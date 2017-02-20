The List: Engineering firms, Feb. 19, 2017

Firm Year established Number of professional staff Number of local licensed engineers Recent projects Top local executive 1 Slater Hanifan Group

5740 S. Arville St., Suite 216

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-284-5300 • shg-inc.com 2003 116 38 Skye Canyon Master Plan, Silverado Detention Basin, Nevada Department of Transportation Centennial Bowl CM Services Ken Hanifan, president 2 JBA, an NV5 company

5155 W. Patrick Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-362-9200 • jbace.com 1966 109 19 The Quad Remodel, Ainsworth Game Technology Manufacturing, Spring Valley Hospital Renovations Dwayne Miller, chairman 3 Atkins

2270 Corporate Circle, Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89074

702-263-7275 • atkinsglobal.com 1987 88 35 Project Neon Design-Build; 215 Beltway; Craig to Hualapai, Construction Management; Las Vegas Wash Channelization Improvements Design Harshal Desai, vice president 4 GeoTek Inc.

6835 Escondido St.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-897-1424 • geotekusa.com 1998 60 18 Nevada State College-Henderson Campus, UNLV Mendenhall Activity Center, Faraday Future Ryne C. Stoker, CEO 5 Lochsa Engineering

6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-365-9312 • lochsa.com 1995 48 18 Credit One Bank Office Complex, Riviera Demolition and Exhibit Lot, T-Mobile Arena Mark L. Hedge, principal 6 Geotechnical & Environmental Services Inc.

7150 Placid St.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-365-1001 • gesnevada.com 1992 40 7 Paradise Whitney Interceptor, Project Neon, Thomas & Mack Gregory P. DeSart, president/owner 7 Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.

6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 320

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-862-3600 • kimley-horn.com 1991 34 15 IKEA, Resorts World Las Vegas, NHL Practice Facility Ken Ackeret, principal 8 L.R. Nelson Consulting Engineers Inc.

6765 W. Russell Road, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-798-7978 • irneng.com 1987 31 8 Chartan /Pioneer Elementary School, Rockpointe, Boulder Pines Larry R. Nelson, president 9 MSA Engineering Consultants

370 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-896-1100 • msa-lv.com 1997 28 7 Park Theater - Monte Carlo, Nevada State College, Student Union and Nursing Education Building, Silverton Timeshare Towers David Melroy, president 10 Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants

6700 Paradise Road, Suite E

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-433-0330 • ninyoandmoore.com 1996 26 4 Project Neon Design Build Project, UNLV Hotel Academic Building, Hyperloop Bruce D. Bowman, principal geological engineer 11 Harris Consulting Engineers LLC

680 Pilot Road, Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-269-1575 • harrisengineers.com 1983 18 7 Clark County Detention Center Phase II; Clark County Water Reclamation District Odor Control Facility; Southern Desert Correctional Center Replace Switchgear Kent T. Bell, president 12 John A. Martin & Associates of Nevada Inc.

4560 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-248-7000 • johnmartinnevada.com 1983 16 11 Park Theater at Monte Carlo, UFC Headquarters, Ainsworth Game Technology Steve Schiller, president/principal 13 TJK Consulting Engineers Inc.

8728 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-871-3621 • tjkengineers.com 1986 15 4 UHS Henderson Hospital, CCSD Galleria & Dave Wood ES, CC Southwest Regional Park Tom Anderson, president 14a Henderson Engineers Inc.

5555 Redwood St., Suite 201

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-697-2187 • hei-eng.com 2007 14 6 McCarran International Gate Expansion, Mob Museum, Harvey Dondero Elementary Jason Zoeller, director of Las Vegas operations and vice president 14b Civil Works Inc.

4945 W. Patrick Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-534-7555 • civilworksonline.com 1998 14 2 CJ Pony Parts, Bartsas Apartments I, Panda Express at Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Blvd. Brandon A. Potts, principal engineer/business development professional 16 HMH Surveying Inc.

4945 W. Patrick Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-534-7505 • hmhengineering.com 1994 12 2 Bartsas Apartments I, Taco Bell at Charleston and Eastern, Nevada Holistic Medicine G. Cash Wilson, managing member

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

