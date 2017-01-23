The List: Labor unions, Jan. 22, 2017
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Members
|Receipts
|Empl./officer disbursements
|Administrative/Overhead expenses
|Benefits paid
|Total disbursements
|1
|Carpenters Ind Conference
6801 Placid St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
|95,370
|$96,202
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|$188,479
|2
|AFL-CIO Leadership Council
1891 Whitney Mesa Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
|66,120
|$133,560
|$40,196
|$36,925
|$36,424
|$128,275
|3
|Culinary Union Local 226
1630 S. Commerce St.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
|57,000
|$30,176,645
|$7,794,200
|$2,602,349
|$1,923,697
|$38,127,222
|4
|Service Employees Local 1107
3785 E. Sunset Road, Suite 1
Las Vegas, NV 89120
|9,091
|$5,100,068
|$1,428,183
|$604,934
|$653,252
|$5,001,283
|5
|Food & Commercial Workers Local 711
1201 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 116
Las Vegas, NV 89108
|6,726
|$4,412,204
|$985,200
|$380,073
|$145,415
|$3,819,236
|6
|Teamsters Local 631
700 N. Lamb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110
|5,585
|$5,168,084
|$1,569,039
|$812,929
|$824,054
|$4,841,441
|7
|Carpenters Local 1977
4245 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|3,976
|$1,790,682
|$725,479
|$256,313
|—
|$1,769,033
|8
|Unite Here Local 165
4825 West Nevso Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89126
|3,679
|$2,735,926
|$1,110,164
|$356,944
|$173,357
|$2,604,898
|9
|Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local 357
808 N. Lamb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110
|3,404
|$4,898,215
|$1,475,265
|$1,111,027
|$752,068
|$4,912,472
|10
|Painters AFL-CIO District Council
1701 Whitney Mesa Drive, Suite 105
Henderson, NV 89014
|2,702
|$5,385,592
|$2,162,046
|$738,588
|$1,011,716
|$5,848,057
|11
|Laborers Local 872
2345 Red Rock St.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
|2,440
|$6,246,189
|$1,584,358
|$133,401
|$915,926
|$6,263,893
|12
|Teamsters Local 14
1250 S. Burnham Ave., Second Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89104
|2,348
|$2,092,638
|$676,320
|$464,854
|$268,685
|$2,156,353
|13
|National Council Of Security
6067 Black Gold St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
|2,239
|$58,462
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|$14,324
|14
|Plumbers AFL-CIO Local 525
760 N. Lamb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110
|1,776
|$4,169,552
|$986,369
|$848,514
|$930,774
|$4,542,349
|15
|Letter Carriers AFL-CIO Branch 2502
P.O. Box 97106, 2620 E. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89193
|1,600
|$685,872
|$284,638
|$95,479
|$63,072
|$636,049
|16
|Stage & Picture Operators AFL-CIO Local 720
3000 S. Valley View Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
|1,521
|$2,893,503
|$1,315,588
|$759,043
|$337,374
|$2,879,602
|17
|Machinists AFL-CIO Lodge 845
1057 Whitney Ranch Road, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89014
|1,283
|$355,632
|$82,081
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|$307,531
|18
|Government Employees AFGE AFL-CIO
5892 Losee Road, Suite 132-224
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
|1,279
|$266,336
|$70,893
|$5,344
|Did not disclose
|$222,651
|19
|Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local 396
3520 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
|1,176
|$1,197,910
|$592,814
|$208,363
|$104,217
|$1,266,641
|20
|Postal Workers, American, AFL-CIO
Po Box 19777
Las Vegas, NV 89132
|1,130
|$31,406
|$17,538
|$5,734
|$4
|$24,746
|21
|Sheet Metal, Air, Rail And Transportation Workers
2560 Marco St. Las Vegas, NV 89115
|1,066
|$2,077,779
|$487,184
|$368,944
|$249,197
|$1,623,915
|22
|Plasterers & Cement Masons AFL-CIO Local 797
4231 W. Oquendo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|977
|$1,243,051
|$311,822
|$-
|$240,235
|$1,160,996
|23
|American Postal Workers AFL-CIO Local 761
2620 E. Sunset Road, Suites D-E
Las Vegas, NV 89120
|730
|$285,078
|$122,307
|$62,477
|$4,160
|$217,743
|24
|Transit Union AFL-CIO Local 1637
2350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 101
Las Vegas, NV 89146
|727
|$590,081
|$249,411
|$22,114
|$26,969
|$541,323
|25
|Musicians AFL-CIO Local 369
3701 W. Vegas Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89108
|613
|$486,115
|$194,685
|$108,521
|$65,277
|$447,643
|26
|Carpenters Local 1780
4245 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|582
|$139,239
|$35,814
|$20,169
|—
|$159,845
|27
|Bricklayers AFL-CIO Local 13
3900 W. Quail Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
|516
|$831,981
|$312,574
|$345,076
|$107,163
|$963,634
|28
|Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 711
3271 S. Highland Drive, Suite 708
Las Vegas, NV 89109
|503
|$46,247
|$32,486
|$30,932
|—
|$60,428
|29
|Maintenance Of Way Employees Local 1020
510 National St.
Henderson, NV 89015
|310
|$15,076
|$9,259
|$9,943
|—
|$19,277
|30
|Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 4856
47 Water St.
Henderson, NV 89015
|297
|$195,600
|$88,404
|$34,876
|—
|$156,593
|31
|Roofers AFL-CIO Local 162
4125 Arctic Spring Ave., Suite 5
Las Vegas, NV 89115
|189
|$297,379
|$76,426
|$83,422
|$28,710
|$303,689
|32
|Insulators AFL-CIO Local 135
4316 E. Alexander Road
Las Vegas, NV 89115
|140
|$622,875
|$117,888
|$134,199
|$93,067
|$461,184
Source: Department of Labor information and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
