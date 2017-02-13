The List: Available commercial space, Feb. 13, 2017

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Feb 13, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Property name Available square feet Available units Sale or lease Type of property (retail, office, industrial, etc.) Leasing agents
1 The HC | The Hughes Center
3753-3993 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169		 245,258 42 Lease Office Ryan Martin, Taber Thill, Patti Dillon
2 Former Harley Davidson/24 Hr. Fitness
2605 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169		 104,397 2 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
3 3101 E. Craig Road
3101 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030		 78,015 1 Sale Industrial Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, David Livingston
4 Henderson Commerce Center
751 W. Warm Springs Road
Henderson, NV 89011		 76,220 4 Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov
5 4440 N. Rancho Road
4440 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130		 73,059 1 Sale and lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
6 Highland Industrial Center
2910-3010 S. Highland Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109		 62,512 7 Lease Industrial Chris Connell, Grant Traub
7 Greystone Office Park
1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119		 61,551 17 Lease Office Mike Tabeek, , Larry Singer, Steven Targoff
8 Horizon Town Center
1301 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015		 57,299 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
9 1601 W. Craig Road
1601 W. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030		 56,525 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
10 Fiesta Plaza
2201 N. Civic Center Drive
North Las Vegas, NV 89030		 55,525 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson and Deron Conway, ROI Commercial Real Estate
11 Charleston Plaza
1710-1866 E. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89104		 55,220 12 Lease Retail Penny Mendlovic, Alexandria Keser
12 Flamingo Grand Plaza
1050 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119		 54,091 21 Lease Office Chris Connell, Grant Traub
13 4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
4486-4488 N. Rancho Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130		 53,400 3 Sale and Lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
14 The Arroyo Market Square
6920-7350 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89113		 53,296 3 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
15 4821 W. Craig Road
4821 W. Craig Road
Las Vegas, NV 89130		 50,789 1 lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate
16 Boulder Marketplace
724 S. Boulder Highway
Henderson, NV 89015		 49,237 3 Sale or Lease Retail Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert
17 Valley Oaks Center
3864 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102		 47,716 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
18 Eastgate Plaza
2545 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169		 47,600 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
19 6060 S. Fort Apache Road
6060 S. Fort Apache Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148		 45,000 6 sale or lease Medical and office Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
20 Nellis Lake Plaza
1955 N. Nellis Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89115		 43,687 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
21 2724 N. Tenaya Way
2724 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128		 43,580 8 Lease Office Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
22 Parkway Springs Plaza
2271 N. Green Valley Parkway
Henderson, NV 89014		 42,630 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka
23 Downtown Summerlin
2025 Festival Plaza Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135		 42,130 4 Lease Retail/office Matt Bear, Penny Mendlovic & Alexandria Keser
24 St. Rose Dominican Medical Plaza
98 E. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015		 41,676 Did not disclose Sale Office Stacy Scheer, Chris Connell and Grant Traub
25 Mission Center
4000 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89119		 41,470 1 Lease Retail Deron Conway/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
26 8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148		 41,385 1 Sale Office Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, David Livingston
27 Nucleus Plaza
900 West Owens Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89106		 41,368 7 Lease Retail Hillary Steinberg - MDL Group
28 Northwest Medical Center
2301-2931 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128		 37,383 11 Lease Office Stacy Sheer, CCIM and Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International
29 Windmill Durango Office
8360 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113		 37,074 2 Lease Office Daniel Loera, Jr. Real Estate Asset Management
30 Former Auto Dealership
5750 Sky Pointe Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130		 36,895 Did not disclose Lease Retail Grant Traub and Chris Connell
31 Sunset 215 West (Building 1)
SEC of Sunset Road & Torrey Pines Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 35,000 1 Sale or Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior
32 Paradise Airport Center
1100 Palms Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89119		 33,430 1 Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior
33 Harsch Traverse Point Commerce Center
880 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130
Henderson, NV 89014		 32,563 1 Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior
34 Cheyenne Corporate Center
7730 & 7660 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89129		 31,973 10 Lease Office Bruce Follmer, Carla Cole & Alexandria Keser
35 San Martin Medical
8428-8440 W. Warm Springs Road
Las Vegas, NV 89113		 31,530 Did not disclose Sale Office Grant Traub and Chris Connell
36 Silverado Ranch Place
9850 S. Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89183		 30,902 1 Lease Retail Deron Conway & Jim Hill/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
37 Sunmark Plaza
671 Marks Street
Henderson, NV 89014		 30,569 1 Lease Retail Deron Conway & Jim Hill/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc.
38 Gibson Tech Center
168 N. Gibson Road
Henderson, NV 89014		 29,988 1 Lease Office Ryan Martin SIOR/CCIM, Taber Thill SIOR & Patti Dillon
39 311 Water Street
311 Water Street
Henderson, NV 89015		 29,746 1 Lease Office Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert
40 98 E. Lake Mead Parkway
98 E. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015		 28,579 13 Lease Medical and office Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
41 1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard
1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89104		 28,560 1 Sale Retail Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert
42 Green Valley Corporate Center
2360 Corporate Circle
Henderson, NV 89074		 27,968 4 Lease Office Ryan Martin SIOR/CCIM, Taber Thill SIOR & Patti Dillon
43 Lake Mead Marketplace
6110-6190 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89108		 26,233 12 Lease Retail Chris Connell and Grant Traub

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

