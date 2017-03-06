The List: Private schools, March 5, 2017
Mon, Mar 6, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Year established
|Employees
|Products
|Top local executive
|1
|Scientific Games
6650 S. El Camino Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-532-7700 • scientificgames.com
|1968
|1,500
|Gaming machines, card shufflers, gaming software and hardware
|Kevin Sheehan, CEO and president
|2
|Aristocrat
7230 Amigo St. Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-270-1000 • aristocrat-us.com
|1963
|600
|Slot machines, casino management systems, virtual casinos, mobile game apps
|Maureen Sweeny, chief commercial officer
|3
|Konami Gaming
585 Konami Circle Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-616-1400 • gaming.konami.com
|1997
|500+
|Slot machines and technology
|Steve Sutherland, president and CEO
|4
|Creel Printing
6330 W. Sunset Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-735-8161 • creelprint.com and digitallizard.com
|1953
|450
|Publications, printing, web and online solutions
|Allan Creel, president
|5
|Eagle Promotions
4575 W. Post Road Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-388-7100 • theeagledesigngroup.com
|2001
|200
|Promotional products and apparel
|Sean Ono and Mario Stadtlander, partners
|6
|JCM Global
925 Pilot Road Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-651-0000 • jcmglobal.com
|1990
|120
|Bill validators, peripheral currency transaction equipment
|Terry Izawa, president
|7
|Tronox
560 W. Lake Mead Parkway Henderson, NV 89015 702-651-2200 • tronox.com
|2005*
|105
|Electrolytic manganese dioxide, boron tri-chloride, elemental boron
|Rick Stater, plant manager
|8
|Spacecraft Components Corp.
3040 Clayton St. North Las Vegas, NV 89032 702-851-7600 • spacecraft.com
|2004
|99
|Electrical connectors
|Craig Wiseman, vice-president and general manager
|9
|Kiesub Electronics
3185 S. Highland Drive Las Vegas, NV 89109 702-733-0024 • kiesub.com
|1972
|30
|Custom LED lighting projects, custom cables and wire harnesses, engineering and design services
|Mike Johnsen, director of manufacturing
|10
|SCP Manufacturing
3040 Clayton St. North Las Vegas, NV 89032 702-851-7600 • spacecraft.com
|2004
|25
|Machining
|Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager
|11
|Somers Furniture
6330 Polaris Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com
|1989
|20
|Manufacturer of rental/retail furniture for conventions, events, nightclubs, restaurants and outdoors
|Debbi Somers, chief executive officer and founder
|12a
|Unit Chemical Corp.
7360 Commercial Way Henderson, NV 89011 702-564-6454 • unitchemical.com
|2005
|10
|Professional cleaning products
|Raymond Chaplar, president
|12b
|Mil-Interconnect
3040 Clayton St. North Las Vegas, NV 89032 702-726-8780 • milinterconnect.com
|2014
|10
|Thermocouple contacts
|Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager
|12c
|Aviel Electronics
3060 N. Walnut Road North Las Vegas, NV 89115 702-739-8155 • avielelectronics.com
|2014
|10
|Coaxial connectors
|Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager
|12d
|Crown Connectors
3060 N. Walnut Road North Las Vegas, NV 89115 702-802-2555 • crownconnector.com
|2014
|10
|Industrial connectors
|Craig Wiseman, vice president and general manager
|16
|Minuteman Press Las Vegas
2585 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 11 Las Vegas, NV 89121 702-451-0028 • lasvegas.intlminutepress.com
|1994
|5
|Offset and digital printing; promotional products
|Gary Goldberg, president
