The Data: Feb. 5-11

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
Elite Moving and Storage Inc.
P.O. Box 30907
Las Vegas, NV 89173
Attorney: Taylor L. Randolph at tr@randolphlawfirm.com
Chapter 11
Native Games America
6145 South Rainbow St., Suite 105
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Attorney: Zachariah Larson at carey@lzlawnv.com
Flemming’s Grill Inc.
6494 Boulder Ranch Ave., Suite 100
Henderson, NV 89011
Attorney: Seth D. Ballstaedt at seth@ballstaedtlaw.com
BID OPPORTUNITIES
February 8
2 p.m.
2040 building lobby and fifth-floor buildout
University Medical Center, 2017-01
Ashley Kordestani at ashley.kordestani@umcsn.com
February 9
2:15 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for slurry seal
Clark County, 604325
Ashley Peterson at ashley.blanco@clarkcountynv.gov
2:15 p.m.
Clark County Government Center: sandstone repair
Clark County, 604328
Sandy Moody-Upton at scm@clarkcountynv.gov
3 p.m.
One-time purchase of drive blocks and safety covers
Clark County, 604330
Adriane Garcia at akgarcia@clarkcountynv.gov
February 14
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for repair and replacement of crash cushions
Clark County, 604323
Ashley Peterson at ashley.blanco@clarkcountynv.gov
February 17
3 p.m.
Government Center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system
Clark County, 604303
Chean Champaneri at chetanc@ClarkCountyNV.gov
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services for the Family Youth Services Zenoff Hall and Fortye Hall
Clark County, 604339
Deon Ford at deonf@clarkcountynv.gov
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$18,000,000 for 89,000 square feet, hotel
455 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas NV
Landlord: Siegel Group Nevada
Landlord agent: Cathy Jones, Josh Smith, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, and David Livingston of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$1,962,744 for 20,028 square feet, industrial
5470 El Campo Crande Ave., Las Vegas NV
Landlord: Thomas & Mack Development
Landlord agent: Jake Higgins & Kvin Higgins, SIOR, CBRE
Tenant: Exhibit Options
Tenant agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas
1,900,000 for 19,033 square feet, office
3376 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas NV
Landlord: Steelman Properties B LLC
Landlord agent: Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Pangan, Renchard and Zimmering Inc.
Tenant agent: Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate
$1,600,000 for 16,183 square feet, retail
2626 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV
Landlord: America First Credit Union
Landlord agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas
Tenant: Seattle DIV Holdings
Tenant agent: Mike McLeod, Albright Callister
$209,880 for 2,332 square feet, retail
5715 W. Alexander Drive, Suites 105 and 110, Las Vegas NV
Landlord: Wells Fargo Bank
Landlord agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas
Tenant: Alexander Properties
Tenant agent: The Larkin Team, NAI Vegas
Leases
$647,991 for 11,615 square feet, industrial
711 Pilot Road, Las Vegas NV
Landlord: Hughes Airport Realty Owner
Landlord agent: CBRE
Tenant: Luzon Entertainment
Tenant agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas
$107,380 for 5,663 square feet, industrial
6963 Speedway Blvd., Suite 103, Las Vegas NV
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Harsch Investment Properties
Tenant: Innovative Wood Design
Tenant agent: Cathy Jones, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, and David Livingston of Sun Commercial Real Estate
$66,162 for 5,099 square feet, industrial
4150 N. Lamb Blvd., Las Vegas NV
Landlord: FJM Northpointe Associates
Landlord agent: Colliers International
Tenant: Creative Lights Source
Tenant agent: Larkin Team, NAI Vegas
BUSINESS LICENSES
Balanced Bookkeeping
License type: Business support
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Cari Hernandez
BLR
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 5 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson
Owner: Mundi LLC
Blue Tree Enterprises
License type: Type 3
Address: 647 Pueblo Blvd., Henderson
Owner: Blue Tree Group
Blustone Pool Service Inc.
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 3165 S. Monte Cristo Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Monte Rowland
Brian Francis Chappell
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5080 Gean Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Brian Francis Chappell
Certified Pacific Contractors Inc.
License type: Contractor
Address: 8940 Mahon Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Graham
Chan Property Investment
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 8804 Pesaro Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: John Chris and Ruth Chan
Chat With Pat Show
License type: Internet talk show
Address: 1350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 322, Henderson
Owner: Patricia Landaker
Cheyenne Rancho Professional Plaza
License type: Business space rent or lease
Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Rancho Properties
Chicken Wings Comics
License type: Comic designs
Address: 2258 Lucerne Drive, Henderson
Owner: Michael Strasser
ClairBNB
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 427 S. 11th St., Suite 2, Las Vegas
Owner: Clairissa Riccio
Come & Pet It!
License type: Pet supplies
Address: 2562 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson
Owner: You & Me LLC
Cory’s Place
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Corilia Margot Barrios
Crosscountry Mortgage
License type: Professional services
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 Office, Suite 205, Las Vegas
Owner: Ronald Leonhardt
CXD Restoration
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Aaron S. Anderson
CYB
License type: General retail sales
Address: 425 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Soxbe LLC
D7 Roofing Services
License type: Contractor
Address: 205, Suite 23rd St., Las Vegas
Owner: Jeff Williamson
Danytza Natale
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Danytza Natale
David Britt
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: David Britt
Delta Liquid Energy NV
License type: Rental and leasing
Address: 13995 Grand Valley Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Delta Liquid Energy Holdings
Dem Noles Bois
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 6101 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: James Noles
Desirae Rabka
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Desirae A. Rabka
Diamond Travel
License type: Travel agency
Address: 402 E. Country Club Drive, Henderson
Owner: Ice Las Vegas
Dio Implant Nevada
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: David and Shawn Ahn
DNS Glass & 24 Hour Board Up Service
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer and Carlos Valtierra
Don Tortaco Mexican Grill
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1461 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Karely Enterprises
Doorway Home Loans
License type: Professional services
Address: 7380 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: International City Mortgage
Drapes & Decor
License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker
Address: 3401 Sirius Ave., Suite 15, Las Vegas
Owner: Curtains of Quality
Ducttesters NV
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 773 Trumpington Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Adroit Energy
Duro Gear
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Bryan and Sarah Duropan
Dynamic Health and Wellness
License type: Holistic Nutrition
Address: 791 Flowing Meadow Drive, Henderson
Owner: Dynamic Health and Wellness
Eagle Painting Handyman
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Rafael Ramirez Arias
Elevate Healthcare Services
License type: Drugless practitioner
Address: 5239 English Aster Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Elevate Healthcare Services
Elite Nutrition
License type: Vitamins and supplements
Address: 2730 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Elite Nutrition & Wellness
Emmanuel Villa
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Emmanuel Villa
Excellent Collision
License type: Garage-auto/truck garage service
Address: 3873 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Excellent Collision
Expert Car Care & Transmission
License type: Automotive repair
Address: 1544 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Expert Car Care and Transmission
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
License type: Nonprofit medical
Address: 2020 Goldring Ave., Suite 506, Las Vegas
Owner: Ricardo Peverini MD
Family Dollar 31806
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1226 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Family Dollar
Familytax Solutions
License type: Business support
Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Suite 224, Las Vegas
Owner: Familytax Solutions
Felix Co.
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite T132, Las Vegas
Owner: Howard Do Jeon
Fingerprinting Express
License type: Business support
Address: 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Fe Las Vegas
Flextrio LLC
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 3160 Monet Sunrise Ave., Henderson
Owner: Flextrio LLC
Freddy’s Mexican Restaurant
License type: Restaurant/food court-service
Address: 1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Saul Martinez-Zarate
Freddys Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
License type: Restaurant
Address: 4675 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Charleston GSR 004 Llc
Frontline Records
License type: General services
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Larry Brandon
Fun Lane Indoor Play
License type: Indoor play area for kids
Address: 1386 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Kids Corner LLC
Gamaprint
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 871 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 200, Henderson
Owner: Eliza Budiarto
Geeks Stop
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite I30, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul A. Chambers and Brian Pappageorge
Gina Davis
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Gina Davis
Glow Video
License type: General services
Address: 9110 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Chloe Labbate
Godaddy.Com
License type: Public utility telephone
Address: 14455 N. Hayden Road, Suite 219, Las Vegas
Owner: Go Daddy Operting
Goddess Brows and Microblading
License type: Permanent makeup
Address: 6340 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Shannelle Baker
Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
License type: Automated teller operator
Address: 129 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: GNLV Corp.
Greg’s Auto Detailing
License type: Mobile car wash
Address: 977 Painted Pony Drive, Henderson
Owner: Gregory Alfaro
Gregory Thoms
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 4350 Verona Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Gregory Thoms
Grow A Pear Gaming
License type: Interactive entertainment center
Address: 3281 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Grow A Pear Gaming Llc
Hankins Law Office
License type: Professional services
Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Larry D. Hankins PC
Harmony Management
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 1151 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 230, Las Vegas
Owner: Kristen Gillis
Hawaiian Brain Freeze
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 439 Rock Quarry Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Kimmie Kaalekahi
Hawkins Design Group
License type: Professional services
Address: 2152 S. Vineyard Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas
Owner: David Hawkins
Health Binge
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 7501 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Peaq Labs
Henness and Haight Trial Attorneys
License type: Professional services
Address: 400 S. Fourth St., Suite 290, Las Vegas
Owner: Henness & Haight
Hill Climb Transport
License type: Car transportation
Address: 855 N. Stephanie St., Suite 2713, Henderson
Owner: Hill Climb Transport
Home Automation Today
License type: Trucking
Address: 3692 Poker Hand Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Home Automation Today
Honey Bear Tattoo
License type: Tattoo establishment
Address: 1551 S. Commerce St., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Honey Bear Tattoo
Ideal Services
License type: Contractor
Address: 648 Joey Lane, Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Interface Security Systems
License type: Public utility telephone
Address: 675 Mansell Road, Suite 240, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Mcleod, Kenneth W. Obermeyer, Michael T. Shaw and Interface Security Systems
Ivan Ramirez
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Ivan Ramirez
J and D Restoration
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Juan Ruiz Gomez
J Dog Junk Removal & Hauling
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 3125 Van Der Meer St., Las Vegas
Owner: TNB47
J. Eric Moreno Insurance Agency
License type: Professional services - insurance
Address: 2225 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas
Owner: J. Eric Moreno Insurance Agency
J&D Consulting
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: James and Deborah Elliott
Jantec Inc.
License type: Business support
Address: 7469 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Janet L. Clark
Jeremy Penn
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9325 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jeremy Penn
Jesse Bullock
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5080 Jean Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Jessica Kennedy - JK Massage
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jessica Kennedy
Jessica Kershaw
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Jessica Kershaw
Jessica Rey
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jessica Rey
Jewish Family Service Agency
License type: Nonprofit community services
Address: 4794 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Barbara Raben and Kenneth Moskowitz
Ji Shun Jin
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1070 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Ji Shun Jin
BUILDING PERMITS
$3,400,000, commercial - new
5024 Valley Drive, North Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$2,554,232, commercial - new
6035 Losee Road, North Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$1,926,000, tenant improvement
6200 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Tradewinds Construction
$1,577,971, commercial - remodel
701 Marks St., Henderson
Sunmark Property
$550,000, commercial - alteration
2955 Coleman St., North Las Vegas
Sun City General Contracting
$455,218, commercial - alteration
1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Layton Construction Co.
$415,713, tenant improvement
7540 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas
NDL Group
$373,887, single-family dwelling
6225 Eula St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$336,962, single-family dwelling
6215 Eula St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$328,042, residential - custom
2878 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson
Akerman
$300,000, single-family dwelling
1816 Glenview Drive, Las Vegas
Bruce Graves Development
$300,000, disaster
729 Pinnacle Heights Lane, Las Vegas
Fridman 2005 Trust
$293,492, single-family dwelling
6235 Eula St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$293,492, single-family dwelling
9965 Regena Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$252,852, residential - production
245 N. Milan St., Henderson
DR Horton
$246,642, residential - production
2216 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$238,827, residential - new
6417 Powder Creek St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$234,942, residential - production
244 N. Milan St., Henderson
DR Horton
$225,000, disaster
7812 Sleeping Pine St., Las Vegas
UTE
$224,351, residential - model
2220 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$220,827, residential - new x2
921 and 924 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$212,481, commercial
2662 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
Baja Construction
$211,711, single-family dwelling
319 Oakrun Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$210,200, single-family dwelling
9360 Burning Sage Ave., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$206,975, commercial/grading x2
519 E. St. Louis Ave., Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$200,000, commercial x2
11800 Desert Hope Drive, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$198,944, residential - new x2
6413 and 6421 Powder Creek St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$198,944, residential - new
925 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$196,560, commercial - remodel
501 Executive Airport Drive, Henderson
Levi Strauss & Co
$196,195, single-family dwelling
6245 Eula St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$196,195, single-family dwelling
9960 Azure Drive, Las Vegas
DR Horton
$192,301, residential - production
994 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$180,767, residential - production x2
3053 and 3061 Lascari Ave., Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$180,535, single-family dwelling
9370 Burning Sage Ave., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$179,824, residential - custom
1135 Norellat Road, Henderson
USA
$177,250, retail sales
780 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson
Liberty Automotive
$177,163, residential - production
999 Twilight Glow Court, Henderson
KB Home LV Talesera Hills
$174,675, residential - new
3949 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$174,675, residential - new
4129 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$171,070, single-family dwelling x2
9053 and 9066 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$170,509, residential - new
3957 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$170,509, residential - new
4121 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$169,788, residential - model
2211 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson
Did not disclose
$169,622, residential - production
3204 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$167,237, residential - production
41 Costa Tropical Drive, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$161,914, residential - production x2
145 and 149 Fulgora St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$160,969, single-family dwelling
10590 Leroux Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$160,949, single-family dwelling x2
9059 and 9060 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$156,702, residential - production
2450 Amatrice St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$156,323, single-family dwelling
374 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$155,981, attached residence complete - production
391 Solitude Peak Lane, Henderson
VU LLC
$153,319, residential - production x2
3041 and 3049 Lascari Ave., Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$152,040, single-family dwelling
9065 Irish Elk Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$151,404, residential - new x2
4113 and 4133 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$150,002, commercial - addition
1050 W. Galleria Drive, Henderson
Valley Health System
$148,699, single-family dwelling
12241 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$145,944, residential - production
1327 Reef Point Ave., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$145,834, residential - production
373 Calabria Beach St., Henderson
DR Horton
$144,946, attached residence complete - production
395 Solitude Peak Lane, Henderson
VU LLC
$143,568, residential - new
3953 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$143,568, residential - new
4125 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$143,538, single-family dwelling
9380 Burning Sage Ave., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$141,734, single-family dwelling
10571 Constant Spring Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$141,342, residential - production
21 Costa Tropical Drive, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$141,017, single-family dwelling
11844 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$141,017, single-family dwelling
452 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$140,924, single-family dwelling
11861 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$140,843, residential - production
386 Lost Horizon Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$140,289, residential - production
368 Calabria Beach St., Henderson
DR Horton
$139,986, residential - addition
1020 Aviator Court, Henderson
Gabriel & Marla Huntsman
$138,815, single-family dwelling x2
7431 and 7471 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,237, residential - production x3
3045, 3057 and 3065 Lascari Ave., Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$137,294, residential - production
3168 Pavilio Drive, Henderson
Toll Henderson
$136,962, residential - production
31 Nettle Leaf Ave., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$135,181, residential - new
920 Claystone Ridge Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$134,744, residential - production x2
365 and 372 Calabria Beach St., Henderson
DR Horton
$134,411, residential - production
457 Accelerando Way, Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$133,135, residential - production
941 Midnight View Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Talesera Hills
$132,788, residential - new x2
1228 and 1233 Cavern Ridge Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$130,650, repair garage
770 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson
Liberty Automotive
$130,305, residential - new x3
3945, 3961 and 4117 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$129,458, residential - new x3
1224, 1229 and 1232 Cavern Ridge Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$128,755, residential - production
367 Ambitious St., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$126,204, residential - production x2
2555 and 2567 Ballatore St., Henderson
Toll Henderson
$125,535, residential - new
5750 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$125,193, single-family dwelling
11821 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes Nevada
$123,813, single-family dwelling x2
9134 and 9158 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$122,822, residential - production
350 Ambitious St., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$121,935, residential - production
348 Ambitious St., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$120,271, residential - production
288 Via San Matteo, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$119,177, single-family dwelling
10731 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$118,109, residential - production x2
364 and 369 Calabria Beach St., Henderson
DR Horton
$117,338, single-family dwelling
10820 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$117,065, single-family dwelling
6618 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$117,065, single-family dwelling
8915 Drummer Bay Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$113,501, residential - new
1237 Cavern Ridge Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$113,227, single-family dwelling x2
9140 and 9152 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$112,841, residential - production
937 Midnight View Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Talesera Hills
$108,411, residential - new
5730 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$106,649, single-family dwelling
6620 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$103,549, single-family dwelling x2
9146 and 9164 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$100,420, residential - production
369 Ambitious St., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.