The List: Labor unions, Jan. 22, 2017

Company Members Receipts Empl./officer disbursements Administrative/Overhead expenses Benefits paid Total disbursements 1 Carpenters Ind Conference

6801 Placid St.

Las Vegas, NV 89119 95,370 $96,202 Did not disclose Did not disclose Did not disclose $188,479 2 AFL-CIO Leadership Council

1891 Whitney Mesa Drive

Henderson, NV 89014 66,120 $133,560 $40,196 $36,925 $36,424 $128,275 3 Culinary Union Local 226

1630 S. Commerce St.

Las Vegas, NV 89102 57,000 $30,176,645 $7,794,200 $2,602,349 $1,923,697 $38,127,222 4 Service Employees Local 1107

3785 E. Sunset Road, Suite 1

Las Vegas, NV 89120 9,091 $5,100,068 $1,428,183 $604,934 $653,252 $5,001,283 5 Food & Commercial Workers Local 711

1201 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 116

Las Vegas, NV 89108 6,726 $4,412,204 $985,200 $380,073 $145,415 $3,819,236 6 Teamsters Local 631

700 N. Lamb Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89110 5,585 $5,168,084 $1,569,039 $812,929 $824,054 $4,841,441 7 Carpenters Local 1977

4245 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118 3,976 $1,790,682 $725,479 $256,313 — $1,769,033 8 Unite Here Local 165

4825 West Nevso Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89126 3,679 $2,735,926 $1,110,164 $356,944 $173,357 $2,604,898 9 Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local 357

808 N. Lamb Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89110 3,404 $4,898,215 $1,475,265 $1,111,027 $752,068 $4,912,472 10 Painters AFL-CIO District Council

1701 Whitney Mesa Drive, Suite 105

Henderson, NV 89014 2,702 $5,385,592 $2,162,046 $738,588 $1,011,716 $5,848,057 11 Laborers Local 872

2345 Red Rock St.

Las Vegas, NV 89146 2,440 $6,246,189 $1,584,358 $133,401 $915,926 $6,263,893 12 Teamsters Local 14

1250 S. Burnham Ave., Second Floor

Las Vegas, NV 89104 2,348 $2,092,638 $676,320 $464,854 $268,685 $2,156,353 13 National Council Of Security

6067 Black Gold St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89031 2,239 $58,462 Did not disclose Did not disclose Did not disclose $14,324 14 Plumbers AFL-CIO Local 525

760 N. Lamb Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89110 1,776 $4,169,552 $986,369 $848,514 $930,774 $4,542,349 15 Letter Carriers AFL-CIO Branch 2502

P.O. Box 97106, 2620 E. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89193 1,600 $685,872 $284,638 $95,479 $63,072 $636,049 16 Stage & Picture Operators AFL-CIO Local 720

3000 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89102 1,521 $2,893,503 $1,315,588 $759,043 $337,374 $2,879,602 17 Machinists AFL-CIO Lodge 845

1057 Whitney Ranch Road, Suite 200

Henderson, NV 89014 1,283 $355,632 $82,081 Did not disclose Did not disclose $307,531 18 Government Employees AFGE AFL-CIO

5892 Losee Road, Suite 132-224

North Las Vegas, NV 89081 1,279 $266,336 $70,893 $5,344 Did not disclose $222,651 19 Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local 396

3520 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89121 1,176 $1,197,910 $592,814 $208,363 $104,217 $1,266,641 20 Postal Workers, American, AFL-CIO

Po Box 19777

Las Vegas, NV 89132 1,130 $31,406 $17,538 $5,734 $4 $24,746 21 Sheet Metal, Air, Rail And Transportation Workers

2560 Marco St. Las Vegas, NV 89115 1,066 $2,077,779 $487,184 $368,944 $249,197 $1,623,915 22 Plasterers & Cement Masons AFL-CIO Local 797

4231 W. Oquendo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118 977 $1,243,051 $311,822 $- $240,235 $1,160,996 23 American Postal Workers AFL-CIO Local 761

2620 E. Sunset Road, Suites D-E

Las Vegas, NV 89120 730 $285,078 $122,307 $62,477 $4,160 $217,743 24 Transit Union AFL-CIO Local 1637

2350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 101

Las Vegas, NV 89146 727 $590,081 $249,411 $22,114 $26,969 $541,323 25 Musicians AFL-CIO Local 369

3701 W. Vegas Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89108 613 $486,115 $194,685 $108,521 $65,277 $447,643 26 Carpenters Local 1780

4245 W. Sunset Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118 582 $139,239 $35,814 $20,169 — $159,845 27 Bricklayers AFL-CIO Local 13

3900 W. Quail Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89118 516 $831,981 $312,574 $345,076 $107,163 $963,634 28 Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 711

3271 S. Highland Drive, Suite 708

Las Vegas, NV 89109 503 $46,247 $32,486 $30,932 — $60,428 29 Maintenance Of Way Employees Local 1020

510 National St.

Henderson, NV 89015 310 $15,076 $9,259 $9,943 — $19,277 30 Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 4856

47 Water St.

Henderson, NV 89015 297 $195,600 $88,404 $34,876 — $156,593 31 Roofers AFL-CIO Local 162

4125 Arctic Spring Ave., Suite 5

Las Vegas, NV 89115 189 $297,379 $76,426 $83,422 $28,710 $303,689 32 Insulators AFL-CIO Local 135

4316 E. Alexander Road

Las Vegas, NV 89115 140 $622,875 $117,888 $134,199 $93,067 $461,184

