 N. Pecos Road, Henderson
Owner: Henderson Car Wash Investments
TGI Friday’s
License type: Restaurant with bar
Address: 4330 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Briad Restaurant Group
The Artful Soul
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2020 Evansdale St., Henderson
Owner: Marcea Reid
The Bar @ Trails Village
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: 1916 Village Center Circle, Suites 6-8, Las Vegas
Owner: S2W LLC
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
License type: Restaurant
Address: 10604 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: LVCI Horizon
The Coop
License type: Business space rent or lease
Address: 1925 Village Center Circle, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Coop LV LLC
The Dojang
License type: Personal services
Address: 10525 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Daewoojeon Limited Liability Company
The Goldmine Tavern
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: 23 S. Water St., Henderson
Owner: B & T Gaming
The Granite Corporation
License type: Contractor
Address: 3323 Western Ave. , Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
The Janas Treasures
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Elsa Kastner
The M Race and Sports Book
License type: Gaming nonrestricted
Address: 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Henderson
Owner: CG Technology
The Players Club
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: 75 S. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: Radman Hosipitality
The Source
License type: Medical marijuana dispensary
Address: 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Henderson Organic Remedies
The UPS Store # 1519
License type: Mail/postal services
Address: 631 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: C and F Enterprises
The UPS Store # 2939
License type: Mail/postal services
Address: 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: C and F Enterprises
The Valley Health Homecare
License type: Home health services
Address: 5010 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Oasis Home Health
Thrift-D-Lux Cleaner
License type: Dry cleaner
Address: 2505 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson
Owner: Advent Cleaners
Tina Helleberg
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 1600 Coyote Run Drive, Henderson
Owner: Tina Helleberg
Tippy Toes Nails & Spa
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 1331 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Owner: Quoc Duong
Titan International
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Annette Conners
Tony Jelev
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Tony Jelev
Toothfairy Children’s Dental
License type: Dental office
Address: 10925 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Minh-Nguyet Luong, DDS
Total Care Maintenance
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 6672 Running Colors Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph Reza
Tricrown Real Estate
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Owner: James F. Dunn Jr.
Triton Industries
License type: Contractor
Address: 570 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160, North Las Vegas
Owner: B & C Groups
Truh’St
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2198 Kernwood St., Henderson
Owner: Gregg Cecil Carnes
Tucky’s BBQ
License type: Restaurant
Address: 308 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Faye’s Pub
Tuscany Grill
License type: Restaurant
Address: 11105 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: La Primavera
Ultimate Exterminators
License type: Trucking
Address: 6202 Glacier Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Stephen Heggen
Ulubulu
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 161 N. Gibson Road, Henderson
Owner: Mr. Solutions
US Gas 4
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: 70 E. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Gaming Partners
Utopia Management
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 800, Las Vegas
Owner: Utopia Management
Valle Verde Animal Hospital
License type: Veterinary office
Address: 693 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson
Owner: Healing Truth
Valle Verde Hand Car Wash
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 320 E. Basic Road, Henderson
Owner: Eighteen Management Services
Valley Wide Leak Detection
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2433 Cliffwood Drive, Henderson
Owner: Inocencio Amaral
Valleywide Janitorial
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 10438 September Flower St., Las Vegas
Owner: Alan Bellaro
Vannigel Bags and More
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2749 Blairgowrie Drive, Henderson
Owner: Evangeline Dayco
VCM Law
License type: Professional services
Address: 1212 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Victoria Mullins
Vegas Valley Aikido
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 595 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Mindy Imbuido
Vegas Valley Pest Control
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 105 Westin Lane, Henderson
Owner: Larry Odell
Ventano
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: 191 S. Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson
Owner: Melino
Vet-Sec Protection Agency
License type: Detective/security agency
Address: 4045 Spencer St., Suite 306, Las Vegas
Owner: Aarrowhead Security
Village Pub and Casino Green Valley
License types: Full liquor off-sale and gaming restricted
Address: 4563 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Loritin
Vintages Emporium
License type: Secondhand dealer
Address: 1775 Quiver Point Ave., Henderson
Owner: Kim Mcphee
VIP Pest Control
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 4706 Valley Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: George Dredla
Vision Studio
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2066 Sapphire Valley Ave., Henderson
Owner: Melvin and Cami Putnam
Viva Stanley Lo
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Stanley Lo
Von Tobel Investments
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 309 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Jeeg Trust
Vons.com
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2667 Windmill Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Groceryworks.com Operating Co.
BUILDING PERMITS
$1,855,456, commercial - alteration
2650 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Rohm Building and Development
$1,800,000, commercial
8491 Farm Road, Las Vegas
SCI Construction Management
$746,400, tenant improvement x6
1300, 1310, 1400, 1500, 1600 and 1610 Harris Ave., Las Vegas
B & H Construction
$740,000, commercial
1504 Searles Ave., Las Vegas
Beacon Southwest
$573,525, commercial
415 S. 15th St., Las Vegas
Tand Inc.
$412,500, tenant improvement
8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Roche Constructors
$361,656, multifamily - new
2495 Sunflower Days Ave., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$350,000, commercial
8491 Farm Road, Las Vegas
SCI Construction Management
$350,000, tenant improvement
105 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$300,000, commercial - alteration
5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
CSI Construction
$250,000, tenant improvement
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
E-Tech Construction & Development
$238,827, residential - new x2
908 and 913 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$215,184, single-family dwelling
6130 Pebble Glen Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$210,000, wall and/or fence
6145 W. Washburn Road, Las Vegas
Hirschi Masonry
$199,970, single-family dwelling
4064 Turquoise Falls St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$198,944, residential - new x3
909, 912 and 917 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$185,647, single-family dwelling
315 Rezzo St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$174,675, residential - new
4125 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$168,731, residential - new
916 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$166,743, single-family dwelling
4065 Turquoise Falls St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$157,405, single-family dwelling
5610 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$154,866, single-family dwelling tract
7343 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$153,031, single-family dwelling tract
9996 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$151,541, residential - new
4070 Blue Manor Lane, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$151,404, residential - new
4133 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$150,000, tenant improvement
1124 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
PKC Construction
$150,000, tenant improvement
750 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
NDL Group
$148,699, single-family dwelling tract
12270 Terrace Verde Ave., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$143,568, residential - new
4129 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$141,276, residential - new
4066 Blue Manor Lane, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$141,198, single-family dwelling
10836 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$138,306, single-family dwelling
5580 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$137,500, commercial
8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Roche Constructors
$136,699, single-family dwelling
265 Besame Court, Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$136,699, single-family dwelling
289 Lindura Court, Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$130,305, residential - new
4121 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$125,535, residential - new x2
2103 and 2114 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$125,428, residential - new
4213 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,067, tenant improvement x4
1200, 1210, 1220 and 1420 Harris Ave., Las Vegas
B & H Construction
$122,779, residential - new
3957 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$122,779, residential - new
4074 Blue Manor Lane, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$103,142, residential - new
5429 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$102,376, residential - new
3792 Nerine Pass Way, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$98,834, commercial - alteration
3660 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
High Desert Petroleum
$98,306, residential - new
3796 Nerine Pass Way, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$93,701, rehabilitation
6536 Arrowbear Lane, North Las Vegas
Belfor Property Restoration
$90,000, tenant improvement
620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas
Ertz Brothers
$80,000, single-family dwelling
1532 Canyon Ledge Court, Las Vegas
Emanuel Chris Trust
$76,475, wall and/or fence
415 S. 15th St., Las Vegas
Tand Inc.
$72,600, commercial - alteration
2815 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Great Lakes Construction
$71,016, sign
8431 Farm Road, Las Vegas
Yesco
$69,000, commercial
1504 Searles Ave., Las Vegas
Beacon Southwest
$67,438, pool and/or spa
5801 Brilliant Blue Court, Las Vegas
Premier Pools and Spas
$67,310, pool and/or spa
12242 Pacific Cruise Ave., Las Vegas
Premier Pools and Spas
$65,000, pool and/or spa
309 Elder View Drive, Las Vegas
California Pools of Las Vegas
$63,072, commercial - alteration
4631 Rockpine Drive, North Las Vegas
Techsico
$61,774, pool and/or spa
4129 Villa Flora St., Las Vegas
Anthony & Sylvan Pools
$60,000, pool and/or spa
12125 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas
Blue Haven Pools
