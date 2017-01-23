The Data: Jan. 22-28

BID OPPORTUNITIES

January 24

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for sign language services

Clark County, 604284

Susan Tighi at [email protected]

January 25

2 p.m.

Spring Valley Quick Care lobby remodel

University Medical Center, 2016-17

Ashley Kordestani at [email protected]

January 27

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for sand, silt and decorative rocks

Clark County, 604312

Deon Ford at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$1,695,000 for 20,000 square feet, office/warehouse

3265 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89120

Landlord: Fern Adair Conservatory Properties

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: Crocker LLC

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$4,950,000 for 286,921 square feet, office

1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson 89012

Landlord: Corley LLC

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: First Savings Bank

Tenant agent: Cathy Jones, Paul Miachika, Roy Fritz, Jessica Cegavske and David Livingston of Sun Commercial Real Estate

$2,365,000 for 27,584 square feet, office

2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, Building 5, Henderson 89014

Landlord: SAL Holdings

Landlord agent: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert and Dylan Weber of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: LASR LLC

Tenant agent: Joshua Michaely of International Realty

Leases

$192,870 for 4,309 square feet, office

8076 W. Sahara Ave., Suite B, Las Vegas 89117

Landlord: Sahara Plaza

Landlord agent: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert and Dylan Weber of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Holy Land Health

Tenant agent: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee, Jodi Gilbert and Dylan Weber of Sun Commercial Real Estate

BUSINESS LICENSES

D&E Contract Screen Printing

License type: General services counter/office

Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 38, Las Vegas

Owner: Efren M. Arenivas

David M. Grant

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: David M. Grant

Dbone Speed Shop

License type: Manufacturing

Address: 3495 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Daniel W. Coggins

Delta Video Productions

License type: Video production

Address: 2171 Tiger Willow Drive, Henderson

Owner: Stuart and Anissa Davis

Dem Noles Bois Mobile

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 1451 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: James Noles

David Despain

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5800 W. Charleston, Las Vegas

Owner: David Despain

Discovery Legal Services

License type: Court reporter/stenographer

Address: 1720 Choice Hills Drive, Henderson

Owner: Discovery Legal Services

Diverse Colors

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 4669 Livermore Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Diverse Colors

Domestic Demons

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Pamela Helton and Rodney Walker

Dominique Doumani

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Dominique Doumani

Donald Robert Paradis Jr.

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Donald R. Paradis Jr

Douglas Sawyer

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Douglas Sawyer A Professional Corp.

Dr. Drywall & Paint Too

License type: Contractor

Address: 8683 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 250, Las Vegas

Owner: Belinda M. Reynolds and John P. Reynolds

Dynamic Dental Lab

License type: Clinic or laboratory

Address: 423 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Elisa Luevanos and Francisco J. Luevanos

El Dorado Night Club

License type: Tavern

Address: 1415 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Irma Chaidez Fragoso

Elements

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 334 S. Water St., Henderson

Owner: Elements Salon Inc.

Elizabeth Gonzalez

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Elizabeth Gonzalez

Elizabeth Schwartz Fray

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Elizabeth Schwartz Fray

Encino Concrete Inc.

License type: Contractor

Address: 7438 Summer Sun Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Higinio Anaya and Ildefonso Anaya

Esteban’s Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 2105 Stanley Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Esteban Hernandez

Eugene W. Scheffels

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Eugene W. Scheffels

Excellence Home Care Solutions

License type: Senior Care

Address: 1065 Kratzer Circle, Henderson

Owner: Excellence Home Care Solutions

Expert Automotive Equipment

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 3660 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Expert Automotive Equipment

Farmer Bros.

License type: Wholesale coffee and restaurant supplies

Address: 1051 Mary Crest Road, Suite J, Henderson

Owner: Farmer Bros. Co.

FN Handyman

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 204 Via Santa Croce Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: FN Services

GS Stone Creations

License type: Contractor

Address: 8804 Traveling Breeze Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Galit Gladstein

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Galit Gladstein

Gamo Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 1407 Calmview Place, Las Vegas

Owner: Otto R. Garcia-Moran

Garg Golden Law Firm

License type: Law firm or law office

Address: 3185 W. St. Rose Parkway, Suite 330, Henderson

Owner: Garg Golden

Gene R. Empey

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Gene R. Empey

George4Less Liquidations

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3053 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: George4Less

Germz Be Gone

License type: General services counter/office

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Brew School Tours

Trace Gibson

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 9609 Simple Life Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Trace Gibson

Goodman Lifetime Wealth Strategies

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Lifetime Income Services

Gourmet Wok

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 7638 Westcliff Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Mei Yang

Griffin Security Solutions

License type: Professional services

Address: 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Sandy Griffin

Gun Doctor Nevada

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 1549 Athol Ave., Henderson

Owner: Brian Adam and Anna Clark

H2O Nails & Spa

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 7785 N. Durango Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: H2O Nails and Spa

Habit Burger Grill

License type: Restaurant/food court-service

Address: 6482 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: 12 Ventures

Haven of Hope

License type: Special needs support and information

Address: 1673 Long Horizon Lane, Henderson

Owner: Christine L. and Kevin D. Grant

Health Binge

License type: Health food store

Address: 35 S. Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: Peaq Labs

Henderson Tint and Security Film

License type: Window tinting

Address: 141 Industrial Park Road, Suite 306, Henderson

Owner: Henderson Tint and Security Film

Henry Israel

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Hank Israel

Herbal Vibrations

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3130 N. Rainbow Blvd. J1, Las Vegas

Owner: Betty Andrade

Hogan Hulet

License type: Professional services

Address: 1140 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 300, Las Vegas

Owner: Ken Hogan and Jeffrey Hulet

Houston’s Crane Service

License type: Contractor

Address: 7580 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Houston’s Crane Service

Huntington Learning Center

License type: Instruction services

Address: 7565 W. Washington Ave., Suite 104, Las Vegas

Owner: EJM Llc

IMG Stonecraft

License type: Countertop and flooring products

Address: 751 Middlegate Road, Henderson

Owner: IMG Stonecraft

Infusion of Care

License type: Business support

Address: 10501 W. Gowan Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Paul Franks and Ileene Crane-Franks

Insightful Living

License type: Professional services

Address: 7495 W. Azure Drive, Suite 259, Las Vegas

Owner: Thomas and Pamela Fulbrook

Jared’s Old Fashion

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Hold On

Jason Rosenberg

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Jason Rosenberg

JBI Inc.

License type: Professional services

Address: 320 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph Iarussi

Jennifer Israel

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Israel

Jeremy Robinson

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Jeremy Robinson

Jose A. Meraz

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Jose A. Meraz

Joseph Gulino

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph Gulino

Joseph-Francis Pascual

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph-Francis Pascual

Joy MacDaniels

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Joy MacDaniels

Jr.’s Custom Cabinets

License type: Manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication

Address: 2901 Highland Drive, Suite 12B, Las Vegas

Owner: J & J Custom Cabinets Enterprises

Juan Perez Lawn Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Juan Perez Perez

Julianne O’Dell

License type: Instruction services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Julianne O’Dell

Juliet Ward

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Juliet Ward

The Junior Golf Academy

License type: Golf lessons

Address: 263 Delfino Way, Henderson

Owner: The Junior Golf Academy

Klippert Stainless Solutions

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Klippert Stainless Solutions

Kris Williams

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Kris Williams

Land Mark Mechanical

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Michael J. Stanton

Las Vegas Cleaning Pros

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 7420 W. Crystal Clear Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Glenda Castaneda

Las Vegas CPA Professionals

License type: Professional services

Address: 732 S. Sixth St., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Tax Professionals

Legitimate Massage

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 7380 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Denise E. Bolanos

Leslie Ann Sherman

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Leslie Sherman

Linda Irene Cauchon

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 6628 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Linda Cauchon

Linear Title Agency

License type: Title insurance company

Address: 2879 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 110, Henderson

Owner: Linear Title Agency

Lino’s Tax Services

License type: Business support

Address: 550 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Lino’s Tax Services

Louise Sengo Wellness Mat and Skirt

License type: Selling wellness mats and skirts

Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road Kiosk, Henderson

Owner: Louise Sengo Wellness Mat and Skirt

Lulu’s Doggie Salon & Spaw

License type: Pet grooming

Address: 1000 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 220, Henderson

Owner: K-9 Kountry

LV RMDL Maintenance and Repairs

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Not Displayed, Las Vegas

Owner: Idealcreditrepairs

Lynn Schenker

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Lynn Schenker

Marcos Perez

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Marcos Perez

Jeremy Mauriello

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 138 Littlestone St., Henderson

Owner: Jeremy Mauriello

Meineke

License type: Garage auto/truck garage serv

Address: 5128 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Owner: Rai Camino

Melanie Vanburch

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Melanie Vanburch

Mia Ad

License type: Short-term residential rental PM

Address: 516 Easy St., Las Vegas

Owner: Asaf Hason and Dror Midany

Michelene Maio

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Michelene Maio

Mimi A. Dunn

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Mimi Adela Dunn

Mojave Closet

License type: Clothing store

Address: 1305 Latigo Drive, Henderson

Owner: Marshmallow Press Productions and Memory Montage Video

Mojave Consulting Group

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Shaun Kriedeman

Mundo Infantil L.V. Kids Clothing

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4530 E. Charleston Blvd. B3B, Las Vegas

Owner: Josefina Cubas and Daniel Villegas

Nancy Kim Insurance Agency Inc.

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 2213 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Kenneth Kim and Nancy Kim

Natalia Chaffin Creative

License type: General services counter/office

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Natalia Cortes-Chaffin

Nationwide Construction and Repair Co.

License type: Contractor

Address: 1280 Liberty Way, Suite D, Las Vegas

Owner: David S. Marabella

Nicholas Nick- Maio

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Nicholas Maio

Nicklin Community Management Services

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 911B, Las Vegas

Owner: Sandra Nicklin-Behar and Steven A. Nicklin

Ninush

License type: General retail sales

Address: 330 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Snir Peretz

Northy America Bus

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: 4399 Stewart Ave., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Jose G. Gomez Jr.

Oasis Cleaners LV

License type: Laundry/linen services

Address: 4444 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Oasis Cleaners LV

On Point Exhibit

License type: Manufacturing show exhibits

Address: 1201 American Pacific Drive, Suite B, Henderson

Owner: On Point Exhibit

Orbita Appliances Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jose Orduno Beltran

OS National

License type: Professional services

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Deidra Sorohan, Joe O’Kelley, Charles Chacko and Jamie Wunder

Pacific Dental Services

License type: Administrative support for dental offices

Address: 2460 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 105, Henderson

Owner: Pacific Dental Services

Pebble Cove

License type: Apartment house

Address: 5101 Obannon Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: 5101 Obannon Drive Apartments

Phyllis R. Schwartz

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Phyllis Schwartz

PMP Handyman

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 475 Wright Way, Henderson

Owner: Pedro Parra

Preferred Properties

License type: Real estate firm

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 320, Las Vegas

Owner: N. Cook Ltd.

Preferred Window Products of Nevada

License type: Contractor

Address: 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 430, Las Vegas

Owner: Sara Pierce

Pressed for Juice

License type: Restaurant

Address: 2280 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 130, Henderson

Owner: Juicy Lucy

David M. Prince

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 2729 Craigmillar St., Henderson

Owner: David M. Prince

Produce Brother

License type: Mail order/internet sales

Address: 6609 Dome Rock St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Produce Brothers

Property Maintenance Professionals

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 2289 Tulip Tree St., Las Vegas

Owner: Martin Mcclain and Stephen D. Jones

Quality One Pool Management

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3217 W. Tompkins, Las Vegas

Owner: GSK Industries

Quickdry Response

License type: Janitorial Service

Address: 4560 Donovan Way, North Las Vegas

Owner: Quickdry Response

BUILDING PERMITS

$3,000,000, grading

8201 Skye Village Road, Las Vegas

Las Vegas Paving

$2,874,690, commercial - remodel

866 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 201, Henderson

West End 7 Hills

$2,003,200, industrial - tenant improvement

751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 140, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$1,859,303, commercial

801 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas

Wayne Perry

$1,250,000, commercial

1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas

Lake Construction

$1,002,100, industrial - tenant improvement

751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 135, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$1,001,950, industrial - tenant improvement

751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 155, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$1,000,000, grading

8350 Puli Road, Las Vegas

Las Vegas Paving

$653,256, commercial - alteration

2023 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

CM Builders

$580,112, commercial

4980 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$400,000, tenant improvement

2665 Highland Drive, Las Vegas

Kalb Industries of Nevada

$309,577, residential - production

2264 Horizon Light Court, Henderson

Chow Kim Man

$282,795, residential - production

580 Patti Ann Woods Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$250,073, single-family dwelling

6311 Baker Creek St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$221,800, residential - custom

730 N. Parawan St., Henderson

Wallin Justin

$218,097, single-family dwelling

437 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$213,205, residential - production

570 Patti Ann Woods Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$210,000, wall fence

9945 Bright Angel Way, Las Vegas

Hirschi Masonry

$208,724, commercial - alteration

6464 Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Yack Construction

$208,432, single-family dwelling

10129 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$206,064, residential - incident repair

548 Zuber Ave., Henderson

Douglas V. and Cindy L. Scott

$203,258, single-family dwelling

433 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$202,503, residential - production

914 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes Nevada

$202,282, residential - production

925 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes Nevada

$200,000, tenant improvement

7752 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas

Spartans Builders

$198,918, industrial - tenant improvement

751 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 150, Henderson

Harsch Investment Properties

$183,373, residential - production

917 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes Nevada

$179,693, single-family dwelling

5528 Powell Prairie Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$175,642, fence

6237 Supernova Hill St., North Las Vegas

Hirschi Masonry

$175,090, single-family dwelling

8132 Bear Canyon St., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$173,115, residential - production x2

913 and 921 Jasmine Star Court, Henderson

Pardee Homes Nevada

$170,342, residential - production

872 Via Campo Tures, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$169,622, residential - production

3216 Brescia Bank Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$169,012, residential - production

164 Brighton Hills Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$168,303, single-family dwelling

9701 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$167,685, single-family dwelling

321 Rezzo St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$165,000, commercial

8551 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

MUTI

$163,910, residential - production

669 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$161,249, residential - production

214 Via Del Salvatore, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$156,702, residential - production

2392 Trevisani St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$150,000, commercial

1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas

Lake Construction

$149,493, residential - production

875 Via Campo Tures, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$148,699, single-family dwelling

470 Cabral Peak St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$147,497, residential - production

1323 Reef Point Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$146,944, single-family dwelling

12250 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$146,943, residential - production

35 Nettle Leaf Ave., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$142,396, residential - production

3204 Arco Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$140,924, single-family dwelling

124 Colantonio Court, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$138,815, single-family dwelling

9618 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,815, single-family dwelling x2

7331 and 7371 Zonal Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

9683 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

6693 Radiant Red Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

8935 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$136,906, residential - model

3123 Biccari Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$136,795, residential - production

879 Via Campo Tures, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$136,130, residential - production

1128 Via San Pietro, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$133,135, residential - production

929 Midnight View Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Talesera Hills

$132,796, single-family dwelling

11846 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$126,403, residential - new

5717 Petrified Tree Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$123,850, fireproof

6225 Donna St., North Las Vegas

NFP

$120,327, residential - production

2453 Fanano St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$117,277, residential - model

3119 Biccari Ave., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$112,841, residential - production

925 Midnight View Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Talesera Hills

$111,399, residential - production

357 Ambitious St., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$109,846, residential - production

3028 Historic Horizon Ave., Henderson

Beazer-Inspirada L L C

$107,585, single-family dwelling

7110 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,969, residential - new

5757 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$102,527, residential - production x2

709 and 719 Bollons Island St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$102,194, townhouse - production

3183 Bitetto Walk, Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$100,000, commercial

218 W. Cincinnati Ave., Las Vegas

Burke Construction Group

$100,000, commercial

1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas

Lake Construction

$100,000, pool and/or spa

290 Besame Court, Las Vegas

Ozzie Kraft Enterprises

$96,261, townhouse - production

3179 Bitetto Walk, Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$91,215, residential - production

673 Swift Eagle Ave., Henderson

Beazer Homes Holdings

$91,160, residential - production

981 Harbor Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$89,110, commercial - remodel

170 N. Stephanie St., Suite 145, Henderson

Henderson Beltway

$88,609, townhouse - production

3185 Bitetto Walk, Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$86,000, pool and/or spa

484 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping

