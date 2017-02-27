The List: Manufacturers, Feb. 27, 2017

Company Year established Employees Products Top local executive 1 Scientific Games

6650 S. El Camino Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-532-7700 • scientificgames.com 1968 1,500 Gaming machines, card shufflers, gaming software and hardware Kevin Sheehan, CEO and president 2 Aristocrat

7230 Amigo St. Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-270-1000 • aristocrat-us.com 1963 600 Slot machines, casino management systems, virtual casinos, mobile game apps Maureen Sweeny, chief commercial officer 3 Konami Gaming

585 Konami Circle Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-616-1400 • gaming.konami.com 1997 500+ Slot machines and technology Steve Sutherland, president and CEO 4 Creel Printing

6330 W. Sunset Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-735-8161 • creelprint.com and digitallizard.com 1953 450 Publications, printing, web and online solutions Allan Creel, president 5 Eagle Promotions

4575 W. Post Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-388-7100 • theeagledesigngroup.com 2001 200 Promotional products and apparel Sean Ono and Mario Stadtlander, partners 6 JCM Global

925 Pilot Road Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-651-0000 • jcmglobal.com 1990 120 Bill validators, peripheral currency transaction equipment Terry Izawa, president 7 Tronox

560 W. Lake Mead Parkway Henderson, NV 89015 702-651-2200 • tronox.com 2005* 105 Electrolytic manganese dioxide, boron tri-chloride, elemental boron Rick Stater, plant manager 8 Spacecraft Components Corp.

3040 Clayton St. North Las Vegas, NV 89032 702-851-7600 • spacecraft.com 2004 99 Electrical connectors Craig Wiseman, vice-president and general manager 9 Kiesub Electronics

3185 S. Highland Drive Las Vegas, NV 89109 702-733-0024 • kiesub.com 1972 30 Custom LED lighting projects, custom cables and wire harnesses, engineering and design services Mike Johnsen, director of manufacturing 10 SCP Manufacturing

3040 Clayton St. North Las Vegas, NV 89032 702-851-7600 • spacecraft.com 2004 25 Machining Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager 11 Somers Furniture

6330 Polaris Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com 1989 20 Manufacturer of rental/retail furniture for conventions, events, nightclubs, restaurants and outdoors Debbi Somers, chief executive officer and founder 12a Unit Chemical Corp.

7360 Commercial Way Henderson, NV 89011 702-564-6454 • unitchemical.com 2005 10 Professional cleaning products Raymond Chaplar, president 12b Mil-Interconnect

3040 Clayton St. North Las Vegas, NV 89032 702-726-8780 • milinterconnect.com 2014 10 Thermocouple contacts Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager 12c Aviel Electronics

3060 N. Walnut Road North Las Vegas, NV 89115 702-739-8155 • avielelectronics.com 2014 10 Coaxial connectors Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager 12d Crown Connectors

3060 N. Walnut Road North Las Vegas, NV 89115 702-802-2555 • crownconnector.com 2014 10 Industrial connectors Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager 16 Minuteman Press Las Vegas

2585 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 11 Las Vegas, NV 89121 702-451-0028 • lasvegas.intlminutepress.com 1994 5 Offset and digital printing; promotional products Gary Goldberg, president

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

