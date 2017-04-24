The List: Available commercial space, April 23, 2017

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Apr 24, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Property name Available square feet Available units Sale or lease Type of property (retail, office, industrial, etc.) Leasing agents
1 The HC
3753-3993 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV, 89169 		1,398,626 Did not disclose Lease Office Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International
2 Blue Diamond Business Center
3930 W. Windmill Lane, Building 6
Las Vegas, NV, 89139 		430,000 4 Lease Industrial Dean Willmore, Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
3 Southwest Corporate Campus
7900 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89113 		222,801 2 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
4 Nellis Industrial Park No. 5
4501 Michell St.
North Las Vegas, NV, 89081 		89,485 1 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
5 3101 E. Craig Road
3101 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV, 89030 		78,015 1 Sale Industrial Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Jennifer Lehr of Sun Commercial Real Estate
6 Craig Distribution Center I
4390 Flossmoor St.
Las Vegas, NV, 89115 		75,250 1 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
7 4440 N. Rancho Road
4440 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89130 		73,059 1 Sale/lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
8 Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89119 		59,416 16 Lease Office Mike Tabeek, Larry Singer and Steven Targoff of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
9 1601 W. Craig Road
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV, 89030 		56,525 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
10 4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89130 		53,400 3 Sale/lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
11 Parc Post
6521 Post Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89178 		53,040 1-4 Sale/lease Industrial Donna Alderson and Greg Tassi of CBRE
12 Jennifer Park
530 E. Pamalyn Ave.
Las Vegas, NV, 89119 		51,094 2 Lease Industrial Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International
13 4821 W. Craig Road
4821 W. Craig Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89130 		50,789 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
14 Boulder Marketplace
724 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV, 89015 		49,237 3 Sale/lease Retail Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
15 Nellis Industrial Park No. 3
3940 E.Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV, 89081 		45,980 1 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
16 8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV, 89148 		41,385 1 Sale Office Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Jennifer Lehr of Sun Commercial Real Estate
17 Harsch Traverse Point Commerce Center
880 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130
Henderson, NV, 89014 		32,563 1 Lease Industrial Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International
18 Gibson Tech Center
168 N. Gibson Road
Henderson, NV, 89014 		29,988 1 Lease Office Taber Thill, Ryan Martin and Patti Dillon of Colliers International
19 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South
1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV, 89104 		28,560 1 Sale Retail Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
20 311 Water St.
311 Water St.
Henderson, NV, 89015 		27,761 1 Lease Office Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
21 Fiesta Plaza
2201 N. Civic Center Drive
North Las Vegas, NV, 89030		 25,000 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson and Deron Conway of ROI Commercial Real Estate

