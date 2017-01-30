The List: Tax preparation firms, Jan. 29, 2017

Firm Year established locally IRS registered tax professionals Business tax returns prepared in the 2015 tax year Nonprofit tax returns prepared in the 2015 tax year Top local executive 1 Stewart Archibald & Barney

7881 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702- 579-7000 • sabcpa.com 1972 45 1,243 55 Robert Worthen, CEO 2 Fair, Anderson & Langerman

3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702-870-7999 • falcpa.com 1988 20 800 11 Curt Anderson, CEO 3 Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern

6100 Elton Ave., Suite 1000

Las Vegas, NV 89084

702-384-1120 • pbtk.com 1990 20 1,210 51 Thomas Donohue, president 4 Bradshaw, Smith & Co.

5851 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89146

702- 878-9788 • bradshawsmith.com 1976 18 1,520 Did not disclose Douglas S. Winters, managing partner 5 Houldsworth, Russo & Company

8675 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-269-9992 • trusthrc.com 1996 15 147 73 Jessica Sayles, managing principal 6 Ovist & Howard

7 Commerce Center Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

702-456-1300 • ohcpas.net 1981 11 969 35 Francis Howard, managing partner 7 Tompkins & Peters

1880 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 115

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-456-4272 • tpcpas.com 1987 8 275 10 Dana L. Tompkins, stockholder 8 McBride & Milner

4040 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702- 534-5585 • m-mcpas.com 2016 5 334 11 T. Garth McBride, shareholder 9 Frost Dana Newman

8906 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-878-4809 • fdncpa.com 2011 4 300 5 Jared Frost, managing partner 10 Smith & Francis

6700 Via Austi Parkway, Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-798-1919 • smithandfrancis.com 1991 4 188 7 Jackie Smith, managing member 11 Kondler & Associates

6460 Medical Center St.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-433-7075 • kondlercpa.com 1995 3 700 25 Raymond Kondler, managing shareholder 12 Summit Consultancy Group

4730 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 220

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-732-4302 • summit-cpa.com 2007 3 280 25 Elizabeth Mercier, managing director 13 David Deiterman

2410 N. Decatur Blvd. Suite 105

Las Vegas, NV 89108

702-877-1185 • facebook.com/ddcpataxman 1986 2 150 2 David Deiterman, president 14 Complete Financial Services

7231 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-254-2500 • Did not disclose 1988 1 150 5 Wally Magda, president

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

