The List: Available commercial space, April 23, 2017
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Property name
|Available square feet
|Available units
|Sale or lease
|Type of property (retail, office, industrial, etc.)
|Leasing agents
|1
|The HC
3753-3993 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV, 89169
|1,398,626
|Did not disclose
|Lease
|Office
|Ryan Martin, Taber Thill and Patti Dillon of Colliers International
|2
|Blue Diamond Business Center
3930 W. Windmill Lane, Building 6
Las Vegas, NV, 89139
|430,000
|4
|Lease
|Industrial
|Dean Willmore, Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|3
|Southwest Corporate Campus
7900 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89113
|222,801
|2
|Lease
|Industrial
|Dan Doherty, Susan Borst, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|4
|Nellis Industrial Park No. 5
4501 Michell St.
North Las Vegas, NV, 89081
|89,485
|1
|Lease
|Industrial
|Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|5
|3101 E. Craig Road
3101 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV, 89030
|78,015
|1
|Sale
|Industrial
|Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Jennifer Lehr of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|6
|Craig Distribution Center I
4390 Flossmoor St.
Las Vegas, NV, 89115
|75,250
|1
|Lease
|Industrial
|Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|7
|4440 N. Rancho Road
4440 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89130
|73,059
|1
|Sale/lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
|8
|Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89119
|59,416
|16
|Lease
|Office
|Mike Tabeek, Larry Singer and Steven Targoff of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
|9
|1601 W. Craig Road
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV, 89030
|56,525
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
|10
|4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89130
|53,400
|3
|Sale/lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
|11
|Parc Post
6521 Post Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89178
|53,040
|1-4
|Sale/lease
|Industrial
|Donna Alderson and Greg Tassi of CBRE
|12
|Jennifer Park
530 E. Pamalyn Ave.
Las Vegas, NV, 89119
|51,094
|2
|Lease
|Industrial
|Dean Willmore, Chelsy Cardin and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International
|13
|4821 W. Craig Road
4821 W. Craig Road
Las Vegas, NV, 89130
|50,789
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson of ROI Commercial Real Estate
|14
|Boulder Marketplace
724 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV, 89015
|49,237
|3
|Sale/lease
|Retail
|Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|15
|Nellis Industrial Park No. 3
3940 E.Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV, 89081
|45,980
|1
|Lease
|Industrial
|Dan Doherty, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers International
|16
|8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV, 89148
|41,385
|1
|Sale
|Office
|Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and Jennifer Lehr of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|17
|Harsch Traverse Point Commerce Center
880 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130
Henderson, NV, 89014
|32,563
|1
|Lease
|Industrial
|Greg Pancirov and Mike DeLew of Colliers International
|18
|Gibson Tech Center
168 N. Gibson Road
Henderson, NV, 89014
|29,988
|1
|Lease
|Office
|Taber Thill, Ryan Martin and Patti Dillon of Colliers International
|19
|1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South
1700 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV, 89104
|28,560
|1
|Sale
|Retail
|Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|20
|311 Water St.
311 Water St.
Henderson, NV, 89015
|27,761
|1
|Lease
|Office
|Paul Chaffee and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
|21
|Fiesta Plaza
2201 N. Civic Center Drive
North Las Vegas, NV, 89030
|25,000
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson and Deron Conway of ROI Commercial Real Estate
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
