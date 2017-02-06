The List: Women- and minority-owned businesses, Feb. 5, 2017

Company Year established locally Business type Local permanent employees Percentage of business that is minority owned Percentage of business owned by women Top local executive 1 Cashman Equipment

3300 St. Rose Parkway

Henderson, NV 89052

702-649-8777 • cashmanequipment.com 1931 CAT equipment dealership 760* — 100 MaryKaye Cashman, chairman, CEO 2 FRSCO Corporation

6960 S. Cimarron Road., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-514-7554 • n/a 2012 Restaurant 610 100 N/A Ron Smith, owner/operator 3 Cashman Photo

3660 Cinder Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-871-8300 • cashmanphoto.com 1966 Multimedia company 350 51 51 Karen Cashman, president 4 Visiting Angels

1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 9A

Henderson, NV 89074

702-407-1100 • visitingangels.com/vegas 2000 Senior home 315 50 50 Michael C. DiAsio, president, co-owner 5 Eagle Promotions

4575 W. Post Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-388-7100 • theeagledesigngroup.com 2001 Apparel and promotional products 203 51 51 Sean Ono, Mario Stadtlander, partners 6 Martin’s Grand McDonald’s

5415 Crimson Crest

Las Vegas, NV 89149

702-242-8865 • n/a 1995 Restaurant 165 100 100 Eva Martin, owner/shareholder 7 Link Technologies

9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 112

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-233-8703 • linktechconsulting.com 2000 IT consulting and professional services 145 — 54 Debbie Banko, CEO 8 OLI-K

900 S. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-940-5469 • mylocalmcds.com/rampart-charleston 2014 Restaurant 110 N/A 50 Samantha Kiel, owner/operator 9 Double V. Restaurant

P.O. Box 621137

Las Vegas, NV 89162

702-431-5869 • n/a 2011 Restaurant 97 — 100 Kellie Vander Veur, McDonald’s owner/operator 10 Cal Pac Painting of Nevada

900 S. Commerce St.

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-383-5144 • calpac.us 1996 Painting 72 — 100 Sherrie Hermann, president 11 De Castroverde Law Group

1149 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-222-9999 • dlgteam.com 2005 law firm 47 100 — Alex De Castroverde, managing partner 12 WGW Enterprises, Inc.

1003 East Lake Mead Blvd.

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

702-642-6730 • n/a 2009 restaurant 45 100 N/A William C. Wong, owner/operator 13 Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

8290 W. Sahara Ave Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-529-0300 • lasvegashomes.com 1998 real estate 42 — 51 Molly Hamrick, president & COO 14a Activity Planners, Inc.

6135 S. Rainbow, Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-362-8002 • activityplanners.com 1977 destination management 40 — 100 Stephanie Arone, president 14b MassMedia

2290 Corporate Circle, Suite 210

Henderson, NV 89052

702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com 1997 full-service public relations, advertising and marketing agency 40 100 100 Paula Yakubik, CEO 16a BRAINTRUST

8948 Spanish Ridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-862-4242 • braintrustlv.com 2006 digital marketing, advertising and public relations agency 35 50 — Kurt Ouchida, managing partner 16b Fair, Anderson and Langerman

3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-870-7999 • falcpa.com 1988 accounting firm 35 — 58 Curt Anderson, CEO 18a The Glenn Group

241 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 111

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-256-0065 • theglenngroup.com 1982 marketing communications 30 5 71 Valerie Glenn, CEO & principal 18b Wide Awake

241 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 111

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-914-1177 • wideawakenv.com 2015 modern marketing for gaming properties 30 5 71 B.C. LeDoux, president & partner 20 Naqvi Injury Law

9500 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 104

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-728-4848 • naqvilaw.com 2008 law firm 25 100 — Farhan R. Naqvi, managing partner 21 Las Vegas Mannequins

3900 W. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-987-5830 • lvmannequins.com 2004 mannequin rental and sales 24 — 100 Jessica Johnson, customer service 22a Somers Convention Furniture Rental & Somers Furniture

6330 Polaris Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com 1989 manufacturer of furniture 20 — 51 Debbi Somers, CEO & founder 22b World Wide Safety

3530 E. Flamingo Road., Suite135

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-965-1617 X 129 • worldwidesafety.org 2013 health and safety service 20 100 100 Virginia Toalepai, president 24a Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs

100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com 1998 public relations and public affairs 17 100 100 Melissa Warren, managing partner 24b Houldsworth, Russo & Company

8675 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-269-9992 • trusthrc.com 1996 accounting and business services 17 15 100 Jessica Sayles, CPA, managing principal 26 Flora Couture

2404 Western Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-221-1220 • floracouture.com 1998 florist 16 — 100 Michelle Joy Howard, owner - chief creative officer 27a one7 communications

5565 S. Decatur Blvd Suite 106

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-472-7692 • one7communications.com 2013 public relations and marketing 13 90 90 Dawn M Britt, CEO and founder 27b The Ferraro Group

9205 W. Russell Road., Suite 340

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-367-7771 • theferrarogroup.com 2001 public relations and public affairs 13 — 40 Holly Silvestri, partner 29 The Firm Public Relations & Marketing

6157 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-739-9933 • thefirmpr.com 1993 public relations and marketing 12 — 100 Solveig Raftery, president and CEO 30 Imagine Communications

11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250

Henderson, NV 89052

702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com 2000 full-service public relations, marketing and communications firm 11 50 — Brian Rouff, managing partner 31a Creative Endeavors and Las Vegas Management

2408 Chapman Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-731-2449 • ce1.com and lvmanagement.com 1984 creative and trade show management 10 — 100 Lee Anne Short, president 31b Las Vegas Floral & Plant Wholesale

2404 Western Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-383-0603 • lvfloral.com 1993 florist 10 — 100 Debra Newson Babina, owner 31c Purdue Marion & Associates

1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 220

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-222-2362 • purduemarion.com 2002 public relations, government affairs and events 10 N/A 50 Lynn Purdue and Bill Marion, partners 31d CIM Marketing Partners

8637 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-944-2464 • cimmp.com 1996 full-service marketing, public relations, advertising and graphic design 10 — 100 Darcy K. Neighbors, founder/CEO 35 Trosper Communications

2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275

Henderson, NV 89074

702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com 2010 public relations, advertising and design firm 9 100 100 Elizabeth Trosper, principal 37a Vox Solid Communications

N/A

N/A, N/A N/A

702-586-2137 • wearevoxsolid.com 2011 public relations and online digital marketing company 8 50 100 Erika Pope and Marina Nicola, owners 37b Latin Chamber of Commerce

300 N. 13th St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-384-8269 • lvlcc.com 1976 chamber of commerce 8 100 — Peter Guzman, president 37c Colours, Inc. A Design Company

500 S. 7th Street

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-233-1333 • lvcolours.com 1988 interior design studio 8 — 100 Leslie G. Parraguirre, founder & president 39a 3 Martini Lunch Advertising & Design

241 West Charleston Blvd, Suite 130

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-522-0808 • 3mladvertising.com 2009 advertising, design and marketing agency 7 100 100 Selena Pepe, La Jefe 39b TheOfficeSquad

7495 W. Azure Dr., Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89130

702-649-3495 • theofficesquad.com 2001 small business bookkeeping, administrative and management advising 7 95 95 Dida Clifton, CEO and founder 41a Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing, Inc.

5858 S. Pecos Road, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com 1998 advertising and marketing 6 100 100 Kathy Watkins, co-founder 41b Power Brand Media

6795 South Edmond St., 3rd Floor

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-626-0742 • powerbrandmedia.com 2015 marketing communications 6 100 51 Brittany Moore, managing partner 41c Maupin Naylor Braster, Attorneys at Law

1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-420-7000 • naylorandbrasterlaw.com 2014 law firm 6 — 50 Jennifer Braster, managing partner 41d Funnel Cake Cafe

9360 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 110-253

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-518-8175 • funnelcakecafe.com 2006 restaurant 6 100 100 Denette Braud, owner 41e Windermere Prestige Properties

1401 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89074

702-432-4600 • windermereprestigeproperties.com 2004 real estate sales, listings and property management 6 — 100 Robyn Yates, broker/owner 41f PR Plus

5576 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-696-1999 • prpluslv.com 1991 public relations and marketing agency 6 — 100 Alissa Kelly, co-owner 41g Smith & Francis, LLC

6700 Via Austi Parkway, Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-798-1919 • smithandfrancis.com 1991 certified public accountants 6 — 100 Jackie Smith, CPA, managing member 48a WG Communicaitons Group

PO Box 370396

Las Vegas, NV 89137

702-869-9734 • wgcommgroup.com 2000 advertising and marketing 5 — 100 Terri Weisbord and Tammy Graham, partner 48b ASHCRAFT & BARR | LLP

2300 West Sahara Ave., Suite 1130

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-631-7555 • ashcraftbarr.com 2013 law firm 5 51 51 Alicia R. Ashcraft, Esq., managing partner 50a Gamaprint

10120 West Flamingo Road, Suite 4-262

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-608-2040 • gamaprints.com 2014 printing 3 100 100 Eliza Budiarto, print management 50b Balloons With A Twist

9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2443

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-242-8861 • balloonswithatwist.com 1994 party talent, rentals and supplies 3 — 100 Michele Rothstein, CEO 50c Bongiovi Law Firm

2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-485-1200 • bongiovilaw.com 2008 law firm 3 — 100 Gina Bongiovi, managing partner 50d Brenda J. Stout CPA

5836 S. Pecos Road, Suite 104

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-736-0992 • brendastoutcpa.com 1997 accounting firm 3 — 100 Brenda Stout, owner 50e Anne Johnson AIA

1489 W. Warm Spring Road, Suite110

Henderson, NV 89014

702-553-3323 • ajarchitect.com 2004 architectural firm 3 — 100 Anne Johnson, principal 55a BRAZENarchitectureINC

1800 Industrial Road, Suite 200c

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-331-3059 • brazenarchitecture.com 2011 architectural firm 2 — 100 Monica Gresser, principal architect/owner 55b Gordon Law

6655 S. Cimarron, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-527-5557 • gordonlawlv.com 2015 law firm 2 — 100 Aviva Y. Gordon, Esq., managing member 55c JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm

8550 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite102

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-303-6545 • jesstalk.com 2001 speaking and coaching 2 50 50 Lisa Bybee-Ferrell, vice president sales & marketing 58a VastArray

PO Box 29147

Las Vegas, NV 89126

702-870-6991 • vastarray.com 1995 advertising design 1 — 100 Luwana Masteller, owner 58b Mary Vail, MBA Publicist

7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-289-2225 • maryvailpublicist.com 1999 public relations and philanthropy coach 1 — 100 Mary Vail, MBA, founder / president 58c Blue Cube Marketing Solutions

N/A

Las Vegas, NV 89129

702-341-8859 • 1bluecube.com 2002 public relations and marketing 1 — 100 Tami Belt, owner/CEO

*Information regarding Cashman Equipment comes from November 2016.

