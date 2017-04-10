The List: Colleges, universities and technical schools, April 9, 2017
Mon, Apr 10, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|School
|Enrollment on Jan. 1, 2017 (unless otherwise indicated)
|Number of students who graduated last year
|Degrees offered
|Fields of study
|Name of top local administrator
|1
|College of Southern Nevada
6375 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-651-5000 • csn.edu
|34,409
|4,341
|certificate, associate, bachelor’s
|liberal arts/liberal studies, business administration/general management, science technologies
|Michael Richards, president
|2
|UNLV
4505 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89154
702-895-3011 • unlv.edu
|29,702
|5,328
|certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate
|business, liberal arts, sciences
|Len Jessup, president
|3
|Nevada State College
1300 Nevada State Drive
Henderson, NV 89002
702-992-2000 • nsc.edu
|3,750
|415
|bachelor’s
|psychology, business administration, biology
|Bart Patterson, president
|4
|WGU Nevada
6795 S. Edmond St., Third Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-521-8958 • nevada.wgu.edu
|2,223
|340
|certificate, bachelor’s, master’s
|business management, nursing, interdisciplinary studies (K-8)
|Dr. Spencer Stewart, chancellor
|5
|Touro University Nevada
874 American Pacific Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
702-777-8687 • tun.touro.edu
|1,197
|443
|bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate
|doctor of osteopathic medicine, master of physician assistant studies, doctor of physical therapy
|Shelley Berkley, CEO and senior provost
|6
|Roseman University of Health Sciences
11 Sunset Way
Henderson, NV 89014
702-990-4433 • roseman.edu
|752
|380
|bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate
|College of Pharmacy, College of Nursing, College of Dental Medicine
|Renee Coffman, president
|7
|Carrington College
5740 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-514-3236 • carrington.edu
|352 (as of fall 2016)
|210
|certificate, associate
|medical assisting, respiratory care, medical billing and coding
|Tara Miceli, regional director of operations
|8
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
4475 England Ave., Suite 315
Nellis AFB, NV 89191
702-643-0762 • erau.edu
|315
|48
|certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s
|aeronautics, logistics, project management
|Julie Williamson, campus director
|9
|Chamberlain College of Nursing
9901 Covington Cross Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-786-1660 • chamberlain.edu
|258 (as of fall 2016)
|N/A (New campus with no completers to report)
|bachelor’s
|Nursing
|Judy Hightower, campus president
|10
|DeVry University
2490 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 150
Henderson, NV 89074
702-933-9700 • devry.edu
|255 (as of fall 2016)
|99
|certificate, associate, bachelor’s, master’s
|Technical management, business administration, computer information systems
|Nils Sedwick, campus dean
|11
|Sheet Metal Workers Local 88 Training Center
2540 Marco St.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
702-632-3014 • 88training.org
|92
|18
|certificate
|Heating, ventilation and air conditioning; welding; CAD/detailing
|Jeff Proffitt, training director
|12
|TISOH: The International School of Hospitality
3614 E. Sunset Road, Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-947-7200 • tisoh.edu
|82
|203
|certificate
|Meeting and event planning, wedding planning, hotel operations
|Timothy Lam, executive director
|13
|European Massage Therapy School
9440 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-202-2455 • school-for-massage.com
|71
|84
|certificate
|Massage therapy
|John Teng, director
