The List: Golf courses, March 12, 2017

Course Rating Slope Yardage Holes Top executive 1 Coyote Springs Club

3100 State Route 168

Coyote Springs, NV 89037

702-422-1400 • coyotesprings.com 76.8 149 7,471 18 Karl Larcom, director 2 Boulder Creek Golf Club

1501 Veterans Memorial Drive

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-294-6534 • bouldercitygolf.com 76.7 148 7,600 27 Andy Schaper, head golf professional 3 Southern Highlands Golf Club

1 Robert Trent Jones Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89141

702-263-1000 • southernhighlands.com 75.7 145 7,510 18 Jason Cheney, general manager 4 Reflection Bay Golf Club

75 Montelago Blvd.

Henderson, NV 89011

702-740-4653 • reflectionbaygolf.com 75.6 150 7,184 18 Greg Brockelman, general manager 5 Paiute Resort Golf Club

10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89124

702-658-1400 • lvpaiutegolf.com 75.5 145 7,164 18 Jeff Reid, general manager 6 Rio Secco Golf Club

2851 Grand Hills Drive

Henderson, NV 89052

702-777-2400 • riosecco.net 75.0 153 7,400 18 Eric Dutt, vice president of golf operations 7a Conestoga Golf Club

1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway

Mesquite, NV 89034

702-346-4292 • conestogagolf.com 74.9 137 7,232 18 Ryan Stemsrud, general manager 7b Las Vegas Country Club

3000 Joe W. Brown Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-734-1122 • lasvegascc.com 74.9 136 7,203 18 Gordon Digby, general manager and COO 9a Stallion Mountain Golf Club

5500 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-547-6250 • stallionmountaingolf.com 74.8 130 7,351 18 Shawn Gobin, general manager 9b Wolf Creek Golf Club

403 Paradise Parkway

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-346-1670 • golfwolfcreek.com 74.8 149 6,939 18 Darren Stanek, general manager 11 Bears Best Las Vegas

11111 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-804-8500 • clubcorp.com/Clubs/Bear-s-Best-Las-Vegas 74.5 140 7,194 18 Jim Stanfill, general manager 12a Cascata Golf Club

1 Cascata Drive

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-294-2005 • cascatagolf.com 74.4 151 7,137 18 Greg Leicht, director of golf 12b Spanish Trail Country Club

5050 Spanish Trail Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-364-5050 • spanishtrailcc.com 74.4 144 7,116 27 Bill Rowden, general manager 12c TPC Summerlin

1700 Village Center Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-256-0111 • tpc.com/tpc-summerlin 74.4 137 7,243 18 Lee Smith, general manager 15a SouthShore Golf Club

100 Strada Di Circolo

Henderson, NV 89011

702-856-8402 • pacificlinks.com/southshore 74.1 149 6,917 18 John Herndon, general manager 15b Bali Hai Golf Club

5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-450-8191 • balihaigolfclub.com 74.1 137 7,002 18 Jason Davis, general manager 17a CasaBlanca Golf Club

1100 W. Hafen Lane

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-346-6764 • casablancaresort.com/golf-home/ 74.0 145 7,036 18 Brian Wursten, director of golf 17b The Legacy Golf Club

130 Par Excellence Drive

Henderson, NV 89074

702-897-2187 • thelegacygc.com 74.0 139 7,233 18 Kevin Swain, Interim General Manager 19 Royal Links Golf Club

5995 E. Vegas Valley Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89142

702-450-8181 • royallinksgolfclub.com 73.7 135 7,029 18 Chuck Bombard, general manager 20a Las Vegas National Golf Club

1911 E. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-889-1000 • lasvegasnational.com 73.5 138 6,721 18 Leo Calabro, director of golf operations 20b Revere at Anthem Golf Club

2600 Hampton Road

Henderson, NV 89052

702-259-4653 • reveregolf.com 73.5 139 7,143 18 Bill Klemke, general manager 22a TPC Las Vegas

9851 Canyon Run Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-256-2500 • tpc.com/lasvegas 73.4 136 7,104 18 Dan Hammell, general manager 22b Red Rock Country Club

2250 Red Springs Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-304-5600 • redrockcountryclub.com 73.4 143 7,001 18 Gerry Montiel, director of golf operations 24a Aliante Golf Club

3100 Elkhorn Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89084

702-399-4888 • aliantegolf.com 73.2 139 7,022 18 Tim Yavello, general manager 24b DragonRidge Country Club

552 S. Stephanie St.

Henderson, NV 89012

702-614-4444 • www.dragonridge.com/-golf-overview 73.2 138 6,975 18 Larry Wright, general manager 26 Canyon Gate Country Club

2001 Canyon Gate Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-363-0481 • canyon-gate.com 73.0 136 6,769 18 Joe Hough, general manager 27 Mountain Falls Golf Club

1 Clubhouse Drive

Pahrump, NV 89061

775-537-6553 • mountainfallsgolfclub.com 72.7 129 7,082 18 Randall Mudge, general manager and director of golf 28 Sunrise Vista Golf Club

2841 Kinley Drive

Nellis AFB, NV 89191

702-652-2602 • nellisforcesupport.com/sunrise-vista-golf-course.html 72.3 121 7,051 18 Brian Prokes, general manager 29 Chimera Golf Club

901 Olivia Parkway

Henderson, NV 89011

702-951-1500 • chimeragolfclub.com 71.8 124 6,906 18 Sean Solodovnick, general manager 30 Siena Golf Club

10575 Siena Monte Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-341-9200 • sienagolfclub.com 71.7 131 6,843 18 Tony Lenzie, general manager 31a Angel Park Golf Club

100 S. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-254-4653 • angelpark.com 71.6 132 6,722 18 David Bogue, general manager 31b Falcon Ridge Golf Club

1024 Normandy Lane

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-346-6363 • golffalcon.com 71.6 138 6,569 18 Brian Wursten, general manager 31c Palm Valley Golf Club

9201 Del Webb Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-363-4373 • golfsummerlin.com 71.6 123 6,849 18 Donny Long, general manager 34 Oasis Golf Club

100 Palmer Lane

Mesquite, NV 89027

702-346-7820 • theoasisgolfclub.com 71.5 138 6,468 18 Randy Tickner, director of golf operations 35 Wildhorse Golf Club

2100 W. Warm Springs Road

Henderson, NV 89014

702-434-9000 • golfwildhorse.com 71.4 136 6,525 18 Derrick Hunter, general manager 36a Desert Pines Golf Club

3415 E. Bonanza Road

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-388-4400 • desertpinesgolfclub.com 71.1 137 6,222 18 Chris Hanns, general manager 36b Black Mountain Country Club

500 Greenway Road

Henderson, NV 89015

702-565-7933 • golfblackmountain.com 71.1 129 6,579 18 Randall Mudge, general manager 38 Las Vegas Golf Club

4300 W. Washington Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-646-3003 • lasvegasgc.com 69.8 121 6,319 18 AJ Lewis, golf course superintendent 39a Highland Falls Golf Club

10201 Sun City Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-254-7010 • golfsummerlin.com 65.6 106 6,512 18 Donny Long, director of golf operations 39b Los Prados Country Club

5150 Los Prados Circle

Las Vegas, NV 89130

702-645-5696 • losprados-golf.com 65.6 110 5,450 18 Jerry Dunlop, general manager 41 Eagle Crest Golf Club

2203 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-240-1320 • golfsummerlin.com 60.6 95 4,067 18 Donny Long, director of golf operations 42a Durango Hills Golf Club

3501 N. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89129

702-229-4653 • durangohillsgolf.com 59.1 100 3,777 18 Tony Blasius, general manager 42b Desert Willow Golf Club

2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Henderson, NV 89012

702-270-7009 • desertwillowlasvegas.com 59.1 91 3,811 18 Doug Sipe, director of golf

