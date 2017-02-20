The List: Engineering firms, Feb. 19, 2017
Mon, Feb 20, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Firm
|Year established
|Number of professional staff
|Number of local licensed engineers
|Recent projects
|Top local executive
|1
|Slater Hanifan Group
5740 S. Arville St., Suite 216
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-284-5300 • shg-inc.com
|2003
|116
|38
|Skye Canyon Master Plan, Silverado Detention Basin, Nevada Department of Transportation Centennial Bowl CM Services
|Ken Hanifan, president
|2
|JBA, an NV5 company
5155 W. Patrick Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-362-9200 • jbace.com
|1966
|109
|19
|The Quad Remodel, Ainsworth Game Technology Manufacturing, Spring Valley Hospital Renovations
|Dwayne Miller, chairman
|3
|Atkins
2270 Corporate Circle, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89074
702-263-7275 • atkinsglobal.com
|1987
|88
|35
|Project Neon Design-Build; 215 Beltway; Craig to Hualapai, Construction Management; Las Vegas Wash Channelization Improvements Design
|Harshal Desai, vice president
|4
|GeoTek Inc.
6835 Escondido St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-897-1424 • geotekusa.com
|1998
|60
|18
|Nevada State College-Henderson Campus, UNLV Mendenhall Activity Center, Faraday Future
|Ryne C. Stoker, CEO
|5
|Lochsa Engineering
6345 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-365-9312 • lochsa.com
|1995
|48
|18
|Credit One Bank Office Complex, Riviera Demolition and Exhibit Lot, T-Mobile Arena
|Mark L. Hedge, principal
|6
|Geotechnical & Environmental Services Inc.
7150 Placid St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-365-1001 • gesnevada.com
|1992
|40
|7
|Paradise Whitney Interceptor, Project Neon, Thomas & Mack
|Gregory P. DeSart, president/owner
|7
|Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.
6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 320
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-862-3600 • kimley-horn.com
|1991
|34
|15
|IKEA, Resorts World Las Vegas, NHL Practice Facility
|Ken Ackeret, principal
|8
|L.R. Nelson Consulting Engineers Inc.
6765 W. Russell Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-798-7978 • irneng.com
|1987
|31
|8
|Chartan /Pioneer Elementary School, Rockpointe, Boulder Pines
|Larry R. Nelson, president
|9
|MSA Engineering Consultants
370 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-896-1100 • msa-lv.com
|1997
|28
|7
|Park Theater - Monte Carlo, Nevada State College, Student Union and Nursing Education Building, Silverton Timeshare Towers
|David Melroy, president
|10
|Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants
6700 Paradise Road, Suite E
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-433-0330 • ninyoandmoore.com
|1996
|26
|4
|Project Neon Design Build Project, UNLV Hotel Academic Building, Hyperloop
|Bruce D. Bowman, principal geological engineer
|11
|Harris Consulting Engineers LLC
680 Pilot Road, Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-269-1575 • harrisengineers.com
|1983
|18
|7
|Clark County Detention Center Phase II; Clark County Water Reclamation District Odor Control Facility; Southern Desert Correctional Center Replace Switchgear
|Kent T. Bell, president
|12
|John A. Martin & Associates of Nevada Inc.
4560 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-248-7000 • johnmartinnevada.com
|1983
|16
|11
|Park Theater at Monte Carlo, UFC Headquarters, Ainsworth Game Technology
|Steve Schiller, president/principal
|13
|TJK Consulting Engineers Inc.
8728 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-871-3621 • tjkengineers.com
|1986
|15
|4
|UHS Henderson Hospital, CCSD Galleria & Dave Wood ES, CC Southwest Regional Park
|Tom Anderson, president
|14a
|Henderson Engineers Inc.
5555 Redwood St., Suite 201
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-697-2187 • hei-eng.com
|2007
|14
|6
|McCarran International Gate Expansion, Mob Museum, Harvey Dondero Elementary
|Jason Zoeller, director of Las Vegas operations and vice president
|14b
|Civil Works Inc.
4945 W. Patrick Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-534-7555 • civilworksonline.com
|1998
|14
|2
|CJ Pony Parts, Bartsas Apartments I, Panda Express at Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Blvd.
|Brandon A. Potts, principal engineer/business development professional
|16
|HMH Surveying Inc.
4945 W. Patrick Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-534-7505 • hmhengineering.com
|1994
|12
|2
|Bartsas Apartments I, Taco Bell at Charleston and Eastern, Nevada Holistic Medicine
|G. Cash Wilson, managing member
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
