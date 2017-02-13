The List: Available commercial space, Feb. 13, 2017
Mon, Feb 13, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Property name
|Available square feet
|Available units
|Sale or lease
|Type of property (retail, office, industrial, etc.)
|Leasing agents
|1
|The HC | The Hughes Center
3753-3993 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169
|245,258
|42
|Lease
|Office
|Ryan Martin, Taber Thill, Patti Dillon
|2
|Former Harley Davidson/24 Hr. Fitness
2605 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
|104,397
|2
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|3
|3101 E. Craig Road
3101 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
|78,015
|1
|Sale
|Industrial
|Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, David Livingston
|4
|Henderson Commerce Center
751 W. Warm Springs Road
Henderson, NV 89011
|76,220
|4
|Lease
|Industrial
|Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov
|5
|4440 N. Rancho Road
4440 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130
|73,059
|1
|Sale and lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
|6
|Highland Industrial Center
2910-3010 S. Highland Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
|62,512
|7
|Lease
|Industrial
|Chris Connell, Grant Traub
|7
|Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|61,551
|17
|Lease
|Office
|Mike Tabeek, , Larry Singer, Steven Targoff
|8
|Horizon Town Center
1301 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
|57,299
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|9
|1601 W. Craig Road
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
|56,525
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
|10
|Fiesta Plaza
2201 N. Civic Center Drive
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
|55,525
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson and Deron Conway, ROI Commercial Real Estate
|11
|Charleston Plaza
1710-1866 E. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
|55,220
|12
|Lease
|Retail
|Penny Mendlovic, Alexandria Keser
|12
|Flamingo Grand Plaza
1050 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|54,091
|21
|Lease
|Office
|Chris Connell, Grant Traub
|13
|4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130
|53,400
|3
|Sale and Lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
|14
|The Arroyo Market Square
6920-7350 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89113
|53,296
|3
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|15
|4821 W. Craig Road
4821 W. Craig Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130
|50,789
|1
|lease
|Retail
|Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
|16
|Boulder Marketplace
724 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015
|49,237
|3
|Sale or Lease
|Retail
|Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert
|17
|Valley Oaks Center
3864 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
|47,716
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|18
|Eastgate Plaza
2545 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
|47,600
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|19
|6060 S. Fort Apache Road
6060 S. Fort Apache Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148
|45,000
|6
|sale or lease
|Medical and office
|Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
|20
|Nellis Lake Plaza
1955 N. Nellis Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
|43,687
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|21
|2724 N. Tenaya Way
2724 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
|43,580
|8
|Lease
|Office
|Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
|22
|Parkway Springs Plaza
2271 N. Green Valley Parkway
Henderson, NV 89014
|42,630
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Kit Graski, George Okinaka
|23
|Downtown Summerlin
2025 Festival Plaza Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
|42,130
|4
|Lease
|Retail/office
|Matt Bear, Penny Mendlovic & Alexandria Keser
|24
|St. Rose Dominican Medical Plaza
98 E. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015
|41,676
|Did not disclose
|Sale
|Office
|Stacy Scheer, Chris Connell and Grant Traub
|25
|Mission Center
4000 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|41,470
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Deron Conway/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
|26
|8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
|41,385
|1
|Sale
|Office
|Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, David Livingston
|27
|Nucleus Plaza
900 West Owens Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89106
|41,368
|7
|Lease
|Retail
|Hillary Steinberg - MDL Group
|28
|Northwest Medical Center
2301-2931 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
|37,383
|11
|Lease
|Office
|Stacy Sheer, CCIM and Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International
|29
|Windmill Durango Office
8360 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113
|37,074
|2
|Lease
|Office
|Daniel Loera, Jr. Real Estate Asset Management
|30
|Former Auto Dealership
5750 Sky Pointe Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130
|36,895
|Did not disclose
|Lease
|Retail
|Grant Traub and Chris Connell
|31
|Sunset 215 West (Building 1)
SEC of Sunset Road & Torrey Pines Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|35,000
|1
|Sale or Lease
|Industrial
|Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior
|32
|Paradise Airport Center
1100 Palms Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|33,430
|1
|Lease
|Industrial
|Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior
|33
|Harsch Traverse Point Commerce Center
880 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130
Henderson, NV 89014
|32,563
|1
|Lease
|Industrial
|Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior
|34
|Cheyenne Corporate Center
7730 & 7660 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89129
|31,973
|10
|Lease
|Office
|Bruce Follmer, Carla Cole & Alexandria Keser
|35
|San Martin Medical
8428-8440 W. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89113
|31,530
|Did not disclose
|Sale
|Office
|Grant Traub and Chris Connell
|36
|Silverado Ranch Place
9850 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89183
|30,902
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Deron Conway & Jim Hill/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
|37
|Sunmark Plaza
671 Marks Street
Henderson, NV 89014
|30,569
|1
|Lease
|Retail
|Deron Conway & Jim Hill/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
|38
|Gibson Tech Center
168 N. Gibson Road
Henderson, NV 89014
|29,988
|1
|Lease
|Office
|Ryan Martin SIOR/CCIM, Taber Thill SIOR & Patti Dillon
|39
|311 Water Street
311 Water Street
Henderson, NV 89015
|29,746
|1
|Lease
|Office
|Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert
|40
|98 E. Lake Mead Parkway
98 E. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015
|28,579
|13
|Lease
|Medical and office
|Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
|41
|1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard
1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89104
|28,560
|1
|Sale
|Retail
|Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert
|42
|Green Valley Corporate Center
2360 Corporate Circle
Henderson, NV 89074
|27,968
|4
|Lease
|Office
|Ryan Martin SIOR/CCIM, Taber Thill SIOR & Patti Dillon
|43
|Lake Mead Marketplace
6110-6190 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
|26,233
|12
|Lease
|Retail
|Chris Connell and Grant Traub
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
