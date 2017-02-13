The Data: Feb. 13-19

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

CWS Contractors

5525 Polaris Ave., Suite D

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Attorney: Matthew C. Zirzow at mzirzow@lzlawnv.com

One Realty

1700 Bearden Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Attorney: Michael J. Harker at notices@harkerlawfirm.com

BID OPPORTUNITIES

February 14

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for repair and replacement of crash cushions

Clark County, 604323

Ashley Peterson at ashley.blanco@clarkcountynv.gov

February 17

3 p.m.

Government center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system

Clark County, 604303

Chetan Champaneri at chetanc@clarkcountynv.gov

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services for the Family Youth Services Zenoff Hall and Fortye Hall

Clark County, 604339

Deon Ford at deonf@clarkcountynv.gov

February 23

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at scm@clarkcountynv.gov

February 24

3 p.m.

Government center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system

Clark County, 604303

Chetan Champaneri at chetanc@clarkcountynv.gov

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$1,300,000 for 6,292 square feet, retail

660 S. NV Highway 60, Pahrump 89148

Landlord: John and Emily Bettencourt

Landlord agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International

Tenant: R. Bollig

Tenant agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International

$565,000 for 2.75 acres, land

Corner of Dusan Way and Nancy Jay Street, Henderson 89011

Landlord: Quality Control Southwest Inc.

Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International

Tenant: Hogue Partners LLC

Tenant agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International

BUSINESS LICENSES

Kennerly Co.

License type: Online store

Address: 492 Bonnie Brook Place, Henderson

Owner: Kenneth Gritter and Beverly Gritter

Kirk-Hughes & Associates Law Firm

License type: Professional services

Address: 2551 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 103, Las Vegas

Owner: Geraldine Kirk-Hughes

La Selva

License type: Coin amusement machine

Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 6, Las Vegas

Owner: La Selva LLC

Langille Environmental

License type: Consulting

Address: 2373 Via Firenze, Henderson

Owner: Langille Environmental

Las Vegas Procare Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 2595 Chandler Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Procare Services

Las Vegas Recycling

License type: Recycle waste haulers

Address: 2220 N. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Owner: Nancy M. Aguila

Las Vegas Sewing Machine Co.

License type: General retail sales

Address: 5620 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Steve Park

Last Choice, Last Call

License types: Property maintenance and residential property maintenance

Address: 5734 Roundrock Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Santiago Meza-Quintero

Made In The Shade Henderson

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1832 Country Meadows Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: American Blinds and Curtains

Maria Mailland

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 21 Laswell St., Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Mailland

Michael W. Milburn AIA

License type: Professional services

Address: 5753 E. Bent Tree Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Milburn

Modern Image Hair Designs

License type: Haircare products

Address: 2470 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 125, Henderson

Owner: Julie Dicillo

Moe’s Handyman Service

License type: Handyman/maintenance services

Address: 1712 Mizzenmast Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Moses H. Ogara

Montessouri Rentals

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 1501 Montessouri St., Las Vegas

Owner: Nancy J. Fallon

My Restored Self Counseling Services

License type: Professional services

Address: 7371 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Dawn Hill

Nailed and Lashed

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 8320 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: AP Management Trust

Nathan Barnum

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Nathan Barnum

Naylor & Braster Attorneys At Law

License type: Professional services

Address: 1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: John Naylor and Jennifer Braster

Neil Tran

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Neil Tran

Nellis Auction

License type: Auctioneer

Address: 7685 Commercial Way, Suite C, Henderson

Owner: Cret LLC

Northwest Construction & Consulting

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 3160 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 201, Las Vegas

Owner: Terry Tafoya

Nothing Bundt Cakes

License type: Administrative office space

Address: 8350 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Helianthus LLC

NV Sports Events

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 8514 Golden Fern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Derek Imig and Trevor Vollsted

Ole Custom Upholstery

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 15 W. Colorado Ave., Suite B, Las Vegas

Owner: Olegario Subia

Olmos, Jessica

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 6512 Hill View Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

On the Spot Air

License type: Contractor

Address: 3261 S. Highland Drive, Suite 608, Las Vegas

Owner: On the Spot Filter Services Corp.

One Stop Wireless

License type: Cellphone service, accessories and repairs

Address: 858 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: JHY Enterprises

One Touch Car Wash

License type: Clean cars for auto auctions

Address: 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Suite 1136, Henderson

Owner: Fedrick Shamark Wheaton

Outdoor Travel Tours

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Outdoor Travel Tours

Page Strategic Solutions

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Maurice Page

Parker Smith & Feek

License type: Insurance agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Greg Collins and James Chesemore

Party USA

License type: General retail sales

Address: 800 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Party Superstores LLC

Patricia Amador

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Patricia R. Amador

Paul Endy

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Paul Endy

Pitbull Pest Control

License type: Trucking

Address: 6085 Egan Crest Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Pitbull Pest Control Inc.

Pkwy Marks

License type: Restaurant

Address: 445 Marks St., Henderson

Owner: Pkwy Marks LLC

Plan and Thrive

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 107 Fountainhead Circle, Henderson

Owner: Ana Sofia Orozco

Posh Pet Living Design

License type: Designer-draftsman

Address: 1025 S. 1st St., Suite 170, Las Vegas

Owner: Freddie Ramon LLC

Preciado Electric

License type: Contractor

Address: 7705 Bowen Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Wendy Preciado

Precision Pools of Nevada

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 4104 Hawks Glide Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Precision Pools of Nevada

Preferred Chiropractic

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 2700 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Heavenly Management Inc.

Preventative Maintenance Measures

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3013 Coran Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Brisna Perez-De-Ramos

Primetime Aquatics

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Prime Time Aquatics

Quality Event Decorators

License type: Balloon decorator

Address: 1609 Chesterfield Ave., Henderson

Owner: Quality Event Decorators

Quality Framing

License type: Contractor

Address: 3032 Ringe Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Quality Framing

Ratewise Mortgage

License type: Professional services

Address: 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Finance of America Mortgage

Reallycool Technologies

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Daniel Hugo

Red Rock Animal Hospital at Foothills

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 11700 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110 B110, Las Vegas

Owner: Red Rock Animal Hospital at Foothills

Retirement Portfolio Management

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 220, Henderson

Owner: Retirement Portfolio Management

Rhaziel Racoma

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 3105 Oceantide Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Rhaziel Racoma

Rocker Locker

License type: Paracord watch band sales

Address: 309 Oak Canyon Drive, Henderson

Owner: Matthew and Rachael Drake

Rosa’s Cleaning Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 3335 Wynn Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Alba Munoz, Blanca Monroy and Myriam Munoz

Rosenblum Tax

License type: Business support

Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Roberta Rosenblum

Rosenkrantz, Steven

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5399 Tender Tulip Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Rosenkrantz

Ruben Laviaga

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Ruben Laviaga

S.C. Services

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3385 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: S.C. Consulting Solutions

Safe & Sound Wiring

License type: Alarm systems

Address: 1455 Grub Stake Circle, Henderson

Owner: Safe & Sound Wiring

Search Source

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 1445 American Pacific Drive, Suite 110-174, Las Vegas

Owner: Search Source

Shoe Palace Corporation

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 2460, Las Vegas

Owner: John Mersho, Ralph Mersho, Tony Mersho and George Mersho

Showcase’s Window Cleaning

License type: Janitorial service

Address: 1200 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Juan A. Duran

Silver State Jewelry Supply

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 24B, Las Vegas

Owner: Vilma Sempadian

Simple Delights Ltd

License type: Natural dog treats

Address: 190 Chadwell Court, Henderson

Owner: Simple Delights Ltd

Skrewerks Mobile Auto Repair and Service

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Miguel Aguilar-Garcia

Smok’N Hot Vapors

License type: Vapor Shop

Address: 278 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite B, Henderson

Owner: Smok’N Hot Vapors

Snap

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Snap Inc. and Zion Investment Asset Holdings LLC

Sonsray Machinery

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 300 E. Delhi Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Sonsray Machinery LLC

Southern Nevada Handyman

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 2610 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Southern Nevada Handyman LLC

Steve Anthony Art

License type: Artist

Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Woodward

Oralak Sukkasen

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108, Henderson

Owner: Oralak Sukkasen

Supro

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Daljit Ghatoura and Deepak Kumar

Sze Chit Chan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Derek Chan

Tail and Fin

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 1910 Village Center Circle, Suite 8, Las Vegas

Owner: Tail and Fin Summerlin LLC

Taqueria San Miguel

License type: Restaurant/food court-service

Address: 3025 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas

Owner: Alicia Hernandez-Jimenez

Taqueria’s Sanchez

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Sanchez LLC

The Canvas

License type: Apartment house

Address: 1511 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: 1511 Casino Center LLC

The Collective Real Estate Advisors

License type: Real estate firm

Address: 801 S. Rancho Drive E6, Las Vegas

Owner: The Collective Real Estate Advisors LLC

The Cube

License type: Art gallery-retail

Address: 1025 S. First St., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: The Cube LLC

The Ferraro Group

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 340, Las Vegas

Owner: The Ferraro Group Ltd.

The Gaming Goat

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4575 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Kyle and Jons Gaming Goat Co.

Thinking of You

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jiuliana Tello Sipion

Timothy Hanley

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Timothy Hanley

Toro Taxes

License type: Bookkeeper/income tax preparer

Address: 5514 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Owner: Xeration Services

UFC Gym

License type: Exercise classes

Address: 10740 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, Henderson

Owner: Jay O LLC

Vision Systems Design

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Robert Heasty

Warranty Logistics

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 2090 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Mark S. Gunning and Kevin Taweel

Wonderland Gallery

License type: Art gallery-retail

Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Lynne Adamson and Kathleen Tatz

Thanasa Wongchantham

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 108, Henderson

Owner: Thanasa Wongchantham

Yonitco

License type: Short-term residential rental (pm)

Address: 1908 Chapman Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Kershaw, Daniel Pollak, Meshulam N. Pollak, Kaduri Shalom and Sarah Pollak

YSE Industries

License type: Merchandise broker

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Seung Eun Yang

Zachary Hardy

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Zachary Hardy

Zero to Zen Gallery

License type: Instruction services

Address: 1800 Industrial Road, Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Sherri Loving

101Wireless World 4

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3000 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Varun Chadha

303 North Studios

License type: Art Gallery-Retail

Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 115, Las Vegas

Owner: James A. Henniger

5 Star Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson

Owner: 5 Star Services

A New Day Adult Daycare

License type: Nonprofit Community Services

Address: 3672 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Family Tree Health Care Systems

A Z Credit Services

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 6600 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 117, Las Vegas

Owner: Phyllis Taylor

A&R Chiavari Chairs

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Adan Martinez

Abuzz

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 4011 E. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Abuzz LLC

Advanced Listing Services

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 1449 Summer Glow Ave., Henderson

Owner: Advanced Listing Services

Aerial Origins

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Aerial Origins

Affordable DMV-Tax & Multi Services

License type: Business support

Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: De-Mex Enterprises

After.

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 1000 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Svast Life

Aglo Janitorial

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Aglo Janitorial

Ahern Rentals

License type: Rental and leasing

Address: 1415 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Don F. Ahern

AJ’s Electronics

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 4121 Bonita Desert Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Adrian Silva

Amazing Wireless Samary’s Place

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1560 N. Eastern Ave. C17, Las Vegas

Owner: Eunice Espinoza

Amber Hills Dental

License type: Dental office

Address: 771 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 180, Henderson

Owner: Aimee Villamayor

American Junk and Moving Solutions

License type: Transfer and storage

Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Felix Soto

Andrea Lipomi

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 9384 Hosner St., Las Vegas

Owner: Andrea Lipomi

Art By Mandy Joy

License type: Art gallery-retail

Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240, Las Vegas

Owner: Amanda J. Wisniewski

Arthur Blanco

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 3295 N. Nellis Blvd. Space, Suite 13, Las Vegas

Owner: Arthur Blanco

Ascending Home Inspection

License type: Professional services

Address: 5617 Morning Song Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Ascending Home Inspections

BUILDING PERMITS

$25,686,450, commercial - new

5550 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$5,899,680, industrial building shell

7365 Commercial Way, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$3,899,880, industrial building shell

7375 Commercial Way, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$3,600,072, industrial building shell

7355 Commercial Way, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$2,352,949, tenant improvement

1930 J St., Las Vegas

Whiting Turner Contracting

$647,051, OTC

1930 J St., Las Vegas

Whiting Turner Contracting

$500,000, OTC

330 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Sletten Construction of Nevada

$495,510, commercial

7550 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas

NDL Group

$495,510, commercial

7550 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas

NDL Group

$361,656, multifamily - new

4529 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$341,517, residential - custom

1313 Villa Barolo Ave., Henderson

Nassof Family Revocable Trust

$282,795, residential - custom

1231 Lake Heights Court, Henderson

DR Horton

$228,565, residential - production

3147 Dalmazia Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$224,351, residential - production

2220 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$218,972, residential - production x4

2127, 2134, 2135 and 2143 Vitolini Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$215,811, residential - production

3154 Abetone Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$208,270, residential - production

690 Sea Star St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$206,184, single-family dwelling

5814 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$199,998, commercial - repair

100 Strada Di Circlecolo, Henderson

Nevada South Shore

$198,622, residential - production

1045 Via Breve, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$196,016, residential - production

942 Silverbell Ridge St., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$195,659, single-family dwelling

9670 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$184,981, residential - production

121 Shear Peak Ave., Henderson

PN II Inc.

$179,769, residential - production

1049 Via Breve, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$175,090, single-family dwelling

8125 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$173,780, residential - production

2142 Vitolini Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$169,843, residential - production

2119 Vitolini Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$169,788, residential - production

2211 Summit Mesa Lane, Henderson

Did not disclose

$168,673, residential - new x4

6728, 6733, 6737 and 6740 Towerstone St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$164,388, single-family dwelling

5906 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$164,021, residential - production

957 Spring Haven St., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$163,400, restaurant complete

85 N. Stephanie St., Henderson

Stephanie Wigwam SWC

$161,809, residential - new x2

6732 and 6741 Towerstone St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$161,748, residential - production

2126 Vitolini Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$159,918, residential - production

584 Our Heritage St., Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$156,488, single-family dwelling x3

9660, 9655 and 9675 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$153,058, single-family dwelling

9942 Rams Leap Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$148,699, single-family dwelling

12262 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$146,944, single-family dwelling x2

439 and 443 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$146,944, single-family dwelling

12274 Terrace Verde Ave., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$143,590, single-family dwelling

11281 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$143,336, residential - new

6736 Towerstone St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$142,396, residential - production

2271 Valdina St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$141,657, single-family dwelling

9962 Rams Leap Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$139,235, residential - production

588 Our Heritage St., Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$138,680, residential - production

282 Inflection St., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

6679 Radiant Red Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,591, residential - new x3

5752, 5760 and 5808 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$137,294, residential - production x2

694 and 698 Sea Star St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$135,853, residential - production

944 Silverbell Ridge St., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$134,560, disaster

2404 Mason Ave., Las Vegas

Thistle DKI

$134,160, perimeter retaining wall

7375 Commercial Way, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11817 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$133,048, residential - new

2521 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$129,476, residential - production

147 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$129,039, residential - new

2417 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$128,724, single-family dwelling x2

9650 and 9665 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$126,870, residential - production

1028 Via Stellato St., Henderson

Century Communities of Nevada

$125,193, single-family dwelling

472 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$124,471, single-family dwelling

11271 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$123,816, residential - new

4512 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$120,715, residential - production x2

1105 and 1109 Vibrance Drive, Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$120,271, residential - production

288 Via Della Fortuna, Henderson

Century Communities of Nevada

$115,336, residential - production

983 Harbor Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$114,802, single-family dwelling

8129 Skye Wolf Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$114,282, residential - production

953 Spring Haven St., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$113,807, commercial - alteration

6578 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Beacon Southwest

$113,202, residential - new

4220 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$112,530, residential - new

4516 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$111,777, single-family dwelling

8232 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$106,969, residential - new

5748 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$103,232, single-family dwelling

422 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$102,708, single-family dwelling

8235 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$102,298, commercial - alteration

4660 Berg St., North Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$102,194, townhouse - production x2

2251 and 2257 Perugia Point Walk, Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$101,640, residential - production

1113 Vibrance Drive, Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

