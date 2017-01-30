The Data: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
Allwritey Inc.
2654 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite B5-316
Henderson, NV 89052
Attorney: Robert Atkinson at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
February 1
2:15 p.m.
Clark County parking garage repairs
Clark County, 604333
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
February 8
2 p.m.
2040 building lobby and fifth floor buildout
University Medical Center, 2017-01
Ashley Kordestani at [email protected]
February 9
2:15 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for slurry seal
Clark County, 604325
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Clark County Government Center: sandstone repair
Clark County, 604328
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
One-time purchase of drive blocks and safety covers
Clark County, 604330
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$7,450,000 for 25,741 square feet, office
150 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas 89109
Landlord: Robb Evans and Associates
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: Las Vegas Facility Holdings
Tenant agent: Barton Hyde of Avison Young
$5,685,591 for 11,995 square feet, medical
150 S. Valley View, Las Vegas 89107
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$3,245,000 for 10,199 square feet, medical
2065 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas 89030
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Jarrad Katz, SIOR, CCIM, and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$708,000 for 9.56 acres, land
APN: 123-29-601-004, 007, 010 & 013, Las Vegas 89115
Landlord: BMC Stock Holdings, Inc
Landlord agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR, of Colliers International
Tenant: Madison/Chewy LLC
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Raearth Culture
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3001 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite H, Las Vegas
Owner: Raearth Culture
RDI Corp.
License type: Call Center
Address: 1111 Mary Crest Road, Suite H, Henderson
Owner: RDI Connect
Reza Design & Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 9500 Hillwood Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Reza Alaie
RJ Mechanical
License type: Contractor
Address: 920 Heritage Cove Drive, Henderson
Owner: RJ Mechanical
Robert Carl
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 231 Viewmont Drive, Henderson
Owner: Robert Carl
ROI Events
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 7053 Weavers Place, North Las Vegas
Owner: ROI Events
Royal Carpet Care
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 9850 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: GNG Industries
Ryde Transit
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: 4550 W. Oakey Blvd., Suite 111, Las Vegas
Owner: Dashan Ritter and Koyinde M. Ritter
Salty Will Apparel
License type: Clothing brand
Address: 2012 Maple Springs St., Henderson
Owner: Salty Will Apparel
See-Saw League
License type: Apparel store
Address: 485 S. Water St., Henderson
Owner: Lorissa Hughes
Service Genie LV
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Solorio Consulting
Seventh Heaven Beads
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 4131 Gannet Circle, Suite 392, Las Vegas
Owner: Larry Stoeser
Sew Cute-N-Sassy Designs
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Tara Ginn
She Shoppe
License type: Online store
Address: 260 N. Racetrack Road, Henderson
Owner: Sternberg Inc.
Sign and Go Auto Sales
License type: Automotive sales with minor repair
Address: 5068 E. Washington Ave., Suite C, Las Vegas
Owner: Sign and Go
Silver Extreme
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alba Silvestre
SinCity Holiday
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 1940 Mills Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: SinCity Holiday
Smokes & Vapors 13
License type: Smoke shop
Address: 615 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 150, Henderson
Owner: Speedy Singhs Inc.
Sock Fever
License type: General retail sales
Address: 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Alexander Walker Jr. and Chi Un Walker
Sonia M. Fortier
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7465 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Sonia M. Fortier
Southern Nevada Chiropractic
License type: Pro services - medical
Address: 1527 W. Craig Road, Suite 3, North Las Vegas
Owner: Headstart Health
Starlite Motel
License type: Hotel
Address: 1873 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Dragon Hotel
Super Grip West
License type: Automotive garage/service station
Address: 1415 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Ahern Rentals
Surveillance Security
License type: Professional services
Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Brendan Waller
Table 12 Massage
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jane Wayland
Tasr
License type: Automotive garage/service station
Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Albert Fernandez
The Electric Service Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 3040 Business Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: The Electric Service Co.
The Idea Room
License type: Designer or decorator
Address: 997 Noah Valley St., Henderson
Owner: The Idea Room
The Nwogbe Law Group
License type: Professional services
Address: 8430 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Stephen Nwogbe
The Office Guru
License type: Office administrative services
Address: 70 Tanglewood Drive, Henderson
Owner: Laura Ogle
The Photo Bus
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1413 Nature Loop Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Zoe Wolf
Thirty Nine Twenty Eight
License type: Motion picture or TV production
Address: 19 Quail Hollow Drive, Henderson
Owner: Thirty Nine Twenty Eight
Tidy Cleaning Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 930 Carnegie St., Suite 1622, Henderson
Owner: Tidy Cleaning Services
TJ Baker Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 4633 Milvio Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: TJ Baker Construction
Todd James Lemoine
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 8290 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Todd J. Lemoine
Treatment Solutions of Nevada
License type: Professional services
Address: 865 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: William Gallego and Megan Ladmirault
Vegasbnb
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 301 Vandalia St., Las Vegas
Owner: Lovelife Rentals
Victory Sports
License type: Firearm sales
Address: 2721 Aspen Wood Ave., Henderson
Owner: Victory Sports
Viorel Florin Maxim
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130 , Las Vegas
Owner: Viorel Maxim
Vision Health Care
License type: Home health services
Address: 2770 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 402, Las Vegas
Owner: Vision Health Care
Warranty Logistics
License type: General services
Address: 6211 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Kevin Taweel and Mark S. Gunning
Warranty Logistics
License type: General services
Address: 3862 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Kevin Taweel and Mark S. Gunning
West Ridge Advisors
License type: Commodities, securities or mutual funds
Address: 1528 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 120, Henderson
Owner: West Ridge Advisors
WhiteSunofD
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 3709 El Portal Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: WhiteSunofD
Wordfluent
License type: Business support
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Wordfluent Interpretation Professionals
Zartzi
License type: Online art gallery
Address: 227 Prairie Sky Court, Henderson
Owner: Michael Valdez
7 Pixies
License type: Online store
Address: 260 N. Racetrack Road, Henderson
Owner: Sternberg Inc.
A1 Artificial Grass
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3108 E. Bartlett Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Omar Morales
A2Z NDT Inspection Services
License type: Trucking
Address: 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 105, Las Vegas
Owner: A2Z NDT Inspection Services
ACT Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 350 McDonnell St., Las Vegas
Owner: J&K Project Management Consultants
Adrian Peter Ojeda
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 1629 Buffalo Trail Drive, Henderson
Owner: Did not disclose
Aekay
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2525 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Angela Martinez Arciga
Agustin Hernandez Martinez
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 322 Bergin Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Agustin Hernandez Martinez
Alicia Levy
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Alicia Levy
Amaya Roofing & Waterproofing
License type: Contractor
Address: 730 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Amaya Roofing & Waterproofing
Ana Lilia Williams
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Ana Williams
Anthony Davis
License type: Merchandise broker
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Anthony Davis
Antojitos D.F.Y. Mas
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite T131, Las Vegas
Owner: Reyes Enterprises
Art-Is-Zen
License type: Professional services
Address: 3357 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jeff Kadlowec
Associated Inspectors
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Richard M. Cummins
Atkins Water Heaters
License type: Contractor
Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson
Owner: Atkins Water Heaters
Auntie Anne’s
License type: Restaurant
Address: 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson
Owner: 4J&M Foods
Azteca Las Vegas 19
License type: Television broadcasting
Address: 600 Whitney Ranch Drive C12, Henderson
Owner: Stations Group
BUILDING PERMITS
$1,588,750, tenant improvement
330 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
R&O Construction
$700,000, sign
2480 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Visual Information Systems
$632,250, tenant improvement
1700 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Korte Co.
$400,000, tenant improvement
15 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Showcase Contracting
$365,000, tenant improvement
2800 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Ellis Construction Co.
$350,000, tenant improvement
920 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas
FSHP Builders
$295,876, electrical
3428 White Bark Pine St., Las Vegas
SolarCity Corp.
$280,000, WDS
4900 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
MTX Contractors
$274,145, residential - custom
204 Wanda Road, Henderson
Schwei Family Trust
$247,972, residential - custom
1612 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson
Cornel & Sharon Vennettilli
$242,937, commercial - alteration
4250 Simmons St., North Las Vegas
Hacienda Builders
$211,982, single-family dwelling x2
301 and 313 Oakrun Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$211,711, single-family dwelling
307 Oakrun Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$201,173, residential - production
802 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$200,119, residential - production
272 Via Del Duomo, Henderson
Century Communities of Nevada
$199,773, commercial - remodel
201 S. Stephanie St., Henderson
ABS NV-O
$197,790, residential - production
725 Coastal Lagoon St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$187,920, residential - production
2150 Carlisle Court, Henderson
Toll Henderson
$185,813, residential - production
1143 N. Water St., Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$184,538, residential - production
797 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$178,580, single-family dwelling x2
9612 and 9630 Wildflower Vista Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$176,886, residential - production
798 Horizon Canyon Drive, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$168,721, single-family dwelling
382 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$167,071, residential - production
1196 Hillside Peak St., Henderson
PN II
$165,685, residential - production
2253 Mundare Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$165,685, residential - production
11 Vicolo Bella, Henderson
Ryland Homes
$156,258, residential - production
2257 Mundare Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$156,258, residential - production
2245 Mundare Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$150,716, tenant improvement
1000 N. Main St., Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts
$150,270, residential - production
1 Via Tiberina, Henderson
Ryland Homes
$148,105, commercial - addition
333 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas
Silver State Wire Rope and Rig
$143,260, residential - new
2417 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$141,508, residential - production
9 Vicolo Bella, Henderson
Ryland Homes
$139,512, residential - production x2
485 and 489 Sunrise Breeze Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$137,591, residential - new
5705 Petrified Tree Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$137,294, residential - production
686 Sea Star St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$137,294, residential - production
2150 County Down Lane, Henderson
Toll Henderson
$137,017, residential - production
1189 Scenic Edge St., Henderson
PN II
$136,906, residential - production
1197 Hillside Peak St., Henderson
PN II
$134,910, residential - production
2249 Mundare Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$130,700, residential - new
5753 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$126,197, residential - new
6213 Barbet Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,780, WDS
4760 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Pacific Pipelines
$125,535, residential - new
5745 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$123,986, residential - production
497 Sterling Falls Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$120,271, residential - production
433 Via San Remo Circle, Henderson
Century Communities of Nevada
$119,384, residential - production
421 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$119,384, residential - production x2
413 and 417 Stetson Creek Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$116,702, residential - new
6209 Barbet Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$115,669, residential - production
2583 Ballatore St., Henderson
Toll Henderson
$115,336, residential - production
997 Harbor Ave., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$114,172, residential - production
491 Fortissimo St., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$112,841, residential - production
2257 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$111,777, single-family dwelling
8251 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$110,769, residential - new
312 Point Loma Ave., North Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$107,296, residential - production x2
2253 and 2261 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$101,751, residential - production
2249 Sky Island Drive, Henderson
DR Horton
$101,640, residential - production
1063 Vibrance Drive, Henderson
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$97,700, pool and/or spa
84 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas
Poolscapes
$85,000, single-family dwelling
4901 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas
Hardy Development
$80,715, OTC
1501 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Titan Roofing
$76,200, pool and/or spa
108 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas
Vintage Pools
$74,999, commercial - remodel
10510 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Horizon Newport
$74,991, commercial - remodel
680 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson
WTS Investments
