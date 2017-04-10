The List: Colleges, universities and technical schools, April 9, 2017

School Enrollment on Jan. 1, 2017 (unless otherwise indicated) Number of students who graduated last year Degrees offered Fields of study Name of top local administrator 1 College of Southern Nevada

6375 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-651-5000 • csn.edu 34,409 4,341 certificate, associate, bachelor’s liberal arts/liberal studies, business administration/general management, science technologies Michael Richards, president 2 UNLV

4505 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89154

702-895-3011 • unlv.edu 29,702 5,328 certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate business, liberal arts, sciences Len Jessup, president 3 Nevada State College

1300 Nevada State Drive

Henderson, NV 89002

702-992-2000 • nsc.edu 3,750 415 bachelor’s psychology, business administration, biology Bart Patterson, president 4 WGU Nevada

6795 S. Edmond St., Third Floor

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-521-8958 • nevada.wgu.edu 2,223 340 certificate, bachelor’s, master’s business management, nursing, interdisciplinary studies (K-8) Dr. Spencer Stewart, chancellor 5 Touro University Nevada

874 American Pacific Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

702-777-8687 • tun.touro.edu 1,197 443 bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate doctor of osteopathic medicine, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of physical therapy Shelley Berkley, CEO and senior provost 6 Roseman University of Health Sciences

11 Sunset Way

Henderson, NV 89014

702-990-4433 • roseman.edu 752 380 bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, College of Dental Medicine Renee Coffman, president 7 Carrington College

5740 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-514-3236 • carrington.edu 352 (as of fall 2016) 210 certificate, associate medical assisting, respiratory care, medical billing and coding Tara Miceli, regional director of operations 8 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

4475 England Ave., Suite 315

Nellis AFB, NV 89191

702-643-0762 • erau.edu 315 48 certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s aeronautics, logistics, project management Julie Williamson, campus director 9 Chamberlain College of Nursing

9901 Covington Cross Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-786-1660 • chamberlain.edu 258 (as of fall 2016) N/A (New campus with no completers to report) bachelor’s Nursing Judy Hightower, campus president 10 DeVry University

2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 150

Henderson, NV 89074

702-933-9700 • devry.edu 255 (as of fall 2016) 99 certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s Technical management, business administration, computer information systems Nils Sedwick, campus dean 11 Sheet Metal Workers Local 88 Training Center

2540 Marco St.

Las Vegas, NV 89115

702-632-3014 • 88training.org 92 18 certificate Heating, ventilation and air conditioning; welding; CAD/detailing Jeff Proffitt, training director 12 TISOH: The International School of Hospitality

3614 E. Sunset Road, Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-947-7200 • tisoh.edu 82 203 certificate Meeting and event planning, wedding planning, hotel operations Timothy Lam, executive director 13 European Massage Therapy School

9440 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-202-2455 • school-for-massage.com 71 84 certificate Massage therapy John Teng, director

