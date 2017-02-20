The Data: Feb. 19-25

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 11

Hartland MMI LLC

265 East Warm Springs Road, Suite 104

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Attorney: David J. Winterton at david@davidwinterton.com

KHWY Inc.

101 Convention Center Drive, Suite P109

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Attorney: Matthew L. Johnson at annabelle@mjohnsonlaw.com

BID OPPORTUNITIES

February 23

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at scm@clarkcountynv.gov

February 24

3 p.m.

Government center — commission chambers preventive maintenance and repair services of the audio/visual system

Clark County, 604303

Chetan Champaneri at chetanc@clarkcountynv.gov

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$3,500,000 for 18,334 square feet, Industrial

5230 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: 5230 LLC

Landlord agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of Colliers International

Tenant: 5230 Patrick LLC

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$775,000 for 2.5 acres, land

Gomer Road and Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89178

Landlord: Wiener 1989 Trust

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: Mosaic Seven LLC

Tenant agent: Vince Schettler of Colliers International

$500,000 for 7,800 square feet, retail

5110 Washington Ave., Las Vegas 89110

Landlord: David M. Gherig & Associates

Landlord agent: Salina Ramirez, CCIM of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

Lease

$547,376 for 6,767 square feet, office

9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 210, Las Vegas 89148

Landlord: Beltway One Development Group

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM, SIOR, and Bobbi Miracle, CCIM, SIOR, of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: Guarenteed Rate LLC

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICESNES

B&B House Keeping

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jose Salazar

Banfield Pet Hospital #1896

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 6980 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Medical Management International

Bazaar Nayarit

License type: Storage facility - large

Address: 3853 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Rosa Ma Del La Torre

BF Micavn

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Seung Eun Yang

Big Ern’s Essentials

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Big Ern’s Essentials

Bir Azam

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Bir Azam

BLR

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 1012 Via Stellato St., Henderson

Owner: Mundi LLC

Bolmer Restoration

License type: Contractor

Address: 5 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson

Owner: Cat Detailing

Bongiovi Law Firm

License type: Law firm or law office

Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson

Owner: Bongiovi Law Firm

Bowlersmart

License type: Bowling equipment sales and services

Address: 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Bowlersmart

Bransen Ruiz

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Bransen Ruiz

Brent Taylor

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Brent Taylor

Brookside Senior Home Care

License type: Group care facility

Address: 1134 Galangate Ave., Henderson

Owner: Brookside Senior Care Homes

Brutal Glass

License type: Manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Bryon Acevedo

Bryan Chan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Bryan Chan

Cannapunch of Nevada - Production

License type: Outside MME - MME

Address: 5425 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Integral Associated

Carrie Scott

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 4659 Nocera St., Las Vegas

Owner: Carrie Scott

Casino Party Agency

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 2400 Greens Ave., Henderson

Owner: Joey Saccavino

Centennial Foot and Ankle

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 6200 N. Durango Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: David P. Biesinger, DPM

Chacharitas Wireless

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3416 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Chacharitas Wireless

Chamucos

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Victor Hugo Gomez

Christian Jimenez

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christian Jimenez

Chung’s Sports Wear

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 4512 Andrews St., North Las Vegas

Owner: MBS Clothing

Compassion Crest Home Care

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 1312 S. Eighth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Compassion Crest

Control Transportation Services

License type: Merchandise broker

Address: 6255 S. Sandhill Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Jill Remick, Donald Staniszewski, Patrick McCluskey and Kathy Bruce

Corli Photos

License type: Photography

Address: 8148 Hometown Hero Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: James C. Snyder and Elizabeth Aller

Cosmetique

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 1601 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Rebekka Juveland

Crosscountry Mortgage

License type: Mortgage lending

Address: 10424 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, Henderson

Owner: Crosscountry Mortgage

CXD Restoration

License type: Trucking

Address: 6813 Painted Morning Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: CXD Restoration

Design & Dine

License type: Restaurant

Address: 3175 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Design & Dine

Didittt Strategies

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 7152 Indian Head Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Kristin Guthrie

DLS2009, Quiet Breeze Series

License type: Short-term residential rental (PM)

Address: 3016 Quiet Breeze Court, Las Vegas

Owner: DLS2009

Durango Taco Shop

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 7785 N. Durango Drive, Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Yangar Foods Unlimited

Dysphagia Experts of the West

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 150 N. Durango Drive, Suite 230, Las Vegas

Owner: Dysphagia Experts of Utah

Eastbiz Com

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 5348 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: John Vanhara

Eatrightlife

License type: Personal services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christopher Staefe and Tori Nakano

Ebony Clayton Msw, LCSW

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Ebony A. Clayton

Edwin Ganja

License type: Watch repair

Address: 1245 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: Edwin Ganja

Elite at Wildhorse Golf Club

License type: Golf course, pro shop and restaurant

Address: 2100 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: Elite at Wildhorse Golf Club

Embassy Services

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Embassy Holdings

Emory

License type: Apartment house

Address: 5100 Obannon Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Brent Emory

Fit Body Boot Camp

License type: Recreation facility

Address: 6475 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 175, Las Vegas

Owner: Big Drive Fitness

FSI Construction Inc.

License type: Contractor

Address: 5728 Teague Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony W. Whitaker

G&F Pooper Scooper

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 1110 Luna Eclipse Lane, Suite 2, Henderson

Owner: Gaither Watkins III

Gentlemen By Choice Community Development Corp.

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: 1016 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Fields, Gregory, Richard Jack III and Antonio Mosby Sr.

Glitz N’ Pieces

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite F3, Las Vegas

Owner: Gilt Trading

GTT Americas

License type: Public utility telephone

Address: 7900 Tysons One Place, Suite 1450, Las Vegas

Owner: GTT Communications and Richard Calder

Guiping Liu

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 9310 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Laguna Spa

Guy Allen Cunningham

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1930 Village Center Circle, Suite 5, Las Vegas

Owner: Guy A. Cunningham

Head Ass Clothing

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Joshua B. Wright and Daniel S. Gardner

Hitt Contracting Inc.

License type: Contractor

Address: 2900 Fairview Park Drive., Las Vegas

Owner: Gary Unthank, James Millar, Russell and Brett Hitt

Imports R Us

License type: Auto sales (new and used)

Address: 2238 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Imports R Us

Integrity Mobile Auto Service

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Integrity Mobile Auto Service

Jackpot Joanie’s

License type: Restaurant

Address: 714 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Jackpot Joanies C R and Big Dogs Cafe & Casino Inc.

Janitorial Specialists

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 10844 Franklin Hills Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Carl Pappalardo

Jdog Junk Removal & Hauling

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3125 Van Der Meer St., North Las Vegas

Owner: TNB47 LLC

Jerome Harkiewicz

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Jerome Harkiewicz

Jessperna.com

License type: Cartoon ad illustration

Address: 2096 Ramrod Ave., Suite 1114, Henderson

Owner: Jess Perna

JLG Industries

License type: Storage facility - large

Address: 4140 Frehner Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Imports R Us

JS Landscape Services

License type: Contractor

Address: 4429 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: JS Services of Nevada

Junk One

License type: Secondhand dealer

Address: 153 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 1220, Henderson

Owner: Junk One

Just Pressure Washing

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3017 Dotted Wren Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: James Spencer

Kai’s Lash and Foot Spa

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 6340 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Kai’s Lash and Foot Spa

Kayla M. Schwartz

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Kayla Schwartz

Kennetha Houston

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Kennetha Houston

Kerry Suzanne Spalding

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 4760 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Kerry S. Spalding

Kieya Sinclaire

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 760 Coronado Center Drive, Henderson

Owner: Kieya Sinclaire

Koenig Property Holdings II

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 7652 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Koenig Property Holdings II

Kristi Alexander

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Kristi Alexander

La Insurance Agency NV36

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 1520 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 116, Las Vegas

Owner: Basel Nafal

Las Vegas Animal Emergency Hospital

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 5231 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Story of Success

Las Vegas Equine Assisted Learning and Healing Center

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: 5820 W. La Madre Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Mark Anton, Nanci Stone and Christopher Anton

Las Vegas Restoration

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 8809 Scenic Harbor Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Restoration LLC

Lee Naturals

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites E47B1 and E47B2, Las Vegas

Owner: Kei Wen Lee

Lee’s Discount Liquor

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7752 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas

Owner: El Capitan & Lee

Legacy Lenz Entertainment Corp.

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 8805 Jeffreys St., Suite 1075, Las Vegas

Owner: Brandon Demasi, Olivia Cesena and George Clinton

LG Carpentry

License type: Contractor

Address: 3808 Valley Drive, North Las Vegas

Owner: LG Carpentry

LH Cleaning Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Erika Loza Rodriguez

Lisa Buzelli

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Lisa Buzelli

Los 3 Hermanos

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4425 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Bessy Recinos

Luft Heating & Air Conditioning

License type: Air conditioning repair and installations

Address: 5 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson

Owner: Luft Heating & Air Conditioning

LV Mobile Auto Detail

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Diana C. Mejia Reyes

LV Service Solutions

License type: Contractor

Address: 5000 W. Oakey Blvd., Suites B3 and B4, Las Vegas

Owner: Brandon Stavros

Manuel Olivo Montelongo

License type: Pro services - legal

Address: 2516 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Manuel Montelongo

Manuela’s Linen Closet

License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Manuela Ketchum

Maria Liza Debrei

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Maria L. Debrei

Marita Michael

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Marita Michael

Mason’s Landscape Maintenance

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christina L. Mason

Matthew Franklin Fosnacht

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Matthew Fosnacht

Meli’s Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Melina Lopez

Mental Giants Nutrition

License type: Mail order/internet sales

Address: 8230 San Mateo St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Mental Giants Nutrition

Microblading Permanent Makeup by Sophia

License type: Permanent makeup

Address: 9310 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Laguna Spa

Mmax Investment Partners

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 2520 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 302, Henderson

Owner: Mmax Investment Partners

Mmm Services

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 720 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Michelle Molley and Michelle Garcia

Moneygram Payment Systems

License type: Wire service

Address: 3290 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Piano and W. Alex Holmes

Mongaxi Consulting Services

License type: Professional services

Address: 3521 Gloucester Gate St., Las Vegas

Owner: Clara A. Monarrez and Manuel Monarrez

Moreno and Sons

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 980 Mary Crest Road, Suite D, Henderson

Owner: Moreno and Sons Co.

Mountain View Bistro

License type: Restaurant

Address: 3250 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: KZ Restaurants

Mr Diesel Truck Repair

License type: Garage-auto/truck garage service

Address: 3451 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Leysam LLC

BUILDING PERMITS

$8,597,394, commercial - new

4145 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas

TWC Construction

$7,161,162, commercial - alteration

3330 E. Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas

Better Building Systems

$5,434,182, commercial - new

4215 Corporate Center Drive, North Las Vegas

TWC Construction

$1,868,827, commercial - alteration

4660 Berg St., North Las Vegas

Nu Tone

$1,695,000, commercial

801 Upland Blvd., Las Vegas

Apco Construction

$1,465,720, commercial - addition

204 E. Mayflower Ave., North Las Vegas

Fong Construction

$750,000, tenant improvement

5639 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Savant Construction

$500,000, tenant improvement

400 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Kalb Industries of Nevada

$449,997, commercial - remodel

1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

NP Sunset

$394,875, fireproof

4490 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Aero Automatic Sprinkler Co.

$390,000, electrical

15595 Apex Power Parkway, North Las Vegas

Titan Systems

$299,988, retail sales

65 N. Gibson Road, Suite 1, Henderson

27 Gibson LLC

$274,987, commercial - remodel

10420 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 120, Henderson

86021 LLC

$271,406, single-family dwelling

11260 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$258,000, commercial - addition

3200 E. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas

Bill Kaiser Erection Specialists

$250,000, electrical

2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Bombard Electric

$250,000, electrical

801 Searles Ave., Las Vegas

Delta Electric Co.

$248,342, single-family dwelling

9620 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$246,272, single-family dwelling

11250 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$225,000, multifamily

304 W. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas

J4 Development

$222,665, single-family dwelling

11290 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$222,289, single-family dwelling

440 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$221,467, residential - production

929 Spring Tide Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$220,051, single-family dwelling

8230 Beldina St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$218,097, single-family dwelling

12109 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$215,811, residential - production

3147 Tronzano Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$215,590, residential - production

729 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$213,871, residential - production

2139 County Down Lane, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$213,443, single-family dwelling

464 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$209,379, residential - custom

1035 San Ramos Court, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$208,264, single-family dwelling

8383 Aspen Skye St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$203,466, single-family dwelling

9616 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$200,119, residential - production x2

507 and 511 Via Garofano Ave., Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$197,790, residential - production

733 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$181,244, single-family dwelling

12105 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$181,244, single-family dwelling

12117 Paseo Terraza Lane, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$179,159, residential - production

3054 Echoed Rondel Lane, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$177,522, single-family dwelling

359 Valleggia Drive, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$175,000, tenant improvement

855 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Arc Services

$173,935, residential - new

2521 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$173,702, single-family dwelling

12169 Castilla Rain Ave., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$168,303, single-family dwelling

9717 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$167,685, single-family dwelling

12266 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$161,914, residential - production

152 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$160,969, single-family dwelling

10558 Pelican Island Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$159,308, residential - production

477 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$159,142, residential - production x2

400 and 404 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$158,479, residential - new

2521 Charmed Oasis Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$157,019, single-family dwelling

311 Rezzo St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$155,618, residential - new

7112 Whispering Falls Drive, North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$154,092, single-family dwelling

10586 Leroux Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$150,270, residential - production

25 Via Tavolara, Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$150,270, residential - production

5 Vicolo Bella, Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$150,000, commercial

630 S. 11th St., Las Vegas

Master Built Construction

$148,351, pool and/or spa

2672 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Paragon Pools

$146,944, single-family dwelling

12242 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$146,699, single-family dwelling

6415 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D R Horton

$140,170, single-family dwelling

8425 Aspen Skye St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$139,512, residential - production x2

473 and 481 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$138,815, single-family dwelling

7291 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,815, single-family dwelling

9717 Yellow Shadow Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,550, single-family dwelling

7307 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$138,514, residential - production

1354 Reef Point Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

9683 Ashlynn Peak Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,294, residential - production

709 Silver Pearl St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$135,132, residential - custom

266 E. Country Club Drive, Henderson

Jason & Stephanie Lundblad

$134,885, single-family dwelling x2

6400 and 6405 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D R Horton

$134,688, residential - production

3136 La Crema Court, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$133,118, single-family dwelling

11813 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$133,118, single-family dwelling

448 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$131,315, single-family dwelling

10582 Leroux Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$131,315, single-family dwelling

6442 Dunns River St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$131,015, rehab

2615 Respectful Court, North Las Vegas

Advantage Builders of Nevada

$130,743, single-family dwelling

11814 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$130,350, commercial - remodel

178 N. Pecos Road, Suite 120, Henderson

Zrob Offices

$129,476, residential - production x3

1405, 1461 and 1469 Overseer Ave., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$129,476, residential - production

154 Sand Lake St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$128,905, residential - new

6153 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$126,204, residential - production x2

2572 and 2588 Ballatore St., Henderson

Toll Henderson

$126,204, residential - production

3095 Lucentezza Ave., Henderson

Toll Henderson

$126,197, residential - new

6133 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,193, single-family dwelling

11808 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes Nevada

$120,000, plumbing

801 Upland Blvd., Las Vegas

Apco Construction

$119,273, residential - production

396 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$119,273, residential - production

408 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$118,437, single-family dwelling

363 Molinetto St., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$117,338, single-family dwelling

6636 Radiant Red Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$112,841, residential - production

3077 Sarsina Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$108,411, residential - new

5738 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$107,961, residential - production

133 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$107,961, residential - production

151 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$102,527, residential - production

3197 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$102,527, residential - production

722 Bollons Island St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

