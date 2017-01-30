The List: Tax preparation firms, Jan. 29, 2017
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Firm
|Year established locally
|IRS registered tax professionals
|Business tax returns prepared in the 2015 tax year
|Nonprofit tax returns prepared in the 2015 tax year
|Top local executive
|1
|Stewart Archibald & Barney
7881 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702- 579-7000 • sabcpa.com
|1972
|45
|1,243
|55
|Robert Worthen, CEO
|2
|Fair, Anderson & Langerman
3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702-870-7999 • falcpa.com
|1988
|20
|800
|11
|Curt Anderson, CEO
|3
|Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern
6100 Elton Ave., Suite 1000
Las Vegas, NV 89084
702-384-1120 • pbtk.com
|1990
|20
|1,210
|51
|Thomas Donohue, president
|4
|Bradshaw, Smith & Co.
5851 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89146
702- 878-9788 • bradshawsmith.com
|1976
|18
|1,520
|Did not disclose
|Douglas S. Winters, managing partner
|5
|Houldsworth, Russo & Company
8675 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-269-9992 • trusthrc.com
|1996
|15
|147
|73
|Jessica Sayles, managing principal
|6
|Ovist & Howard
7 Commerce Center Drive
Henderson, NV 89014
702-456-1300 • ohcpas.net
|1981
|11
|969
|35
|Francis Howard, managing partner
|7
|Tompkins & Peters
1880 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 115
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-456-4272 • tpcpas.com
|1987
|8
|275
|10
|Dana L. Tompkins, stockholder
|8
|McBride & Milner
4040 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702- 534-5585 • m-mcpas.com
|2016
|5
|334
|11
|T. Garth McBride, shareholder
|9
|Frost Dana Newman
8906 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-878-4809 • fdncpa.com
|2011
|4
|300
|5
|Jared Frost, managing partner
|10
|Smith & Francis
6700 Via Austi Parkway, Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-798-1919 • smithandfrancis.com
|1991
|4
|188
|7
|Jackie Smith, managing member
|11
|Kondler & Associates
6460 Medical Center St.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-433-7075 • kondlercpa.com
|1995
|3
|700
|25
|Raymond Kondler, managing shareholder
|12
|Summit Consultancy Group
4730 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 220
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-732-4302 • summit-cpa.com
|2007
|3
|280
|25
|Elizabeth Mercier, managing director
|13
|David Deiterman
2410 N. Decatur Blvd. Suite 105
Las Vegas, NV 89108
702-877-1185 • facebook.com/ddcpataxman
|1986
|2
|150
|2
|David Deiterman, president
|14
|Complete Financial Services
7231 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-254-2500 • Did not disclose
|1988
|1
|150
|5
|Wally Magda, president
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
