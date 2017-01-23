The Data: Jan. 22-28

BID OPPORTUNITIES
January 24
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for sign language services
Clark County, 604284
Susan Tighi at [email protected]
January 25
2 p.m.
Spring Valley Quick Care lobby remodel
University Medical Center, 2016-17
Ashley Kordestani at [email protected]
January 27
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for sand, silt and decorative rocks
Clark County, 604312
Deon Ford at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$1,695,000 for 20,000 square feet, office/warehouse
3265 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89120
Landlord: Fern Adair Conservatory Properties
Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
Tenant: Crocker LLC
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$4,950,000 for 286,921 square feet, office
1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson 89012
Landlord: Corley LLC
Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
Tenant: First Savings Bank
Tenant agent: Cathy Jones, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and David Livingston of Sun Commercial Real Estate
$2,365,000 for 27,584 square feet, office
2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, Building 5, Henderson 89014
Landlord: SAL Holdings
Landlord agent: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert and Dylan Weber of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: LASR LLC
Tenant agent: Joshua Michaely of International Realty
Leases
$192,870 for 4,309 square feet, office
8076 W. Sahara Ave., Suite B, Las Vegas 89117
Landlord: Sahara Plaza
Landlord agent: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert and Dylan Weber of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Holy Land Health
Tenant agent: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert and Dylan Weber of Sun Commercial Real Estate
BUSINESS LICENSES
D&E Contract Screen Printing
License type: General services counter/office
Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 38, Las Vegas
Owner: Efren M. Arenivas
David M. Grant
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: David M. Grant
Dbone Speed Shop
License type: Manufacturing
Address: 3495 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Daniel W. Coggins
Delta Video Productions
License type: Video production
Address: 2171 Tiger Willow Drive, Henderson
Owner: Stuart and Anissa Davis
Dem Noles Bois Mobile
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 1451 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: James Noles
David Despain
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5800 W. Charleston, Las Vegas
Owner: David Despain
Discovery Legal Services
License type: Court reporter/stenographer
Address: 1720 Choice Hills Drive, Henderson
Owner: Discovery Legal Services
Diverse Colors
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 4669 Livermore Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Diverse Colors
Domestic Demons
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Pamela Helton and Rodney Walker
Dominique Doumani
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Dominique Doumani
Donald Robert Paradis Jr.
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Donald R. Paradis Jr
Douglas Sawyer
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Douglas Sawyer A Professional Corp.
Dr. Drywall & Paint Too
License type: Contractor
Address: 8683 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 250, Las Vegas
Owner: Belinda M. Reynolds and John P. Reynolds
Dynamic Dental Lab
License type: Clinic or laboratory
Address: 423 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Elisa Luevanos and Francisco J. Luevanos
El Dorado Night Club
License type: Tavern
Address: 1415 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Irma Chaidez Fragoso
Elements
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 334 S. Water St., Henderson
Owner: Elements Salon Inc.
Elizabeth Gonzalez
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Elizabeth Gonzalez
Elizabeth Schwartz Fray
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Elizabeth Schwartz Fray
Encino Concrete Inc.
License type: Contractor
Address: 7438 Summer Sun Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Higinio Anaya and Ildefonso Anaya
Esteban’s Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 2105 Stanley Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Esteban Hernandez
Eugene W. Scheffels
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Eugene W. Scheffels
Excellence Home Care Solutions
License type: Senior Care
Address: 1065 Kratzer Circle, Henderson
Owner: Excellence Home Care Solutions
Expert Automotive Equipment
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 3660 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Expert Automotive Equipment
Farmer Bros.
License type: Wholesale coffee and restaurant supplies
Address: 1051 Mary Crest Road, Suite J, Henderson
Owner: Farmer Bros. Co.
FN Handyman
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 204 Via Santa Croce Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: FN Services
GS Stone Creations
License type: Contractor
Address: 8804 Traveling Breeze Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Galit Gladstein
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Galit Gladstein
Gamo Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 1407 Calmview Place, Las Vegas
Owner: Otto R. Garcia-Moran
Garg Golden Law Firm
License type: Law firm or law office
Address: 3185 W. St. Rose Parkway, Suite 330, Henderson
Owner: Garg Golden
Gene R. Empey
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Gene R. Empey
George4Less Liquidations
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3053 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: George4Less
Germz Be Gone
License type: General services counter/office
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Brew School Tours
Trace Gibson
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 9609 Simple Life Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Trace Gibson
Goodman Lifetime Wealth Strategies
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Lifetime Income Services
Gourmet Wok
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 7638 Westcliff Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Mei Yang
Griffin Security Solutions
License type: Professional services
Address: 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Sandy Griffin
Gun Doctor Nevada
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 1549 Athol Ave., Henderson
Owner: Brian Adam and Anna Clark
H2O Nails & Spa
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 7785 N. Durango Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: H2O Nails and Spa
Habit Burger Grill
License type: Restaurant/food court-service
Address: 6482 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: 12 Ventures
Haven of Hope
License type: Special needs support and information
Address: 1673 Long Horizon Lane, Henderson
Owner: Christine L. and Kevin D. Grant
Health Binge
License type: Health food store
Address: 35 S. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: Peaq Labs
Henderson Tint and Security Film
License type: Window tinting
Address: 141 Industrial Park Road, Suite 306, Henderson
Owner: Henderson Tint and Security Film
Henry Israel
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Hank Israel
Herbal Vibrations
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd. J1, Las Vegas
Owner: Betty Andrade
Hogan Hulet
License type: Professional services
Address: 1140 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 300, Las Vegas
Owner: Ken Hogan and Jeffrey Hulet
Houston’s Crane Service
License type: Contractor
Address: 7580 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Houston’s Crane Service
Huntington Learning Center
License type: Instruction services
Address: 7565 W. Washington Ave., Suite 104, Las Vegas
Owner: EJM Llc
IMG Stonecraft
License type: Countertop and flooring products
Address: 751 Middlegate Road, Henderson
Owner: IMG Stonecraft
Infusion of Care
License type: Business support
Address: 10501 W. Gowan Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul Franks and Ileene Crane-Franks
Insightful Living
License type: Professional services
Address: 7495 W. Azure Drive, Suite 259, Las Vegas
Owner: Thomas and Pamela Fulbrook
Jared’s Old Fashion
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Hold On
Jason Rosenberg
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Jason Rosenberg
JBI Inc.
License type: Professional services
Address: 320 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105, Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph Iarussi
Jennifer Israel
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Israel
Jeremy Robinson
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Jeremy Robinson
Jose A. Meraz
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Jose A. Meraz
Joseph Gulino
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph Gulino
Joseph-Francis Pascual
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph-Francis Pascual
Joy MacDaniels
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Joy MacDaniels
Jr.’s Custom Cabinets
License type: Manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication
Address: 2901 Highland Drive, Suite 12B, Las Vegas
Owner: J & J Custom Cabinets Enterprises
Juan Perez Lawn Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Juan Perez Perez
Julianne O’Dell
License type: Instruction services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Julianne O’Dell
Juliet Ward
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Juliet Ward
The Junior Golf Academy
License type: Golf lessons
Address: 263 Delfino Way, Henderson
Owner: The Junior Golf Academy
Klippert Stainless Solutions
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Klippert Stainless Solutions
Kris Williams
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Kris Williams
Land Mark Mechanical
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Michael J. Stanton
Las Vegas Cleaning Pros
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 7420 W. Crystal Clear Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Glenda Castaneda
Las Vegas CPA Professionals
License type: Professional services
Address: 732 S. Sixth St., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Tax Professionals
Legitimate Massage
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 7380 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Denise E. Bolanos
Leslie Ann Sherman
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Leslie Sherman
Linda Irene Cauchon
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 6628 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Linda Cauchon
Linear Title Agency
License type: Title insurance company
Address: 2879 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson
Owner: Linear Title Agency
Lino’s Tax Services
License type: Business support
Address: 550 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Lino’s Tax Services
Louise Sengo Wellness Mat and Skirt
License type: Selling wellness mats and skirts
Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road Kiosk, Henderson
Owner: Louise Sengo Wellness Mat and Skirt
Lulu’s Doggie Salon & Spaw
License type: Pet grooming
Address: 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 220, Henderson
Owner: K-9 Kountry
LV RMDL Maintenance and Repairs
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Not Displayed, Las Vegas
Owner: Idealcreditrepairs
Lynn Schenker
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Lynn Schenker
Marcos Perez
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Marcos Perez
Jeremy Mauriello
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 138 Littlestone St., Henderson
Owner: Jeremy Mauriello
Meineke
License type: Garage auto/truck garage serv
Address: 5128 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
Owner: Rai Camino
Melanie Vanburch
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Melanie Vanburch
Mia Ad
License type: Short-term residential rental PM
Address: 516 Easy St., Las Vegas
Owner: Asaf Hason and Dror Midany
Michelene Maio
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Michelene Maio
Mimi A. Dunn
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Mimi Adela Dunn
Mojave Closet
License type: Clothing store
Address: 1305 Latigo Drive, Henderson
Owner: Marshmallow Press Productions and Memory Montage Video
Mojave Consulting Group
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Shaun Kriedeman
Mundo Infantil L.V. Kids Clothing
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4530 E. Charleston Blvd. B3B, Las Vegas
Owner: Josefina Cubas and Daniel Villegas
Nancy Kim Insurance Agency Inc.
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 2213 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Kenneth Kim and Nancy Kim
Natalia Chaffin Creative
License type: General services counter/office
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Natalia Cortes-Chaffin
Nationwide Construction and Repair Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 1280 Liberty Way, Suite D, Las Vegas
Owner: David S. Marabella
Nicholas Nick- Maio
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Nicholas Maio
Nicklin Community Management Services
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 911B, Las Vegas
Owner: Sandra Nicklin-Behar and Steven A. Nicklin
Ninush
License type: General retail sales
Address: 330 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Snir Peretz
Northy America Bus
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: 4399 Stewart Ave., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Jose G. Gomez Jr.
Oasis Cleaners LV
License type: Laundry/linen services
Address: 4444 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Oasis Cleaners LV
On Point Exhibit
License type: Manufacturing show exhibits
Address: 1201 American Pacific Drive, Suite B, Henderson
Owner: On Point Exhibit
Orbita Appliances Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jose Orduno Beltran
OS National
License type: Professional services
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Deidra Sorohan, Joe O’Kelley, Charles Chacko and Jamie Wunder
Pacific Dental Services
License type: Administrative support for dental offices
Address: 2460 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 105, Henderson
Owner: Pacific Dental Services
Pebble Cove
License type: Apartment house
Address: 5101 Obannon Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: 5101 Obannon Drive Apartments
Phyllis R. Schwartz
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Phyllis Schwartz
PMP Handyman
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 475 Wright Way, Henderson
Owner: Pedro Parra
Preferred Properties
License type: Real estate firm
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 320, Las Vegas
Owner: N. Cook Ltd.
Preferred Window Products of Nevada
License type: Contractor
Address: 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 430, Las Vegas
Owner: Sara Pierce
Pressed for Juice
License type: Restaurant
Address: 2280 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson
Owner: Juicy Lucy
David M. Prince
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 2729 Craigmillar St., Henderson
Owner: David M. Prince
Produce Brother
License type: Mail order/internet sales
Address: 6609 Dome Rock St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Produce Brothers
Property Maintenance Professionals
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 2289 Tulip Tree St., Las Vegas
Owner: Martin Mcclain and Stephen D. Jones
Quality One Pool Management
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3217 W. Tompkins, Las Vegas
Owner: GSK Industries
Quickdry Response
License type: Janitorial Service
Address: 4560 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas
Owner: Quickdry Response
BUILDING PERMITS
$3,000,000, grading
8201 Skye Village Road, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Paving
$2,874,690, commercial - remodel
866 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 201, Henderson
West End 7 Hills
$2,003,200, industrial - tenant improvement
751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 140, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$1,859,303, commercial
801 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas
Wayne Perry
$1,250,000, commercial
1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas
Lake Construction
$1,002,100, industrial - tenant improvement
751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 135, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$1,001,950, industrial - tenant improvement
751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 155, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$1,000,000, grading
8350 Puli Road, Las Vegas
Las Vegas Paving
$653,256, commercial - alteration
2023 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
CM Builders
$580,112, commercial
4980 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$400,000, tenant improvement
2665 Highland Drive, Las Vegas
Kalb Industries of Nevada
$309,577, residential - production
2264 Horizon Light Court, Henderson
Chow Kim Man
$282,795, residential - production
580 Patti Ann Woods Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$250,073, single-family dwelling
6311 Baker Creek St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$221,800, residential - custom
730 N. Parawan St., Henderson
Wallin Justin
$218,097, single-family dwelling
437 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$213,205, residential - production
570 Patti Ann Woods Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$210,000, wall fence
9945 Bright Angel Way, Las Vegas
Hirschi Masonry
$208,724, commercial - alteration
6464 Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Yack Construction
$208,432, single-family dwelling
10129 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$206,064, residential - incident repair
548 Zuber Ave., Henderson
Douglas V. and Cindy L. Scott
$203,258, single-family dwelling
433 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$202,503, residential - production
914 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes Nevada
$202,282, residential - production
925 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes Nevada
$200,000, tenant improvement
7752 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas
Spartans Builders
$198,918, industrial - tenant improvement
751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 150, Henderson
Harsch Investment Properties
$183,373, residential - production
917 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes Nevada
$179,693, single-family dwelling
5528 Powell Prairie Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$175,642, fence
6237 Supernova Hill St., North Las Vegas
Hirschi Masonry
$175,090, single-family dwelling
8132 Bear Canyon St., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$173,115, residential - production x2
913 and 921 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson
Pardee Homes Nevada
$170,342, residential - production
872 Via Campo Tures, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$169,622, residential - production
3216 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$169,012, residential - production
164 Brighton Hills Ave., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$168,303, single-family dwelling
9701 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$167,685, single-family dwelling
321 Rezzo St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$165,000, commercial
8551 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
MUTI
$163,910, residential - production
669 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$161,249, residential - production
214 Via Del Salvatore, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$156,702, residential - production
2392 Trevisani St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$150,000, commercial
1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas
Lake Construction
$149,493, residential - production
875 Via Campo Tures, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$148,699, single-family dwelling
470 Cabral Peak St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$147,497, residential - production
1323 Reef Point Ave., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$146,944, single-family dwelling
12250 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$146,943, residential - production
35 Nettle Leaf Ave., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$142,396, residential - production
3204 Arco Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$140,924, single-family dwelling
124 Colantonio Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$138,815, single-family dwelling
9618 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,815, single-family dwelling x2
7331 and 7371 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
9683 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
6693 Radiant Red Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
8935 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$136,906, residential - model
3123 Biccari Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$136,795, residential - production
879 Via Campo Tures, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$136,130, residential - production
1128 Via San Pietro, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$133,135, residential - production
929 Midnight View Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Talesera Hills
$132,796, single-family dwelling
11846 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$126,403, residential - new
5717 Petrified Tree Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$123,850, fireproof
6225 Donna St., North Las Vegas
NFP
$120,327, residential - production
2453 Fanano St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$117,277, residential - model
3119 Biccari Ave., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$112,841, residential - production
925 Midnight View Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Talesera Hills
$111,399, residential - production
357 Ambitious St., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$109,846, residential - production
3028 Historic Horizon Ave., Henderson
Beazer-Inspirada L L C
$107,585, single-family dwelling
7110 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,969, residential - new
5757 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$102,527, residential - production x2
709 and 719 Bollons Island St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$102,194, townhouse - production
3183 Bitetto Walk, Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$100,000, commercial
218 W. Cincinnati Ave., Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$100,000, commercial
1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas
Lake Construction
$100,000, pool and/or spa
290 Besame Court, Las Vegas
Ozzie Kraft Enterprises
$96,261, townhouse - production
3179 Bitetto Walk, Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$91,215, residential - production
673 Swift Eagle Ave., Henderson
Beazer Homes Holdings
$91,160, residential - production
981 Harbor Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$89,110, commercial - remodel
170 N. Stephanie St., Suite 145, Henderson
Henderson Beltway
$88,609, townhouse - production
3185 Bitetto Walk, Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$86,000, pool and/or spa
484 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping
