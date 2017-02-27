The Data: Feb. 26-March 4

BANKRUPTCIES
Chapter 11
Las Vegas Yoga
5031 Wagon Trail Ave., Suite 107
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Attorney: Ryan A. Andersen at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
March 3
2:15 p.m.
Duck Creek at Dean Martin Drive
Clark County, 604331
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
March 9
2:15 p.m.
Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements
Clark County, 604350
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
March 10
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for inmate clothing and accessories
Clark County, 604349
Susan Tighi at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$17,550,00 for 39,526 square feet, retail
7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas 89128
Landlord: Rocksprings Retail Investors
Landlord agent: Brendan Keating, Adam Malan, Deana Marcello of Logic Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Nail Tops
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 1844 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Tracy Truong
Nevada Trailers
License type: Auto sales-limited
Address: 5250 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Gun Safes for Cops
Nevada Wholesale Sports
License type: Sales of law enforcement products
Address: 30 W. Pacific Ave., Henderson
Owner: Nevada Wholesale Sports
Normida Sadsad
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 3562 Harbor Tides St., Las Vegas
Owner: Normida Sadsad
Orange Appliances
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 546 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Braulio Villazana-Lopez, Bellanira Jimenez, Raul Villazana Lopez, Adela L. Villazana, Julio S. Jimenez-Sanchez and Alicia Sanchez
Pamela Ross
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Pamela Ross
Paramount Residential Mortgage Group
License type: Professional services
Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Holliday
Paul Brown Farmers Insurance Agency
License type: Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 1514, Henderson
Owner: Paul Brown Farmers Insurance Agency
Paul Casey Entertainment
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 784 Calstock Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul and Milena Borecki Casey
Penaloza Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 2027 Webster St., Suite 3, North Las Vegas
Owner: Octavio Penaloza
Phat-Boys Pools
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 6901 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 1099, Las Vegas
Owner: Alberto Medina Sanchez
Phillip C. Peinado
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 4421 Ryder Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Phillip C. Peinado
Pos Paque Takos
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 1468 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Gerardo Guzman and Sonia Hemphill
Redroc Electric Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Montgomery Corder
Revenue Media Group
License type: Advertising
Address: 7735 Commercial Way, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Revenue Media Group
Reynoso Aquino
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Reynoso Aquino
Robert Ray Sanders
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Robert Ray Sanders
Rongyue Guan
License type: Reflexology
Address: 2228 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Rongyue Guan
Shorty’s Shack
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 4821 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Gloria Perkins and Terry Hargraves
Sky Top Vending
License type: Tobacco dealer
Address: 7002 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Arlene Mark and Steven Lipkin
SRL Gifts
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C38, Las Vegas
Owner: Shawnda Lowery
Sunrise Pediatrics
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 7200 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Sanjay Kandoth
Suzanne Tidwell
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Suzanne Tidwell
Sweet Meds
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite H49, Las Vegas
Owner: Titojimy LLC
T-Shirts Creations and More ...
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I3, Las Vegas
Owner: Erick R. Gutierrez and Velia C. Espinosa
Tabitha Jackson
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Tabitha Jackson
Target Optical
License type: General retail sales
Address: 8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Luxottica Retail North America
TGM Welding
License type: Manufacturing
Address: 3853 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Tunizianis Inc.
The Pickled Pantry
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1639 Nevada Highway, Las Vegas
Owner: Nicholas Kreway
The Urban Lounge
License type: Restaurant
Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: The Urban Lounge
Tierra Bella
License type: Apartment house
Address: 10620 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Pathfinder Summerlin Holdings
Top Notch Landscape Maintenance
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 4325 E. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Eswin E. Cabrera
Toro Taxes
License type: Business support
Address: 4700 Meadows Lane, Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Xeration Services
Total Herb Care
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 9625 Redwood, Las Vegas
Owner: Redwood Warehouse
Troy Market and Liquor
License type: Convenience store
Address: 445 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Philip Sawa
TZ Printz
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Mark Tanuz
Vegas Family Vision
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Clarity Vision LLC
Verizon Wireless
License type: General retail sales
Address: 8850 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Southwestco Wireless
Virgen Advertising Corp.
License type: Advertising
Address: 2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308, Henderson
Owner: Virgen Advertising Corp.
Vision Landscape
License type: Landscape contractor
Address: 814 Center St., Henderson
Owner: Vision Landscape
Viva La Vapor Smoke & Gifts
License type: Tobacco sales/lounge
Address: 320 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Tyia Correy and Glenn Posey
Whitney Dinverno
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas
Owner: Whitney Dinverno
Windermere Prestige Properties
License type: Hotel/motel
Address: 29 Montelago Blvd., Henderson
Owner: Soldal LLC
Xperience Wireless
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7910 W. Tropical Parkway, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: M&Y Enterprise
ZQ RE LLC
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 2201 Santa Clara Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Amy T. Sandqvist and Par Sandqvist
360 Customs LLC
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1528 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas
Owner: Roy Castillo
702 Cloud Systems
License type: Online consulting services
Address: 190 Renville Court, Henderson
Owner: 702 Cloud Systems
702 Hair Studio
License types: Cosmetology and general retail sales
Address: 5110 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Hunt & Bonvicin Inc.
A & L Cleaning Service
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Angelito Villones
A & S Property Inspector
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Lucille Montesano
AAA Landscaping
License type: Contractor
Address: 2657 Windmill Parkway, Suite 367, Henderson
Owner: AAA Landscaping
Adalin Palafox
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Adalin Palafox
Adrenaline ATV Tours
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 5224 Misty Foxglove Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Adrenaline ATV Tours
Aloha Patio Covers & Landscaping
License type: Contractor
Address: 1854 Bayhurst Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Aloha Patio Covers & Landscaping
Alternative Junkie Massage
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Heidi Roy
Arriola Consulting & Inspections
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 8565 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 134, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Arriola Jr. and Angela Arriola
Arrow Systems Integration
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 210, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Bevilacqua
Asian Culture Center
License type: Nonprofit community services
Address: 333 S. Sixth St., Suite 210, Las Vegas
Owner: Asian Culture Alliance
ATM Roof Repair
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Belarmino Soto Jr.
Baseline Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Yaniv Shlomo
Bearded Twins
License type: General services
Address: 3651 Lindell Road, Suite D442, Las Vegas
Owner: Victor Evangelista and Jose Figueroa Villalvazo
Bloss Bar & Event Consulting
License type: Catering liquor
Address: 949 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson
Owner: Bloss Bar & Event Consulting
Brian Bilé
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Brian Bilé LLC
Bubble Shine Carpet Cleaning Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Viksal LLC
Bug Emergency
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 944 Marina Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Michelle Moreno and David Moreno
Cambio Total
License type: Food specialty store
Address: 4620 Meadows Lane, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Antonio Zuniga and Aurora Z. Pena
Cames Creative
License type: Mail order/internet sales
Address: 3343 Old Sorrel Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Acamy K. Menson
Car Wash Citala Jalisco
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Ramon Gonzalez-Castillo
CardznCollectablez
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd. E48 A&B, Las Vegas
Owner: Bonnie Pollack
Cheyenne Village Shopping Center
License type: Business space rent or lease
Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: 95 LLC
Clarkson Law Group P.C.
License type: Law firm or law office
Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 950, Las Vegas
Owner: Clarkson Law Group P.C.
Coastline Equipment Co.
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3540 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Bragg Investment Co.
Comcast Enterprise Services
License type: Public utility telephone
Address: 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 32, Las Vegas
Owner: Tom Donnelly
Corinne Cherek
License type: Instruction services
Address: 3321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 125B, Las Vegas
Owner: Corinne Cherek
Craig Discount Mall
License type: Business space rent or lease
Address: 4821 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Craig Discount Mall Inc
CT Nails
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 790 Coronado Center Drive, Suite 120, Henderson
Owner: TQNQT
Culinary Depot
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2320 Paseo Del Prado, Suite 201, Las Vegas
Owner: Culinary Depot LLC
CV Inspections
License type: Home inspection service
Address: 4534 Gravel Rock St., North Las Vegas
Owner: CV Inspections
Deadstock Kustoms
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite I4, Las Vegas
Owner: Tyrell Cason
Desert Logistics
License type: Business support
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Marve D. Adams
Dotty’s 138
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 4341 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services
EAG Wireless
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 5892 Losee Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: EAG Wireless
East Side Pizza
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1000 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 7, Las Vegas
Owner: Oasis Italian Restaurant
Ecoatm Inc.
License type: Secondhand dealers
Address: 1807 W. Craig Road and 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Ecoatm Inc.
Equinox One Inc.
License type: Solicit subscriber for DirecTV
Address: 3074 Tara Murphy Drive, Henderson
Owner: Equinox One
Essential Restoration
License type: Trucking
Address: 5251 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Amarfran Inc.
Facilities Maintenance Service
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 8, Las Vegas
Owner: IIA Investments
Famous Philly Steak & Gyro
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 240 N. Jones Blvd., Suite E, Las Vegas
Owner: Famous Philly Steak & Gyro
First American Senior Care
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas
Owner: First American Senior Care
First Western Oil
License type: Office for oil company
Address: 1481 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 138, Henderson
Owner: First Western Oil
Fondulicious
License type: Rental and leasing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Bonita Matas
Freezing Lakes Pool Service
License type: Pool and spa cleaning service
Address: 4861 Los Amigos Circle, North Las Vegas
Owner: Freezing Lakes Pool Service
Fresh Wind Air Conditioning
License type: Contractor
Address: 3931 Pansy Desert Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Fresh Wind Air Conditioning
Frus Glass LLC
License type: Creating, storing, packing personally made art objects
Address: 1510 Colt Drive, Henderson
Owner: Frus Glass
Gina Bees
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Regina Bankole
Ginaboat Foods
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Michael Boatman
Griddlecakes
License type: Restaurant
Address: 9480 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 170, Henderson
Owner: Griddlecakes Inc.
Hayley Hunter - Create. Design. Love
License type: Designer-draftsman
Address: 6625 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: H Hunter LLC
Health Binge
License type: Retail sales of pre-packaged food
Address: 9310 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 110, Henderson
Owner: Peaq Labs Inc.
Hollywood Construction Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 2223 Welsey Manor Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Hollywood Construction
Homebridge Financial Services
License type: Mortgage lending
Address: 2370 Corporate Circle, Suite 190, Henderson
Owner: Homebridge Financial Services
Homeowners Financial Group Usa
License type: Professional services
Address: 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 390, Las Vegas
Owner: William Rogers LV
Huerta’s Lawn Maintenance
License type: Lawn maintenance
Address: 2531 Heather Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Jose De Jesus Huerta Aguayo
Inflow Leather Possibles
License type: Leather goods
Address: 2096 Ramrod Ave., Suite 422, Henderson
Owner: Andrea Rizzo
Invigorated Online Marketing
License type: Web design and social media/online advertising
Address: 1138 Paradise Vista Drive, Henderson
Owner: A.H. Global Ventures
BUILDING PERMITS
$14,642,241, commercial - new
5024 Valley Drive, North Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$4,999,820, education building
220 Taylor St., Henderson
CA Las Vegas BB LLC
$2,600,000, tenant improvement
4131 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Did not disclose
$1,598,133, tenant improvement
2880 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
Layton Construction
$750,155, commercial - remodel
642 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Josephson Richard Revocable Inter Trust
$663,182, apartment - production x2
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Buildings 7 and 8, Henderson
Horizon Range
$654,865, apartment - production
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Building 6, Henderson
Horizon Range
$425,000, tenant improvement
110 N. City Parkway, Las Vegas
Burnett Haase Construction
$410,000, tenant improvement
270 E. Clark Ave., Las Vegas
U.S. Mechanical
$383,000, tenant improvement
6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Kalb Industries of Nevada
$300,000, retail sales shell
3480 Volunteer Blvd., Henderson
BAMEAV LLC
$268,250, retail sales
3470 Volunteer Blvd., Henderson
BAMEAV LLC
$236,823, single-family dwelling
446 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$217,820, single-family dwelling
11270 Ansel Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$211,007, single-family dwelling
12132 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$208,264, single-family dwelling
9996 Chaparral Wind Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$202,282, residential - production
906 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$201,173, residential - production x2
790 and 794 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$200,000, tenant improvement
2825 Ronemus Drive, Las Vegas
Muller Construction
$198,306, single-family dwelling
12140 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$196,737, residential - production
3078 Villanelle Ave., Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$195,530, single-family dwelling
11280 Ansel Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$190,639, single-family dwelling
68 Tarragona Breeze Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$189,101, single-family dwelling
9619 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$186,273, single-family dwelling
8827 Pauley Hills St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$184,413, single-family dwelling
75 Basque Coast St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$183,373, residential - production
909 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$181,266, residential - production
3077 Villanelle Ave., Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$178,510, residential - new
5129 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$177,968, single-family dwelling
12035 Attiva Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$176,886, residential - production x2
786 and 793 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$174,675, residential - new
5737 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$173,115, residential - production x2
901 and 905 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$172,326, single-family dwelling
9712 Wildflower Vista Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$171,057, residential - new
2109 Grovestand Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$169,732, residential - production
218 Via Del Salvatore, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$165,007, retail sales
65 N. Gibson Road, Building 2, Henderson
27 Gibson
$159,562, single-family dwelling
11291 Ansel Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$156,702, residential - production
2369 Trevisani St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$150,000, wall fence
250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Hirschi Masonry
$149,998, commercial - remodel
1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 2325, Henderson
BPC Henderson
$149,493, residential - production x2
863 and 866 Via Della Vittoria, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$148,661, residential - production
910 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$147,200, commercial - remodel
882 American Pacific Drive, Suite B, Henderson
Touro University
$142,396, residential - production
714 Bollons Island St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$141,198, single-family dwelling
10837 Beecher Park Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$140,170, single-family dwelling x2
9934 and 9997 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$137,294, residential - production x2
3151 and 3155 Dalmazia Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$137,294, residential - production x3
2356, 2360 and 2369 Boretto St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$137,294, residential - production x3
3139, 3143 and 3151 Tronzano Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$136,906, residential - production
1189 Hillside Peak St., Henderson
PN II Inc.
$136,906, residential - production
1176 Skyline Road, Henderson
PN II Inc
$132,788, residential - new
5524 Emerald Basin St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$132,788, residential - new
1224 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$132,788, residential - new x2
1216 and 1217 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$130,700, residential - new
5733 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$129,640, single-family dwelling x2
8240 and 8244 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$129,458, residential - new x2
1212 and 1236 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$129,039, residential - new
2413 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$128,905, residential - new
6145 Turaco St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$128,778, residential - new x3
1213, 1220 and 1228 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$128,778, residential - new
5520 Emerald Basin St., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$128,699, residential - production
437 Cornelius Kelly Ave., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,872, residential - production
3089 Sarsina Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$125,535, residential - new x3
5725, 5729 and 5754 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$120,271, residential - production
353 Via San Remo Circle, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$120,000, tenant improvement
555 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
Monument
$119,872, residential - new
5732 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$118,103, residential - new x2
7161 and 7165 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$117,338, single-family dwelling
7107 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$117,338, single-family dwelling
10811 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$116,922, residential - new
6141 Turaco St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$115,373, residential - new x3
7153, 7169 and 7173 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$115,303, residential - new
7157 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$113,837, residential - new
5133 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$113,501, residential - new
1232 Arc Dome Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$112,899, disaster
5001 Whispering Spring Ave., Las Vegas
Ute Inc.
$110,955, residential - production
1157 Strada Pecei, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$110,125, residential - new
5733 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$109,996, commercial - remodel
121 N. Gibson Road, Henderson
JSLEE Investments
$107,585, single-family dwelling
10849 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,409, residential - production
3058 Scenic Rhyme Ave., Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$101,778, sign
1550 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
High Impact Sign and Design
$100,000, tenant improvement
4750 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas
SR Construction
$100,000, commercial
4131 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
NDL Group
$98,260, residential - new
5729 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$95,587, single-family dwelling
9104 and 9108 Mystic Mauve Court, Las Vegas
TNP Construction Co.
$93,045, residential - production x2
280 and 304 Via San Matteo, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$91,466, single-family dwelling x2
9100 and 9112 Mystic Mauve Court, Las Vegas
TNP Construction Co.
$85,575, pool and/or spa
382 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas
Edgewater Custom Pools and Landcaping
$76,188, residential - addition
1199 Macdonald Ranch Drive, Henderson
Charles T. Dante
