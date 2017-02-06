The Data: Feb. 5-11

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

Elite Moving and Storage Inc.

P.O. Box 30907

Las Vegas, NV 89173

Attorney: Taylor L. Randolph at tr@randolphlawfirm.com

Chapter 11

Native Games America

6145 South Rainbow St., Suite 105

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Attorney: Zachariah Larson at carey@lzlawnv.com

Flemming’s Grill Inc.

6494 Boulder Ranch Ave., Suite 100

Henderson, NV 89011

Attorney: Seth D. Ballstaedt at seth@ballstaedtlaw.com

BID OPPORTUNITIES

February 8

2 p.m.

2040 building lobby and fifth-floor buildout

University Medical Center, 2017-01

Ashley Kordestani at ashley.kordestani@umcsn.com

February 9

2:15 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for slurry seal

Clark County, 604325

Ashley Peterson at ashley.blanco@clarkcountynv.gov

2:15 p.m.

Clark County Government Center: sandstone repair

Clark County, 604328

Sandy Moody-Upton at scm@clarkcountynv.gov

3 p.m.

One-time purchase of drive blocks and safety covers

Clark County, 604330

Adriane Garcia at akgarcia@clarkcountynv.gov

February 14

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for repair and replacement of crash cushions

Clark County, 604323

Ashley Peterson at ashley.blanco@clarkcountynv.gov

February 17

3 p.m.

Government Center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system

Clark County, 604303

Chean Champaneri at chetanc@ClarkCountyNV.gov

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services for the Family Youth Services Zenoff Hall and Fortye Hall

Clark County, 604339

Deon Ford at deonf@clarkcountynv.gov

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$18,000,000 for 89,000 square feet, hotel

455 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas NV

Landlord: Siegel Group Nevada

Landlord agent: Cathy Jones, Josh Smith, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, and David Livingston of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$1,962,744 for 20,028 square feet, industrial

5470 El Campo Crande Ave., Las Vegas NV

Landlord: Thomas & Mack Development

Landlord agent: Jake Higgins & Kvin Higgins, SIOR, CBRE

Tenant: Exhibit Options

Tenant agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas

1,900,000 for 19,033 square feet, office

3376 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas NV

Landlord: Steelman Properties B LLC

Landlord agent: Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Pangan, Renchard and Zimmering Inc.

Tenant agent: Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate

$1,600,000 for 16,183 square feet, retail

2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV

Landlord: America First Credit Union

Landlord agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas

Tenant: Seattle DIV Holdings

Tenant agent: Mike McLeod, Albright Callister

$209,880 for 2,332 square feet, retail

5715 W. Alexander Drive, Suites 105 and 110, Las Vegas NV

Landlord: Wells Fargo Bank

Landlord agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas

Tenant: Alexander Properties

Tenant agent: The Larkin Team, NAI Vegas

Leases

$647,991 for 11,615 square feet, industrial

711 Pilot Road, Las Vegas NV

Landlord: Hughes Airport Realty Owner

Landlord agent: CBRE

Tenant: Luzon Entertainment

Tenant agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas

$107,380 for 5,663 square feet, industrial

6963 Speedway Blvd., Suite 103, Las Vegas NV

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Harsch Investment Properties

Tenant: Innovative Wood Design

Tenant agent: Cathy Jones, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, and David Livingston of Sun Commercial Real Estate

$66,162 for 5,099 square feet, industrial

4150 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas NV

Landlord: FJM Northpointe Associates

Landlord agent: Colliers International

Tenant: Creative Lights Source

Tenant agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas

BUSINESS LICENSES

Balanced Bookkeeping

License type: Business support

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Cari Hernandez

BLR

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 5 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson

Owner: Mundi LLC

Blue Tree Enterprises

License type: Type 3

Address: 647 Pueblo Blvd., Henderson

Owner: Blue Tree Group

Blustone Pool Service Inc.

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 3165 S. Monte Cristo Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Monte Rowland

Brian Francis Chappell

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5080 Gean Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Brian Francis Chappell

Certified Pacific Contractors Inc.

License type: Contractor

Address: 8940 Mahon Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Graham

Chan Property Investment

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 8804 Pesaro Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: John Chris and Ruth Chan

Chat With Pat Show

License type: Internet talk show

Address: 1350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 322, Henderson

Owner: Patricia Landaker

Cheyenne Rancho Professional Plaza

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Rancho Properties

Chicken Wings Comics

License type: Comic designs

Address: 2258 Lucerne Drive, Henderson

Owner: Michael Strasser

ClairBNB

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 427 S. 11th St., Suite 2, Las Vegas

Owner: Clairissa Riccio

Come & Pet It!

License type: Pet supplies

Address: 2562 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson

Owner: You & Me LLC

Cory’s Place

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Corilia Margot Barrios

Crosscountry Mortgage

License type: Professional services

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 Office, Suite 205, Las Vegas

Owner: Ronald Leonhardt

CXD Restoration

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Aaron S. Anderson

CYB

License type: General retail sales

Address: 425 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Soxbe LLC

D7 Roofing Services

License type: Contractor

Address: 205, Suite 23rd St., Las Vegas

Owner: Jeff Williamson

Danytza Natale

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Danytza Natale

David Britt

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: David Britt

Delta Liquid Energy NV

License type: Rental and leasing

Address: 13995 Grand Valley Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Delta Liquid Energy Holdings

Dem Noles Bois

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 6101 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: James Noles

Desirae Rabka

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Desirae A. Rabka

Diamond Travel

License type: Travel agency

Address: 402 E. Country Club Drive, Henderson

Owner: Ice Las Vegas

Dio Implant Nevada

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: David and Shawn Ahn

DNS Glass & 24 Hour Board Up Service

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer and Carlos Valtierra

Don Tortaco Mexican Grill

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1461 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Karely Enterprises

Doorway Home Loans

License type: Professional services

Address: 7380 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: International City Mortgage

Drapes & Decor

License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker

Address: 3401 Sirius Ave., Suite 15, Las Vegas

Owner: Curtains of Quality

Ducttesters NV

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 773 Trumpington Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Adroit Energy

Duro Gear

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Bryan and Sarah Duropan

Dynamic Health and Wellness

License type: Holistic Nutrition

Address: 791 Flowing Meadow Drive, Henderson

Owner: Dynamic Health and Wellness

Eagle Painting Handyman

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Rafael Ramirez Arias

Elevate Healthcare Services

License type: Drugless practitioner

Address: 5239 English Aster Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Elevate Healthcare Services

Elite Nutrition

License type: Vitamins and supplements

Address: 2730 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Elite Nutrition & Wellness

Emmanuel Villa

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Emmanuel Villa

Excellent Collision

License type: Garage-auto/truck garage service

Address: 3873 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Excellent Collision

Expert Car Care & Transmission

License type: Automotive repair

Address: 1544 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Expert Car Care and Transmission

Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm

License type: Nonprofit medical

Address: 2020 Goldring Ave., Suite 506, Las Vegas

Owner: Ricardo Peverini MD

Family Dollar 31806

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1226 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Family Dollar

Familytax Solutions

License type: Business support

Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Suite 224, Las Vegas

Owner: Familytax Solutions

Felix Co.

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite T132, Las Vegas

Owner: Howard Do Jeon

Fingerprinting Express

License type: Business support

Address: 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Fe Las Vegas

Flextrio LLC

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 3160 Monet Sunrise Ave., Henderson

Owner: Flextrio LLC

Freddy’s Mexican Restaurant

License type: Restaurant/food court-service

Address: 1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Saul Martinez-Zarate

Freddys Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

License type: Restaurant

Address: 4675 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Charleston GSR 004 Llc

Frontline Records

License type: General services

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Larry Brandon

Fun Lane Indoor Play

License type: Indoor play area for kids

Address: 1386 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Kids Corner LLC

Gamaprint

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 871 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200, Henderson

Owner: Eliza Budiarto

Geeks Stop

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite I30, Las Vegas

Owner: Paul A. Chambers and Brian Pappageorge

Gina Davis

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Gina Davis

Glow Video

License type: General services

Address: 9110 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Chloe Labbate

Godaddy.Com

License type: Public utility telephone

Address: 14455 N. Hayden Road, Suite 219, Las Vegas

Owner: Go Daddy Operting

Goddess Brows and Microblading

License type: Permanent makeup

Address: 6340 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Shannelle Baker

Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

License type: Automated teller operator

Address: 129 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: GNLV Corp.

Greg’s Auto Detailing

License type: Mobile car wash

Address: 977 Painted Pony Drive, Henderson

Owner: Gregory Alfaro

Gregory Thoms

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 4350 Verona Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gregory Thoms

Grow A Pear Gaming

License type: Interactive entertainment center

Address: 3281 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Grow A Pear Gaming Llc

Hankins Law Office

License type: Professional services

Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Larry D. Hankins PC

Harmony Management

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 1151 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 230, Las Vegas

Owner: Kristen Gillis

Hawaiian Brain Freeze

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 439 Rock Quarry Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Kimmie Kaalekahi

Hawkins Design Group

License type: Professional services

Address: 2152 S. Vineyard Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas

Owner: David Hawkins

Health Binge

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Peaq Labs

Henness and Haight Trial Attorneys

License type: Professional services

Address: 400 S. Fourth St., Suite 290, Las Vegas

Owner: Henness & Haight

Hill Climb Transport

License type: Car transportation

Address: 855 N. Stephanie St., Suite 2713, Henderson

Owner: Hill Climb Transport

Home Automation Today

License type: Trucking

Address: 3692 Poker Hand Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Home Automation Today

Honey Bear Tattoo

License type: Tattoo establishment

Address: 1551 S. Commerce St., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Honey Bear Tattoo

Ideal Services

License type: Contractor

Address: 648 Joey Lane, Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Interface Security Systems

License type: Public utility telephone

Address: 675 Mansell Road, Suite 240, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Mcleod, Kenneth W. Obermeyer, Michael T. Shaw and Interface Security Systems

Ivan Ramirez

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Ivan Ramirez

J and D Restoration

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Juan Ruiz Gomez

J Dog Junk Removal & Hauling

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 3125 Van Der Meer St., Las Vegas

Owner: TNB47

J. Eric Moreno Insurance Agency

License type: Professional services - insurance

Address: 2225 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas

Owner: J. Eric Moreno Insurance Agency

J&D Consulting

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: James and Deborah Elliott

Jantec Inc.

License type: Business support

Address: 7469 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Janet L. Clark

Jeremy Penn

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9325 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Jeremy Penn

Jesse Bullock

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5080 Jean Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Jessica Kennedy - JK Massage

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jessica Kennedy

Jessica Kershaw

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Jessica Kershaw

Jessica Rey

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jessica Rey

Jewish Family Service Agency

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: 4794 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Barbara Raben and Kenneth Moskowitz

Ji Shun Jin

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1070 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Ji Shun Jin

BUILDING PERMITS

$3,400,000, commercial - new

5024 Valley Drive, North Las Vegas

Burke Construction Group

$2,554,232, commercial - new

6035 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$1,926,000, tenant improvement

6200 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Tradewinds Construction

$1,577,971, commercial - remodel

701 Marks St., Henderson

Sunmark Property

$550,000, commercial - alteration

2955 Coleman St., North Las Vegas

Sun City General Contracting

$455,218, commercial - alteration

1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Layton Construction Co.

$415,713, tenant improvement

7540 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas

NDL Group

$373,887, single-family dwelling

6225 Eula St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$336,962, single-family dwelling

6215 Eula St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$328,042, residential - custom

2878 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson

Akerman

$300,000, single-family dwelling

1816 Glenview Drive, Las Vegas

Bruce Graves Development

$300,000, disaster

729 Pinnacle Heights Lane, Las Vegas

Fridman 2005 Trust

$293,492, single-family dwelling

6235 Eula St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$293,492, single-family dwelling

9965 Regena Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$252,852, residential - production

245 N. Milan St., Henderson

DR Horton

$246,642, residential - production

2216 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$238,827, residential - new

6417 Powder Creek St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$234,942, residential - production

244 N. Milan St., Henderson

DR Horton

$225,000, disaster

7812 Sleeping Pine St., Las Vegas

UTE

$224,351, residential - model

2220 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$220,827, residential - new x2

921 and 924 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$212,481, commercial

2662 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Baja Construction

$211,711, single-family dwelling

319 Oakrun Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$210,200, single-family dwelling

9360 Burning Sage Ave., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$206,975, commercial/grading x2

519 E. St. Louis Ave., Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$200,000, commercial x2

11800 Desert Hope Drive, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$198,944, residential - new x2

6413 and 6421 Powder Creek St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$198,944, residential - new

925 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$196,560, commercial - remodel

501 Executive Airport Drive, Henderson

Levi Strauss & Co

$196,195, single-family dwelling

6245 Eula St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$196,195, single-family dwelling

9960 Azure Drive, Las Vegas

DR Horton

$192,301, residential - production

994 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$180,767, residential - production x2

3053 and 3061 Lascari Ave., Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$180,535, single-family dwelling

9370 Burning Sage Ave., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$179,824, residential - custom

1135 Norellat Road, Henderson

USA

$177,250, retail sales

780 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson

Liberty Automotive

$177,163, residential - production

999 Twilight Glow Court, Henderson

KB Home LV Talesera Hills

$174,675, residential - new

3949 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$174,675, residential - new

4129 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$171,070, single-family dwelling x2

9053 and 9066 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$170,509, residential - new

3957 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$170,509, residential - new

4121 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$169,788, residential - model

2211 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson

Did not disclose

$169,622, residential - production

3204 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$167,237, residential - production

41 Costa Tropical Drive, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$161,914, residential - production x2

145 and 149 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$160,969, single-family dwelling

10590 Leroux Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$160,949, single-family dwelling x2

9059 and 9060 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$156,702, residential - production

2450 Amatrice St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$156,323, single-family dwelling

374 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$155,981, attached residence complete - production

391 Solitude Peak Lane, Henderson

VU LLC

$153,319, residential - production x2

3041 and 3049 Lascari Ave., Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$152,040, single-family dwelling

9065 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$151,404, residential - new x2

4113 and 4133 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$150,002, commercial - addition

1050 W. Galleria Drive, Henderson

Valley Health System

$148,699, single-family dwelling

12241 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$145,944, residential - production

1327 Reef Point Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$145,834, residential - production

373 Calabria Beach St., Henderson

DR Horton

$144,946, attached residence complete - production

395 Solitude Peak Lane, Henderson

VU LLC

$143,568, residential - new

3953 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$143,568, residential - new

4125 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$143,538, single-family dwelling

9380 Burning Sage Ave., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$141,734, single-family dwelling

10571 Constant Spring Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$141,342, residential - production

21 Costa Tropical Drive, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$141,017, single-family dwelling

11844 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$141,017, single-family dwelling

452 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$140,924, single-family dwelling

11861 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$140,843, residential - production

386 Lost Horizon Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$140,289, residential - production

368 Calabria Beach St., Henderson

DR Horton

$139,986, residential - addition

1020 Aviator Court, Henderson

Gabriel & Marla Huntsman

$138,815, single-family dwelling x2

7431 and 7471 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,237, residential - production x3

3045, 3057 and 3065 Lascari Ave., Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$137,294, residential - production

3168 Pavilio Drive, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$136,962, residential - production

31 Nettle Leaf Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$135,181, residential - new

920 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$134,744, residential - production x2

365 and 372 Calabria Beach St., Henderson

DR Horton

$134,411, residential - production

457 Accelerando Way, Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$133,135, residential - production

941 Midnight View Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Talesera Hills

$132,788, residential - new x2

1228 and 1233 Cavern Ridge Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$130,650, repair garage

770 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson

Liberty Automotive

$130,305, residential - new x3

3945, 3961 and 4117 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$129,458, residential - new x3

1224, 1229 and 1232 Cavern Ridge Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$128,755, residential - production

367 Ambitious St., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$126,204, residential - production x2

2555 and 2567 Ballatore St., Henderson

Toll Henderson

$125,535, residential - new

5750 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$125,193, single-family dwelling

11821 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$123,813, single-family dwelling x2

9134 and 9158 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$122,822, residential - production

350 Ambitious St., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$121,935, residential - production

348 Ambitious St., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$120,271, residential - production

288 Via San Matteo, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$119,177, single-family dwelling

10731 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$118,109, residential - production x2

364 and 369 Calabria Beach St., Henderson

DR Horton

$117,338, single-family dwelling

10820 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$117,065, single-family dwelling

6618 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$117,065, single-family dwelling

8915 Drummer Bay Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$113,501, residential - new

1237 Cavern Ridge Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$113,227, single-family dwelling x2

9140 and 9152 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$112,841, residential - production

937 Midnight View Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Talesera Hills

$108,411, residential - new

5730 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$106,649, single-family dwelling

6620 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$103,549, single-family dwelling x2

9146 and 9164 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$100,420, residential - production

369 Ambitious St., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

