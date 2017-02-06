The List: Women- and minority-owned businesses, Feb. 5, 2017
Mon, Feb 6, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Year established locally
|Business type
|Local permanent employees
|Percentage of business that is minority owned
|Percentage of business owned by women
|Top local executive
|1
|Cashman Equipment
3300 St. Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
702-649-8777 • cashmanequipment.com
|1931
|CAT equipment dealership
|760*
|—
|100
|MaryKaye Cashman, chairman, CEO
|2
|FRSCO Corporation
6960 S. Cimarron Road., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-514-7554 • n/a
|2012
|Restaurant
|610
|100
|N/A
|Ron Smith, owner/operator
|3
|Cashman Photo
3660 Cinder Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-871-8300 • cashmanphoto.com
|1966
|Multimedia company
|350
|51
|51
|Karen Cashman, president
|4
|Visiting Angels
1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 9A
Henderson, NV 89074
702-407-1100 • visitingangels.com/vegas
|2000
|Senior home
|315
|50
|50
|Michael C. DiAsio, president, co-owner
|5
|Eagle Promotions
4575 W. Post Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-388-7100 • theeagledesigngroup.com
|2001
|Apparel and promotional products
|203
|51
|51
|Sean Ono, Mario Stadtlander, partners
|6
|Martin’s Grand McDonald’s
5415 Crimson Crest
Las Vegas, NV 89149
702-242-8865 • n/a
|1995
|Restaurant
|165
|100
|100
|Eva Martin, owner/shareholder
|7
|Link Technologies
9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 112
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-233-8703 • linktechconsulting.com
|2000
|IT consulting and professional services
|145
|—
|54
|Debbie Banko, CEO
|8
|OLI-K
900 S. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-940-5469 • mylocalmcds.com/rampart-charleston
|2014
|Restaurant
|110
|N/A
|50
|Samantha Kiel, owner/operator
|9
|Double V. Restaurant
P.O. Box 621137
Las Vegas, NV 89162
702-431-5869 • n/a
|2011
|Restaurant
|97
|—
|100
|Kellie Vander Veur, McDonald’s owner/operator
|10
|Cal Pac Painting of Nevada
900 S. Commerce St.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-383-5144 • calpac.us
|1996
|Painting
|72
|—
|100
|Sherrie Hermann, president
|11
|De Castroverde Law Group
1149 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-222-9999 • dlgteam.com
|2005
|law firm
|47
|100
|—
|Alex De Castroverde, managing partner
|12
|WGW Enterprises, Inc.
1003 East Lake Mead Blvd.
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-642-6730 • n/a
|2009
|restaurant
|45
|100
|N/A
|William C. Wong, owner/operator
|13
|Coldwell Banker Premier Realty
8290 W. Sahara Ave Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-529-0300 • lasvegashomes.com
|1998
|real estate
|42
|—
|51
|Molly Hamrick, president & COO
|14a
|Activity Planners, Inc.
6135 S. Rainbow, Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-362-8002 • activityplanners.com
|1977
|destination management
|40
|—
|100
|Stephanie Arone, president
|14b
|MassMedia
2290 Corporate Circle, Suite 210
Henderson, NV 89052
702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com
|1997
|full-service public relations, advertising and marketing agency
|40
|100
|100
|Paula Yakubik, CEO
|16a
|BRAINTRUST
8948 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-862-4242 • braintrustlv.com
|2006
|digital marketing, advertising and public relations agency
|35
|50
|—
|Kurt Ouchida, managing partner
|16b
|Fair, Anderson and Langerman
3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-870-7999 • falcpa.com
|1988
|accounting firm
|35
|—
|58
|Curt Anderson, CEO
|18a
|The Glenn Group
241 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-256-0065 • theglenngroup.com
|1982
|marketing communications
|30
|5
|71
|Valerie Glenn, CEO & principal
|18b
|Wide Awake
241 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-914-1177 • wideawakenv.com
|2015
|modern marketing for gaming properties
|30
|5
|71
|B.C. LeDoux, president & partner
|20
|Naqvi Injury Law
9500 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-728-4848 • naqvilaw.com
|2008
|law firm
|25
|100
|—
|Farhan R. Naqvi, managing partner
|21
|Las Vegas Mannequins
3900 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-987-5830 • lvmannequins.com
|2004
|mannequin rental and sales
|24
|—
|100
|Jessica Johnson, customer service
|22a
|Somers Convention Furniture Rental & Somers Furniture
6330 Polaris Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com
|1989
|manufacturer of furniture
|20
|—
|51
|Debbi Somers, CEO & founder
|22b
|World Wide Safety
3530 E. Flamingo Road., Suite135
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-965-1617 X 129 • worldwidesafety.org
|2013
|health and safety service
|20
|100
|100
|Virginia Toalepai, president
|24a
|Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs
100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com
|1998
|public relations and public affairs
|17
|100
|100
|Melissa Warren, managing partner
|24b
|Houldsworth, Russo & Company
8675 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-269-9992 • trusthrc.com
|1996
|accounting and business services
|17
|15
|100
|Jessica Sayles, CPA, managing principal
|26
|Flora Couture
2404 Western Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-221-1220 • floracouture.com
|1998
|florist
|16
|—
|100
|Michelle Joy Howard, owner - chief creative officer
|27a
|one7 communications
5565 S. Decatur Blvd Suite 106
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-472-7692 • one7communications.com
|2013
|public relations and marketing
|13
|90
|90
|Dawn M Britt, CEO and founder
|27b
|The Ferraro Group
9205 W. Russell Road., Suite 340
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-367-7771 • theferrarogroup.com
|2001
|public relations and public affairs
|13
|—
|40
|Holly Silvestri, partner
|29
|The Firm Public Relations & Marketing
6157 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-739-9933 • thefirmpr.com
|1993
|public relations and marketing
|12
|—
|100
|Solveig Raftery, president and CEO
|30
|Imagine Communications
11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250
Henderson, NV 89052
702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com
|2000
|full-service public relations, marketing and communications firm
|11
|50
|—
|Brian Rouff, managing partner
|31a
|Creative Endeavors and Las Vegas Management
2408 Chapman Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-731-2449 • ce1.com and lvmanagement.com
|1984
|creative and trade show management
|10
|—
|100
|Lee Anne Short, president
|31b
|Las Vegas Floral & Plant Wholesale
2404 Western Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-383-0603 • lvfloral.com
|1993
|florist
|10
|—
|100
|Debra Newson Babina, owner
|31c
|Purdue Marion & Associates
1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 220
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-222-2362 • purduemarion.com
|2002
|public relations, government affairs and events
|10
|N/A
|50
|Lynn Purdue and Bill Marion, partners
|31d
|CIM Marketing Partners
8637 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-944-2464 • cimmp.com
|1996
|full-service marketing, public relations, advertising and graphic design
|10
|—
|100
|Darcy K. Neighbors, founder/CEO
|35
|Trosper Communications
2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275
Henderson, NV 89074
702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com
|2010
|public relations, advertising and design firm
|9
|100
|100
|Elizabeth Trosper, principal
|37a
|Vox Solid Communications
N/A
N/A, N/A N/A
702-586-2137 • wearevoxsolid.com
|2011
|public relations and online digital marketing company
|8
|50
|100
|Erika Pope and Marina Nicola, owners
|37b
|Latin Chamber of Commerce
300 N. 13th St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-384-8269 • lvlcc.com
|1976
|chamber of commerce
|8
|100
|—
|Peter Guzman, president
|37c
|Colours, Inc. A Design Company
500 S. 7th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-233-1333 • lvcolours.com
|1988
|interior design studio
|8
|—
|100
|Leslie G. Parraguirre, founder & president
|39a
|3 Martini Lunch Advertising & Design
241 West Charleston Blvd, Suite 130
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-522-0808 • 3mladvertising.com
|2009
|advertising, design and marketing agency
|7
|100
|100
|Selena Pepe, La Jefe
|39b
|TheOfficeSquad
7495 W. Azure Dr., Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-649-3495 • theofficesquad.com
|2001
|small business bookkeeping, administrative and management advising
|7
|95
|95
|Dida Clifton, CEO and founder
|41a
|Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing, Inc.
5858 S. Pecos Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com
|1998
|advertising and marketing
|6
|100
|100
|Kathy Watkins, co-founder
|41b
|Power Brand Media
6795 South Edmond St., 3rd Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-626-0742 • powerbrandmedia.com
|2015
|marketing communications
|6
|100
|51
|Brittany Moore, managing partner
|41c
|Maupin Naylor Braster, Attorneys at Law
1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-420-7000 • naylorandbrasterlaw.com
|2014
|law firm
|6
|—
|50
|Jennifer Braster, managing partner
|41d
|Funnel Cake Cafe
9360 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 110-253
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-518-8175 • funnelcakecafe.com
|2006
|restaurant
|6
|100
|100
|Denette Braud, owner
|41e
|Windermere Prestige Properties
1401 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89074
702-432-4600 • windermereprestigeproperties.com
|2004
|real estate sales, listings and property management
|6
|—
|100
|Robyn Yates, broker/owner
|41f
|PR Plus
5576 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-696-1999 • prpluslv.com
|1991
|public relations and marketing agency
|6
|—
|100
|Alissa Kelly, co-owner
|41g
|Smith & Francis, LLC
6700 Via Austi Parkway, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-798-1919 • smithandfrancis.com
|1991
|certified public accountants
|6
|—
|100
|Jackie Smith, CPA, managing member
|48a
|WG Communicaitons Group
PO Box 370396
Las Vegas, NV 89137
702-869-9734 • wgcommgroup.com
|2000
|advertising and marketing
|5
|—
|100
|Terri Weisbord and Tammy Graham, partner
|48b
|ASHCRAFT & BARR | LLP
2300 West Sahara Ave., Suite 1130
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-631-7555 • ashcraftbarr.com
|2013
|law firm
|5
|51
|51
|Alicia R. Ashcraft, Esq., managing partner
|50a
|Gamaprint
10120 West Flamingo Road, Suite 4-262
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-608-2040 • gamaprints.com
|2014
|printing
|3
|100
|100
|Eliza Budiarto, print management
|50b
|Balloons With A Twist
9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2443
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-242-8861 • balloonswithatwist.com
|1994
|party talent, rentals and supplies
|3
|—
|100
|Michele Rothstein, CEO
|50c
|Bongiovi Law Firm
2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-485-1200 • bongiovilaw.com
|2008
|law firm
|3
|—
|100
|Gina Bongiovi, managing partner
|50d
|Brenda J. Stout CPA
5836 S. Pecos Road, Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-736-0992 • brendastoutcpa.com
|1997
|accounting firm
|3
|—
|100
|Brenda Stout, owner
|50e
|Anne Johnson AIA
1489 W. Warm Spring Road, Suite110
Henderson, NV 89014
702-553-3323 • ajarchitect.com
|2004
|architectural firm
|3
|—
|100
|Anne Johnson, principal
|55a
|BRAZENarchitectureINC
1800 Industrial Road, Suite 200c
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-331-3059 • brazenarchitecture.com
|2011
|architectural firm
|2
|—
|100
|Monica Gresser, principal architect/owner
|55b
|Gordon Law
6655 S. Cimarron, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-527-5557 • gordonlawlv.com
|2015
|law firm
|2
|—
|100
|Aviva Y. Gordon, Esq., managing member
|55c
|JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm
8550 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite102
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-303-6545 • jesstalk.com
|2001
|speaking and coaching
|2
|50
|50
|Lisa Bybee-Ferrell, vice president sales & marketing
|58a
|VastArray
PO Box 29147
Las Vegas, NV 89126
702-870-6991 • vastarray.com
|1995
|advertising design
|1
|—
|100
|Luwana Masteller, owner
|58b
|Mary Vail, MBA Publicist
7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-289-2225 • maryvailpublicist.com
|1999
|public relations and philanthropy coach
|1
|—
|100
|Mary Vail, MBA, founder / president
|58c
|Blue Cube Marketing Solutions
N/A
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-341-8859 • 1bluecube.com
|2002
|public relations and marketing
|1
|—
|100
|Tami Belt, owner/CEO
*Information regarding Cashman Equipment comes from November 2016.
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
Post a comment
Commenting requires registration.
Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.