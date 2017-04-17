The Data: April 16-22

BID OPPORTUNITIES

April 20

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Sandy Valley Peace Park improvements: new groundwater supply well

Clark County, 604420

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

April 21

3 p.m.

Printing and mailing of notice of values form

Clark County, 604336

Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]

April 25

2:15 p.m.

Molasky Family Park & Lewis Family Park: trail resurfacing

Clark County, 604424

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

April 28

Midnight

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at social services - Pinto

Clark County, 604411

Deon Ford at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for flood control channel maintenance

Clark County, 604415

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$13,180,000 for 318,326 square feet, retail

4404-4530 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130

Landlord: Tonopah-Craig Road Co.

Landlord agent: Daniel Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate

Buyer: Did not disclose

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$870,000 for 3,963 square feet, retail

4840 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107

Landlord: Enterprise Leasing Company-West

Landlord agent: Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International

Buyer: Choi Investment Properties

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$608,760 for 4,752 square feet, industrial

6455 Dean Martin Drive, Suite D, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: Peterson Investment Holdings

Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International

Buyer: Industrial Investments

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$850,000 for 14,500 square feet, industrial

5080 Judson Ave., Las Vegas 89115

Landlord: Liber LLC

Landlord agent: Danielle Steffen and Amy Ogden of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Buyer: JDS Surfaces

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

Leases

$418,210 for 6,904 square feet, retail

6325 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 400, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: PostJones

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: Canyon MB Holdings

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$183,888 for 6,009 square feet, office

6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: PostHole

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: FarHeap Solutions

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Wanda Cobb

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Wanda Cobb

Wanda’s Weddings

License type: Personal services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: WWCOA LLC

Water Wings Swim School

License type: Instruction services

Address: 8043 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Water Wings Crossroads

Wendy’s

License type: Restaurant

Address: 844 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: WeNevada

4U Electric

License type: Contractor

Address: 3315 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Tenaya Services

4U Electric

License type: Contractor

Address: 2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 12, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

A Quality Star Handyman

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Antonio Baltazar

Able Electric Co.

License type: Contractor

Address: 4985 Cecile Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Able Electric

Acceptance Now 06229

License type: Administrative office space

Address: 2336 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Owner: RAC Acceptance West

Acme Floorz

License type: Contractor

Address: 4309 San Mateo St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Acme Floorz

AD Daily Deals

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: AD Daily Deals

Affairs to Remember Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 13, Las Vegas

Owner: G. Michael Whitesides

Albert Hernandez-Nava

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Albert Hernandez-Nava

Alex Towing

License type: Automobile towing

Address: 3001 Contract Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Alejandro Campos

Alexis Mercado

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 604 Rancho Del Sol Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Alexis Mercado

Alpha

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1830 N. Pecos Road, Suite 203, Las Vegas

Owner: Walter Strickland

Anita Trachta

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Anita Trachta

Anne Matyas

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Anne Matyas

April Adams

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: April Adams

As You Wish Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: KH Productions

Ashba Clothing

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite D04, Las Vegas

Owner: Daren Ashba and Ashba Enterprises

Backstage Beauty Salon

License type: Massage establishment (accessory)

Address: 7020 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Backstage Beauty Salon

Be Limitless Hypnosis

License type: Hypnotherapy

Address: 2400 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Serena Denmark

Beare Law

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Zachary Conine

Bigg Maxx’s Doggs

License type: Temporary merchant

Address: 1950, J St., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Max Allen

BizAccountants

License type: Accounting firm

Address: 1070 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Global Biz Strategists

Bloss Bar & Events Consulting

License type: Catering

Address: 207 S. Grand Central Parkway, Pavilion 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Bloss Bar & Event Consulting

Blue Crown Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Blue Crown Services

Bonita Dental

License type: Professional services — medical

Address: 2668 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 101, North Las Vegas

Owner: Khalid Jilani DMD

Boubouki

License type: Professional services

Address: 7331 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Mihaloliakos

Boyd Consulting

License type: Business consultant

Address: 4612 Plano Dr., Las Vegas

Owner: Boyd Consulting

Brandy Brower

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Brower Brandy

Branvaine

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Eric and Ermina Balababa

Bristlecone Events

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 9456 Jumping Frog Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Eric Larsen

Brother and Smith

License type: Mail order/internet sales

Address: 3391 Sparrow Heights Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Julie Ditzler

C and C Roofing

License type: Contractor

Address: 1605 Palm St., Henderson

Owner: C and C Roofing

Carol Schneider

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Carol Schneider

Carolina Banuelos-Luna

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Carolina Banuelos-Luna

Castillo Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 5041 N. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Salvador Alvarez and Eduardo Castillo

Catherine Metzger

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2035 Oliver Springs St., Henderson

Owner: Catherine Metzger

CE Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

License type: Martial arts training

Address: 2871 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Christopher Engle

Charles Lee

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Charles Lee

Charleston Poultry

License type: Food specialty store

Address: 3041 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Julie Lee, Alex Lee and Xiao Liang

Christine Lewis

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1725 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Christine Lewis

Clara Bars

License type: Food specialty store

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Clara Bars

Commercial Builders

License type: Contractor

Address: 141 Industrial Park Ave., Henderson

Owner: Commercial Builders

Communication Technology Services

License type: Contractor

Address: 4675 W. Teco Ave., Suite 125, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management

License type: Medical office

Address: 2405 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management

Constellation Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 801 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Michele Tell and James Woodrow

Coquette

License type: Membership club

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Skye McCarty

Corona Mobile Diesel

License type: Mobile repair service

Address: 1620 E. McDonald Ave., Suite A, North Las Vegas

Owner: Pedro Corona

Cosmetic & Fashion Outlet

License type: Clothing/shoes/accessories sales

Address: 4040 W. Craig Road, Suite 103, North Las Vegas

Owner: Young Cho

Cosmetic Ink

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Kimberly Massongill

Cosmo Nails & Spa

License type: Beauty parlor

Address: 5725 Losee Road, Suite 130, North Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Courtney Irving Massage

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 981 Whitney Ranch Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Courtney Irving

Courtnie Cottino

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Courtnie Cottino

Crystal Castillo

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Crystal Castillo

Custom Apparel Solutions

License type: Clothing sales

Address: 2665 Rue Toulouse Ave., Henderson

Owner: Custom Apparel Solutions

Custom Remodeling Design

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alex Hernandez

Dara Mortgage

License type: Professional services

Address: 8084 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Dara Mortgage

David Rowell

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: David Rowell

Debra Taylor

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Debra Taylor

Desert Pit Stop

License type: Automated teller operator

Address: 7161 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Providence FS

Diamond Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 320 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Maurice Jung

Diamond Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 918 S. Main St., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Maurice Jung

Diann Burns

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Diann Burns

Divas Den 2

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite M103, Las Vegas

Owner: Fenell Jones

DNA Automotive

License type: Automotive services

Address: 250 Coroneos Drive, Henderson

Owner: DNA Automotive

DRBovey

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 1601 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas

Owner: David Bovey

Durango Airbnb

License type: Short-term residential rental/property management

Address: 350 S. Durango Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Vanessa Gordon

Edlara LLC

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Edlara LLC

Elegante Banquet Hall

License type: Catering

Address: 3020 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Bonanza Mojave

Elk Ridge Homes and L&M Construction & Development

License type: Contractor

Address: 7224 W. Rome Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: L&M Holdings Group

Exact Home Solutions

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 2264 Smokey Sky Drive, Henderson

Owner: Shannon Beach

First United Equity Corp.

License type: Business support

Address: 8100 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Jason Earl

Fitness Gurls

License type: Publishing and newspapers

Address: 317 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Fitness Media Holdings

Flakis Beauty Salon

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 1367 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Marisela Sandoval

Flakis Beauty Salon

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1367 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Marisela Sandoval

Flyby Mobile Groceries

License type: Food specialty store

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alicia and Clyde Turner

Gary William Hodum

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1725 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Gary Hodum

George D. Lewis Co.

License type: Commercial refrigeration sales/service

Address: 105 E. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Desert Valley Ice

Golden Assets & Property Management

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Keun Lee, Virginia Leslie, Melody Jiang, Ruomei Zheng, Michael Wong, Charles Lee, Manwing Ma, Louis Hinds, Hector Cintron and Pei Wen Jones

Great Harvest Bread Co.

License type: Food specialty store

Address: 10180 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Loafin’ Around

Green Garden Landscape Maintenance

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Aldo Valencia

Grove Entertainment LV

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Buddy Karas

Guild Mortgage Co.

License type: Professional services

Address: 2760 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Mary Ann McGarry

Gym Auto Detail

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 3085 Sierra Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Gustavo Munoz

Hammered Hitz Racing

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1165 Christian Road, Henderson

Owner: Hammered Hitz Racing

Harold Nunnelly

License type: Express or delivery service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Harold Nunnelly

HD Solutions

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Keith Dunn

Healing Touch

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 210, Las Vegas

Owner: Rose Caffrey

Heat Transfer Warehouse

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7585 Commercial Way, Henderson

Owner: Heat Transfer Warehouse

Hillary Cruz

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 9413 Wandering Woods Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Hillary Cruz

Homestead Steaks

License type: Temporary merchant

Address: 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Corrie Gatlin

Horizon Carpet Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Juan Gomez

House of Boro

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2121 Western Ave., Suite 4, Las Vegas

Owner: House of Boro

BUILDING PERMITS

$2,077,375, commercial - new

777 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DC Building Group

$1,660,609, single-family dwelling

5688 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$1,660,609, single-family dwelling

5677 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$503,000, commercial

5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$420,000, commercial

5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$273,292, single-family dwelling

11200 Emory Oak Drive, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$250,073, single-family dwelling

10116 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$250,000, tenant improvement

6640 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Craft Construction

$250,000, tenant improvement

6850 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Nigro Construction

$248,342, single-family dwelling x3

9728, 9732 and 9733 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$226,707, single-family dwelling

12100 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$218,097, single-family dwelling

465 Paso De Montana St., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$211,711, single-family dwelling

248 Highspring St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$211,711, single-family dwelling

12162 Edgehurst Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$210,200, single-family dwelling

9371 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$208,432, single-family dwelling

10100 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$208,432, single-family dwelling

10108 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$204,385, single-family dwelling

5616 Koda Court, Las Vegas

Plaster Development Company

$202,118, single-family dwelling

11190 Emory Oak Drive, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$200,000, tenant improvement

855 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Hardesty & Associates

$198,306, single-family dwelling x2

12165 and 12168 Edgehurst Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$198,306, single-family dwelling

240 Highspring St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$196,197, single-family dwelling x2

12149 and 12157 Edgehurst Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$196,197, single-family dwelling

12108 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$196,197, single-family dwelling

256 Highspring St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$193,568, single-family dwelling

10092 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$190,639, single-family dwelling

93 Coloratura St., Las Vegas

William Lyon Homes

$190,639, single-family dwelling

12052 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas

William Lyon Homes

$180,535, single-family dwelling

9361 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$180,427, single-family dwelling

9729 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$178,580, single-family dwelling

8164 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$178,580, single-family dwelling

9636 Wildflower Vista Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$177,968, single-family dwelling x2

12058 and 12065 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas

William Lyon Homes

$173,935, residential - new

4020 Celebration Cove St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$168,225, single-family dwelling x2

12059 and 12064 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas

William Lyon Homes

$167,685, single-family dwelling

12274 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$160,000, commercial

5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$158,479, residential - new

2416 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$158,479, residential - new

2409 Gala Haven Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$157,399, single-family dwelling

8005 Calico Mesa St., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$157,019, single-family dwelling

12282 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$147,254, single-family dwelling

11180 Emory Oak Drive, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$146,699, single-family dwelling

5665 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$144,327, residential - new

5436 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$143,538, single-family dwelling

9351 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$143,260, residential - new

2412 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$140,924, single-family dwelling

72 Silvati St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$140,919, single-family dwelling

12230 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$140,718, single-family dwelling

5678 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$138,306, single-family dwelling

5595 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,591, residential - new

5816 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11805 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$133,048, residential - new

2517 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$132,914, single-family dwelling

7920 Formitch Court, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$131,315, single-family dwelling

10581 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$130,700, residential - new x3

2102, 2107 and 2110 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$130,700, residential - new

2107 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$126,403, residential - new x2

5820 and 5853 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$118,525, single-family dwelling

9648 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$118,000, sign

6347 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

High Impact Sign and Design

$117,065, single-family dwelling x3

6644, 6649 and 6656 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$114,127, single-family dwelling

10881 Eastern Redbud Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$110,000, grading

8577 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas

LND Construction

$110,000, wall and/or fence

8577 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas

Monty Malloy Masonry

$107,490, single-family dwelling

10804 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,969, residential - new x2

5756 and 5837 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$106,649, single-family dwelling x3

6643, 6650 and 6655 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$103,142, residential - new

2025 Grovestand Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$102,708, single-family dwelling

8247 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

