The Data: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

Allwritey Inc.

2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B5-316

Henderson, NV 89052

Attorney: Robert Atkinson at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

February 1

2:15 p.m.

Clark County parking garage repairs

Clark County, 604333

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

February 8

2 p.m.

2040 building lobby and fifth floor buildout

University Medical Center, 2017-01

Ashley Kordestani at [email protected]

February 9

2:15 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for slurry seal

Clark County, 604325

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Clark County Government Center: sandstone repair

Clark County, 604328

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

One-time purchase of drive blocks and safety covers

Clark County, 604330

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$7,450,000 for 25,741 square feet, office

150 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas 89109

Landlord: Robb Evans and Associates

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: Las Vegas Facility Holdings

Tenant agent: Barton Hyde of Avison Young

$5,685,591 for 11,995 square feet, medical

150 S. Valley View, Las Vegas 89107

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$3,245,000 for 10,199 square feet, medical

2065 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas 89030

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM, and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$708,000 for 9.56 acres, land

APN: 123-29-601-004, 007, 010 & 013, Las Vegas 89115

Landlord: BMC Stock Holdings, Inc

Landlord agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of Colliers International

Tenant: Madison/Chewy LLC

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Raearth Culture

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3001 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite H, Las Vegas

Owner: Raearth Culture

RDI Corp.

License type: Call Center

Address: 1111 Mary Crest Road, Suite H, Henderson

Owner: RDI Connect

Reza Design & Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Reza Alaie

RJ Mechanical

License type: Contractor

Address: 920 Heritage Cove Drive, Henderson

Owner: RJ Mechanical

Robert Carl

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 231 Viewmont Drive, Henderson

Owner: Robert Carl

ROI Events

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 7053 Weavers Place, North Las Vegas

Owner: ROI Events

Royal Carpet Care

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 9850 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: GNG Industries

Ryde Transit

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: 4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 111, Las Vegas

Owner: Dashan Ritter and Koyinde M. Ritter

Salty Will Apparel

License type: Clothing brand

Address: 2012 Maple Springs St., Henderson

Owner: Salty Will Apparel

See-Saw League

License type: Apparel store

Address: 485 S. Water St., Henderson

Owner: Lorissa Hughes

Service Genie LV

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Solorio Consulting

Seventh Heaven Beads

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 4131 Gannet Circle, Suite 392, Las Vegas

Owner: Larry Stoeser

Sew Cute-N-Sassy Designs

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Tara Ginn

She Shoppe

License type: Online store

Address: 260 N. Racetrack Road, Henderson

Owner: Sternberg Inc.

Sign and Go Auto Sales

License type: Automotive sales with minor repair

Address: 5068 E. Washington Ave., Suite C, Las Vegas

Owner: Sign and Go

Silver Extreme

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alba Silvestre

SinCity Holiday

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 1940 Mills Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: SinCity Holiday

Smokes & Vapors 13

License type: Smoke shop

Address: 615 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 150, Henderson

Owner: Speedy Singhs Inc.

Sock Fever

License type: General retail sales

Address: 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Alexander Walker Jr. and Chi Un Walker

Sonia M. Fortier

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Sonia M. Fortier

Southern Nevada Chiropractic

License type: Pro services - medical

Address: 1527 W. Craig Road, Suite 3, North Las Vegas

Owner: Headstart Health

Starlite Motel

License type: Hotel

Address: 1873 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Dragon Hotel

Super Grip West

License type: Automotive garage/service station

Address: 1415 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Ahern Rentals

Surveillance Security

License type: Professional services

Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Brendan Waller

Table 12 Massage

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jane Wayland

Tasr

License type: Automotive garage/service station

Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Albert Fernandez

The Electric Service Co.

License type: Contractor

Address: 3040 Business Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: The Electric Service Co.

The Idea Room

License type: Designer or decorator

Address: 997 Noah Valley St., Henderson

Owner: The Idea Room

The Nwogbe Law Group

License type: Professional services

Address: 8430 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Stephen Nwogbe

The Office Guru

License type: Office administrative services

Address: 70 Tanglewood Drive, Henderson

Owner: Laura Ogle

The Photo Bus

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 1413 Nature Loop Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Zoe Wolf

Thirty Nine Twenty Eight

License type: Motion picture or TV production

Address: 19 Quail Hollow Drive, Henderson

Owner: Thirty Nine Twenty Eight

Tidy Cleaning Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 930 Carnegie St., Suite 1622, Henderson

Owner: Tidy Cleaning Services

TJ Baker Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 4633 Milvio Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: TJ Baker Construction

Todd James Lemoine

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 8290 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Todd J. Lemoine

Treatment Solutions of Nevada

License type: Professional services

Address: 865 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: William Gallego and Megan Ladmirault

Vegasbnb

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 301 Vandalia St., Las Vegas

Owner: Lovelife Rentals

Victory Sports

License type: Firearm sales

Address: 2721 Aspen Wood Ave., Henderson

Owner: Victory Sports

Viorel Florin Maxim

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130 , Las Vegas

Owner: Viorel Maxim

Vision Health Care

License type: Home health services

Address: 2770 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 402, Las Vegas

Owner: Vision Health Care

Warranty Logistics

License type: General services

Address: 6211 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Kevin Taweel and Mark S. Gunning

Warranty Logistics

License type: General services

Address: 3862 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Kevin Taweel and Mark S. Gunning

West Ridge Advisors

License type: Commodities, securities or mutual funds

Address: 1528 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 120, Henderson

Owner: West Ridge Advisors

WhiteSunofD

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 3709 El Portal Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: WhiteSunofD

Wordfluent

License type: Business support

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Wordfluent Interpretation Professionals

Zartzi

License type: Online art gallery

Address: 227 Prairie Sky Court, Henderson

Owner: Michael Valdez

7 Pixies

License type: Online store

Address: 260 N. Racetrack Road, Henderson

Owner: Sternberg Inc.

A1 Artificial Grass

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3108 E. Bartlett Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Omar Morales

A2Z NDT Inspection Services

License type: Trucking

Address: 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: A2Z NDT Inspection Services

ACT Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 350 McDonnell St., Las Vegas

Owner: J&K Project Management Consultants

Adrian Peter Ojeda

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 1629 Buffalo Trail Drive, Henderson

Owner: Did not disclose

Aekay

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2525 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Angela Martinez Arciga

Agustin Hernandez Martinez

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 322 Bergin Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Agustin Hernandez Martinez

Alicia Levy

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Alicia Levy

Amaya Roofing & Waterproofing

License type: Contractor

Address: 730 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Amaya Roofing & Waterproofing

Ana Lilia Williams

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Ana Williams

Anthony Davis

License type: Merchandise broker

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Anthony Davis

Antojitos D.F.Y. Mas

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite T131, Las Vegas

Owner: Reyes Enterprises

Art-Is-Zen

License type: Professional services

Address: 3357 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Jeff Kadlowec

Associated Inspectors

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Richard M. Cummins

Atkins Water Heaters

License type: Contractor

Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson

Owner: Atkins Water Heaters

Auntie Anne’s

License type: Restaurant

Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson

Owner: 4J&M Foods

Azteca Las Vegas 19

License type: Television broadcasting

Address: 600 Whitney Ranch Drive C12, Henderson

Owner: Stations Group

BUILDING PERMITS

$1,588,750, tenant improvement

330 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

R&O Construction

$700,000, sign

2480 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Visual Information Systems

$632,250, tenant improvement

1700 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Korte Co.

$400,000, tenant improvement

15 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Showcase Contracting

$365,000, tenant improvement

2800 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Ellis Construction Co.

$350,000, tenant improvement

920 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

FSHP Builders

$295,876, electrical

3428 White Bark Pine St., Las Vegas

SolarCity Corp.

$280,000, WDS

4900 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

MTX Contractors

$274,145, residential - custom

204 Wanda Road, Henderson

Schwei Family Trust

$247,972, residential - custom

1612 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson

Cornel & Sharon Vennettilli

$242,937, commercial - alteration

4250 Simmons St., North Las Vegas

Hacienda Builders

$211,982, single-family dwelling x2

301 and 313 Oakrun Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$211,711, single-family dwelling

307 Oakrun Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$201,173, residential - production

802 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$200,119, residential - production

272 Via Del Duomo, Henderson

Century Communities of Nevada

$199,773, commercial - remodel

201 S. Stephanie St., Henderson

ABS NV-O

$197,790, residential - production

725 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$187,920, residential - production

2150 Carlisle Court, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$185,813, residential - production

1143 N. Water St., Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$184,538, residential - production

797 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$178,580, single-family dwelling x2

9612 and 9630 Wildflower Vista Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$176,886, residential - production

798 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$168,721, single-family dwelling

382 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$167,071, residential - production

1196 Hillside Peak St., Henderson

PN II

$165,685, residential - production

2253 Mundare Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$165,685, residential - production

11 Vicolo Bella, Henderson

Ryland Homes

$156,258, residential - production

2257 Mundare Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$156,258, residential - production

2245 Mundare Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$150,716, tenant improvement

1000 N. Main St., Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts

$150,270, residential - production

1 Via Tiberina, Henderson

Ryland Homes

$148,105, commercial - addition

333 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas

Silver State Wire Rope and Rig

$143,260, residential - new

2417 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$141,508, residential - production

9 Vicolo Bella, Henderson

Ryland Homes

$139,512, residential - production x2

485 and 489 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$137,591, residential - new

5705 Petrified Tree Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$137,294, residential - production

686 Sea Star St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$137,294, residential - production

2150 County Down Lane, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$137,017, residential - production

1189 Scenic Edge St., Henderson

PN II

$136,906, residential - production

1197 Hillside Peak St., Henderson

PN II

$134,910, residential - production

2249 Mundare Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$130,700, residential - new

5753 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$126,197, residential - new

6213 Barbet Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,780, WDS

4760 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Pacific Pipelines

$125,535, residential - new

5745 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$123,986, residential - production

497 Sterling Falls Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$120,271, residential - production

433 Via San Remo Circle, Henderson

Century Communities of Nevada

$119,384, residential - production

421 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$119,384, residential - production x2

413 and 417 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$116,702, residential - new

6209 Barbet Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$115,669, residential - production

2583 Ballatore St., Henderson

Toll Henderson

$115,336, residential - production

997 Harbor Ave., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$114,172, residential - production

491 Fortissimo St., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$112,841, residential - production

2257 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$111,777, single-family dwelling

8251 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$110,769, residential - new

312 Point Loma Ave., North Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$107,296, residential - production x2

2253 and 2261 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$101,751, residential - production

2249 Sky Island Drive, Henderson

DR Horton

$101,640, residential - production

1063 Vibrance Drive, Henderson

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$97,700, pool and/or spa

84 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas

Poolscapes

$85,000, single-family dwelling

4901 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas

Hardy Development

$80,715, OTC

1501 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Titan Roofing

$76,200, pool and/or spa

108 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas

Vintage Pools

$74,999, commercial - remodel

10510 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Horizon Newport

$74,991, commercial - remodel

680 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson

WTS Investments

