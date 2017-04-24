Records & transactions:

The Data: April 23-29

BANKRUPTCIES

Chapter 7

Automated Gaming Technologies

6845 S. Escondido St., Suite 104

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Attorney: Ryan Alexander at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

Tuesday, April 25

2:15 p.m.

Molasky Family Park & Lewis Family Park: trail resurfacing

Clark County, 604424

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements

Clark County, 604350

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

Friday, April 28

Midnight

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at social services - Pinto

Clark County, 604411

Deon Ford at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for flood control channel maintenance

Clark County, 604415

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

Monday, May 1

3 a.m.

Annual requirements contract for street lighting and traffic signal poles

Clark County, 604296

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

3 p.m.

LED luminaires and LED street name sign tube lamps

Clark County, 604427

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$1,261,000 for 5,040 square feet, office

2534 Anthem Village Drive, Henderson 89052

Landlord: Robison Seidler

Landlord agent: Eric Larkin of NAI Vegas

Buyer: Conejo Valley Properties

Buyer agent: CB Richard Ellis

$760,000 for 5,632 square feet, industrial

6266 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas 89120

Landlord: Robert Tatalovich

Landlord agent: Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov and Steven Haynes of Colliers International

Buyer: Sandhill ESS Property

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$312,500 for 2.5 acres, land

Torino Avenue and Mann Street, Las Vegas 89139

Landlord: GKT II LLC

Landlord agent: Robert Torres and Scott Gragson of Colliers International

Buyer: American West Development

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

Leases

$2,305,138 for 10,582 square feet, medical office

6170 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas 89149

Landlord: Centennial Hills MOB Owners

Landlord agent: Mike Young of IREPLV

Tenant: Healthcare Partners Nevada

Tenant agent: Dan Palmeri of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

$242,552 for 2,287 square feet, office

4000 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas 89119

Landlord: AILP LLC

Landlord agent: Edward Bassford and Michael Brazill of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: WFG National Title Insurance Company

Tenant agent: The Stone Group

$110,226 for 3,223 square feet, retail

10020 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas 89129

Landlord: Sunstone Lone Mountain

Landlord agent: Rob Moore and Matt Patros of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Las Vegas Metro Police Department

Tenant agent: N/A

BUSINESS LICENSES

Hair by Dorothy

License type: Cosmetological establishment

Address: 6110 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Dorothy Murphy

Hand of Hope #2

License type: Group care facility

Address: 1488 Arroyo Verde Drive, Henderson

Owner: M&C Care Homes

Happy Ant Janitorial

License type: Janitorial service

Address: 3153 Spring City Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony Perkins

Henderson Fine Rugs & Restoration

License type: General retail sales

Address: 121 Industrial Park Road, Henderson

Owner: Carpet Care Systems

HH Desert Photos

License type: Photography business

Address: 3625 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 1065, Las Vegas

Owner: Hermes Arechavala Lopez

High Delta T

License type: Contractor

Address: 1810 Upland Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Highland Village Apartments

License type: Apartment house

Address: 301 Taylor St., Henderson

Owner: 4141 Santa Monica I LLC

HR Exhibit Service

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 3085 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Kai Yu

HWG

License type: Social work/behavioral therapy business

Address: 2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Healing With Grace

IES Residential

License type: Alarm systems

Address: 2900 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: IES Residential

Indria M. Pless

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Indria Pless

Inside Out Body Wellness

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 950 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Trivenia Jacobs

Iris Shop

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Irais Moguel-Herrera

J’s Mobile Bicycle Service

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: J’s Mobile Bicycle Service

James Hughes

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: James Hughes

Jia Du

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Jia Du

Jian Zhen Chen

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Jian Zhen Chen

John Baley

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3933 Talara Lane, North Las Vegas

Owner: John Baley

Joseph Brower

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph Brower

JSN & Associates

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 5308 N. Manor Stone St., North Las Vegas

Owner: JSN & Associates

Judith Daniels

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 4326 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Judith Daniels

Kai’s Cleaning Concierge

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 795 Easter Lily Place, Henderson

Owner: Kai’s Cleaning Concierge

La Villarreal Boutique

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite J4, Las Vegas

Owner: Alejandra Villarreal

Lake Mead Concierge

License type: Personal services

Address: 45 Maleena Mesa St., Henderson

Owner: John Hillenbrand Consultant

Las Vegas Valley Plumbing

License type: Contractor

Address: 1622 Lorna Drive, Henderson

Owner: Vegas Valley Plumbing

Latino Peace Officers Association Clark County Chapter

License type: Nonprofit registration

Address: P.O. Box 271477, Las Vegas

Owner: Latino Peace Officers Association Clark County Chapter

Lulu’s Beauty Salon

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1201 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Lourdes Amaya

LV Criminal Defense

License type: Professional services

Address: 400 S. 7th St., Suite 400, Las Vegas

Owner: Wooldridge Law

Lynne Ricci

License type: Instruction services

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: The Music Studio of Ms. Lynne Ricci

Marchand Properties

License type: Short-term residential rental/property management

Address: 2317 Palomino Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Stephanie and Christopher Marchand

Mariano Engineering

License type: Professional services

Address: 6040 S. Durango Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Ronald Mariano

Martin Marx

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1955 Moyer Drive, Henderson

Owner: Martin Marx

Masterclean and Restore

License type: Gross RevenueCarpet cleaning service

Address: 11000 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Steemsters

Mattson Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 563 E. Juanita Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: David Mattson

Mauraine Priscilla-Ballinger

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Mauraine Ballinger

Mek

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B49, Las Vegas

Owner: Matthew Salem

Mercedez Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 2110 N. Los Feliz St., Suite 2016, Las Vegas

Owner: Heydi Martinez

Michael Limsomponge

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Limsomponge

MKP Digital

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: MonWei Kuo Parkin

Monarch Counseling

License type: Professional services

Address: 6879 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Ellis

Murphy Express #8787

License type: Convenience store

Address: 6035 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Murphy Oil, USA

Murphy Express #8787

License type: Beer/wine/spirit off-sale

Address: 6035 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Murphy Oil, USA

Mypoolplans.com

License type: General retail sales

Address: 6 Cerchio Centrale, Henderson

Owner: J. Schembari Inc.

Myrna Strasner

License type: Psychic arts — science

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Myrna Strasner

Neat & Clean

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Neat & Clean Maintenance

Neon Reverb Festival

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 1023 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Jason Aragon, James Woodbridge, Ronald Franzese, David Harlin and Mike Henry

Nevada Health RX

License type: General retail sales

Address: 61 Spectrum Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Health RX

Nevada Neurohealth Center

License type: Business support service

Address: 7469 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 230, Las Vegas

Owner: International Neurohealth Centers

New England Seaport Seafood Market

License type: Restaurant

Address: 600 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: New England Seaport Seafood Market

Noble Fitness

License type: Recreation facility

Address: 2120 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Noble Healing Hands

Noura Store Clothing & Sundries

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D29, Las Vegas

Owner: Noura Zeggui

NWV Youth Soccer League

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Marisa Sosa

O. Keneth Marroquin

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Keneth Marroquin

Oliver Peoples

License type: General retail sales

Address: 875 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1605, Las Vegas

Owner: Luxottica Retail North America

Palumbo Lawyers

License type: Professional services

Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Diane Palumbo and Erik Buzzard

Panadenia Salvadorena

License type: Bakery

Address: 3401 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Ebenezer L & J Corp.

Paradise Amusements

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 6672 Orchard Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Paradise Amusements

Patrick Kettner

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Patrick Kettner

Paul Pineda

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Triple P Holdings

PCS Leasing Company

License type: Equipment rental and leasing

Address: 334 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Owner: PCS Leasing Company

Phillip Peinado

License type: Handyman/maintenance services

Address: 4421 Ryder Lane, North Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

POJ Wellness

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 2821 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Gemma Andaya

Polaris MMJ

License type: Medical marijuana production facility

Address: 5395 Polaris Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Polaris Wellness Center

Pools “R” Us

License type: Contractor

Address: 9917 Shiloh Heights St., Las Vegas

Owner: Gregory Tribble

Posin Law Group

License type: Law firm Or law office

Address: 2520 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Posin Law Group

Positive Space

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 2908 Highland Drive, Suite B, Las Vegas

Owner: Barbara Allen

Prime Pest Control

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 1380 Camas St. St., Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Prime Pest Control

Professional Medical Billing & Management

License type: Medical billing and coding and consulting

Address: 123 Vista Del Lago St., Henderson

Owner: Laurey Ray

Quantum Clinical Research

License type: Clinic or laboratory

Address: 4200 W. Charleston Blvd., Building A, Las Vegas

Owner: Salvador Borromeo and Maria Carandang

R. Elijah Arimont

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Elijah Arimont

Real T Home Inspections

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Carmen Tricolo

Realms Within

License type: Instruction services

Address: 2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3B, Las Vegas

Owner: James Phoenix

Rebecko

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite D06, Las Vegas

Owner: Soxbe

Relax Yourself Massage Services

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1400 Pontiac Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Jacqueline Robinson

Reverend Mark Vegas

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 350 E. Desert Inn Road, Suite C104, Las Vegas

Owner: Mark Rumpler

Ricardo Sayson

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 7128 Horseshoe Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Ricardo Sayson

Rodolfo Diaz

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 3320 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 207, Las Vegas

Owner: Rodolfo Diaz

S&W Watches

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 37C, Las Vegas

Owner: SW Watch Repair

Shurley Design Studio

License type: Professional services

Address: 9270 Onesto Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gerald Shurley

Silver Sabre Electric

License type: Contractor

Address: 576 Pine Meadow Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Silver State Cardiology

License type: Medical office

Address: 2621 W. Horizon Ridge, Henderson

Owner: Silver State Cardiology

Skiwi Water & Wheels

License type: Watercraft rentals

Address: 1620 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Skiwi Rentals

So Cal Fab & Supply

License type: Contractor

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: John Tompkins

Stanley Herbert Rosen

License type: Auction and auctioneers

Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Stanley Rosen

Stephanie Fontaine

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Stephanie Fontaine

Summer Swim

License type: Instruction services

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Summer Frew

Summit Contracting

License type: Contractor

Address: 120 N. Lime St., Las Vegas

Owner: Donna Ridinger, Robert Jeffries, Irex Corporation and Lisa Todd

Sunrise Senior Village

License type: Apartment house

Address: 571 N. 30th St., Las Vegas

Owner: OP Sunrise

Sunrun Installation Services

License type: Handbill and oral solicitation

Address: 6280 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A332, Las Vegas

Owner: Mina Kim, Paul Winnowski and Gilbert Correia

SW Henderson Fit Body Boot Camp

License type: Fitness studio

Address: 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Jo Jo Fitness

Sweet Tooth Bakery & Coffee

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1516 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2, Las Vegas

Owner: Rosa Reyes

Tavern at the Falls

License type: Catering

Address: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Sun City Summerlin Community Association

Teen Challenge of Nevada

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Randy Rowe and Tim Wegner

Telas Sophies

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3424 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite B, North Las Vegas

Owner: Manuel Gonzalez

Tepeyac Lawn Maintenance

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Tepeyac Lawn Maintenance

The Nerd

License type: Handbill and oral solicitation

Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 250, Las Vegas

Owner: Imagine Adventures Las Vegas

Theme Las Vegas Weddings

License type: Personal Services

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Brian and Jessica Mills

Timothy V. Hicks II

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Timothy V. Hicks II

Tina Helleberg

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Tina Helleberg

Total Clean

License type: Janitorial service

Address: 1829 Arch Stone Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Jesus Rivera

Travelers-Mart

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1506 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: KNK Property Management

True Concepts

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: David and Alicia von Oy

Ultra Genicks

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Paul Genick

Van Dunson

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Van Dunson

VDS Las Vegas

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 524 S. 8th St., Las Vegas

Owner: William Morgan and Scott Tobias

Viet Bistro

License type: Restaurant

Address: 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 125, Las Vegas

Owner: Ton LLC

William Michael Fredericks

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: William Fredericks

Wireless Experts

License type: General retail sales

Address: 204 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Wireless World

Wismettac Asian Foods

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 3950 W. Diablo Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Wismettac Asian Foods

Xiaoyan Wang

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 5026 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 104, Las Vegas

Owner: Xiaoyan Wang

Yellow Bucket Janitorial

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 4921 Fiesta Lakes St., Las Vegas

Owner: Yellow Bucket Janitorial

Yiyi Travel Agency

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Gessler Ltd.

Zip Zap Truck and Trailer

License type: Garage — auto/truck garage service

Address: 4350 Production Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: DB Trucking

1 Stop Cleaning Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 30 Fantasia Lane, Henderson

Owner: Jeff and Roma Rivera

360 Customs

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: 1528 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Owner: Roy Castillo

AC Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Refugio Mejia

Aeon Energy Trading

License type: Commodity or securities broker or dealer

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Jay Shin

Affairs to Remember Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 13, Las Vegas

Owner: G. Michael Whitesides

Alan Dean Freer

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Alan Freer

Alco Siding and Windows

License type: Contractor

Address: 2539 Mercantile Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Steve Hawkins

Aleman Pool Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 4211 Chicory Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Aleman Services

All About Catering Las Vegas

License type: Catering

Address: 418 W. Mesquite Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: All About Catering

Allure Wedding Chapel

License type: Photography business

Address: 516 S. 6th St., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Sherrie Velarde and Jonathan Galvante

Allure Wedding Chapel

License type: Wedding chapel

Address: 516 S. 6th St., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Sherrie Velarde and Jonathan Galvante

BUILDING PERMITS

$2,900,000, tenant improvement

900 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas

VIP Construction

$2,739,631, grading

9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, Las Vegas

Rafael Construction

$730,867, commercial - new

1616 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Chris Storm

$723,312, multi-family - new

2455 Sunflower Days Ave., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$700,000, tenant improvement

515 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Trinity Haven Development

$600,000, commercial

122 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts Inc

$408,000, commercial

900 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas

VIP Construction

$295,000, commercial

122 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts Inc

$236,823, single-family dwelling tract

12014 Tramonto Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$236,823, single-family dwelling tract

12015 Abbracci Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$230,000, tenant improvement

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

CG&B Enterprises

$226,707, single-family dwelling tract

232 Highspring St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$200,000, disaster

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Tiburon Construction

$200,000, disaster

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Tiburon Construction

$200,000, tenant improvement

324 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Did not disclose

$200,000, single-family dwelling

9017 Grove Crest Lane, Las Vegas

Merlin Contracting and Development

$199,000, plumbing

190 Upland Blvd., Las Vegas

Sean Craig’s Plumbing

$193,849, single-family dwelling tract

5590 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$180,000, tenant improvement

10 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

K&N Construction

$173,281, single-family dwelling tract

10516 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$173,281, single-family dwelling tract

7824 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$160,266, single-family dwelling tract

265 Lindura Court, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$150,741, single-family dwelling tract

253 Lindura Court, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$145,000, tenant improvement

1645 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Nevada General Construction

$141,198, single-family dwelling tract

7322 Winesburg St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$134,440, single-family dwelling tract

7828 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$134,440, single-family dwelling tract

10511 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$126,403, residential - new

5856 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$125,000, grading

1001 N. Bruce St., Las Vegas

Alston Construction Company

$124,798, fence and/or wall

5759 Sheleheda Ave., Las Vegas

Frehner Masonry

$123,816, residential - new

4532 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$123,816, residential - new

4540 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$117,065, single-family dwelling tract

6636 Rocky Reef St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$117,065, single-family dwelling tract

6622 Rocky Reef St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$112,530, residential - new

4528 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$112,530, residential - new

4536 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$108,743, rehabilitation

333 Kings Ave., North Las Vegas

Advantage Builders of Nevada

$107,887, single-family dwelling tract

7919 Saber Tooth St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$107,585, single-family dwelling tract

10841 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,649, single-family dwelling tract

6630 Rocky Reef St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$100,000, commercial

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

CG&B Enterprises

0