The List: Available commercial space, Feb. 13, 2017

Property name Available square feet Available units Sale or lease Type of property (retail, office, industrial, etc.) Leasing agents 1 The HC | The Hughes Center

3753-3993 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89169 245,258 42 Lease Office Ryan Martin, Taber Thill, Patti Dillon 2 Former Harley Davidson/24 Hr. Fitness

2605 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169 104,397 2 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 3 3101 E. Craig Road

3101 E. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030 78,015 1 Sale Industrial Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, David Livingston 4 Henderson Commerce Center

751 W. Warm Springs Road

Henderson, NV 89011 76,220 4 Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Greg Pancirov 5 4440 N. Rancho Road

4440 N. Rancho Road

Las Vegas, NV 89130 73,059 1 Sale and lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate 6 Highland Industrial Center

2910-3010 S. Highland Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109 62,512 7 Lease Industrial Chris Connell, Grant Traub 7 Greystone Office Park

1850-2030 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119 61,551 17 Lease Office Mike Tabeek, , Larry Singer, Steven Targoff 8 Horizon Town Center

1301 S. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV 89015 57,299 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 9 1601 W. Craig Road

1601 W. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030 56,525 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate 10 Fiesta Plaza

2201 N. Civic Center Drive

North Las Vegas, NV 89030 55,525 1 Lease Retail Dan Adamson and Deron Conway, ROI Commercial Real Estate 11 Charleston Plaza

1710-1866 E. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89104 55,220 12 Lease Retail Penny Mendlovic, Alexandria Keser 12 Flamingo Grand Plaza

1050 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119 54,091 21 Lease Office Chris Connell, Grant Traub 13 4486-4488 N. Rancho Road

4486-4488 N. Rancho Road

Las Vegas, NV 89130 53,400 3 Sale and Lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate 14 The Arroyo Market Square

6920-7350 Arroyo Crossing Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89113 53,296 3 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 15 4821 W. Craig Road

4821 W. Craig Road

Las Vegas, NV 89130 50,789 1 lease Retail Dan Adamson, ROI Commercial Real Estate 16 Boulder Marketplace

724 S. Boulder Highway

Henderson, NV 89015 49,237 3 Sale or Lease Retail Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert 17 Valley Oaks Center

3864 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102 47,716 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 18 Eastgate Plaza

2545 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169 47,600 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 19 6060 S. Fort Apache Road

6060 S. Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas, NV 89148 45,000 6 sale or lease Medical and office Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International 20 Nellis Lake Plaza

1955 N. Nellis Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89115 43,687 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 21 2724 N. Tenaya Way

2724 N. Tenaya Way

Las Vegas, NV 89128 43,580 8 Lease Office Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International 22 Parkway Springs Plaza

2271 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89014 42,630 1 Lease Retail Kit Graski, George Okinaka 23 Downtown Summerlin

2025 Festival Plaza Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135 42,130 4 Lease Retail/office Matt Bear, Penny Mendlovic & Alexandria Keser 24 St. Rose Dominican Medical Plaza

98 E. Lake Mead Parkway

Henderson, NV 89015 41,676 Did not disclose Sale Office Stacy Scheer, Chris Connell and Grant Traub 25 Mission Center

4000 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89119 41,470 1 Lease Retail Deron Conway/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc. 26 8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.

8918 Spanish Ridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148 41,385 1 Sale Office Cathy Jones, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske, David Livingston 27 Nucleus Plaza

900 West Owens Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89106 41,368 7 Lease Retail Hillary Steinberg - MDL Group 28 Northwest Medical Center

2301-2931 N. Tenaya Way

Las Vegas, NV 89128 37,383 11 Lease Office Stacy Sheer, CCIM and Andrew Kilduff of Colliers International 29 Windmill Durango Office

8360 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113 37,074 2 Lease Office Daniel Loera, Jr. Real Estate Asset Management 30 Former Auto Dealership

5750 Sky Pointe Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89130 36,895 Did not disclose Lease Retail Grant Traub and Chris Connell 31 Sunset 215 West (Building 1)

SEC of Sunset Road & Torrey Pines Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89118 35,000 1 Sale or Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior 32 Paradise Airport Center

1100 Palms Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89119 33,430 1 Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior 33 Harsch Traverse Point Commerce Center

880 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 130

Henderson, NV 89014 32,563 1 Lease Industrial Mike DeLew, Sior & Greg Pancirov, Sior 34 Cheyenne Corporate Center

7730 & 7660 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89129 31,973 10 Lease Office Bruce Follmer, Carla Cole & Alexandria Keser 35 San Martin Medical

8428-8440 W. Warm Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89113 31,530 Did not disclose Sale Office Grant Traub and Chris Connell 36 Silverado Ranch Place

9850 S. Maryland Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89183 30,902 1 Lease Retail Deron Conway & Jim Hill/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc. 37 Sunmark Plaza

671 Marks Street

Henderson, NV 89014 30,569 1 Lease Retail Deron Conway & Jim Hill/ROI Commercial Real Estate, Inc. 38 Gibson Tech Center

168 N. Gibson Road

Henderson, NV 89014 29,988 1 Lease Office Ryan Martin SIOR/CCIM, Taber Thill SIOR & Patti Dillon 39 311 Water Street

311 Water Street

Henderson, NV 89015 29,746 1 Lease Office Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert 40 98 E. Lake Mead Parkway

98 E. Lake Mead Parkway

Henderson, NV 89015 28,579 13 Lease Medical and office Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International 41 1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

1700 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89104 28,560 1 Sale Retail Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert 42 Green Valley Corporate Center

2360 Corporate Circle

Henderson, NV 89074 27,968 4 Lease Office Ryan Martin SIOR/CCIM, Taber Thill SIOR & Patti Dillon 43 Lake Mead Marketplace

6110-6190 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89108 26,233 12 Lease Retail Chris Connell and Grant Traub

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

