The Data: March 5-11

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 11

Triple J. Tours Inc.

4455 S. Cameron St.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Attorney: Jeffrey A. Cogan at

[email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

MARCH 9

2:15 p.m.

Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements

Clark County, 604350

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

MARCH 10

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for inmate clothing and accessories

Clark County, 604349

Susan Tighi at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$5,970,000 for 35,700 square feet, Office

3740 & 3760 Pecos-McLeod Interconnect, Las Vegas 89121

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: Gamma Pecos-McLeod LLC

Tenant agent: Larry Singer and Michael Tabeek, SIOR, CCIM, of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

$615,000 for 4,574 square feet, office

6320 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89108

Landlord: Paul Chaffee, Wil Chaffee and Jodi Gilbert of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.

Landlord agent: City National Bank

Tenant: Jewel Taylor

Tenant agent: Munich Properties

$405,000 for 2,444 square feet, office

3416 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas 89129

Landlord: Pauline E. Miller and Stacy U. King

Landlord agent: Soozi Jones Walker, CCIM, SIOR, and Bobbi Miracle, CCIM, SIOR, of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

Tenant: Gautam Daulat

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$235,000 for 3,648 square feet, multifamily building

5227 Greene Lane, Las Vegas 89119

Landlord: Dale Haldeman

Landlord agent: Not represented

Tenant: Tim Erickson, Lisa Hauger, and Tim Behrendt of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.

Tenant agent: Lake Investors Residential Holdings

Leases

$655,125 for 11,626 square feet, retail

2600 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Landlord: SAHPAV LLC and Maryland View LP

Landlord agent: Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Tenant: InStyle Furniture Inc.

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Jaeci

License type: General retail sales

Address: 353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas

Owner: Jaeci Designs

Jones Machuca Family Medicine

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 6110 Elton Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Rogelio Machuca M.D. Family Medicine

Jor Dev Goodies

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 2470 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 125, Henderson

Owner: Laurie Palffy

Jubilant Pet Care

License type: Personal services

Address: 3421 Del Rio Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Amanda Ecret

Kanine Koolers

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 5233 Painted Pebble St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Kanine Koolers

Kelton Sorenson

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Kelton Sorenson

Kevin Snoddy Medical Services

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 9641 Kirkland Ranch Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Kevin Snoddy

Las Vegas Rapid Detox Medical Clinic

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 1137 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Primary Care Inc

Las Vegas Running Co.

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 5447 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite E5, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Running Co.

Last Choice, Last Call

License type: Trucking

Address: 5734 Roundrock Drive., Las Vegas

Owner: Last Choice, Last Call

Life in Motion

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 5921 Palmyra Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Infomercial Sales

Luxurypad

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Luxurypad

Malans Construction Co.

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Sam Stifo Malan

Massage by Lynette

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Kimberly L. Brown

McDermott’s Funeral & Cremation Service

License type: Funeral home and cemetery

Address: 2121 Western Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: IHP

Medex International

License type: Business support

Address: 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102, Las Vegas

Owner: Tyler Hedland and Derek Berger

Medical Legal Partners

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Elizabeth Peters

Memories Thru Travel

License type: Travel Agency

Address: 59 Blue Fountain Court, Henderson

Owner: Michelle and Dustin Agasi

Mlynsky, Noel

License type: Personal trainer

Address: 2527 New Salem Ave., Henderson

Owner: Noel Mlynsky

Moneygram Payment Systems

License type: Wire service

Address: 2308 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: W. Alex Holmes and Steven Piano

Morales Services

License type: Automotive garage/service station

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Marco Antonio Morales Hernandez

Nail Star

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 771 E. Horizon Drive, Suite 164, Henderson

Owner: Tuyet Thi Ngoc Luong

Net Core Technologies

License type: Technology consulting

Address: 213 Valare St., Henderson

Owner: Net Core Technologies

New-Lab Solutions

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 247 Autumn Eve St., Henderson

Owner: New-Lab Solutions

Nextwatch

License type: Selling watches on eBay

Address: 707 Rising Star Drive, Henderson

Owner: Nextwatch

Nicole’s Creative Closet

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Nicole Goeringer

Nikkiso Cryo

License type: Storage facility

Address: 4659 Eaker St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Nikkiso Cryo

Papi’s Cookies

License type: Baked goods

Address: 1831 Vista Pointe Ave., Henderson

Owner: Charles Roger Allison

Paragon Premier Properties

License type: Real estate

Address: 2904 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, Henderson

Owner: Universal Magic

Partusa

License type: Motorcycle parts

Address: 2132 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Siber Ventures

Peachykeen Cakes & Pastries

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Mekeni Cabalen Grill

Peoples Inc. the Community Mall

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 3901 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Alexander Braun

Precision Services and Repairs

License type: Handyman/Maintenance Services

Address: 580 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Precision Services and Repair

Precition Machine

License type: Manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication

Address: 612 N. Martin L. King Blvd., Suite B, Las Vegas

Owner: T & B Enterprises

Premier Carpet Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Calvin Baquiran

Pro Innovation Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Ilianna Vargas and Edgar Mozqueda

Pro Nails & Skincare

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 3839 W. Sahara Ave., Suites 1 and 2, Las Vegas

Owner: Pro Nails & Skincare

PV Maintenance and Operations

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 1416 Ozzie Smith Ave., Henderson

Owner: PV Maintenance and Operations

R&R Tours

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Haydee Gastelum and Rogelio Guerrero

Red Mesa Builders

License type: Contractor

Address: 4110 W. Dewey Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Richard Evans

Regaldo’s Catering

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 6235 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Regaldo’s Catering

Robert D. Kyle

License type: Professional services

Address: 606 S. Ninth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Kyle

Robert F. Hughes

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Andaz Cove

Rye Janitorial Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Cristian Maciel

Say It With Flowers

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 43, Las Vegas

Owner: Say It With Flowers

Searchlight Strategies

License type: Marketing and consulting

Address: 17 La Crosse Court, Henderson

Owner: Searchlight Strategies

Senior Cleaning

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 412 E. Barrett St., Henderson

Owner: Stephanie Lucero

Christine Katharina Shervin

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 154 Enloe St., Henderson

Owner: Christine Katharina Shervin

SKH

License type: Restaurant

Address: 2910 Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Yong Taek Oh

Solana

License type: Apartment house

Address: 8400 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Quokka Hills

Spring Valley Surgery Center

License type: Clinic or laboratory

Address: 1050 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Spring Valley Surgery Center

Stock House

License type: Contractor

Address: 804 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Steve and Janine Ayres

Summerlin Smoke & Gift Shop

License type: Tobacco dealer

Address: 2263 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Summerlin Smoke & Gift Shop

Sunset Castle

License type: Banquet facility

Address: 650 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: The Fabulous Las Vegas Events

Superguard Security

License type: Professional services

Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas

Owner: Security P. Reinharcz

SV Grease Service

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 2133 Kenneth Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: SV Grease Service

The Mob Museum

License type: Administrative office space

Address: 818 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: 300 Stewart Ave. Lessee

The Pick Up Artist Junk Removal

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: The Pick Up Artist Junk Removal

Thias Housecleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Angel Lopez

Timothy Reilly

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Timothy Reilly

Total Health Essential

License type: Personal services

Address: 119 Sterling Court, Henderson

Owner: Total Health Essential

Trimelis Tax Services

License type: Business support

Address: 1810 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Trimelis

Troy Alexander

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Troy Alexander

Upholstery Space

License type: General services

Address: 1421 S. Commerce St., Las Vegas

Owner: Hector M. Gonzalez

U.S. Builders

License type: Contractor

Address: 7600 San Felipe, Las Vegas

Owner: USBI Management

U.S. Commercial Maintenance

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: US Commercial Maintenance & Build Out

UVNV Inc.

License type: Public utility telephone

Address: 1550 Scenic View Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Tyler Leshney

Vacation Hotpads

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 1828 Hermitage Drive and 3131 Garehime St., Las Vegas

Owner: Vacation Hotpads

Valley Horse News

License type: Publisher

Address: 1861 Bogey Way, Henderson

Owner: Valley Horse News

Vazquez Pool Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jasmine Sanchez and Santos Vazquez

Vegas Medical Repair

License type: General services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Monica Romero and Jerome A. Romero

Vegas Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: HDIR

Viva La Vapor Smoke & Gifts

License type: Tobacco dealer

Address: 320 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Tyia Correy and Glenn Posey

Walstib Ortho Lab

License type: Clinic or laboratory

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Matthew Hackley

Weiss & Weiss PC

License type: Professional services

Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1150, Las Vegas

Owner: Weiss & Weiss, A Professional Corp.

Western Refrigeration Contract

License type: Contractor

Address: 2311 Wright Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: WRC Inc.

Windermere Prestige Properties

License type: Hotel/motel

Address: 30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson

Owner: Soldal

Xiao Yu Wang

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 7460 Benlomond Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Xiao Yu Wang

Yolos Auto Sales

License type: Automotive sales with minor repair

Address: 2411 Western Ave., Suite C, Las Vegas

Owner: Marlon Grimaldo and Jaime Jimenez

Zip Home Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 950 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 104, Henderson

Owner: Horizon Ridge

3G Live

License type: General retail sales

Address: 5810 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: 3G Productions

702 Cloud Systems

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 5704 Earthsong Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: 702 Cloud Systems

702 Prep

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 6235 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Feldstein and Noah Pellegrini

A & S Property Inspector

License type: Real estate

Address: 407 Park Way, Suite E, Las Vegas

Owner: A & S Property Inspector Inc.

A&M Platinum Cleaning Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 1818 Industrial Road, Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Ashley Block

AA Personal Care

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 2330 Paseo Del Prado, Suite 307, Las Vegas

Owner: Kassandra Alfaro

Able Baker Brewing Co.

License type: Malt beverage manufacturer

Address: 1051 Mary Crest Road, Suite K, Henderson

Owner: Able Baker Brewing Co.

Ace Handyman Glass Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 8747 Brody Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Heng Van Bernardo and Bernard Bernardo

Addicted Realty

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 1110 Virginia City Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Andrew Suriano, Kenneth Calder, George Anderson and Yorgho Triantaphyllou

Advanced Spine and Posture

License type: Pro services - medical

Address: 6592 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Golan Integrated Physical Medicine, P.C.

Advocate Wellness Nevada

License type: Interjurisdictional Business

Address: 3355 W. Spring Mountain Road, Suite 236, Las Vegas

Owner: Platinum Care Nevada Inc.

All Pups Pampered

License type: Dog grooming

Address: 240 Mariposa Way, Henderson

Owner: Brian Donovan Gordon

Allegiant Electric

License type: Contractor

Address: 6217 Chandon Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Andrea Vigil

Amy Nails & Spa

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 4450 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Long Nguyen

Anytime Fitness

License type: Fitness center

Address: 2920 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Herban Infusion

Avenue 8 Apartments

License type: Motel

Address: 211 N. Eighth St., Las Vegas

Owner: 221 N. Eighth Street LLC

Baby Shoes

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2010 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Herminia Posadas De Gonzalez

Ban Boyz Mobile Detail

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Terrance Chadwick

Beatriz D. Martinez

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Beatriz D. Martinez

Big Ern’s Essentials

License type: Interjurisdictional Business

Address: 300 W. Promenade Blvd., Suite 1147, Las Vegas

Owner: Big Ern’s Essentials

Bihildis Garcia

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 8282 Arden Landing Place, Las Vegas

Owner: Bihildis Garcia

Blackjack Window Tinting

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Matthew Kirk

BLR

License type: Trucking

Address: 1012 Via Stellato St., Henderson

Owner: Mundi

BM Windows

License type: Contractor

Address: 3205 Polaris Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: James H. Urello

Boro Collectors

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Chandler Mormon

BowlersMart

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas

Owner: Bowlersmart

Brother’s Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 2729 Sword St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Luis Gabriel and Eduardo Osnaya Flores

Bubble Shine Carpet Cleaning Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 2150 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 1140, Las Vegas

Owner: Viksal

BUILDING PERMITS

$1,000,000, OTC

2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Penta Building Group

$1,000,000, tenant improvement

1581 Mount Mariah Drive, Las Vegas

Lake Construction Inc

$735,967, WDS

250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Western States Contracting

$600,000, warehouse - complete

931 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson

Empire Mesa Development

$492,285, residential - custom

2787 La Bella Court, Henderson

Rashid Abdul Irrevocable Trust

$281,021, residential - custom

1395 Quiet River Ave., Henderson

3G Family Trust 2016

$280,000, retail sales tenant improvement

10445 Spencer St., Suite 140, Henderson

Us & Them

$275,489, commercial - alteration

4635 Andrews St., North Las Vegas

JG Enterprises

$269,268, commercial - addition

4711 Mitchell St., North Las Vegas

Tradewinds Construction

$238,827, residential - new x3

920, 921 and 1005 Bluebird Hill Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$237,825, residential - remodel

2229 Chatsworth Court, Henderson

Michelle D. Stuhmer

$229,563, residential - production

991 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$220,827, residential - new

929 Bluebird Hill Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$218,972, residential - production x3

2090, 2098 and 2106 Monte Bianco Place, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$200,000, wall fence

7350 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas

Diamond Masonry

$196,016, residential - production

993 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$196,016, residential - production

388 Lost Horizon Ave., Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$195,129, residential - production x2

3004, 3005 Barrett Springs Ave., Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$187,920, residential - production

3034 Tandragee Court, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$183,096, residential - production

995 Cedar Cliff Court, Henderson

Greystone Nevada

$178,558, tenant improvement

170 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Integrated Builders Group

$176,485, single-family dwelling

6829 Cold Desert St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$176,485, single-family dwelling

9725 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$173,281, single-family dwelling

7812 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$173,281, single-family dwelling

10501 Sparks Summit Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$169,900, commercial - addition

4915 Berg St., North Las Vegas

LM Construction

$169,843, residential - production

2102 Monte Bianco Place, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$168,731, residential - new x2

924 and 925 Bluebird Hill Ave., North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$168,673, residential - new

824 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$168,303, single-family dwelling x2

9697 and 9809 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$162,302, residential - production

2571 Desante Drive, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$161,914, residential - production

155 Fulgora St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$161,809, residential - new x2

820 and 825 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$161,748, residential - production

2094 Monte Bianco Place, Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$158,546, residential - new

5812 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings Corp

$157,201, residential - custom

270 E. Rancho Drive, Henderson

Jeff A. & Kim Stewart

$150,000, single-family dwelling

600 Pioneer St., Las Vegas

Compass Construction

$145,009, commercial - new

4325 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

King Communications

$143,336, residential - new x2

828 and 829 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$143,260, residential - new

2513 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$142,991, pool and/or spa

8 Rockmount Court, Henderson

Stanley W. Gribble Trust

$142,839, residential - production

3127 La Crema Court, Henderson

Toll Henderson

$142,396, residential - production

3009 Barrett Springs Ave., Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$141,198, single-family dwelling

7291 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$139,623, residential - production x2

3000, 3001 and 3008 Barrett Springs Ave., Henderson

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

9714 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

9684 Ashlynn Peak Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$137,904, residential - production

3020 Historic Horizon Ave., Henderson

Beazer-Inspirada

$137,591, residential - new x2

5753 and 5813 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings Corp

$134,440, single-family dwelling

10512 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$134,440, single-family dwelling x3

7808, 7816 and 7820 Observation Peak St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$129,476, residential - production

149 Sand Lake St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$129,039, residential - new

2405 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$126,204, residential - production

2527 Ballatore St., Henderson

Toll Henderson

$124,763, residential - production

2571 Ballatore St., Henderson

Toll Henderson

$122,822, residential - production

718 Bollons Island St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$120,271, residential - production

293 Via Del Duomo, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$119,495, residential - production x2

358 and 362 Pretissimo Lane, Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$119,495, residential - production

420 Pulse Ave., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$119,495, residential - production x2

403 and 411 Al Coda Place, Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$119,495, residential - production

382 Con Brio Lane, Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$119,162, residential - production

3054 Scenic Rhyme Ave., Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$117,887, residential - production

1165 Strada Cristallo, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

$117,338, single-family dwelling

7133 Flora Lam St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$116,001, residential - production

416 Pulse Ave., Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$115,891, residential - production

3016 Historic Horizon Ave., Henderson

Beazer-Inspirada

$113,173, residential - production

2212 Via Italia, Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$111,399, residential - production

384 Ambitious St., Henderson

Ryland Homes Nevada

$110,047, residential - new

821 Fox Mountain Court, North Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$109,846, residential - production

2663 Marvel Astoria St., Henderson

Beazer-Inspirada

$107,961, residential - production

151 Sand Lake St., Henderson

KB Home Nevada

$107,490, single-family dwelling

7129 Flora Lam St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,969, residential - new

5829 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings Corp

$106,852, residential - production

415 Al Coda Place, Henderson

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$102,527, residential - production

2264 Valdina St., Henderson

KB Home Inspirada

$102,527, residential - production

707 Bollons Island St., Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$102,527, residential - production

727 Gorringe Ridge Court, Henderson

KB Home LV Pearl Creek

$101,806, residential - production

276 Via Del Duomo, Henderson

Century Communities Nevada

To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.