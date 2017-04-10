The List: Colleges, universities and technical schools, April 9, 2017

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Apr 10, 2017 (2 a.m.)

School Enrollment on Jan. 1, 2017 (unless otherwise indicated) Number of students who graduated last year Degrees offered Fields of study Name of top local administrator
1 College of Southern Nevada
6375 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-651-5000 • csn.edu		 34,409 4,341 certificate, associate, bachelor’s liberal arts/liberal studies, business administration/general management, science technologies Michael Richards, president
2 UNLV
4505 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89154
702-895-3011 • unlv.edu		 29,702 5,328 certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate business, liberal arts, sciences Len Jessup, president
3 Nevada State College
1300 Nevada State Drive
Henderson, NV 89002
702-992-2000 • nsc.edu		 3,750 415 bachelor’s psychology, business administration, biology Bart Patterson, president
4 WGU Nevada
6795 S. Edmond St., Third Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-521-8958 • nevada.wgu.edu		 2,223 340 certificate, bachelor’s, master’s business management, nursing, interdisciplinary studies (K-8) Dr. Spencer Stewart, chancellor
5 Touro University Nevada
874 American Pacific Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
702-777-8687 • tun.touro.edu		 1,197 443 bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate doctor of osteopathic medicine, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of physical therapy Shelley Berkley, CEO and senior provost
6 Roseman University of Health Sciences
11 Sunset Way
Henderson, NV 89014
702-990-4433 • roseman.edu		 752 380 bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, College of Dental Medicine Renee Coffman, president
7 Carrington College
5740 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-514-3236 • carrington.edu		 352 (as of fall 2016) 210 certificate, associate medical assisting, respiratory care, medical billing and coding Tara Miceli, regional director of operations
8 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
4475 England Ave., Suite 315
Nellis AFB, NV 89191
702-643-0762 • erau.edu		 315 48 certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s aeronautics, logistics, project management Julie Williamson, campus director
9 Chamberlain College of Nursing
9901 Covington Cross Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-786-1660 • chamberlain.edu		 258 (as of fall 2016) N/A (New campus with no completers to report) bachelor’s Nursing Judy Hightower, campus president
10 DeVry University
2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 150
Henderson, NV 89074
702-933-9700 • devry.edu		 255 (as of fall 2016) 99 certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s Technical management, business administration, computer information systems Nils Sedwick, campus dean
11 Sheet Metal Workers Local 88 Training Center
2540 Marco St.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
702-632-3014 • 88training.org		 92 18 certificate Heating, ventilation and air conditioning; welding; CAD/detailing Jeff Proffitt, training director
12 TISOH: The International School of Hospitality
3614 E. Sunset Road, Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-947-7200 • tisoh.edu		 82 203 certificate Meeting and event planning, wedding planning, hotel operations Timothy Lam, executive director
13 European Massage Therapy School
9440 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-202-2455 • school-for-massage.com		 71 84 certificate Massage therapy John Teng, director

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

