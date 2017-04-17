The Data: April 16-22

BID OPPORTUNITIES
April 20
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Villas Park improvements
Clark County, 604344
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Sandy Valley Peace Park improvements: new groundwater supply well
Clark County, 604420
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
April 21
3 p.m.
Printing and mailing of notice of values form
Clark County, 604336
Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]
April 25
2:15 p.m.
Molasky Family Park & Lewis Family Park: trail resurfacing
Clark County, 604424
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
April 28
Midnight
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at social services - Pinto
Clark County, 604411
Deon Ford at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for flood control channel maintenance
Clark County, 604415
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$13,180,000 for 318,326 square feet, retail
4404-4530 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130
Landlord: Tonopah-Craig Road Co.
Landlord agent: Daniel Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
Buyer: Did not disclose
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$870,000 for 3,963 square feet, retail
4840 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Landlord: Enterprise Leasing Company-West
Landlord agent: Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker of Colliers International
Buyer: Choi Investment Properties
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$608,760 for 4,752 square feet, industrial
6455 Dean Martin Drive, Suite D, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: Peterson Investment Holdings
Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International
Buyer: Industrial Investments
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$850,000 for 14,500 square feet, industrial
5080 Judson Ave., Las Vegas 89115
Landlord: Liber LLC
Landlord agent: Danielle Steffen and Amy Ogden of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
Buyer: JDS Surfaces
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
Leases
$418,210 for 6,904 square feet, retail
6325 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 400, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: PostJones
Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
Tenant: Canyon MB Holdings
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$183,888 for 6,009 square feet, office
6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: PostHole
Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
Tenant: FarHeap Solutions
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Wanda Cobb
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Wanda Cobb
Wanda’s Weddings
License type: Personal services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: WWCOA LLC
Water Wings Swim School
License type: Instruction services
Address: 8043 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Water Wings Crossroads
Wendy’s
License type: Restaurant
Address: 844 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: WeNevada
4U Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 3315 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Tenaya Services
4U Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 2700 E. Patrick Lane, Suite 12, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
A Quality Star Handyman
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Antonio Baltazar
Able Electric Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 4985 Cecile Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Able Electric
Acceptance Now 06229
License type: Administrative office space
Address: 2336 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Owner: RAC Acceptance West
Acme Floorz
License type: Contractor
Address: 4309 San Mateo St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Acme Floorz
AD Daily Deals
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: AD Daily Deals
Affairs to Remember Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 13, Las Vegas
Owner: G. Michael Whitesides
Albert Hernandez-Nava
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Albert Hernandez-Nava
Alex Towing
License type: Automobile towing
Address: 3001 Contract Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Alejandro Campos
Alexis Mercado
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 604 Rancho Del Sol Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Alexis Mercado
Alpha
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1830 N. Pecos Road, Suite 203, Las Vegas
Owner: Walter Strickland
Anita Trachta
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Anita Trachta
Anne Matyas
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Anne Matyas
April Adams
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: April Adams
As You Wish Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: KH Productions
Ashba Clothing
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite D04, Las Vegas
Owner: Daren Ashba and Ashba Enterprises
Backstage Beauty Salon
License type: Massage establishment (accessory)
Address: 7020 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Backstage Beauty Salon
Be Limitless Hypnosis
License type: Hypnotherapy
Address: 2400 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Serena Denmark
Beare Law
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Zachary Conine
Bigg Maxx’s Doggs
License type: Temporary merchant
Address: 1950, J St., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Max Allen
BizAccountants
License type: Accounting firm
Address: 1070 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Global Biz Strategists
Bloss Bar & Events Consulting
License type: Catering
Address: 207 S. Grand Central Parkway, Pavilion 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Bloss Bar & Event Consulting
Blue Crown Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Blue Crown Services
Bonita Dental
License type: Professional services — medical
Address: 2668 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 101, North Las Vegas
Owner: Khalid Jilani DMD
Boubouki
License type: Professional services
Address: 7331 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Mihaloliakos
Boyd Consulting
License type: Business consultant
Address: 4612 Plano Dr., Las Vegas
Owner: Boyd Consulting
Brandy Brower
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Brower Brandy
Branvaine
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Eric and Ermina Balababa
Bristlecone Events
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 9456 Jumping Frog Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Eric Larsen
Brother and Smith
License type: Mail order/internet sales
Address: 3391 Sparrow Heights Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Julie Ditzler
C and C Roofing
License type: Contractor
Address: 1605 Palm St., Henderson
Owner: C and C Roofing
Carol Schneider
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Carol Schneider
Carolina Banuelos-Luna
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Carolina Banuelos-Luna
Castillo Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 5041 N. Cimarron Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Salvador Alvarez and Eduardo Castillo
Catherine Metzger
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2035 Oliver Springs St., Henderson
Owner: Catherine Metzger
CE Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
License type: Martial arts training
Address: 2871 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Christopher Engle
Charles Lee
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Charles Lee
Charleston Poultry
License type: Food specialty store
Address: 3041 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Julie Lee, Alex Lee and Xiao Liang
Christine Lewis
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1725 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Christine Lewis
Clara Bars
License type: Food specialty store
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Clara Bars
Commercial Builders
License type: Contractor
Address: 141 Industrial Park Ave., Henderson
Owner: Commercial Builders
Communication Technology Services
License type: Contractor
Address: 4675 W. Teco Ave., Suite 125, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management
License type: Medical office
Address: 2405 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Comprehensive and Interventional Pain Management
Constellation Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 801 S. Fourth St., Las Vegas
Owner: Michele Tell and James Woodrow
Coquette
License type: Membership club
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Skye McCarty
Corona Mobile Diesel
License type: Mobile repair service
Address: 1620 E. McDonald Ave., Suite A, North Las Vegas
Owner: Pedro Corona
Cosmetic & Fashion Outlet
License type: Clothing/shoes/accessories sales
Address: 4040 W. Craig Road, Suite 103, North Las Vegas
Owner: Young Cho
Cosmetic Ink
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Kimberly Massongill
Cosmo Nails & Spa
License type: Beauty parlor
Address: 5725 Losee Road, Suite 130, North Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Courtney Irving Massage
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 981 Whitney Ranch Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Courtney Irving
Courtnie Cottino
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Courtnie Cottino
Crystal Castillo
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Crystal Castillo
Custom Apparel Solutions
License type: Clothing sales
Address: 2665 Rue Toulouse Ave., Henderson
Owner: Custom Apparel Solutions
Custom Remodeling Design
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alex Hernandez
Dara Mortgage
License type: Professional services
Address: 8084 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Dara Mortgage
David Rowell
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: David Rowell
Debra Taylor
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Debra Taylor
Desert Pit Stop
License type: Automated teller operator
Address: 7161 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Providence FS
Diamond Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 320 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Maurice Jung
Diamond Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 918 S. Main St., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Maurice Jung
Diann Burns
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Diann Burns
Divas Den 2
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite M103, Las Vegas
Owner: Fenell Jones
DNA Automotive
License type: Automotive services
Address: 250 Coroneos Drive, Henderson
Owner: DNA Automotive
DRBovey
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 1601 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas
Owner: David Bovey
Durango Airbnb
License type: Short-term residential rental/property management
Address: 350 S. Durango Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Vanessa Gordon
Edlara LLC
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Edlara LLC
Elegante Banquet Hall
License type: Catering
Address: 3020 E. Bonanza Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Bonanza Mojave
Elk Ridge Homes and L&M Construction & Development
License type: Contractor
Address: 7224 W. Rome Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: L&M Holdings Group
Exact Home Solutions
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2264 Smokey Sky Drive, Henderson
Owner: Shannon Beach
First United Equity Corp.
License type: Business support
Address: 8100 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Jason Earl
Fitness Gurls
License type: Publishing and newspapers
Address: 317 S. Sixth St., Las Vegas
Owner: Fitness Media Holdings
Flakis Beauty Salon
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 1367 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Marisela Sandoval
Flakis Beauty Salon
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1367 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Marisela Sandoval
Flyby Mobile Groceries
License type: Food specialty store
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alicia and Clyde Turner
Gary William Hodum
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1725 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Gary Hodum
George D. Lewis Co.
License type: Commercial refrigeration sales/service
Address: 105 E. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Desert Valley Ice
Golden Assets & Property Management
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Keun Lee, Virginia Leslie, Melody Jiang, Ruomei Zheng, Michael Wong, Charles Lee, Manwing Ma, Louis Hinds, Hector Cintron and Pei Wen Jones
Great Harvest Bread Co.
License type: Food specialty store
Address: 10180 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Loafin’ Around
Green Garden Landscape Maintenance
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Aldo Valencia
Grove Entertainment LV
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Buddy Karas
Guild Mortgage Co.
License type: Professional services
Address: 2760 Lake Sahara Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Mary Ann McGarry
Gym Auto Detail
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 3085 Sierra Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Gustavo Munoz
Hammered Hitz Racing
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1165 Christian Road, Henderson
Owner: Hammered Hitz Racing
Harold Nunnelly
License type: Express or delivery service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Harold Nunnelly
HD Solutions
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Keith Dunn
Healing Touch
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 7455 W. Washington Ave., Suite 210, Las Vegas
Owner: Rose Caffrey
Heat Transfer Warehouse
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7585 Commercial Way, Henderson
Owner: Heat Transfer Warehouse
Hillary Cruz
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 9413 Wandering Woods Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Hillary Cruz
Homestead Steaks
License type: Temporary merchant
Address: 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Corrie Gatlin
Horizon Carpet Cleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Juan Gomez
House of Boro
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2121 Western Ave., Suite 4, Las Vegas
Owner: House of Boro
BUILDING PERMITS
$2,077,375, commercial - new
777 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DC Building Group
$1,660,609, single-family dwelling
5688 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$1,660,609, single-family dwelling
5677 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$503,000, commercial
5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$420,000, commercial
5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$273,292, single-family dwelling
11200 Emory Oak Drive, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$250,073, single-family dwelling
10116 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$250,000, tenant improvement
6640 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Craft Construction
$250,000, tenant improvement
6850 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Nigro Construction
$248,342, single-family dwelling x3
9728, 9732 and 9733 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$226,707, single-family dwelling
12100 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$218,097, single-family dwelling
465 Paso De Montana St., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$211,711, single-family dwelling
248 Highspring St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$211,711, single-family dwelling
12162 Edgehurst Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$210,200, single-family dwelling
9371 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$208,432, single-family dwelling
10100 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$208,432, single-family dwelling
10108 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$204,385, single-family dwelling
5616 Koda Court, Las Vegas
Plaster Development Company
$202,118, single-family dwelling
11190 Emory Oak Drive, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$200,000, tenant improvement
855 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
Hardesty & Associates
$198,306, single-family dwelling x2
12165 and 12168 Edgehurst Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$198,306, single-family dwelling
240 Highspring St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$196,197, single-family dwelling x2
12149 and 12157 Edgehurst Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$196,197, single-family dwelling
12108 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$196,197, single-family dwelling
256 Highspring St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$193,568, single-family dwelling
10092 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$190,639, single-family dwelling
93 Coloratura St., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$190,639, single-family dwelling
12052 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$180,535, single-family dwelling
9361 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$180,427, single-family dwelling
9729 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$178,580, single-family dwelling
8164 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$178,580, single-family dwelling
9636 Wildflower Vista Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$177,968, single-family dwelling x2
12058 and 12065 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$173,935, residential - new
4020 Celebration Cove St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$168,225, single-family dwelling x2
12059 and 12064 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$167,685, single-family dwelling
12274 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$160,000, commercial
5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$158,479, residential - new
2416 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$158,479, residential - new
2409 Gala Haven Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$157,399, single-family dwelling
8005 Calico Mesa St., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$157,019, single-family dwelling
12282 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$147,254, single-family dwelling
11180 Emory Oak Drive, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$146,699, single-family dwelling
5665 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$144,327, residential - new
5436 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$143,538, single-family dwelling
9351 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$143,260, residential - new
2412 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$140,924, single-family dwelling
72 Silvati St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$140,919, single-family dwelling
12230 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$140,718, single-family dwelling
5678 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$138,306, single-family dwelling
5595 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$137,591, residential - new
5816 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11805 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$133,048, residential - new
2517 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$132,914, single-family dwelling
7920 Formitch Court, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$131,315, single-family dwelling
10581 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$130,700, residential - new x3
2102, 2107 and 2110 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$130,700, residential - new
2107 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$126,403, residential - new x2
5820 and 5853 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$118,525, single-family dwelling
9648 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$118,000, sign
6347 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
High Impact Sign and Design
$117,065, single-family dwelling x3
6644, 6649 and 6656 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$114,127, single-family dwelling
10881 Eastern Redbud Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$110,000, grading
8577 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas
LND Construction
$110,000, wall and/or fence
8577 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas
Monty Malloy Masonry
$107,490, single-family dwelling
10804 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,969, residential - new x2
5756 and 5837 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$106,649, single-family dwelling x3
6643, 6650 and 6655 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$103,142, residential - new
2025 Grovestand Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$102,708, single-family dwelling
8247 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.