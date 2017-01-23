The List: Labor unions, Jan. 22, 2017

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Jan 23, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Company Members Receipts Empl./officer disbursements Administrative/Overhead expenses Benefits paid Total disbursements
1 Carpenters Ind Conference 
6801 Placid St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119		 95,370 $96,202 Did not disclose Did not disclose Did not disclose $188,479
2 AFL-CIO Leadership Council
1891 Whitney Mesa Drive
Henderson, NV 89014		 66,120 $133,560 $40,196 $36,925 $36,424 $128,275
3 Culinary Union Local 226
1630 S. Commerce St.
Las Vegas, NV 89102		 57,000 $30,176,645 $7,794,200 $2,602,349 $1,923,697 $38,127,222
4 Service Employees Local 1107
3785 E. Sunset Road, Suite 1
Las Vegas, NV 89120		 9,091 $5,100,068 $1,428,183 $604,934 $653,252 $5,001,283
5 Food & Commercial Workers Local 711
1201 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 116
Las Vegas, NV 89108		 6,726 $4,412,204 $985,200 $380,073 $145,415 $3,819,236
6 Teamsters Local 631
700 N. Lamb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110		 5,585 $5,168,084 $1,569,039 $812,929 $824,054 $4,841,441
7 Carpenters Local 1977
4245 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 3,976 $1,790,682 $725,479 $256,313 $1,769,033
8 Unite Here Local 165
4825 West Nevso Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89126		 3,679 $2,735,926 $1,110,164 $356,944 $173,357 $2,604,898
9 Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local 357
808 N. Lamb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110		 3,404 $4,898,215 $1,475,265 $1,111,027 $752,068 $4,912,472
10 Painters AFL-CIO District Council
1701 Whitney Mesa Drive, Suite 105
Henderson, NV 89014		 2,702 $5,385,592 $2,162,046 $738,588 $1,011,716 $5,848,057
11 Laborers Local 872
2345 Red Rock St.
Las Vegas, NV 89146		 2,440 $6,246,189 $1,584,358 $133,401 $915,926 $6,263,893
12 Teamsters Local 14
1250 S. Burnham Ave., Second Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89104		 2,348 $2,092,638 $676,320 $464,854 $268,685 $2,156,353
13 National Council Of Security
6067 Black Gold St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89031		 2,239 $58,462 Did not disclose Did not disclose Did not disclose $14,324
14 Plumbers AFL-CIO Local 525
760 N. Lamb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89110		 1,776 $4,169,552 $986,369 $848,514 $930,774 $4,542,349
15 Letter Carriers AFL-CIO Branch 2502
P.O. Box 97106, 2620 E. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89193		 1,600 $685,872 $284,638 $95,479 $63,072 $636,049
16 Stage & Picture Operators AFL-CIO Local 720
3000 S. Valley View Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102		 1,521 $2,893,503 $1,315,588 $759,043 $337,374 $2,879,602
17 Machinists AFL-CIO Lodge 845
1057 Whitney Ranch Road, Suite 200
Henderson, NV 89014		 1,283 $355,632 $82,081 Did not disclose Did not disclose $307,531
18 Government Employees AFGE AFL-CIO
5892 Losee Road, Suite 132-224
North Las Vegas, NV 89081		 1,279 $266,336 $70,893 $5,344 Did not disclose $222,651
19 Electrical Workers AFL-CIO Local 396
3520 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121		 1,176 $1,197,910 $592,814 $208,363 $104,217 $1,266,641
20 Postal Workers, American, AFL-CIO
Po Box 19777
Las Vegas, NV 89132		 1,130 $31,406 $17,538 $5,734 $4 $24,746
21 Sheet Metal, Air, Rail And Transportation Workers
2560 Marco St. Las Vegas, NV 89115		 1,066 $2,077,779 $487,184 $368,944 $249,197 $1,623,915
22 Plasterers & Cement Masons AFL-CIO Local 797
4231 W. Oquendo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 977 $1,243,051 $311,822 $- $240,235 $1,160,996
23 American Postal Workers AFL-CIO Local 761
2620 E. Sunset Road, Suites D-E
Las Vegas, NV 89120		 730 $285,078 $122,307 $62,477 $4,160 $217,743
24 Transit Union AFL-CIO Local 1637
2350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 101
Las Vegas, NV 89146		 727 $590,081 $249,411 $22,114 $26,969 $541,323
25 Musicians AFL-CIO Local 369
3701 W. Vegas Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89108		 613 $486,115 $194,685 $108,521 $65,277 $447,643
26 Carpenters Local 1780
4245 W. Sunset Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 582 $139,239 $35,814 $20,169 $159,845
27 Bricklayers AFL-CIO Local 13
3900 W. Quail Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118		 516 $831,981 $312,574 $345,076 $107,163 $963,634
28 Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 711
3271 S. Highland Drive, Suite 708
Las Vegas, NV 89109		 503 $46,247 $32,486 $30,932 $60,428
29 Maintenance Of Way Employees Local 1020
510 National St.
Henderson, NV 89015		 310 $15,076 $9,259 $9,943 $19,277
30 Steelworkers AFL-CIO Local 4856
47 Water St.
Henderson, NV 89015		 297 $195,600 $88,404 $34,876 $156,593
31 Roofers AFL-CIO Local 162
4125 Arctic Spring Ave., Suite 5
Las Vegas, NV 89115		 189 $297,379 $76,426 $83,422 $28,710 $303,689
32 Insulators AFL-CIO Local 135
4316 E. Alexander Road
Las Vegas, NV 89115		 140 $622,875 $117,888 $134,199 $93,067 $461,184

Source: Department of Labor information and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

