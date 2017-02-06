The List: Women- and minority-owned businesses, Feb. 5, 2017

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Feb 6, 2017 (2 a.m.)


Company Year established locally Business type Local permanent employees Percentage of business that is minority owned Percentage of business owned by women Top local executive
1 Cashman Equipment
3300 St. Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
702-649-8777 • cashmanequipment.com		 1931 CAT equipment dealership 760* 100 MaryKaye Cashman, chairman, CEO
2 FRSCO Corporation
6960 S. Cimarron Road., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-514-7554 • n/a		 2012 Restaurant 610 100 N/A Ron Smith, owner/operator
3 Cashman Photo
3660 Cinder Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-871-8300 • cashmanphoto.com		 1966 Multimedia company 350 51 51 Karen Cashman, president
4 Visiting Angels
1701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 9A
Henderson, NV 89074
702-407-1100 • visitingangels.com/vegas		 2000 Senior home 315 50 50 Michael C. DiAsio, president, co-owner
5 Eagle Promotions
4575 W. Post Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-388-7100 • theeagledesigngroup.com		 2001 Apparel and promotional products 203 51 51 Sean Ono, Mario Stadtlander, partners
6 Martin’s Grand McDonald’s
5415 Crimson Crest
Las Vegas, NV 89149
702-242-8865 • n/a		 1995 Restaurant 165 100 100 Eva Martin, owner/shareholder
7 Link Technologies
9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 112
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-233-8703 • linktechconsulting.com		 2000 IT consulting and professional services 145 54 Debbie Banko, CEO
8 OLI-K
900 S. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-940-5469 • mylocalmcds.com/rampart-charleston		 2014 Restaurant 110 N/A 50 Samantha Kiel, owner/operator
9 Double V. Restaurant
P.O. Box 621137
Las Vegas, NV 89162
702-431-5869 • n/a		 2011 Restaurant 97 100 Kellie Vander Veur, McDonald’s owner/operator
10 Cal Pac Painting of Nevada
900 S. Commerce St.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-383-5144 • calpac.us		 1996 Painting 72 100 Sherrie Hermann, president
11 De Castroverde Law Group
1149 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-222-9999 • dlgteam.com		 2005 law firm 47 100 Alex De Castroverde, managing partner
12 WGW Enterprises, Inc.
1003 East Lake Mead Blvd.
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-642-6730 • n/a		 2009 restaurant 45 100 N/A William C. Wong, owner/operator
13 Coldwell Banker Premier Realty
8290 W. Sahara Ave Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-529-0300 • lasvegashomes.com		 1998 real estate 42 51 Molly Hamrick, president & COO
14a Activity Planners, Inc.
6135 S. Rainbow, Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-362-8002 • activityplanners.com		 1977 destination management 40 100 Stephanie Arone, president
14b MassMedia
2290 Corporate Circle, Suite 210
Henderson, NV 89052
702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com		 1997 full-service public relations, advertising and marketing agency 40 100 100 Paula Yakubik, CEO
16a BRAINTRUST
8948 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-862-4242 • braintrustlv.com		 2006 digital marketing, advertising and public relations agency 35 50 Kurt Ouchida, managing partner
16b Fair, Anderson and Langerman
3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-870-7999 • falcpa.com		 1988 accounting firm 35 58 Curt Anderson, CEO
18a The Glenn Group
241 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-256-0065 • theglenngroup.com		 1982 marketing communications 30 5 71 Valerie Glenn, CEO & principal
18b Wide Awake
241 West Charleston Blvd. Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-914-1177 • wideawakenv.com		 2015 modern marketing for gaming properties 30 5 71 B.C. LeDoux, president & partner
20 Naqvi Injury Law
9500 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-728-4848 • naqvilaw.com		 2008 law firm 25 100 Farhan R. Naqvi, managing partner
21 Las Vegas Mannequins
3900 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-987-5830 • lvmannequins.com		 2004 mannequin rental and sales 24 100 Jessica Johnson, customer service
22a Somers Convention Furniture Rental & Somers Furniture
6330 Polaris Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com		 1989 manufacturer of furniture 20 51 Debbi Somers, CEO & founder
22b World Wide Safety
3530 E. Flamingo Road., Suite135
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-965-1617 X 129 • worldwidesafety.org		 2013 health and safety service 20 100 100 Virginia Toalepai, president
24a Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs
100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com		 1998 public relations and public affairs 17 100 100 Melissa Warren, managing partner
24b Houldsworth, Russo & Company
8675 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-269-9992 • trusthrc.com		 1996 accounting and business services 17 15 100 Jessica Sayles, CPA, managing principal
26 Flora Couture
2404 Western Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-221-1220 • floracouture.com		 1998 florist 16 100 Michelle Joy Howard, owner - chief creative officer
27a one7 communications
5565 S. Decatur Blvd Suite 106
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-472-7692 • one7communications.com		 2013 public relations and marketing 13 90 90 Dawn M Britt, CEO and founder
27b The Ferraro Group
9205 W. Russell Road., Suite 340
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-367-7771 • theferrarogroup.com		 2001 public relations and public affairs 13 40 Holly Silvestri, partner
29 The Firm Public Relations & Marketing
6157 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-739-9933 • thefirmpr.com		 1993 public relations and marketing 12 100 Solveig Raftery, president and CEO
30 Imagine Communications
11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250
Henderson, NV 89052
702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com		 2000 full-service public relations, marketing and communications firm 11 50 Brian Rouff, managing partner
31a Creative Endeavors and Las Vegas Management
2408 Chapman Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-731-2449 • ce1.com and lvmanagement.com		 1984 creative and trade show management 10 100 Lee Anne Short, president
31b Las Vegas Floral & Plant Wholesale
2404 Western Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-383-0603 • lvfloral.com		 1993 florist 10 100 Debra Newson Babina, owner
31c Purdue Marion & Associates
1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 220
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-222-2362 • purduemarion.com		 2002 public relations, government affairs and events 10 N/A 50 Lynn Purdue and Bill Marion, partners
31d CIM Marketing Partners
8637 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-944-2464 • cimmp.com		 1996 full-service marketing, public relations, advertising and graphic design 10 100 Darcy K. Neighbors, founder/CEO
35 Trosper Communications
2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275
Henderson, NV 89074
702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com		 2010 public relations, advertising and design firm 9 100 100 Elizabeth Trosper, principal
37a Vox Solid Communications
N/A
N/A, N/A N/A
702-586-2137 • wearevoxsolid.com		 2011 public relations and online digital marketing company 8 50 100 Erika Pope and Marina Nicola, owners
37b Latin Chamber of Commerce
300 N. 13th St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-384-8269 • lvlcc.com		 1976 chamber of commerce 8 100 Peter Guzman, president
37c Colours, Inc. A Design Company
500 S. 7th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-233-1333 • lvcolours.com		 1988 interior design studio 8 100 Leslie G. Parraguirre, founder & president
39a 3 Martini Lunch Advertising & Design
241 West Charleston Blvd, Suite 130
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-522-0808 • 3mladvertising.com		 2009 advertising, design and marketing agency 7 100 100 Selena Pepe, La Jefe
39b TheOfficeSquad
7495 W. Azure Dr., Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-649-3495 • theofficesquad.com		 2001 small business bookkeeping, administrative and management advising 7 95 95 Dida Clifton, CEO and founder
41a Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing, Inc.
5858 S. Pecos Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com		 1998 advertising and marketing 6 100 100 Kathy Watkins, co-founder
41b Power Brand Media
6795 South Edmond St., 3rd Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-626-0742 • powerbrandmedia.com		 2015 marketing communications 6 100 51 Brittany Moore, managing partner
41c Maupin Naylor Braster, Attorneys at Law
1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-420-7000 • naylorandbrasterlaw.com		 2014 law firm 6 50 Jennifer Braster, managing partner
41d Funnel Cake Cafe
9360 W. Flamingo Road., Suite 110-253
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-518-8175 • funnelcakecafe.com		 2006 restaurant 6 100 100 Denette Braud, owner
41e Windermere Prestige Properties
1401 N. Green Valley Pkwy, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89074
702-432-4600 • windermereprestigeproperties.com		 2004 real estate sales, listings and property management 6 100 Robyn Yates, broker/owner
41f PR Plus
5576 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-696-1999 • prpluslv.com		 1991 public relations and marketing agency 6 100 Alissa Kelly, co-owner
41g Smith & Francis, LLC
6700 Via Austi Parkway, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-798-1919 • smithandfrancis.com		 1991 certified public accountants 6 100 Jackie Smith, CPA, managing member
48a WG Communicaitons Group
PO Box 370396
Las Vegas, NV 89137
702-869-9734 • wgcommgroup.com		 2000 advertising and marketing 5 100 Terri Weisbord and Tammy Graham, partner
48b ASHCRAFT & BARR | LLP
2300 West Sahara Ave., Suite 1130
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-631-7555 • ashcraftbarr.com		 2013 law firm 5 51 51 Alicia R. Ashcraft, Esq., managing partner
50a Gamaprint
10120 West Flamingo Road, Suite 4-262
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-608-2040 • gamaprints.com		 2014 printing 3 100 100 Eliza Budiarto, print management
50b Balloons With A Twist
9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2443
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-242-8861 • balloonswithatwist.com		 1994 party talent, rentals and supplies 3 100 Michele Rothstein, CEO
50c Bongiovi Law Firm
2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-485-1200 • bongiovilaw.com		 2008 law firm 3 100 Gina Bongiovi, managing partner
50d Brenda J. Stout CPA
5836 S. Pecos Road, Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-736-0992 • brendastoutcpa.com		 1997 accounting firm 3 100 Brenda Stout, owner
50e Anne Johnson AIA
1489 W. Warm Spring Road, Suite110
Henderson, NV 89014
702-553-3323 • ajarchitect.com		 2004 architectural firm 3 100 Anne Johnson, principal
55a BRAZENarchitectureINC
1800 Industrial Road, Suite 200c
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-331-3059 • brazenarchitecture.com		 2011 architectural firm 2 100 Monica Gresser, principal architect/owner
55b Gordon Law
6655 S. Cimarron, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-527-5557 • gordonlawlv.com		 2015 law firm 2 100 Aviva Y. Gordon, Esq., managing member
55c JessTalk Speaking & Coaching Firm
8550 W. Charleston Blvd, Suite102
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-303-6545 • jesstalk.com		 2001 speaking and coaching 2 50 50 Lisa Bybee-Ferrell, vice president sales & marketing
58a VastArray
PO Box 29147
Las Vegas, NV 89126
702-870-6991 • vastarray.com		 1995 advertising design 1 100 Luwana Masteller, owner
58b Mary Vail, MBA Publicist
7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-289-2225 • maryvailpublicist.com		 1999 public relations and philanthropy coach 1 100 Mary Vail, MBA, founder / president
58c Blue Cube Marketing Solutions
N/A
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-341-8859 • 1bluecube.com		 2002 public relations and marketing 1 100 Tami Belt, owner/CEO

*Information regarding Cashman Equipment comes from November 2016.

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

