The List: Available commercial space, April 23, 2017

Property name Available square feet Available units Sale or lease Type of property (retail, office, industrial, etc.) Leasing agents 1 The HC

3753-3993 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV, 89169 1,398,626 Did not disclose Lease Office Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International 2 Blue Diamond Business Center

3930 W. Windmill Lane, Building 6

Las Vegas, NV, 89139 430,000 4 Lease Industrial Dean Willmore, Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International 3 Southwest Corporate Campus

7900 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV, 89113 222,801 2 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International 4 Nellis Industrial Park No. 5

4501 Michell St.

North Las Vegas, NV, 89081 89,485 1 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International 5 3101 E. Craig Road

3101 E. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV, 89030 78,015 1 Sale Industrial Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Jennifer Lehr of Sun Commercial Real Estate 6 Craig Distribution Center I

4390 Flossmoor St.

Las Vegas, NV, 89115 75,250 1 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International 7 4440 N. Rancho Road

4440 N. Rancho Road

Las Vegas, NV, 89130 73,059 1 Sale/lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate 8 Greystone Office Park

1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV, 89119 59,416 16 Lease Office Mike Tabeek, Larry Singer and Steven Targoff of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank 9 1601 W. Craig Road

1601 W. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV, 89030 56,525 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate 10 4486-4488 N. Rancho Road

4486-4488 N. Rancho Road

Las Vegas, NV, 89130 53,400 3 Sale/lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate 11 Parc Post

6521 Post Road

Las Vegas, NV, 89178 53,040 1-4 Sale/lease Industrial Donna Alderson and Greg Tassi of CBRE 12 Jennifer Park

530 E. Pamalyn Ave.

Las Vegas, NV, 89119 51,094 2 Lease Industrial Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International 13 4821 W. Craig Road

4821 W. Craig Road

Las Vegas, NV, 89130 50,789 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate 14 Boulder Marketplace

724 S. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV, 89015 49,237 3 Sale/lease Retail Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate 15 Nellis Industrial Park No. 3

3940 E.Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV, 89081 45,980 1 Lease Industrial Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International 16 8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.

8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV, 89148 41,385 1 Sale Office Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Jennifer Lehr of Sun Commercial Real Estate 17 Harsch Traverse Point Commerce Center

880 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130

Henderson, NV, 89014 32,563 1 Lease Industrial Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International 18 Gibson Tech Center

168 N. Gibson Road

Henderson, NV, 89014 29,988 1 Lease Office Taber Thill, Ryan Martin and Patti Dillon of Colliers International 19 1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South

1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV, 89104 28,560 1 Sale Retail Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate 20 311 Water St.

311 Water St.

Henderson, NV, 89015 27,761 1 Lease Office Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate 21 Fiesta Plaza

2201 N. Civic Center Drive

North Las Vegas, NV, 89030 25,000 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson and Deron Conway of ROI Commercial Real Estate

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

