The Data: April 23-29

BANKRUPTCIES
Chapter 7
Automated Gaming Technologies
6845 S. Escondido St., Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Attorney: Ryan Alexander at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
Tuesday, April 25
2:15 p.m.
Molasky Family Park & Lewis Family Park: trail resurfacing
Clark County, 604424
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements
Clark County, 604350
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
Friday, April 28
Midnight
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at social services - Pinto
Clark County, 604411
Deon Ford at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for flood control channel maintenance
Clark County, 604415
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
Monday, May 1
3 a.m.
Annual requirements contract for street lighting and traffic signal poles
Clark County, 604296
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
3 p.m.
LED luminaires and LED street name sign tube lamps
Clark County, 604427
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$1,261,000 for 5,040 square feet, office
2534 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson 89052
Landlord: Robison Seidler
Landlord agent: Eric Larkin of NAI Vegas
Buyer: Conejo Valley Properties
Buyer agent: CB Richard Ellis
$760,000 for 5,632 square feet, industrial
6266 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas 89120
Landlord: Robert Tatalovich
Landlord agent: Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov and Steven Haynes of Colliers International
Buyer: Sandhill ESS Property
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$312,500 for 2.5 acres, land
Torino Avenue and Mann Street, Las Vegas 89139
Landlord: GKT II LLC
Landlord agent: Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International
Buyer: American West Development
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
Leases
$2,305,138 for 10,582 square feet, medical office
6170 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149
Landlord: Centennial Hills MOB Owners
Landlord agent: Mike Young of IREPLV
Tenant: Healthcare Partners Nevada
Tenant agent: Dan Palmeri of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
$242,552 for 2,287 square feet, office
4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas 89119
Landlord: AILP LLC
Landlord agent: Edward Bassford and Michael Brazill of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: WFG National Title Insurance Company
Tenant agent: The Stone Group
$110,226 for 3,223 square feet, retail
10020 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas 89129
Landlord: Sunstone Lone Mountain
Landlord agent: Rob Moore and Matt Patros of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Las Vegas Metro Police Department
Tenant agent: N/A
BUSINESS LICENSES
Hair by Dorothy
License type: Cosmetological establishment
Address: 6110 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Dorothy Murphy
Hand of Hope #2
License type: Group care facility
Address: 1488 Arroyo Verde Drive, Henderson
Owner: M&C Care Homes
Happy Ant Janitorial
License type: Janitorial service
Address: 3153 Spring City Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony Perkins
Henderson Fine Rugs & Restoration
License type: General retail sales
Address: 121 Industrial Park Road, Henderson
Owner: Carpet Care Systems
HH Desert Photos
License type: Photography business
Address: 3625 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 1065, Las Vegas
Owner: Hermes Arechavala Lopez
High Delta T
License type: Contractor
Address: 1810 Upland Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Highland Village Apartments
License type: Apartment house
Address: 301 Taylor St., Henderson
Owner: 4141 Santa Monica I LLC
HR Exhibit Service
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 3085 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Kai Yu
HWG
License type: Social work/behavioral therapy business
Address: 2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Healing With Grace
IES Residential
License type: Alarm systems
Address: 2900 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: IES Residential
Indria M. Pless
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Indria Pless
Inside Out Body Wellness
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 950 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Trivenia Jacobs
Iris Shop
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Irais Moguel-Herrera
J’s Mobile Bicycle Service
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: J’s Mobile Bicycle Service
James Hughes
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: James Hughes
Jia Du
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Jia Du
Jian Zhen Chen
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Jian Zhen Chen
John Baley
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3933 Talara Lane, North Las Vegas
Owner: John Baley
Joseph Brower
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph Brower
JSN & Associates
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 5308 N. Manor Stone St., North Las Vegas
Owner: JSN & Associates
Judith Daniels
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 4326 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Judith Daniels
Kai’s Cleaning Concierge
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 795 Easter Lily Place, Henderson
Owner: Kai’s Cleaning Concierge
La Villarreal Boutique
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J4, Las Vegas
Owner: Alejandra Villarreal
Lake Mead Concierge
License type: Personal services
Address: 45 Maleena Mesa St., Henderson
Owner: John Hillenbrand Consultant
Las Vegas Valley Plumbing
License type: Contractor
Address: 1622 Lorna Drive, Henderson
Owner: Vegas Valley Plumbing
Latino Peace Officers Association Clark County Chapter
License type: Nonprofit registration
Address: P.O. Box 271477, Las Vegas
Owner: Latino Peace Officers Association Clark County Chapter
Lulu’s Beauty Salon
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1201 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Lourdes Amaya
LV Criminal Defense
License type: Professional services
Address: 400 S. 7th St., Suite 400, Las Vegas
Owner: Wooldridge Law
Lynne Ricci
License type: Instruction services
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: The Music Studio of Ms. Lynne Ricci
Marchand Properties
License type: Short-term residential rental/property management
Address: 2317 Palomino Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Stephanie and Christopher Marchand
Mariano Engineering
License type: Professional services
Address: 6040 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Ronald Mariano
Martin Marx
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1955 Moyer Drive, Henderson
Owner: Martin Marx
Masterclean and Restore
License type: Gross RevenueCarpet cleaning service
Address: 11000 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Steemsters
Mattson Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 563 E. Juanita Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: David Mattson
Mauraine Priscilla-Ballinger
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Mauraine Ballinger
Mek
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B49, Las Vegas
Owner: Matthew Salem
Mercedez Cleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 2110 N. Los Feliz St., Suite 2016, Las Vegas
Owner: Heydi Martinez
Michael Limsomponge
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Limsomponge
MKP Digital
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: MonWei Kuo Parkin
Monarch Counseling
License type: Professional services
Address: 6879 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Maria Ellis
Murphy Express #8787
License type: Convenience store
Address: 6035 Losee Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Murphy Oil, USA
Murphy Express #8787
License type: Beer/wine/spirit off-sale
Address: 6035 Losee Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Murphy Oil, USA
Mypoolplans.com
License type: General retail sales
Address: 6 Cerchio Centrale, Henderson
Owner: J. Schembari Inc.
Myrna Strasner
License type: Psychic arts — science
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Myrna Strasner
Neat & Clean
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Neat & Clean Maintenance
Neon Reverb Festival
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 1023 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Jason Aragon, James Woodbridge, Ronald Franzese, David Harlin and Mike Henry
Nevada Health RX
License type: General retail sales
Address: 61 Spectrum Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Health RX
Nevada Neurohealth Center
License type: Business support service
Address: 7469 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 230, Las Vegas
Owner: International Neurohealth Centers
New England Seaport Seafood Market
License type: Restaurant
Address: 600 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: New England Seaport Seafood Market
Noble Fitness
License type: Recreation facility
Address: 2120 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Noble Healing Hands
Noura Store Clothing & Sundries
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D29, Las Vegas
Owner: Noura Zeggui
NWV Youth Soccer League
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Marisa Sosa
O. Keneth Marroquin
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Keneth Marroquin
Oliver Peoples
License type: General retail sales
Address: 875 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1605, Las Vegas
Owner: Luxottica Retail North America
Palumbo Lawyers
License type: Professional services
Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Diane Palumbo and Erik Buzzard
Panadenia Salvadorena
License type: Bakery
Address: 3401 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Ebenezer L & J Corp.
Paradise Amusements
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 6672 Orchard Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Paradise Amusements
Patrick Kettner
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Patrick Kettner
Paul Pineda
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Triple P Holdings
PCS Leasing Company
License type: Equipment rental and leasing
Address: 334 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Owner: PCS Leasing Company
Phillip Peinado
License type: Handyman/maintenance services
Address: 4421 Ryder Lane, North Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
POJ Wellness
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 2821 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Gemma Andaya
Polaris MMJ
License type: Medical marijuana production facility
Address: 5395 Polaris Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Polaris Wellness Center
Pools “R” Us
License type: Contractor
Address: 9917 Shiloh Heights St., Las Vegas
Owner: Gregory Tribble
Posin Law Group
License type: Law firm Or law office
Address: 2520 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Posin Law Group
Positive Space
License type: Business space rent or lease
Address: 2908 Highland Drive, Suite B, Las Vegas
Owner: Barbara Allen
Prime Pest Control
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 1380 Camas St. St., Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Prime Pest Control
Professional Medical Billing & Management
License type: Medical billing and coding and consulting
Address: 123 Vista Del Lago St., Henderson
Owner: Laurey Ray
Quantum Clinical Research
License type: Clinic or laboratory
Address: 4200 W. Charleston Blvd., Building A, Las Vegas
Owner: Salvador Borromeo and Maria Carandang
R. Elijah Arimont
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Elijah Arimont
Real T Home Inspections
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Carmen Tricolo
Realms Within
License type: Instruction services
Address: 2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3B, Las Vegas
Owner: James Phoenix
Rebecko
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite D06, Las Vegas
Owner: Soxbe
Relax Yourself Massage Services
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1400 Pontiac Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jacqueline Robinson
Reverend Mark Vegas
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 350 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite C104, Las Vegas
Owner: Mark Rumpler
Ricardo Sayson
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 7128 Horseshoe Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Ricardo Sayson
Rodolfo Diaz
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 3320 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 207, Las Vegas
Owner: Rodolfo Diaz
S&W Watches
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 37C, Las Vegas
Owner: SW Watch Repair
Shurley Design Studio
License type: Professional services
Address: 9270 Onesto Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Gerald Shurley
Silver Sabre Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 576 Pine Meadow Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Silver State Cardiology
License type: Medical office
Address: 2621 W. Horizon Ridge, Henderson
Owner: Silver State Cardiology
Skiwi Water & Wheels
License type: Watercraft rentals
Address: 1620 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Skiwi Rentals
So Cal Fab & Supply
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: John Tompkins
Stanley Herbert Rosen
License type: Auction and auctioneers
Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Stanley Rosen
Stephanie Fontaine
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Stephanie Fontaine
Summer Swim
License type: Instruction services
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Summer Frew
Summit Contracting
License type: Contractor
Address: 120 N. Lime St., Las Vegas
Owner: Donna Ridinger, Robert Jeffries, Irex Corporation and Lisa Todd
Sunrise Senior Village
License type: Apartment house
Address: 571 N. 30th St., Las Vegas
Owner: OP Sunrise
Sunrun Installation Services
License type: Handbill and oral solicitation
Address: 6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A332, Las Vegas
Owner: Mina Kim, Paul Winnowski and Gilbert Correia
SW Henderson Fit Body Boot Camp
License type: Fitness studio
Address: 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Jo Jo Fitness
Sweet Tooth Bakery & Coffee
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1516 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2, Las Vegas
Owner: Rosa Reyes
Tavern at the Falls
License type: Catering
Address: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Sun City Summerlin Community Association
Teen Challenge of Nevada
License type: Nonprofit community services
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Randy Rowe and Tim Wegner
Telas Sophies
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3424 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite B, North Las Vegas
Owner: Manuel Gonzalez
Tepeyac Lawn Maintenance
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Tepeyac Lawn Maintenance
The Nerd
License type: Handbill and oral solicitation
Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 250, Las Vegas
Owner: Imagine Adventures Las Vegas
Theme Las Vegas Weddings
License type: Personal Services
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Brian and Jessica Mills
Timothy V. Hicks II
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Timothy V. Hicks II
Tina Helleberg
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Tina Helleberg
Total Clean
License type: Janitorial service
Address: 1829 Arch Stone Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Jesus Rivera
Travelers-Mart
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1506 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: KNK Property Management
True Concepts
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: David and Alicia von Oy
Ultra Genicks
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul Genick
Van Dunson
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Van Dunson
VDS Las Vegas
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 524 S. 8th St., Las Vegas
Owner: William Morgan and Scott Tobias
Viet Bistro
License type: Restaurant
Address: 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 125, Las Vegas
Owner: Ton LLC
William Michael Fredericks
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: William Fredericks
Wireless Experts
License type: General retail sales
Address: 204 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Wireless World
Wismettac Asian Foods
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 3950 W. Diablo Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Wismettac Asian Foods
Xiaoyan Wang
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 5026 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 104, Las Vegas
Owner: Xiaoyan Wang
Yellow Bucket Janitorial
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 4921 Fiesta Lakes St., Las Vegas
Owner: Yellow Bucket Janitorial
Yiyi Travel Agency
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Gessler Ltd.
Zip Zap Truck and Trailer
License type: Garage — auto/truck garage service
Address: 4350 Production Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: DB Trucking
1 Stop Cleaning Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 30 Fantasia Lane, Henderson
Owner: Jeff and Roma Rivera
360 Customs
License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Address: 1528 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas
Owner: Roy Castillo
AC Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Refugio Mejia
Aeon Energy Trading
License type: Commodity or securities broker or dealer
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Jay Shin
Affairs to Remember Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 13, Las Vegas
Owner: G. Michael Whitesides
Alan Dean Freer
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Alan Freer
Alco Siding and Windows
License type: Contractor
Address: 2539 Mercantile Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Steve Hawkins
Aleman Pool Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 4211 Chicory Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Aleman Services
All About Catering Las Vegas
License type: Catering
Address: 418 W. Mesquite Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: All About Catering
Allure Wedding Chapel
License type: Photography business
Address: 516 S. 6th St., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Sherrie Velarde and Jonathan Galvante
Allure Wedding Chapel
License type: Wedding chapel
Address: 516 S. 6th St., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Sherrie Velarde and Jonathan Galvante
BUILDING PERMITS
$2,900,000, tenant improvement
900 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas
VIP Construction
$2,739,631, grading
9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas
Rafael Construction
$730,867, commercial - new
1616 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Chris Storm
$723,312, multi-family - new
2455 Sunflower Days Ave., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$700,000, tenant improvement
515 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Trinity Haven Development
$600,000, commercial
122 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts Inc
$408,000, commercial
900 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas
VIP Construction
$295,000, commercial
122 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts Inc
$236,823, single-family dwelling tract
12014 Tramonto Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$236,823, single-family dwelling tract
12015 Abbracci Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$230,000, tenant improvement
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
CG&B Enterprises
$226,707, single-family dwelling tract
232 Highspring St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$200,000, disaster
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Tiburon Construction
$200,000, disaster
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Tiburon Construction
$200,000, tenant improvement
324 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Did not disclose
$200,000, single-family dwelling
9017 Grove Crest Lane, Las Vegas
Merlin Contracting and Development
$199,000, plumbing
190 Upland Blvd., Las Vegas
Sean Craig’s Plumbing
$193,849, single-family dwelling tract
5590 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$180,000, tenant improvement
10 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
K&N Construction
$173,281, single-family dwelling tract
10516 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$173,281, single-family dwelling tract
7824 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$160,266, single-family dwelling tract
265 Lindura Court, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$150,741, single-family dwelling tract
253 Lindura Court, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$145,000, tenant improvement
1645 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Nevada General Construction
$141,198, single-family dwelling tract
7322 Winesburg St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$134,440, single-family dwelling tract
7828 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$134,440, single-family dwelling tract
10511 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$126,403, residential - new
5856 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$125,000, grading
1001 N. Bruce St., Las Vegas
Alston Construction Company
$124,798, fence and/or wall
5759 Sheleheda Ave., Las Vegas
Frehner Masonry
$123,816, residential - new
4532 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$123,816, residential - new
4540 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$117,065, single-family dwelling tract
6636 Rocky Reef St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$117,065, single-family dwelling tract
6622 Rocky Reef St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$112,530, residential - new
4528 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$112,530, residential - new
4536 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$108,743, rehabilitation
333 Kings Ave., North Las Vegas
Advantage Builders of Nevada
$107,887, single-family dwelling tract
7919 Saber Tooth St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$107,585, single-family dwelling tract
10841 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,649, single-family dwelling tract
6630 Rocky Reef St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$100,000, commercial
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
CG&B Enterprises