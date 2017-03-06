The Data: March 5-11

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 11
Triple J. Tours Inc.
4455 S. Cameron St.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Attorney: Jeffrey A. Cogan at
BID OPPORTUNITIES
MARCH 9
2:15 p.m.
Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements
Clark County, 604350
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
MARCH 10
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for inmate clothing and accessories
Clark County, 604349
Susan Tighi at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$5,970,000 for 35,700 square feet, Office
3740 & 3760 Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, Las Vegas 89121
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: Gamma Pecos-McLeod LLC
Tenant agent: Larry Singer and Michael Tabeek, SIOR, CCIM, of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
$615,000 for 4,574 square feet, office
6320 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89108
Landlord: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee and Jodi Gilbert of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.
Landlord agent: City National Bank
Tenant: Jewel Taylor
Tenant agent: Munich Properties
$405,000 for 2,444 square feet, office
3416 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89129
Landlord: Pauline E. Miller and Stacy U. King
Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM, SIOR, and Bobbi Miracle, CCIM, SIOR, of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
Tenant: Gautam Daulat
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$235,000 for 3,648 square feet, multifamily building
5227 Greene Lane, Las Vegas 89119
Landlord: Dale Haldeman
Landlord agent: Not represented
Tenant: Tim Erickson, Lisa Hauger, and Tim Behrendt of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.
Tenant agent: Lake Investors Residential Holdings
Leases
$655,125 for 11,626 square feet, retail
2600 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Landlord: SAHPAV LLC and Maryland View LP
Landlord agent: Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Tenant: InStyle Furniture Inc.
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Jaeci
License type: General retail sales
Address: 353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas
Owner: Jaeci Designs
Jones Machuca Family Medicine
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 6110 Elton Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Rogelio Machuca M.D. Family Medicine
Jor Dev Goodies
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 2470 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 125, Henderson
Owner: Laurie Palffy
Jubilant Pet Care
License type: Personal services
Address: 3421 Del Rio Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Amanda Ecret
Kanine Koolers
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 5233 Painted Pebble St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Kanine Koolers
Kelton Sorenson
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Kelton Sorenson
Kevin Snoddy Medical Services
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 9641 Kirkland Ranch Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Kevin Snoddy
Las Vegas Rapid Detox Medical Clinic
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 1137 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Primary Care Inc
Las Vegas Running Co.
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 5447 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite E5, Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Running Co.
Last Choice, Last Call
License type: Trucking
Address: 5734 Roundrock Drive., Las Vegas
Owner: Last Choice, Last Call
Life in Motion
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 5921 Palmyra Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Infomercial Sales
Luxurypad
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Luxurypad
Malans Construction Co.
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Sam Stifo Malan
Massage by Lynette
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Kimberly L. Brown
McDermott’s Funeral & Cremation Service
License type: Funeral home and cemetery
Address: 2121 Western Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: IHP
Medex International
License type: Business support
Address: 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102, Las Vegas
Owner: Tyler Hedland and Derek Berger
Medical Legal Partners
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Elizabeth Peters
Memories Thru Travel
License type: Travel Agency
Address: 59 Blue Fountain Court, Henderson
Owner: Michelle and Dustin Agasi
Mlynsky, Noel
License type: Personal trainer
Address: 2527 New Salem Ave., Henderson
Owner: Noel Mlynsky
Moneygram Payment Systems
License type: Wire service
Address: 2308 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Owner: W. Alex Holmes and Steven Piano
Morales Services
License type: Automotive garage/service station
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Marco Antonio Morales Hernandez
Nail Star
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 771 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 164, Henderson
Owner: Tuyet Thi Ngoc Luong
Net Core Technologies
License type: Technology consulting
Address: 213 Valare St., Henderson
Owner: Net Core Technologies
New-Lab Solutions
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 247 Autumn Eve St., Henderson
Owner: New-Lab Solutions
Nextwatch
License type: Selling watches on eBay
Address: 707 Rising Star Drive, Henderson
Owner: Nextwatch
Nicole’s Creative Closet
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Nicole Goeringer
Nikkiso Cryo
License type: Storage facility
Address: 4659 Eaker St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Nikkiso Cryo
Papi’s Cookies
License type: Baked goods
Address: 1831 Vista Pointe Ave., Henderson
Owner: Charles Roger Allison
Paragon Premier Properties
License type: Real estate
Address: 2904 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, Henderson
Owner: Universal Magic
Partusa
License type: Motorcycle parts
Address: 2132 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Siber Ventures
Peachykeen Cakes & Pastries
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Mekeni Cabalen Grill
Peoples Inc. the Community Mall
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 3901 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Alexander Braun
Precision Services and Repairs
License type: Handyman/Maintenance Services
Address: 580 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Precision Services and Repair
Precition Machine
License type: Manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication
Address: 612 N. Martin L. King Blvd., Suite B, Las Vegas
Owner: T & B Enterprises
Premier Carpet Cleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Calvin Baquiran
Pro Innovation Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Ilianna Vargas and Edgar Mozqueda
Pro Nails & Skincare
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 3839 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 1 and 2, Las Vegas
Owner: Pro Nails & Skincare
PV Maintenance and Operations
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 1416 Ozzie Smith Ave., Henderson
Owner: PV Maintenance and Operations
R&R Tours
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Haydee Gastelum and Rogelio Guerrero
Red Mesa Builders
License type: Contractor
Address: 4110 W. Dewey Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Richard Evans
Regaldo’s Catering
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 6235 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Regaldo’s Catering
Robert D. Kyle
License type: Professional services
Address: 606 S. Ninth St., Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Kyle
Robert F. Hughes
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Andaz Cove
Rye Janitorial Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Cristian Maciel
Say It With Flowers
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 43, Las Vegas
Owner: Say It With Flowers
Searchlight Strategies
License type: Marketing and consulting
Address: 17 La Crosse Court, Henderson
Owner: Searchlight Strategies
Senior Cleaning
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 412 E. Barrett St., Henderson
Owner: Stephanie Lucero
Christine Katharina Shervin
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 154 Enloe St., Henderson
Owner: Christine Katharina Shervin
SKH
License type: Restaurant
Address: 2910 Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Yong Taek Oh
Solana
License type: Apartment house
Address: 8400 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Quokka Hills
Spring Valley Surgery Center
License type: Clinic or laboratory
Address: 1050 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Spring Valley Surgery Center
Stock House
License type: Contractor
Address: 804 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Steve and Janine Ayres
Summerlin Smoke & Gift Shop
License type: Tobacco dealer
Address: 2263 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Summerlin Smoke & Gift Shop
Sunset Castle
License type: Banquet facility
Address: 650 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: The Fabulous Las Vegas Events
Superguard Security
License type: Professional services
Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas
Owner: Security P. Reinharcz
SV Grease Service
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 2133 Kenneth Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: SV Grease Service
The Mob Museum
License type: Administrative office space
Address: 818 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: 300 Stewart Ave. Lessee
The Pick Up Artist Junk Removal
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: The Pick Up Artist Junk Removal
Thias Housecleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Angel Lopez
Timothy Reilly
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Timothy Reilly
Total Health Essential
License type: Personal services
Address: 119 Sterling Court, Henderson
Owner: Total Health Essential
Trimelis Tax Services
License type: Business support
Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Trimelis
Troy Alexander
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Troy Alexander
Upholstery Space
License type: General services
Address: 1421 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas
Owner: Hector M. Gonzalez
U.S. Builders
License type: Contractor
Address: 7600 San Felipe, Las Vegas
Owner: USBI Management
U.S. Commercial Maintenance
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: US Commercial Maintenance & Build Out
UVNV Inc.
License type: Public utility telephone
Address: 1550 Scenic View Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Tyler Leshney
Vacation Hotpads
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 1828 Hermitage Drive and 3131 Garehime St., Las Vegas
Owner: Vacation Hotpads
Valley Horse News
License type: Publisher
Address: 1861 Bogey Way, Henderson
Owner: Valley Horse News
Vazquez Pool Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jasmine Sanchez and Santos Vazquez
Vegas Medical Repair
License type: General services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Monica Romero and Jerome A. Romero
Vegas Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: HDIR
Viva La Vapor Smoke & Gifts
License type: Tobacco dealer
Address: 320 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Tyia Correy and Glenn Posey
Walstib Ortho Lab
License type: Clinic or laboratory
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Matthew Hackley
Weiss & Weiss PC
License type: Professional services
Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1150, Las Vegas
Owner: Weiss & Weiss, A Professional Corp.
Western Refrigeration Contract
License type: Contractor
Address: 2311 Wright Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: WRC Inc.
Windermere Prestige Properties
License type: Hotel/motel
Address: 30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson
Owner: Soldal
Xiao Yu Wang
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 7460 Benlomond Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Xiao Yu Wang
Yolos Auto Sales
License type: Automotive sales with minor repair
Address: 2411 Western Ave., Suite C, Las Vegas
Owner: Marlon Grimaldo and Jaime Jimenez
Zip Home Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 950 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 104, Henderson
Owner: Horizon Ridge
3G Live
License type: General retail sales
Address: 5810 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: 3G Productions
702 Cloud Systems
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 5704 Earthsong Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: 702 Cloud Systems
702 Prep
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 6235 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Feldstein and Noah Pellegrini
A & S Property Inspector
License type: Real estate
Address: 407 Park Way, Suite E, Las Vegas
Owner: A & S Property Inspector Inc.
A&M Platinum Cleaning Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 1818 Industrial Road, Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: Ashley Block
AA Personal Care
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 2330 Paseo Del Prado, Suite 307, Las Vegas
Owner: Kassandra Alfaro
Able Baker Brewing Co.
License type: Malt beverage manufacturer
Address: 1051 Mary Crest Road, Suite K, Henderson
Owner: Able Baker Brewing Co.
Ace Handyman Glass Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 8747 Brody Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Heng Van Bernardo and Bernard Bernardo
Addicted Realty
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 1110 Virginia City Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Andrew Suriano, Kenneth Calder, George Anderson and Yorgho Triantaphyllou
Advanced Spine and Posture
License type: Pro services - medical
Address: 6592 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Golan Integrated Physical Medicine, P.C.
Advocate Wellness Nevada
License type: Interjurisdictional Business
Address: 3355 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 236, Las Vegas
Owner: Platinum Care Nevada Inc.
All Pups Pampered
License type: Dog grooming
Address: 240 Mariposa Way, Henderson
Owner: Brian Donovan Gordon
Allegiant Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 6217 Chandon Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Andrea Vigil
Amy Nails & Spa
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 4450 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Long Nguyen
Anytime Fitness
License type: Fitness center
Address: 2920 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Herban Infusion
Avenue 8 Apartments
License type: Motel
Address: 211 N. Eighth St., Las Vegas
Owner: 221 N. Eighth Street LLC
Baby Shoes
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2010 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Herminia Posadas De Gonzalez
Ban Boyz Mobile Detail
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Terrance Chadwick
Beatriz D. Martinez
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Beatriz D. Martinez
Big Ern’s Essentials
License type: Interjurisdictional Business
Address: 300 W. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1147, Las Vegas
Owner: Big Ern’s Essentials
Bihildis Garcia
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 8282 Arden Landing Place, Las Vegas
Owner: Bihildis Garcia
Blackjack Window Tinting
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Matthew Kirk
BLR
License type: Trucking
Address: 1012 Via Stellato St., Henderson
Owner: Mundi
BM Windows
License type: Contractor
Address: 3205 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: James H. Urello
Boro Collectors
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Chandler Mormon
BowlersMart
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas
Owner: Bowlersmart
Brother’s Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 2729 Sword St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Luis Gabriel and Eduardo Osnaya Flores
Bubble Shine Carpet Cleaning Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 1140, Las Vegas
Owner: Viksal
BUILDING PERMITS
$1,000,000, OTC
2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Penta Building Group
$1,000,000, tenant improvement
1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas
Lake Construction Inc
$735,967, WDS
250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Western States Contracting
$600,000, warehouse - complete
931 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson
Empire Mesa Development
$492,285, residential - custom
2787 La Bella Court, Henderson
Rashid Abdul Irrevocable Trust
$281,021, residential - custom
1395 Quiet River Ave., Henderson
3G Family Trust 2016
$280,000, retail sales tenant improvement
10445 Spencer St., Suite 140, Henderson
Us & Them
$275,489, commercial - alteration
4635 Andrews St., North Las Vegas
JG Enterprises
$269,268, commercial - addition
4711 Mitchell St., North Las Vegas
Tradewinds Construction
$238,827, residential - new x3
920, 921 and 1005 Bluebird Hill Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$237,825, residential - remodel
2229 Chatsworth Court, Henderson
Michelle D. Stuhmer
$229,563, residential - production
991 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$220,827, residential - new
929 Bluebird Hill Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$218,972, residential - production x3
2090, 2098 and 2106 Monte Bianco Place, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$200,000, wall fence
7350 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas
Diamond Masonry
$196,016, residential - production
993 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$196,016, residential - production
388 Lost Horizon Ave., Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$195,129, residential - production x2
3004, 3005 Barrett Springs Ave., Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$187,920, residential - production
3034 Tandragee Court, Henderson
Toll Henderson
$183,096, residential - production
995 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson
Greystone Nevada
$178,558, tenant improvement
170 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Integrated Builders Group
$176,485, single-family dwelling
6829 Cold Desert St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$176,485, single-family dwelling
9725 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$173,281, single-family dwelling
7812 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$173,281, single-family dwelling
10501 Sparks Summit Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$169,900, commercial - addition
4915 Berg St., North Las Vegas
LM Construction
$169,843, residential - production
2102 Monte Bianco Place, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$168,731, residential - new x2
924 and 925 Bluebird Hill Ave., North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$168,673, residential - new
824 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$168,303, single-family dwelling x2
9697 and 9809 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$162,302, residential - production
2571 Desante Drive, Henderson
Toll Henderson
$161,914, residential - production
155 Fulgora St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$161,809, residential - new x2
820 and 825 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$161,748, residential - production
2094 Monte Bianco Place, Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$158,546, residential - new
5812 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings Corp
$157,201, residential - custom
270 E. Rancho Drive, Henderson
Jeff A. & Kim Stewart
$150,000, single-family dwelling
600 Pioneer St., Las Vegas
Compass Construction
$145,009, commercial - new
4325 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
King Communications
$143,336, residential - new x2
828 and 829 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$143,260, residential - new
2513 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$142,991, pool and/or spa
8 Rockmount Court, Henderson
Stanley W. Gribble Trust
$142,839, residential - production
3127 La Crema Court, Henderson
Toll Henderson
$142,396, residential - production
3009 Barrett Springs Ave., Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$141,198, single-family dwelling
7291 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$139,623, residential - production x2
3000, 3001 and 3008 Barrett Springs Ave., Henderson
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
9714 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
9684 Ashlynn Peak Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$137,904, residential - production
3020 Historic Horizon Ave., Henderson
Beazer-Inspirada
$137,591, residential - new x2
5753 and 5813 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings Corp
$134,440, single-family dwelling
10512 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$134,440, single-family dwelling x3
7808, 7816 and 7820 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$129,476, residential - production
149 Sand Lake St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$129,039, residential - new
2405 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$126,204, residential - production
2527 Ballatore St., Henderson
Toll Henderson
$124,763, residential - production
2571 Ballatore St., Henderson
Toll Henderson
$122,822, residential - production
718 Bollons Island St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$120,271, residential - production
293 Via Del Duomo, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$119,495, residential - production x2
358 and 362 Pretissimo Lane, Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$119,495, residential - production
420 Pulse Ave., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$119,495, residential - production x2
403 and 411 Al Coda Place, Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$119,495, residential - production
382 Con Brio Lane, Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$119,162, residential - production
3054 Scenic Rhyme Ave., Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$117,887, residential - production
1165 Strada Cristallo, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
$117,338, single-family dwelling
7133 Flora Lam St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$116,001, residential - production
416 Pulse Ave., Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$115,891, residential - production
3016 Historic Horizon Ave., Henderson
Beazer-Inspirada
$113,173, residential - production
2212 Via Italia, Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$111,399, residential - production
384 Ambitious St., Henderson
Ryland Homes Nevada
$110,047, residential - new
821 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$109,846, residential - production
2663 Marvel Astoria St., Henderson
Beazer-Inspirada
$107,961, residential - production
151 Sand Lake St., Henderson
KB Home Nevada
$107,490, single-family dwelling
7129 Flora Lam St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,969, residential - new
5829 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings Corp
$106,852, residential - production
415 Al Coda Place, Henderson
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$102,527, residential - production
2264 Valdina St., Henderson
KB Home Inspirada
$102,527, residential - production
707 Bollons Island St., Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$102,527, residential - production
727 Gorringe Ridge Court, Henderson
KB Home LV Pearl Creek
$101,806, residential - production
276 Via Del Duomo, Henderson
Century Communities Nevada
