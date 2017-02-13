The Data: Feb. 13-19

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
CWS Contractors
5525 Polaris Ave., Suite D
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Attorney: Matthew C. Zirzow at mzirzow@lzlawnv.com
One Realty
1700 Bearden Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Attorney: Michael J. Harker at notices@harkerlawfirm.com
BID OPPORTUNITIES
February 14
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for repair and replacement of crash cushions
Clark County, 604323
Ashley Peterson at ashley.blanco@clarkcountynv.gov
February 17
3 p.m.
Government center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system
Clark County, 604303
Chetan Champaneri at chetanc@clarkcountynv.gov
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services for the Family Youth Services Zenoff Hall and Fortye Hall
Clark County, 604339
Deon Ford at deonf@clarkcountynv.gov
February 23
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Villas Park improvements
Clark County, 604344
Sandy Moody-Upton at scm@clarkcountynv.gov
February 24
3 p.m.
Government center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system
Clark County, 604303
Chetan Champaneri at chetanc@clarkcountynv.gov
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$1,300,000 for 6,292 square feet, retail
660 S. NV Highway 60, Pahrump 89148
Landlord: John and Emily Bettencourt
Landlord agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International
Tenant: R. Bollig
Tenant agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International
$565,000 for 2.75 acres, land
Corner of Dusan Way and Nancy Jay Street, Henderson 89011
Landlord: Quality Control Southwest Inc.
Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International
Tenant: Hogue Partners LLC
Tenant agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International
BUSINESS LICENSES
Kennerly Co.
License type: Online store
Address: 492 Bonnie Brook Place, Henderson
Owner: Kenneth Gritter and Beverly Gritter
Kirk-Hughes & Associates Law Firm
License type: Professional services
Address: 2551 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 103, Las Vegas
Owner: Geraldine Kirk-Hughes
La Selva
License type: Coin amusement machine
Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 6, Las Vegas
Owner: La Selva LLC
Langille Environmental
License type: Consulting
Address: 2373 Via Firenze, Henderson
Owner: Langille Environmental
Las Vegas Procare Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 2595 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Procare Services
Las Vegas Recycling
License type: Recycle waste haulers
Address: 2220 N. Commerce St., Las Vegas
Owner: Nancy M. Aguila
Las Vegas Sewing Machine Co.
License type: General retail sales
Address: 5620 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Steve Park
Last Choice, Last Call
License types: Property maintenance and residential property maintenance
Address: 5734 Roundrock Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Santiago Meza-Quintero
Made In The Shade Henderson
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1832 Country Meadows Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: American Blinds and Curtains
Maria Mailland
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 21 Laswell St., Las Vegas
Owner: Maria Mailland
Michael W. Milburn AIA
License type: Professional services
Address: 5753 E. Bent Tree Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Milburn
Modern Image Hair Designs
License type: Haircare products
Address: 2470 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 125, Henderson
Owner: Julie Dicillo
Moe’s Handyman Service
License type: Handyman/maintenance services
Address: 1712 Mizzenmast Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Moses H. Ogara
Montessouri Rentals
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 1501 Montessouri St., Las Vegas
Owner: Nancy J. Fallon
My Restored Self Counseling Services
License type: Professional services
Address: 7371 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Dawn Hill
Nailed and Lashed
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 8320 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: AP Management Trust
Nathan Barnum
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Nathan Barnum
Naylor & Braster Attorneys At Law
License type: Professional services
Address: 1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: John Naylor and Jennifer Braster
Neil Tran
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Neil Tran
Nellis Auction
License type: Auctioneer
Address: 7685 Commercial Way, Suite C, Henderson
Owner: Cret LLC
Northwest Construction & Consulting
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 3160 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 201, Las Vegas
Owner: Terry Tafoya
Nothing Bundt Cakes
License type: Administrative office space
Address: 8350 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Helianthus LLC
NV Sports Events
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 8514 Golden Fern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Derek Imig and Trevor Vollsted
Ole Custom Upholstery
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 15 W. Colorado Ave., Suite B, Las Vegas
Owner: Olegario Subia
Olmos, Jessica
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 6512 Hill View Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
On the Spot Air
License type: Contractor
Address: 3261 S. Highland Drive, Suite 608, Las Vegas
Owner: On the Spot Filter Services Corp.
One Stop Wireless
License type: Cellphone service, accessories and repairs
Address: 858 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: JHY Enterprises
One Touch Car Wash
License type: Clean cars for auto auctions
Address: 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 1136, Henderson
Owner: Fedrick Shamark Wheaton
Outdoor Travel Tours
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Outdoor Travel Tours
Page Strategic Solutions
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Maurice Page
Parker Smith & Feek
License type: Insurance agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Greg Collins and James Chesemore
Party USA
License type: General retail sales
Address: 800 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Party Superstores LLC
Patricia Amador
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Patricia R. Amador
Paul Endy
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul Endy
Pitbull Pest Control
License type: Trucking
Address: 6085 Egan Crest Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Pitbull Pest Control Inc.
Pkwy Marks
License type: Restaurant
Address: 445 Marks St., Henderson
Owner: Pkwy Marks LLC
Plan and Thrive
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 107 Fountainhead Circle, Henderson
Owner: Ana Sofia Orozco
Posh Pet Living Design
License type: Designer-draftsman
Address: 1025 S. 1st St., Suite 170, Las Vegas
Owner: Freddie Ramon LLC
Preciado Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 7705 Bowen Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Wendy Preciado
Precision Pools of Nevada
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 4104 Hawks Glide Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Precision Pools of Nevada
Preferred Chiropractic
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 2700 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Heavenly Management Inc.
Preventative Maintenance Measures
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3013 Coran Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Brisna Perez-De-Ramos
Primetime Aquatics
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Prime Time Aquatics
Quality Event Decorators
License type: Balloon decorator
Address: 1609 Chesterfield Ave., Henderson
Owner: Quality Event Decorators
Quality Framing
License type: Contractor
Address: 3032 Ringe Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Quality Framing
Ratewise Mortgage
License type: Professional services
Address: 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Finance of America Mortgage
Reallycool Technologies
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Daniel Hugo
Red Rock Animal Hospital at Foothills
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 11700 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110 B110, Las Vegas
Owner: Red Rock Animal Hospital at Foothills
Retirement Portfolio Management
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 220, Henderson
Owner: Retirement Portfolio Management
Rhaziel Racoma
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 3105 Oceantide Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Rhaziel Racoma
Rocker Locker
License type: Paracord watch band sales
Address: 309 Oak Canyon Drive, Henderson
Owner: Matthew and Rachael Drake
Rosa’s Cleaning Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 3335 Wynn Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Alba Munoz, Blanca Monroy and Myriam Munoz
Rosenblum Tax
License type: Business support
Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Roberta Rosenblum
Rosenkrantz, Steven
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5399 Tender Tulip Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Rosenkrantz
Ruben Laviaga
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Ruben Laviaga
S.C. Services
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3385 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: S.C. Consulting Solutions
Safe & Sound Wiring
License type: Alarm systems
Address: 1455 Grub Stake Circle, Henderson
Owner: Safe & Sound Wiring
Search Source
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 1445 American Pacific Drive, Suite 110-174, Las Vegas
Owner: Search Source
Shoe Palace Corporation
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 2460, Las Vegas
Owner: John Mersho, Ralph Mersho, Tony Mersho and George Mersho
Showcase’s Window Cleaning
License type: Janitorial service
Address: 1200 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Juan A. Duran
Silver State Jewelry Supply
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 24B, Las Vegas
Owner: Vilma Sempadian
Simple Delights Ltd
License type: Natural dog treats
Address: 190 Chadwell Court, Henderson
Owner: Simple Delights Ltd
Skrewerks Mobile Auto Repair and Service
License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Miguel Aguilar-Garcia
Smok’N Hot Vapors
License type: Vapor Shop
Address: 278 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite B, Henderson
Owner: Smok’N Hot Vapors
Snap
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Owner: Snap Inc. and Zion Investment Asset Holdings LLC
Sonsray Machinery
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 300 E. Delhi Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Sonsray Machinery LLC
Southern Nevada Handyman
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2610 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Southern Nevada Handyman LLC
Steve Anthony Art
License type: Artist
Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240, Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Woodward
Oralak Sukkasen
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108, Henderson
Owner: Oralak Sukkasen
Supro
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Daljit Ghatoura and Deepak Kumar
Sze Chit Chan
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Derek Chan
Tail and Fin
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 1910 Village Center Circle, Suite 8, Las Vegas
Owner: Tail and Fin Summerlin LLC
Taqueria San Miguel
License type: Restaurant/food court-service
Address: 3025 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas
Owner: Alicia Hernandez-Jimenez
Taqueria’s Sanchez
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Sanchez LLC
The Canvas
License type: Apartment house
Address: 1511 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: 1511 Casino Center LLC
The Collective Real Estate Advisors
License type: Real estate firm
Address: 801 S. Rancho Drive E6, Las Vegas
Owner: The Collective Real Estate Advisors LLC
The Cube
License type: Art gallery-retail
Address: 1025 S. First St., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: The Cube LLC
The Ferraro Group
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 340, Las Vegas
Owner: The Ferraro Group Ltd.
The Gaming Goat
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4575 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Kyle and Jons Gaming Goat Co.
Thinking of You
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jiuliana Tello Sipion
Timothy Hanley
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Timothy Hanley
Toro Taxes
License type: Bookkeeper/income tax preparer
Address: 5514 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
Owner: Xeration Services
UFC Gym
License type: Exercise classes
Address: 10740 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, Henderson
Owner: Jay O LLC
Vision Systems Design
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Robert Heasty
Warranty Logistics
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 2090 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Mark S. Gunning and Kevin Taweel
Wonderland Gallery
License type: Art gallery-retail
Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Lynne Adamson and Kathleen Tatz
Thanasa Wongchantham
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108, Henderson
Owner: Thanasa Wongchantham
Yonitco
License type: Short-term residential rental (pm)
Address: 1908 Chapman Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Kershaw, Daniel Pollak, Meshulam N. Pollak, Kaduri Shalom and Sarah Pollak
YSE Industries
License type: Merchandise broker
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Seung Eun Yang
Zachary Hardy
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Zachary Hardy
Zero to Zen Gallery
License type: Instruction services
Address: 1800 Industrial Road, Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Sherri Loving
101Wireless World 4
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3000 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Varun Chadha
303 North Studios
License type: Art Gallery-Retail
Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 115, Las Vegas
Owner: James A. Henniger
5 Star Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson
Owner: 5 Star Services
A New Day Adult Daycare
License type: Nonprofit Community Services
Address: 3672 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Family Tree Health Care Systems
A Z Credit Services
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 6600 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 117, Las Vegas
Owner: Phyllis Taylor
A&R Chiavari Chairs
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Adan Martinez
Abuzz
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 4011 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Abuzz LLC
Advanced Listing Services
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 1449 Summer Glow Ave., Henderson
Owner: Advanced Listing Services
Aerial Origins
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Aerial Origins
Affordable DMV-Tax & Multi Services
License type: Business support
Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: De-Mex Enterprises
After.
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 1000 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 105, Las Vegas
Owner: Svast Life
Aglo Janitorial
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Aglo Janitorial
Ahern Rentals
License type: Rental and leasing
Address: 1415 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Don F. Ahern
AJ’s Electronics
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 4121 Bonita Desert Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Adrian Silva
Amazing Wireless Samary’s Place
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1560 N. Eastern Ave. C17, Las Vegas
Owner: Eunice Espinoza
Amber Hills Dental
License type: Dental office
Address: 771 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 180, Henderson
Owner: Aimee Villamayor
American Junk and Moving Solutions
License type: Transfer and storage
Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Felix Soto
Andrea Lipomi
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 9384 Hosner St., Las Vegas
Owner: Andrea Lipomi
Art By Mandy Joy
License type: Art gallery-retail
Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240, Las Vegas
Owner: Amanda J. Wisniewski
Arthur Blanco
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 3295 N. Nellis Blvd. Space, Suite 13, Las Vegas
Owner: Arthur Blanco
Ascending Home Inspection
License type: Professional services
Address: 5617 Morning Song Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Ascending Home Inspections
BUILDING PERMITS
$25,686,450, commercial - new
5550 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$5,899,680, industrial building shell
7365 Commercial Way, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$3,899,880, industrial building shell
7375 Commercial Way, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$3,600,072, industrial building shell
7355 Commercial Way, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$2,352,949, tenant improvement
1930 J St., Las Vegas
Whiting Turner Contracting
$647,051, OTC
1930 J St., Las Vegas
Whiting Turner Contracting
$500,000, OTC
330 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
Sletten Construction of Nevada
$495,510, commercial
7550 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas
NDL Group
$495,510, commercial
7550 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas
NDL Group
$361,656, multifamily - new
4529 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$341,517, residential - custom
1313 Villa Barolo Ave., Henderson
Nassof Family Revocable Trust
$282,795, residential - custom
1231 Lake Heights Court, Henderson
DR Horton
$228,565, residential - production
3147 Dalmazia Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$224,351, residential - production
2220 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$218,972, residential - production x4
2127, 2134, 2135 and 2143 Vitolini Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$215,811, residential - production
3154 Abetone Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$208,270, residential - production
690 Sea Star St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$206,184, single-family dwelling
5814 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$199,998, commercial - repair
100 Strada Di Circlecolo, Henderson
Nevada South Shore
$198,622, residential - production
1045 Via Breve, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$196,016, residential - production
942 Silverbell Ridge St., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$195,659, single-family dwelling
9670 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$184,981, residential - production
121 Shear Peak Ave., Henderson
PN II Inc.
$179,769, residential - production
1049 Via Breve, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$175,090, single-family dwelling
8125 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$173,780, residential - production
2142 Vitolini Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$169,843, residential - production
2119 Vitolini Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$169,788, residential - production
2211 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson
Did not disclose
$168,673, residential - new x4
6728, 6733, 6737 and 6740 Towerstone St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$164,388, single-family dwelling
5906 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$164,021, residential - production
957 Spring Haven St., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$163,400, restaurant complete
85 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Stephanie Wigwam SWC
$161,809, residential - new x2
6732 and 6741 Towerstone St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$161,748, residential - production
2126 Vitolini Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$159,918, residential - production
584 Our Heritage St., Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$156,488, single-family dwelling x3
9660, 9655 and 9675 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$153,058, single-family dwelling
9942 Rams Leap Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$148,699, single-family dwelling
12262 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$146,944, single-family dwelling x2
439 and 443 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$146,944, single-family dwelling
12274 Terrace Verde Ave., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$143,590, single-family dwelling
11281 Ansel Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$143,336, residential - new
6736 Towerstone St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$142,396, residential - production
2271 Valdina St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$141,657, single-family dwelling
9962 Rams Leap Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$139,235, residential - production
588 Our Heritage St., Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$138,680, residential - production
282 Inflection St., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
6679 Radiant Red Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$137,591, residential - new x3
5752, 5760 and 5808 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$137,294, residential - production x2
694 and 698 Sea Star St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$135,853, residential - production
944 Silverbell Ridge St., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$134,560, disaster
2404 Mason Ave., Las Vegas
Thistle DKI
$134,160, perimeter retaining wall
7375 Commercial Way, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11817 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$133,048, residential - new
2521 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$129,476, residential - production
147 Fulgora St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$129,039, residential - new
2417 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$128,724, single-family dwelling x2
9650 and 9665 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$126,870, residential - production
1028 Via Stellato St., Henderson
Century Communities of Nevada
$125,193, single-family dwelling
472 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$124,471, single-family dwelling
11271 Ansel Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$123,816, residential - new
4512 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$120,715, residential - production x2
1105 and 1109 Vibrance Drive, Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$120,271, residential - production
288 Via Della Fortuna, Henderson
Century Communities of Nevada
$115,336, residential - production
983 Harbor Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$114,802, single-family dwelling
8129 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$114,282, residential - production
953 Spring Haven St., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$113,807, commercial - alteration
6578 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Beacon Southwest
$113,202, residential - new
4220 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$112,530, residential - new
4516 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$111,777, single-family dwelling
8232 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$106,969, residential - new
5748 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$103,232, single-family dwelling
422 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$102,708, single-family dwelling
8235 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$102,298, commercial - alteration
4660 Berg St., North Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$102,194, townhouse - production x2
2251 and 2257 Perugia Point Walk, Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$101,640, residential - production
1113 Vibrance Drive, Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.