The List: Golf courses, March 12, 2017

0

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, Mar 13, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Course Rating Slope Yardage Holes Top executive
1 Coyote Springs Club
3100 State Route 168
Coyote Springs, NV 89037
702-422-1400 • coyotesprings.com		 76.8 149 7,471 18 Karl Larcom, director
2 Boulder Creek Golf Club
1501 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-294-6534 • bouldercitygolf.com		 76.7 148 7,600 27 Andy Schaper, head golf professional
3 Southern Highlands Golf Club
1 Robert Trent Jones Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89141
702-263-1000 • southernhighlands.com		 75.7 145 7,510 18 Jason Cheney, general manager
4 Reflection Bay Golf Club
75 Montelago Blvd.
Henderson, NV 89011
702-740-4653 • reflectionbaygolf.com		 75.6 150 7,184 18 Greg Brockelman, general manager
5 Paiute Resort Golf Club
10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89124
702-658-1400 • lvpaiutegolf.com		 75.5 145 7,164 18 Jeff Reid, general manager
6 Rio Secco Golf Club
2851 Grand Hills Drive
Henderson, NV 89052
702-777-2400 • riosecco.net		 75.0 153 7,400 18 Eric Dutt, vice president of golf operations
7a Conestoga Golf Club
1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway
Mesquite, NV 89034
702-346-4292 • conestogagolf.com		 74.9 137 7,232 18 Ryan Stemsrud, general manager
7b Las Vegas Country Club
3000 Joe W. Brown Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-734-1122 • lasvegascc.com		 74.9 136 7,203 18 Gordon Digby, general manager and COO
9a Stallion Mountain Golf Club
5500 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-547-6250 • stallionmountaingolf.com		 74.8 130 7,351 18 Shawn Gobin, general manager
9b Wolf Creek Golf Club
403 Paradise Parkway
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-1670 • golfwolfcreek.com		 74.8 149 6,939 18 Darren Stanek, general manager
11 Bears Best Las Vegas
11111 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-804-8500 • clubcorp.com/Clubs/Bear-s-Best-Las-Vegas		 74.5 140 7,194 18 Jim Stanfill, general manager
12a Cascata Golf Club
1 Cascata Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-294-2005 • cascatagolf.com		 74.4 151 7,137 18 Greg Leicht, director of golf
12b Spanish Trail Country Club
5050 Spanish Trail Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-364-5050 • spanishtrailcc.com		 74.4 144 7,116 27 Bill Rowden, general manager
12c TPC Summerlin
1700 Village Center Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-256-0111 • tpc.com/tpc-summerlin		 74.4 137 7,243 18 Lee Smith, general manager
15a SouthShore Golf Club
100 Strada Di Circolo
Henderson, NV 89011
702-856-8402 • pacificlinks.com/southshore		 74.1 149 6,917 18 John Herndon, general manager
15b Bali Hai Golf Club
5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-450-8191 • balihaigolfclub.com		 74.1 137 7,002 18 Jason Davis, general manager
17a CasaBlanca Golf Club
1100 W. Hafen Lane
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-6764 • casablancaresort.com/golf-home/		 74.0 145 7,036 18 Brian Wursten, director of golf
17b The Legacy Golf Club
130 Par Excellence Drive
Henderson, NV 89074
702-897-2187 • thelegacygc.com		 74.0 139 7,233 18 Kevin Swain, Interim General Manager
19 Royal Links Golf Club
5995 E. Vegas Valley Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89142
702-450-8181 • royallinksgolfclub.com		 73.7 135 7,029 18 Chuck Bombard, general manager
20a Las Vegas National Golf Club
1911 E. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-889-1000 • lasvegasnational.com		 73.5 138 6,721 18 Leo Calabro, director of golf operations
20b Revere at Anthem Golf Club
2600 Hampton Road
Henderson, NV 89052
702-259-4653 • reveregolf.com		 73.5 139 7,143 18 Bill Klemke, general manager
22a TPC Las Vegas
9851 Canyon Run Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-256-2500 • tpc.com/lasvegas		 73.4 136 7,104 18 Dan Hammell, general manager
22b Red Rock Country Club
2250 Red Springs Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-304-5600 • redrockcountryclub.com		 73.4 143 7,001 18 Gerry Montiel, director of golf operations
24a Aliante Golf Club
3100 Elkhorn Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
702-399-4888 • aliantegolf.com		 73.2 139 7,022 18 Tim Yavello, general manager
24b DragonRidge Country Club
552 S. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89012
702-614-4444 • www.dragonridge.com/-golf-overview		 73.2 138 6,975 18 Larry Wright, general manager
26 Canyon Gate Country Club
2001 Canyon Gate Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-363-0481 • canyon-gate.com		 73.0 136 6,769 18 Joe Hough, general manager
27 Mountain Falls Golf Club
1 Clubhouse Drive
Pahrump, NV 89061
775-537-6553 • mountainfallsgolfclub.com		 72.7 129 7,082 18 Randall Mudge, general manager and director of golf
28 Sunrise Vista Golf Club
2841 Kinley Drive
Nellis AFB, NV 89191
702-652-2602 • nellisforcesupport.com/sunrise-vista-golf-course.html		 72.3 121 7,051 18 Brian Prokes, general manager
29 Chimera Golf Club
901 Olivia Parkway
Henderson, NV 89011
702-951-1500 • chimeragolfclub.com		 71.8 124 6,906 18 Sean Solodovnick, general manager
30 Siena Golf Club
10575 Siena Monte Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-341-9200 • sienagolfclub.com		 71.7 131 6,843 18 Tony Lenzie, general manager
31a Angel Park Golf Club
100 S. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-254-4653 • angelpark.com		 71.6 132 6,722 18 David Bogue, general manager
31b Falcon Ridge Golf Club
1024 Normandy Lane
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-6363 • golffalcon.com		 71.6 138 6,569 18 Brian Wursten, general manager
31c Palm Valley Golf Club
9201 Del Webb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-363-4373 • golfsummerlin.com		 71.6 123 6,849 18 Donny Long, general manager
34 Oasis Golf Club
100 Palmer Lane
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-7820 • theoasisgolfclub.com		 71.5 138 6,468 18 Randy Tickner, director of golf operations
35 Wildhorse Golf Club
2100 W. Warm Springs Road
Henderson, NV 89014
702-434-9000 • golfwildhorse.com		 71.4 136 6,525 18 Derrick Hunter, general manager
36a Desert Pines Golf Club
3415 E. Bonanza Road
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-388-4400 • desertpinesgolfclub.com		 71.1 137 6,222 18 Chris Hanns, general manager
36b Black Mountain Country Club
500 Greenway Road
Henderson, NV 89015
702-565-7933 • golfblackmountain.com		 71.1 129 6,579 18 Randall Mudge, general manager
38 Las Vegas Golf Club
4300 W. Washington Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-646-3003 • lasvegasgc.com		 69.8 121 6,319 18 AJ Lewis, golf course superintendent
39a Highland Falls Golf Club
10201 Sun City Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-254-7010 • golfsummerlin.com		 65.6 106 6,512 18 Donny Long, director of golf operations
39b Los Prados Country Club
5150 Los Prados Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-645-5696 • losprados-golf.com		 65.6 110 5,450 18 Jerry Dunlop, general manager
41 Eagle Crest Golf Club
2203 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-240-1320 • golfsummerlin.com		 60.6 95 4,067 18 Donny Long, director of golf operations
42a Durango Hills Golf Club
3501 N. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-229-4653 • durangohillsgolf.com		 59.1 100 3,777 18 Tony Blasius, general manager
42b Desert Willow Golf Club
2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
702-270-7009 • desertwillowlasvegas.com		 59.1 91 3,811 18 Doug Sipe, director of golf

Source: USGA.com and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

Share

0

Post a comment

Commenting requires registration.

Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.