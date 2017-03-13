The Data: March 13-19

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 11

Amer Works LLC

PO Box 30206

Las Vegas, NV 89137

Attorney: Brandon L. Phillips at

[email protected]

SKG The Park at Spanish Ridge LLC

8912 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Attorney: Samuel A. Schwartz at

[email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

MARCH 17

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for armored car services

Clark County, 604193

Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]

MARCH 23

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for fire hood cleaning, inspection and repairs countywide

Clark County, 604360

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for grease trap, jetting/camera and lint trap services countywide

Clark County, 604362

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Current production model 4-wheel drive service truck

Clark County, 604370

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

SALES

$18,000,000 for 5 acres, land

West Badura Avenue and South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas 89113

Landlord: Wilke Family Investment Group, LLC

Landlord agent: Steven Haynes

Tenant: Diamond Arroyo Ltd.

Tenant agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR

$17,550,000 for 39,526 square feet, retail

7175 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Las Vegas 89128

Landlord: Rocksprings Retail Investors LLC

Landlord agent: Brendan Keating, Adam Malan, Deana Marcello of Logic Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$6,985,000 for 27,500 square feet, office

5155 W. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: Savant Patrick LLC

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: McBeath Holdings LLC

Tenant agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, and Greg Pancirov, SIOR

$1,170,000 for 8,328 square feet, Industrial

6320 Hinson St., Las Vegas 89119

Landlord: Westside

Landlord agent: Danielle Steffen, SIOR, and Amy Ogden, SIOR, of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Tenant: Robert Metzler

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$584,000 for 6,400 square feet, Industrial

105 E. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas 89030

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: Desert Valley Ice

Tenant agent: Jennifer Levine, CCIM, and Elizabeth Moore of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

$520,000 for 5,328 square feet, industrial

2571 E. Washburn Road, North Las Vegas 89081

Landlord: Martelli LLC

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: McBeath Holdings LLC

Tenant agent: Mike DeLew, SIOR, Greg Pancirov, SIOR, and Dean Willmore, SIOR

$135,000 for 1.25 acres, land

Southwest corner of West Ford Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, Las Vegas 89139

Landlord: Marco Cossio

Landlord agent: Steven Haynes

Tenant: Mr. Ke Zhang

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Carla Woods

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Carla Woods

Central Valley Blinds

License type: General retail sales

Address: 33 Augusta Course Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: David and Kenneth Talsky

Century Gaming Technologies

License type: Gaming restricted

Address: Multiple addresses in Las Vegas

Owner: United Coin Machine Co.

CGI Mfg.

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3365 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: CGI Mfg. LLC

Charles Vincent

License type: Solicitors and peddlers

Address: 195 Renville Court, Henderson

Owner: Charles Vincent

Chef Rudy Janeo Foundation

License type: Nonprofit registration

Address: 72 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Chef Rudy Janeo Foundation

Cher the Fudge

License type: Food specialty store

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Cheryl Smith

Chris Butcher Designs

License type: Designer-draftsman

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Chris Butcher

Christine McMoore

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christine McMoore

Crossover Realty

License type: Real estate broker/agency

Address: 2707 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Orange Real Estate

Crystal A. Sills

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Crystal A. Sills

D. Taylor Creative

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 984 Via Del Campo, Henderson

Owner: D. Taylor Creative

Daniel Mendoza

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 3549 Rubio Sun Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Daniel Mendoza

Darana Hybrid

License type: Contractor

Address: 3111 Bellbrook Center Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Data Genesis Corp.

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 10120 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Data Genesis Corp.

Dean Gunnell

License type: Solicitors and peddlers

Address: 376 Via Sonador, Henderson

Owner: Dean Gunnell

Deville Realty Group

License type: Real estate firm

Address: 7485 W. Azure Drive, Suite 228, Las Vegas

Owner: Greg Deville

Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada

License type: Medical office

Address: 10001 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada

DiscoSupreme

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 1600 E. University Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Olya Casey, Chris Joslin and Elad Levin

Dv-2 Handyman Service

License type: Handyman/maintenance services

Address: 3527 Rose Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas

Owner: Vincent Joseph Smitley

DY

License type: Tailor and/or dressmaker

Address: 2101 Fremont St., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Jung Im

Dynamic Stem Cell Therapy

License type: Medical office

Address: 2551 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Dynamic Stem Cell Therapy

Eat My Weiners

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Wanesa Colquitt

Edgar Lopez Mobile Fleet

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 2609 Saint George St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Edgar Carlos Ivan-Lopez

Ekre & Bart Morrison Management Services

License type: Real estate firm

Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas

Owner: Jolene A. Bart, Elizabeth Ekre and Melanie Morrison

El Nopal Mexican Grill #4

License type: Beer-wine-spirit on-sale

Address: 955 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Radiosnetwork Corp.

Elite A/V

License type: Burglar alarm service

Address: 7341 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Jeremy Degre

Estate Sale Specialists

License type: Merchandise broker

Address: 3949 W. Alexander Road Apt, Suite 1471, Las Vegas

Owner: Estate Sale Specialists

Fair Repair Auto Shop

License type: Automotive

Address: 745 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Fair Repair Auto Shop

Fifth Street Gaming

License type: Gaming nonrestricted

Address: 217 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Las Vegas

Owner: Jeffrey Fine and SMS Hospitality

Fitness for 10

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 771 E. Horizon Drive, Henderson

Owner: Kings FP

Frank Insana

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: CHX Holdings

Frankie’s Ice Cream Trucks

License type: Mobile food vendor

Address: 4181 Pioneer Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Vivi Enterprises

Get a Grip of California

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Michael Thornton

Glamif-Eye

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 8440 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 111, Las Vegas

Owner: Soupharack Vannasing

Goettl Air Conditioning

License type: Administrative office space

Address: 7270 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 190, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Peach

Gold Prospecting Products Co.

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 41 Pangloss St., Henderson

Owner: Gold Prospecting Products Co.

Golden Years Personal Care

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 2801 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 5, Las Vegas

Owner: Tcastro, Excellent Care and Mega Care Services

Group 648

License type: Management or Consulting Service

Address: 11035 Lavender Hill Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony Campiti

Guglielmo and Associates

License type: Professional Services

Address: 415 S. Sixth St., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Guglielmo & Associates

H & A Handyman Services

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Hubfer

Hansen & Hansen Agency

License type: Pro services - insurance

Address: 2109 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Hansen & Hansen Agency

Healing Garden

License type: Massage and reflexology

Address: 2641 Windmill Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Nina Lu

Healing Solutions Counseling Center

License type: Social work, behavioral therapy business

Address: 2637 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Healing Solutions Counseling Center

Hennesseys Tavern

License type: Alcoholic beverage caterer

Address: 425 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Hennesseys Las Vegas

Hermanell Moody

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Hermanell Moody

Honorata Arata

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Honorata Arata

Hutchinson & Co. Property and Real Estate Ventures

License type: Business support

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Andrew Hutchinson

Inails and Spa

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 43 S. Stephanie St., Henderson

Owner: DNP Beauty Solutions

Integrity Concrete

License type: Contractor

Address: 3246 Coleman St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Integrity Concrete

Jason Howell

License type: Solicitors and peddlers

Address: 8861 Aurora Light Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Jason Howell

JMR Transmissions

License type: Automotive garage

Address: 3405 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 170, Las Vegas

Owner: Miranda Corp.

John Banklead

License type: Solicitors and peddlers

Address: 8861 Aurora Light Way, Las Vegas

Owner: John Banklead

John R. Hamilton Enterprises

License type: Professional services

Address: 3945 Pebble Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: John Hamilton

Jonathan Fenton

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 2380 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 125, Las Vegas

Owner: The Tax & Wealth Group

Joy Modafferi

License type: Bail agent/enforcement agent

Address: 612 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas International Distribution

JSN & Associates

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 5308 Manor Stone St., Las Vegas

Owner: Ruth Davis

Jugueterias Martha’s

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 1310 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Julio Lopez

Kathy’s Salon

License type: Beauty parlor

Address: 3416 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Kathy’s Salon

Kenneth Walker

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Kenneth Walker

Kids Quest - Texas Station

License type: Restaurant/food court-service

Address: 2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas

Owner: Kids Quest III

Kidshopyet.org

License type: Instruction services

Address: 3003 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 155, Las Vegas

Owner: LJ Way Foundation

Kimberly Johnson

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1735 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Kimberly Johnson

KMR Innovations

License type: Janitorial service

Address: 8323 China Falls St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Harvey Lee Johnson

Kwayo Cookies

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7370 Blair Barry Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Jeanette D. Hanciles

Las Vegas Demolition

License type: Contractor

Address: 4795 Quality Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Joe Catania

Las Vegas Granite

License type: Contractor

Address: 3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 107, Las Vegas

Owner: Jose Luis Estrada

Las Vegas Medical Group

License type: Medical office

Address: 1535 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: Las Vegas Medical Group

Las Vegas Restoration

License type: Trucking

Address: 8809 Scenic Harbor Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Restoration

Las Vegas X-Press Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 834 Shoreview Drive, Henderson

Owner: Stephen Kleindienst

Life Storage LP

License type: Storage facility

Address: 5714 Ferrell St. and 4475 W. Rome Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Life Storage LP

Limos & Costums

License type: Automotive garage

Address: 3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Michell Cernas

Little Taste of Chicago

License type: Food services or cafe

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D61, Las Vegas

Owner: Peaches Marks

Living Life Medical Center

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 7720 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 111, Las Vegas

Owner: Leslie and Kevin Rowens

Louis 916 Boulangerie Et Patisserie and Catering

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 8411 Lodge Haven St., Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Jobelle Salvador

Lupe’s Cleaning Service

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 602 Jackson Drive, Henderson

Owner: Albarran-Franco and Guadalupe Sugey

LV Bees

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 248 Lynbrook St., Henderson

Owner: LV Bees

M&J Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: M&J Services

M&M Mobile Detail

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Irracel Mauz and David Martin-Vaquero

Magalas Pool Service

License type: Trucking

Address: 7644 Via Paseo Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Magalas Pool Service

Majestic Repertory Theatre

License type: General Services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: William T. Heard

Margarita Mojito Festival

License type: Special event permits

Address: 200 S. Water St., Henderson

Owner: Calling All Angels Foundation

Maria Elena Roska

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Elena Roska

Maricruz Garcia-McIntosh

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Maricruz Garcia-Mcintosh

Melinda Dawn Barrier

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Melinda Barrier

Metz & Webster

License type: Real estate firm

Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas

Owner: Metz & Webster Realty and Property Management

Mike Szanyi Handyman Services

License type: Contractor

Address: 5772 Francine Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Szanyi

Milstein Project

License type: Short-term residential rental

Address: 363 S. Tonopah Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Tom Dadon

Misato Kanezaki

License type: Massage and reflexology

Address: 256 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Misato Kanezaki

Mission Treatment Centers

License type: Medical office

Address: 1536 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Mission Treatment Centers

Modern Stitch

License type: Miscellaneous

Address: 227 Pioneers Peak Ave., Henderson

Owner: Shelli Bryan

Moneygram Payment Systems Inc.

License type: Wire service

Address: 2212 E. Charleston Blvd. and 3000 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Piano and W. Alex Holmes

Moon Valley Nursery Vegas Retail

License type: Building, plant nursery and hardware supplies

Address: 5301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Moon Valley Nursery

Moreno Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 3001 Van Der Meer St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Santiago Contreras Moreno

Motherland Group

License type: General services

Address: 5113 Alpine Place, Las Vegas

Owner: Motherland Group

Mr. D’s Barber Shop

License type: Barbershops and cosmetology establishment

Address: 10960 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Maltese Business Administration

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

License type: Mortgage company

Address: 2360 Corporate Circle, Henderson

Owner: Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

My Auto Service

License type: Automotive garage/service station

Address: 6104 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: My Auto Service 2

N. Scott Distillery

License type: Liquor Manufacturer

Address: 3065 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 144, Las Vegas

Owner: Nicholas S. Strauser

N1

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3432 N. Bruce St., Suite 7, North Las Vegas

Owner: Nefertum

Nevada Group Wellness

License type: Production - Mme

Address: 4717 Vandenberg Drive Building 5, North Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Group Wellness

Nevada Insurance

License type: Insurance Agency

Address: 1620 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D, Las Vegas

Owner: LVNV Insurance

Nevada Safety Service

License type: Trucking

Address: 4299 Sirius Ave., Suite 39, Las Vegas

Owner: Charles Anthony Farr

New Image Contracting

License type: Contractor

Address: 570 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: New Image Contracting

BUILDING PERMITS

$9,768,218, commercial - addition

4490 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Up-Rite Systems

$5,423,827, commercial - alteration

4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Martin-Harris Construction

$1,070,089, commercial - new

1820 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$514,130, tenant improvement

2040 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Cobblestone Construction

$350,000, tenant improvement

630 S. 11th St., Las Vegas

Master Built Construction

$236,823, single-family dwelling

458 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$236,823, single-family dwelling

12008 Tramonto Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$236,823, single-family dwelling

12013 Girasole Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$236,337, WDS

250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Western States Contracting

$220,051, single-family dwelling x2

8311 and 8442 Beldina St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$216,072, single-family dwelling

8435 Beldina St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$212,710, single-family dwelling x2

8915 and 8925 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$208,432, single-family dwelling x4

10062, 10070, 10078 and 10086 Cambridge Brook Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$203,466, single-family dwelling

9628 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$193,849, single-family dwelling

5570 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$189,101, single-family dwelling

9661 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$185,647, single-family dwelling

12232 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$180,000, tenant improvement

9350 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

JM Stitt Construction

$179,693, single-family dwelling

5524 Powell Prairie Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$178,580, single-family dwelling

9654 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$177,450, residential - new

4096 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$176,485, single-family dwelling

9801 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$174,675, residential - new x2

4112 and 4132 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$174,027, single-family dwelling

4000 Turquoise Falls St., Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$171,070, single-family dwelling x2

7828 and 7840 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$171,070, single-family dwelling x2

7810 and 7816 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$170,509, residential - new

4124 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$160,949, single-family dwelling

7822 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$158,479, residential - new

4009 Elegant Alley Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$157,277, single-family dwelling

9624 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$154,092, single-family dwelling

6446 Dunns River St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$152,040, single-family dwelling

7834 Eastern Elk St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$151,541, residential - new

4092 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$151,404, residential - new

4116 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$150,000, grading

12210 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$149,695, commercial - alteration

6180 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas

Donald B. Webb

$143,568, residential - new

4128 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$142,241, residential - new

4088 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$140,924, single-family dwelling

18 Silvati St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$140,924, single-family dwelling

11855 Saverio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$139,172, residential - new

7181 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling x2

5590 and 5600 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$136,676, billboard

1210 E. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas

Jones Media

$134,760, single-family dwelling

11842 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$134,483, single-family dwelling

12246 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$133,048, residential - new

2520 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$131,315, single-family dwelling

10586 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$130,305, residential - new

4120 Free Bird Crest Ave., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$126,197, residential - new

6137 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,728, single-family dwelling x2

6450 and 6454 Dunns River St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,535, residential - new x2

5726 and 5734 Colbert St., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$125,428, residential - new

6149 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$123,813, single-family dwelling

9175 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$122,779, residential - new

4084 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$121,327, residential - new

2417 Gala Haven Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$119,872, residential - new x2

5721 and 5724 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$118,103, residential - new x2

7185 and 7189 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$117,338, single-family dwelling

7122 Flora Lam St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$117,338, single-family dwelling

7114 Stanley Frederick St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$117,065, single-family dwelling

6626 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$115,373, residential - new x2

7177 and 7193 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$113,227, single-family dwelling

9163 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$113,202, residential - new

4209 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$113,000, tenant improvement

7920 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas

K&N Construction Inc.

$110,897, single-family dwelling

10803 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$110,125, residential - new x2

5725 and 5728 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$107,585, single-family dwelling

10734 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,969, residential - new

5817 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings Corp

$106,649, single-family dwelling

6634 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$103,549, single-family dwelling x2

9157 and 9169 Laughing Owl Ave., Las Vegas

DR Horton

$103,232, single-family dwelling

12234 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$103,142, residential - new

5432 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

