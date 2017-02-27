The Data: Feb. 26-March 4

BANKRUPTCIES

Chapter 11

Las Vegas Yoga

5031 Wagon Trail Ave., Suite 107

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Attorney: Ryan A. Andersen at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

March 3

2:15 p.m.

Duck Creek at Dean Martin Drive

Clark County, 604331

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

March 9

2:15 p.m.

Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements

Clark County, 604350

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

March 10

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for inmate clothing and accessories

Clark County, 604349

Susan Tighi at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$17,550,00 for 39,526 square feet, retail

7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128

Landlord: Rocksprings Retail Investors

Landlord agent: Brendan Keating, Adam Malan, Deana Marcello of Logic Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Nail Tops

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 1844 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Tracy Truong

Nevada Trailers

License type: Auto sales-limited

Address: 5250 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Gun Safes for Cops

Nevada Wholesale Sports

License type: Sales of law enforcement products

Address: 30 W. Pacific Ave., Henderson

Owner: Nevada Wholesale Sports

Normida Sadsad

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 3562 Harbor Tides St., Las Vegas

Owner: Normida Sadsad

Orange Appliances

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 546 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Braulio Villazana-Lopez, Bellanira Jimenez, Raul Villazana Lopez, Adela L. Villazana, Julio S. Jimenez-Sanchez and Alicia Sanchez

Pamela Ross

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Pamela Ross

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group

License type: Professional services

Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Holliday

Paul Brown Farmers Insurance Agency

License type: Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 1514, Henderson

Owner: Paul Brown Farmers Insurance Agency

Paul Casey Entertainment

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 784 Calstock Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Paul and Milena Borecki Casey

Penaloza Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 2027 Webster St., Suite 3, North Las Vegas

Owner: Octavio Penaloza

Phat-Boys Pools

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 6901 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 1099, Las Vegas

Owner: Alberto Medina Sanchez

Phillip C. Peinado

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 4421 Ryder Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Phillip C. Peinado

Pos Paque Takos

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 1468 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Gerardo Guzman and Sonia Hemphill

Redroc Electric Co.

License type: Contractor

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Montgomery Corder

Revenue Media Group

License type: Advertising

Address: 7735 Commercial Way, Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Revenue Media Group

Reynoso Aquino

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Reynoso Aquino

Robert Ray Sanders

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Robert Ray Sanders

Rongyue Guan

License type: Reflexology

Address: 2228 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Rongyue Guan

Shorty’s Shack

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 4821 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Gloria Perkins and Terry Hargraves

Sky Top Vending

License type: Tobacco dealer

Address: 7002 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Arlene Mark and Steven Lipkin

SRL Gifts

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C38, Las Vegas

Owner: Shawnda Lowery

Sunrise Pediatrics

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 7200 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Sanjay Kandoth

Suzanne Tidwell

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Suzanne Tidwell

Sweet Meds

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite H49, Las Vegas

Owner: Titojimy LLC

T-Shirts Creations and More ...

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I3, Las Vegas

Owner: Erick R. Gutierrez and Velia C. Espinosa

Tabitha Jackson

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Tabitha Jackson

Target Optical

License type: General retail sales

Address: 8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Luxottica Retail North America

TGM Welding

License type: Manufacturing

Address: 3853 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Tunizianis Inc.

The Pickled Pantry

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1639 Nevada Highway, Las Vegas

Owner: Nicholas Kreway

The Urban Lounge

License type: Restaurant

Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: The Urban Lounge

Tierra Bella

License type: Apartment house

Address: 10620 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Pathfinder Summerlin Holdings

Top Notch Landscape Maintenance

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 4325 E. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Eswin E. Cabrera

Toro Taxes

License type: Business support

Address: 4700 Meadows Lane, Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Xeration Services

Total Herb Care

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 9625 Redwood, Las Vegas

Owner: Redwood Warehouse

Troy Market and Liquor

License type: Convenience store

Address: 445 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Philip Sawa

TZ Printz

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Mark Tanuz

Vegas Family Vision

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Clarity Vision LLC

Verizon Wireless

License type: General retail sales

Address: 8850 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Southwestco Wireless

Virgen Advertising Corp.

License type: Advertising

Address: 2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308, Henderson

Owner: Virgen Advertising Corp.

Vision Landscape

License type: Landscape contractor

Address: 814 Center St., Henderson

Owner: Vision Landscape

Viva La Vapor Smoke & Gifts

License type: Tobacco sales/lounge

Address: 320 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Tyia Correy and Glenn Posey

Whitney Dinverno

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas

Owner: Whitney Dinverno

Windermere Prestige Properties

License type: Hotel/motel

Address: 29 Montelago Blvd., Henderson

Owner: Soldal LLC

Xperience Wireless

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7910 W. Tropical Parkway, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: M&Y Enterprise

ZQ RE LLC

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 2201 Santa Clara Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Amy T. Sandqvist and Par Sandqvist

360 Customs LLC

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1528 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Owner: Roy Castillo

702 Cloud Systems

License type: Online consulting services

Address: 190 Renville Court, Henderson

Owner: 702 Cloud Systems

702 Hair Studio

License types: Cosmetology and general retail sales

Address: 5110 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Hunt & Bonvicin Inc.

A & L Cleaning Service

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Angelito Villones

A & S Property Inspector

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Lucille Montesano

AAA Landscaping

License type: Contractor

Address: 2657 Windmill Parkway, Suite 367, Henderson

Owner: AAA Landscaping

Adalin Palafox

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Adalin Palafox

Adrenaline ATV Tours

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 5224 Misty Foxglove Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Adrenaline ATV Tours

Aloha Patio Covers & Landscaping

License type: Contractor

Address: 1854 Bayhurst Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Aloha Patio Covers & Landscaping

Alternative Junkie Massage

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Heidi Roy

Arriola Consulting & Inspections

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 8565 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 134, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Arriola Jr. and Angela Arriola

Arrow Systems Integration

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 210, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Bevilacqua

Asian Culture Center

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: 333 S. Sixth St., Suite 210, Las Vegas

Owner: Asian Culture Alliance

ATM Roof Repair

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Belarmino Soto Jr.

Baseline Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Yaniv Shlomo

Bearded Twins

License type: General services

Address: 3651 Lindell Road, Suite D442, Las Vegas

Owner: Victor Evangelista and Jose Figueroa Villalvazo

Bloss Bar & Event Consulting

License type: Catering liquor

Address: 949 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson

Owner: Bloss Bar & Event Consulting

Brian Bilé

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Brian Bilé LLC

Bubble Shine Carpet Cleaning Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Viksal LLC

Bug Emergency

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 944 Marina Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Michelle Moreno and David Moreno

Cambio Total

License type: Food specialty store

Address: 4620 Meadows Lane, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Antonio Zuniga and Aurora Z. Pena

Cames Creative

License type: Mail order/internet sales

Address: 3343 Old Sorrel Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Acamy K. Menson

Car Wash Citala Jalisco

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Ramon Gonzalez-Castillo

CardznCollectablez

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd. E48 A&B, Las Vegas

Owner: Bonnie Pollack

Cheyenne Village Shopping Center

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: 95 LLC

Clarkson Law Group P.C.

License type: Law firm or law office

Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 950, Las Vegas

Owner: Clarkson Law Group P.C.

Coastline Equipment Co.

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3540 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Bragg Investment Co.

Comcast Enterprise Services

License type: Public utility telephone

Address: 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 32, Las Vegas

Owner: Tom Donnelly

Corinne Cherek

License type: Instruction services

Address: 3321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 125B, Las Vegas

Owner: Corinne Cherek

Craig Discount Mall

License type: Business space rent or lease

Address: 4821 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Craig Discount Mall Inc

CT Nails

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 790 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 120, Henderson

Owner: TQNQT

Culinary Depot

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2320 Paseo Del Prado, Suite 201, Las Vegas

Owner: Culinary Depot LLC

CV Inspections

License type: Home inspection service

Address: 4534 Gravel Rock St., North Las Vegas

Owner: CV Inspections

Deadstock Kustoms

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I4, Las Vegas

Owner: Tyrell Cason

Desert Logistics

License type: Business support

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Marve D. Adams

Dotty’s 138

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 4341 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services

EAG Wireless

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 5892 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: EAG Wireless

East Side Pizza

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1000 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 7, Las Vegas

Owner: Oasis Italian Restaurant

Ecoatm Inc.

License type: Secondhand dealers

Address: 1807 W. Craig Road and 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Ecoatm Inc.

Equinox One Inc.

License type: Solicit subscriber for DirecTV

Address: 3074 Tara Murphy Drive, Henderson

Owner: Equinox One

Essential Restoration

License type: Trucking

Address: 5251 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Amarfran Inc.

Facilities Maintenance Service

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 8, Las Vegas

Owner: IIA Investments

Famous Philly Steak & Gyro

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 240 N. Jones Blvd., Suite E, Las Vegas

Owner: Famous Philly Steak & Gyro

First American Senior Care

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas

Owner: First American Senior Care

First Western Oil

License type: Office for oil company

Address: 1481 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 138, Henderson

Owner: First Western Oil

Fondulicious

License type: Rental and leasing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Bonita Matas

Freezing Lakes Pool Service

License type: Pool and spa cleaning service

Address: 4861 Los Amigos Circle, North Las Vegas

Owner: Freezing Lakes Pool Service

Fresh Wind Air Conditioning

License type: Contractor

Address: 3931 Pansy Desert Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Fresh Wind Air Conditioning

Frus Glass LLC

License type: Creating, storing, packing personally made art objects

Address: 1510 Colt Drive, Henderson

Owner: Frus Glass

Gina Bees

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Regina Bankole

Ginaboat Foods

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Michael Boatman

Griddlecakes

License type: Restaurant

Address: 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 170, Henderson

Owner: Griddlecakes Inc.

Hayley Hunter - Create. Design. Love

License type: Designer-draftsman

Address: 6625 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: H Hunter LLC

Health Binge

License type: Retail sales of pre-packaged food

Address: 9310 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson

Owner: Peaq Labs Inc.

Hollywood Construction Co.

License type: Contractor

Address: 2223 Welsey Manor Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Hollywood Construction

Homebridge Financial Services

License type: Mortgage lending

Address: 2370 Corporate Circle, Suite 190, Henderson

Owner: Homebridge Financial Services

Homeowners Financial Group Usa

License type: Professional services

Address: 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 390, Las Vegas

Owner: William Rogers LV

Huerta’s Lawn Maintenance

License type: Lawn maintenance

Address: 2531 Heather Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Jose De Jesus Huerta Aguayo

Inflow Leather Possibles

License type: Leather goods

Address: 2096 Ramrod Ave., Suite 422, Henderson

Owner: Andrea Rizzo

Invigorated Online Marketing

License type: Web design and social media/online advertising

Address: 1138 Paradise Vista Drive, Henderson

Owner: A.H. Global Ventures

BUILDING PERMITS

$14,642,241, commercial - new

5024 Valley Drive, North Las Vegas

Burke Construction Group

$4,999,820, education building

220 Taylor St., Henderson

CA Las Vegas BB LLC

$2,600,000, tenant improvement

4131 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Did not disclose

$1,598,133, tenant improvement

2880 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Layton Construction

$750,155, commercial - remodel

642 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Josephson Richard Revocable Inter Trust

$663,182, apartment - production x2

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Buildings 7 and 8, Henderson

Horizon Range

$654,865, apartment - production

160 Cielo Abierto Way, Building 6, Henderson

Horizon Range

$425,000, tenant improvement

110 N. City Parkway, Las Vegas

Burnett Haase Construction

$410,000, tenant improvement

270 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas

U.S. Mechanical

$383,000, tenant improvement

6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Kalb Industries of Nevada

$300,000, retail sales shell

3480 Volunteer Blvd., Henderson

BAMEAV LLC

$268,250, retail sales

3470 Volunteer Blvd., Henderson

BAMEAV LLC

$236,823, single-family dwelling

446 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$217,820, single-family dwelling

11270 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$211,007, single-family dwelling

12132 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$208,264, single-family dwelling

9996 Chaparral Wind Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$202,282, residential - production

906 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$201,173, residential - production x2

790 and 794 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$200,000, tenant improvement

2825 Ronemus Drive, Las Vegas

Muller Construction

$198,306, single-family dwelling

12140 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$196,737, residential - production

3078 Villanelle Ave., Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$195,530, single-family dwelling

11280 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$190,639, single-family dwelling

68 Tarragona Breeze Ave., Las Vegas

William Lyon Homes

$189,101, single-family dwelling

9619 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$186,273, single-family dwelling

8827 Pauley Hills St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$184,413, single-family dwelling

75 Basque Coast St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$183,373, residential - production

909 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$181,266, residential - production

3077 Villanelle Ave., Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$178,510, residential - new

5129 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$177,968, single-family dwelling

12035 Attiva Ave., Las Vegas

William Lyon Homes

$176,886, residential - production x2

786 and 793 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$174,675, residential - new

5737 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$173,115, residential - production x2

901 and 905 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$172,326, single-family dwelling

9712 Wildflower Vista Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$171,057, residential - new

2109 Grovestand Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$169,732, residential - production

218 Via Del Salvatore, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$165,007, retail sales

65 N. Gibson Road, Building 2, Henderson

27 Gibson

$159,562, single-family dwelling

11291 Ansel Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$156,702, residential - production

2369 Trevisani St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$150,000, wall fence

250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Hirschi Masonry

$149,998, commercial - remodel

1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2325, Henderson

BPC Henderson

$149,493, residential - production x2

863 and 866 Via Della Vittoria, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$148,661, residential - production

910 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$147,200, commercial - remodel

882 American Pacific Drive, Suite B, Henderson

Touro University

$142,396, residential - production

714 Bollons Island St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$141,198, single-family dwelling

10837 Beecher Park Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$140,170, single-family dwelling x2

9934 and 9997 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$137,294, residential - production x2

3151 and 3155 Dalmazia Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$137,294, residential - production x3

2356, 2360 and 2369 Boretto St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$137,294, residential - production x3

3139, 3143 and 3151 Tronzano Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$136,906, residential - production

1189 Hillside Peak St., Henderson

PN II Inc.

$136,906, residential - production

1176 Skyline Road, Henderson

PN II Inc

$132,788, residential - new

5524 Emerald Basin St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$132,788, residential - new

1224 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$132,788, residential - new x2

1216 and 1217 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$130,700, residential - new

5733 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$129,640, single-family dwelling x2

8240 and 8244 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$129,458, residential - new x2

1212 and 1236 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$129,039, residential - new

2413 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$128,905, residential - new

6145 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$128,778, residential - new x3

1213, 1220 and 1228 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$128,778, residential - new

5520 Emerald Basin St., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$128,699, residential - production

437 Cornelius Kelly Ave., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,872, residential - production

3089 Sarsina Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$125,535, residential - new x3

5725, 5729 and 5754 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$120,271, residential - production

353 Via San Remo Circle, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$120,000, tenant improvement

555 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Monument

$119,872, residential - new

5732 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$118,103, residential - new x2

7161 and 7165 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$117,338, single-family dwelling

7107 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$117,338, single-family dwelling

10811 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$116,922, residential - new

6141 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$115,373, residential - new x3

7153, 7169 and 7173 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$115,303, residential - new

7157 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$113,837, residential - new

5133 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$113,501, residential - new

1232 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$112,899, disaster

5001 Whispering Spring Ave., Las Vegas

Ute Inc.

$110,955, residential - production

1157 Strada Pecei, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$110,125, residential - new

5733 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$109,996, commercial - remodel

121 N. Gibson Road, Henderson

JSLEE Investments

$107,585, single-family dwelling

10849 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,409, residential - production

3058 Scenic Rhyme Ave., Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$101,778, sign

1550 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

High Impact Sign and Design

$100,000, tenant improvement

4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas

SR Construction

$100,000, commercial

4131 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

NDL Group

$98,260, residential - new

5729 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$95,587, single-family dwelling

9104 and 9108 Mystic Mauve Court, Las Vegas

TNP Construction Co.

$93,045, residential - production x2

280 and 304 Via San Matteo, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$91,466, single-family dwelling x2

9100 and 9112 Mystic Mauve Court, Las Vegas

TNP Construction Co.

$85,575, pool and/or spa

382 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas

Edgewater Custom Pools and Landcaping

$76,188, residential - addition

1199 Macdonald Ranch Drive, Henderson

Charles T. Dante

