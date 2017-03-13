The Data: March 13-19

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 11
Amer Works LLC
PO Box 30206
Las Vegas, NV 89137
Attorney: Brandon L. Phillips at
SKG The Park at Spanish Ridge LLC
8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Attorney: Samuel A. Schwartz at
BID OPPORTUNITIES
MARCH 17
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for armored car services
Clark County, 604193
Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]
MARCH 23
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Villas Park improvements
Clark County, 604344
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for fire hood cleaning, inspection and repairs countywide
Clark County, 604360
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for grease trap, jetting/camera and lint trap services countywide
Clark County, 604362
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Current production model 4-wheel drive service truck
Clark County, 604370
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
SALES
$18,000,000 for 5 acres, land
West Badura Avenue and South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89113
Landlord: Wilke Family Investment Group, LLC
Landlord agent: Steven Haynes
Tenant: Diamond Arroyo Ltd.
Tenant agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR
$17,550,000 for 39,526 square feet, retail
7175 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Las Vegas 89128
Landlord: Rocksprings Retail Investors LLC
Landlord agent: Brendan Keating, Adam Malan, Deana Marcello of Logic Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$6,985,000 for 27,500 square feet, office
5155 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: Savant Patrick LLC
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: McBeath Holdings LLC
Tenant agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR
$1,170,000 for 8,328 square feet, Industrial
6320 Hinson St., Las Vegas 89119
Landlord: Westside
Landlord agent: Danielle Steffen, SIOR, and Amy Ogden, SIOR, of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
Tenant: Robert Metzler
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$584,000 for 6,400 square feet, Industrial
105 E. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas 89030
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: Desert Valley Ice
Tenant agent: Jennifer Levine, CCIM, and Elizabeth Moore of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
$520,000 for 5,328 square feet, industrial
2571 E. Washburn Road, North Las Vegas 89081
Landlord: Martelli LLC
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: McBeath Holdings LLC
Tenant agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, Greg Pancirov, SIOR, and Dean Willmore, SIOR
$135,000 for 1.25 acres, land
Southwest corner of West Ford Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, Las Vegas 89139
Landlord: Marco Cossio
Landlord agent: Steven Haynes
Tenant: Mr. Ke Zhang
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Carla Woods
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Carla Woods
Central Valley Blinds
License type: General retail sales
Address: 33 Augusta Course Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: David and Kenneth Talsky
Century Gaming Technologies
License type: Gaming restricted
Address: Multiple addresses in Las Vegas
Owner: United Coin Machine Co.
CGI Mfg.
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3365 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: CGI Mfg. LLC
Charles Vincent
License type: Solicitors and peddlers
Address: 195 Renville Court, Henderson
Owner: Charles Vincent
Chef Rudy Janeo Foundation
License type: Nonprofit registration
Address: 72 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Chef Rudy Janeo Foundation
Cher the Fudge
License type: Food specialty store
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Cheryl Smith
Chris Butcher Designs
License type: Designer-draftsman
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Chris Butcher
Christine McMoore
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Christine McMoore
Crossover Realty
License type: Real estate broker/agency
Address: 2707 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Orange Real Estate
Crystal A. Sills
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Crystal A. Sills
D. Taylor Creative
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 984 Via Del Campo, Henderson
Owner: D. Taylor Creative
Daniel Mendoza
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 3549 Rubio Sun Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Daniel Mendoza
Darana Hybrid
License type: Contractor
Address: 3111 Bellbrook Center Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Data Genesis Corp.
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 10120 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Data Genesis Corp.
Dean Gunnell
License type: Solicitors and peddlers
Address: 376 Via Sonador, Henderson
Owner: Dean Gunnell
Deville Realty Group
License type: Real estate firm
Address: 7485 W. Azure Drive, Suite 228, Las Vegas
Owner: Greg Deville
Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada
License type: Medical office
Address: 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada
DiscoSupreme
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 1600 E. University Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Olya Casey, Chris Joslin and Elad Levin
Dv-2 Handyman Service
License type: Handyman/maintenance services
Address: 3527 Rose Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas
Owner: Vincent Joseph Smitley
DY
License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker
Address: 2101 Fremont St., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Jung Im
Dynamic Stem Cell Therapy
License type: Medical office
Address: 2551 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Dynamic Stem Cell Therapy
Eat My Weiners
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Wanesa Colquitt
Edgar Lopez Mobile Fleet
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 2609 Saint George St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Edgar Carlos Ivan-Lopez
Ekre & Bart Morrison Management Services
License type: Real estate firm
Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas
Owner: Jolene A. Bart, Elizabeth Ekre and Melanie Morrison
El Nopal Mexican Grill #4
License type: Beer-wine-spirit on-sale
Address: 955 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Radiosnetwork Corp.
Elite A/V
License type: Burglar alarm service
Address: 7341 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Jeremy Degre
Estate Sale Specialists
License type: Merchandise broker
Address: 3949 W. Alexander Road Apt, Suite 1471, Las Vegas
Owner: Estate Sale Specialists
Fair Repair Auto Shop
License type: Automotive
Address: 745 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Fair Repair Auto Shop
Fifth Street Gaming
License type: Gaming nonrestricted
Address: 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas
Owner: Jeffrey Fine and SMS Hospitality
Fitness for 10
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 771 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson
Owner: Kings FP
Frank Insana
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: CHX Holdings
Frankie’s Ice Cream Trucks
License type: Mobile food vendor
Address: 4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Vivi Enterprises
Get a Grip of California
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Michael Thornton
Glamif-Eye
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 111, Las Vegas
Owner: Soupharack Vannasing
Goettl Air Conditioning
License type: Administrative office space
Address: 7270 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 190, Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Peach
Gold Prospecting Products Co.
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 41 Pangloss St., Henderson
Owner: Gold Prospecting Products Co.
Golden Years Personal Care
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 2801 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 5, Las Vegas
Owner: Tcastro, Excellent Care and Mega Care Services
Group 648
License type: Management or Consulting Service
Address: 11035 Lavender Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony Campiti
Guglielmo and Associates
License type: Professional Services
Address: 415 S. Sixth St., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Guglielmo & Associates
H & A Handyman Services
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Hubfer
Hansen & Hansen Agency
License type: Pro services - insurance
Address: 2109 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Hansen & Hansen Agency
Healing Garden
License type: Massage and reflexology
Address: 2641 Windmill Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Nina Lu
Healing Solutions Counseling Center
License type: Social work, behavioral therapy business
Address: 2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Healing Solutions Counseling Center
Hennesseys Tavern
License type: Alcoholic beverage caterer
Address: 425 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Hennesseys Las Vegas
Hermanell Moody
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Hermanell Moody
Honorata Arata
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Honorata Arata
Hutchinson & Co. Property and Real Estate Ventures
License type: Business support
Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Andrew Hutchinson
Inails and Spa
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 43 S. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: DNP Beauty Solutions
Integrity Concrete
License type: Contractor
Address: 3246 Coleman St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Integrity Concrete
Jason Howell
License type: Solicitors and peddlers
Address: 8861 Aurora Light Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Jason Howell
JMR Transmissions
License type: Automotive garage
Address: 3405 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 170, Las Vegas
Owner: Miranda Corp.
John Banklead
License type: Solicitors and peddlers
Address: 8861 Aurora Light Way, Las Vegas
Owner: John Banklead
John R. Hamilton Enterprises
License type: Professional services
Address: 3945 Pebble Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: John Hamilton
Jonathan Fenton
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 2380 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 125, Las Vegas
Owner: The Tax & Wealth Group
Joy Modafferi
License type: Bail agent/enforcement agent
Address: 612 S. Third St., Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas International Distribution
JSN & Associates
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 5308 Manor Stone St., Las Vegas
Owner: Ruth Davis
Jugueterias Martha’s
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Julio Lopez
Kathy’s Salon
License type: Beauty parlor
Address: 3416 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Kathy’s Salon
Kenneth Walker
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Kenneth Walker
Kids Quest - Texas Station
License type: Restaurant/food court-service
Address: 2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas
Owner: Kids Quest III
Kidshopyet.org
License type: Instruction services
Address: 3003 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 155, Las Vegas
Owner: LJ Way Foundation
Kimberly Johnson
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Kimberly Johnson
KMR Innovations
License type: Janitorial service
Address: 8323 China Falls St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Harvey Lee Johnson
Kwayo Cookies
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7370 Blair Barry Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Jeanette D. Hanciles
Las Vegas Demolition
License type: Contractor
Address: 4795 Quality Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Joe Catania
Las Vegas Granite
License type: Contractor
Address: 3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas
Owner: Jose Luis Estrada
Las Vegas Medical Group
License type: Medical office
Address: 1535 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Owner: Las Vegas Medical Group
Las Vegas Restoration
License type: Trucking
Address: 8809 Scenic Harbor Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Restoration
Las Vegas X-Press Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 834 Shoreview Drive, Henderson
Owner: Stephen Kleindienst
Life Storage LP
License type: Storage facility
Address: 5714 Ferrell St. and 4475 W. Rome Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Life Storage LP
Limos & Costums
License type: Automotive garage
Address: 3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Michell Cernas
Little Taste of Chicago
License type: Food services or cafe
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D61, Las Vegas
Owner: Peaches Marks
Living Life Medical Center
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 7720 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 111, Las Vegas
Owner: Leslie and Kevin Rowens
Louis 916 Boulangerie Et Patisserie and Catering
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 8411 Lodge Haven St., Las Vegas
Owner: Maria Jobelle Salvador
Lupe’s Cleaning Service
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 602 Jackson Drive, Henderson
Owner: Albarran-Franco and Guadalupe Sugey
LV Bees
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 248 Lynbrook St., Henderson
Owner: LV Bees
M&J Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: M&J Services
M&M Mobile Detail
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Irracel Mauz and David Martin-Vaquero
Magalas Pool Service
License type: Trucking
Address: 7644 Via Paseo Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Magalas Pool Service
Majestic Repertory Theatre
License type: General Services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: William T. Heard
Margarita Mojito Festival
License type: Special event permits
Address: 200 S. Water St., Henderson
Owner: Calling All Angels Foundation
Maria Elena Roska
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Maria Elena Roska
Maricruz Garcia-McIntosh
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Maricruz Garcia-Mcintosh
Melinda Dawn Barrier
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Melinda Barrier
Metz & Webster
License type: Real estate firm
Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas
Owner: Metz & Webster Realty and Property Management
Mike Szanyi Handyman Services
License type: Contractor
Address: 5772 Francine Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Szanyi
Milstein Project
License type: Short-term residential rental
Address: 363 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Tom Dadon
Misato Kanezaki
License type: Massage and reflexology
Address: 256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Misato Kanezaki
Mission Treatment Centers
License type: Medical office
Address: 1536 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Mission Treatment Centers
Modern Stitch
License type: Miscellaneous
Address: 227 Pioneers Peak Ave., Henderson
Owner: Shelli Bryan
Moneygram Payment Systems Inc.
License type: Wire service
Address: 2212 E. Charleston Blvd. and 3000 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Piano and W. Alex Holmes
Moon Valley Nursery Vegas Retail
License type: Building, plant nursery and hardware supplies
Address: 5301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Moon Valley Nursery
Moreno Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 3001 Van Der Meer St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Santiago Contreras Moreno
Motherland Group
License type: General services
Address: 5113 Alpine Place, Las Vegas
Owner: Motherland Group
Mr. D’s Barber Shop
License type: Barbershops and cosmetology establishment
Address: 10960 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Maltese Business Administration
Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
License type: Mortgage company
Address: 2360 Corporate Circle, Henderson
Owner: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage
My Auto Service
License type: Automotive garage/service station
Address: 6104 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: My Auto Service 2
N. Scott Distillery
License type: Liquor Manufacturer
Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 144, Las Vegas
Owner: Nicholas S. Strauser
N1
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3432 N. Bruce St., Suite 7, North Las Vegas
Owner: Nefertum
Nevada Group Wellness
License type: Production - Mme
Address: 4717 Vandenberg Drive Building 5, North Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Group Wellness
Nevada Insurance
License type: Insurance Agency
Address: 1620 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D, Las Vegas
Owner: LVNV Insurance
Nevada Safety Service
License type: Trucking
Address: 4299 Sirius Ave., Suite 39, Las Vegas
Owner: Charles Anthony Farr
New Image Contracting
License type: Contractor
Address: 570 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: New Image Contracting
BUILDING PERMITS
$9,768,218, commercial - addition
4490 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Up-Rite Systems
$5,423,827, commercial - alteration
4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Martin-Harris Construction
$1,070,089, commercial - new
1820 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$514,130, tenant improvement
2040 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Cobblestone Construction
$350,000, tenant improvement
630 S. 11th St., Las Vegas
Master Built Construction
$236,823, single-family dwelling
458 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$236,823, single-family dwelling
12008 Tramonto Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$236,823, single-family dwelling
12013 Girasole Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$236,337, WDS
250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Western States Contracting
$220,051, single-family dwelling x2
8311 and 8442 Beldina St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$216,072, single-family dwelling
8435 Beldina St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$212,710, single-family dwelling x2
8915 and 8925 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$208,432, single-family dwelling x4
10062, 10070, 10078 and 10086 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$203,466, single-family dwelling
9628 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$193,849, single-family dwelling
5570 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$189,101, single-family dwelling
9661 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$185,647, single-family dwelling
12232 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$180,000, tenant improvement
9350 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
JM Stitt Construction
$179,693, single-family dwelling
5524 Powell Prairie Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$178,580, single-family dwelling
9654 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$177,450, residential - new
4096 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$176,485, single-family dwelling
9801 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$174,675, residential - new x2
4112 and 4132 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$174,027, single-family dwelling
4000 Turquoise Falls St., Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$171,070, single-family dwelling x2
7828 and 7840 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$171,070, single-family dwelling x2
7810 and 7816 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$170,509, residential - new
4124 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$160,949, single-family dwelling
7822 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$158,479, residential - new
4009 Elegant Alley Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$157,277, single-family dwelling
9624 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$154,092, single-family dwelling
6446 Dunns River St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$152,040, single-family dwelling
7834 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$151,541, residential - new
4092 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$151,404, residential - new
4116 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$150,000, grading
12210 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$149,695, commercial - alteration
6180 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas
Donald B. Webb
$143,568, residential - new
4128 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$142,241, residential - new
4088 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$140,924, single-family dwelling
18 Silvati St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$140,924, single-family dwelling
11855 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$139,172, residential - new
7181 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling x2
5590 and 5600 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$136,676, billboard
1210 E. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas
Jones Media
$134,760, single-family dwelling
11842 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$134,483, single-family dwelling
12246 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$133,048, residential - new
2520 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$131,315, single-family dwelling
10586 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$130,305, residential - new
4120 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$126,197, residential - new
6137 Turaco St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,728, single-family dwelling x2
6450 and 6454 Dunns River St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,535, residential - new x2
5726 and 5734 Colbert St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$125,428, residential - new
6149 Turaco St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$123,813, single-family dwelling
9175 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$122,779, residential - new
4084 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$121,327, residential - new
2417 Gala Haven Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$119,872, residential - new x2
5721 and 5724 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$118,103, residential - new x2
7185 and 7189 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$117,338, single-family dwelling
7122 Flora Lam St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$117,338, single-family dwelling
7114 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$117,065, single-family dwelling
6626 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$115,373, residential - new x2
7177 and 7193 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$113,227, single-family dwelling
9163 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$113,202, residential - new
4209 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$113,000, tenant improvement
7920 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas
K&N Construction Inc.
$110,897, single-family dwelling
10803 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$110,125, residential - new x2
5725 and 5728 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$107,585, single-family dwelling
10734 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,969, residential - new
5817 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings Corp
$106,649, single-family dwelling
6634 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$103,549, single-family dwelling x2
9157 and 9169 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas
DR Horton
$103,232, single-family dwelling
12234 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$103,142, residential - new
5432 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
