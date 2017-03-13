The List: Golf courses, March 12, 2017
Mon, Mar 13, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Course
|Rating
|Slope
|Yardage
|Holes
|Top executive
|1
|Coyote Springs Club
3100 State Route 168
Coyote Springs, NV 89037
702-422-1400 • coyotesprings.com
|76.8
|149
|7,471
|18
|Karl Larcom, director
|2
|Boulder Creek Golf Club
1501 Veterans Memorial Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-294-6534 • bouldercitygolf.com
|76.7
|148
|7,600
|27
|Andy Schaper, head golf professional
|3
|Southern Highlands Golf Club
1 Robert Trent Jones Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89141
702-263-1000 • southernhighlands.com
|75.7
|145
|7,510
|18
|Jason Cheney, general manager
|4
|Reflection Bay Golf Club
75 Montelago Blvd.
Henderson, NV 89011
702-740-4653 • reflectionbaygolf.com
|75.6
|150
|7,184
|18
|Greg Brockelman, general manager
|5
|Paiute Resort Golf Club
10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89124
702-658-1400 • lvpaiutegolf.com
|75.5
|145
|7,164
|18
|Jeff Reid, general manager
|6
|Rio Secco Golf Club
2851 Grand Hills Drive
Henderson, NV 89052
702-777-2400 • riosecco.net
|75.0
|153
|7,400
|18
|Eric Dutt, vice president of golf operations
|7a
|Conestoga Golf Club
1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway
Mesquite, NV 89034
702-346-4292 • conestogagolf.com
|74.9
|137
|7,232
|18
|Ryan Stemsrud, general manager
|7b
|Las Vegas Country Club
3000 Joe W. Brown Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-734-1122 • lasvegascc.com
|74.9
|136
|7,203
|18
|Gordon Digby, general manager and COO
|9a
|Stallion Mountain Golf Club
5500 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-547-6250 • stallionmountaingolf.com
|74.8
|130
|7,351
|18
|Shawn Gobin, general manager
|9b
|Wolf Creek Golf Club
403 Paradise Parkway
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-1670 • golfwolfcreek.com
|74.8
|149
|6,939
|18
|Darren Stanek, general manager
|11
|Bears Best Las Vegas
11111 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-804-8500 • clubcorp.com/Clubs/Bear-s-Best-Las-Vegas
|74.5
|140
|7,194
|18
|Jim Stanfill, general manager
|12a
|Cascata Golf Club
1 Cascata Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-294-2005 • cascatagolf.com
|74.4
|151
|7,137
|18
|Greg Leicht, director of golf
|12b
|Spanish Trail Country Club
5050 Spanish Trail Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-364-5050 • spanishtrailcc.com
|74.4
|144
|7,116
|27
|Bill Rowden, general manager
|12c
|TPC Summerlin
1700 Village Center Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-256-0111 • tpc.com/tpc-summerlin
|74.4
|137
|7,243
|18
|Lee Smith, general manager
|15a
|SouthShore Golf Club
100 Strada Di Circolo
Henderson, NV 89011
702-856-8402 • pacificlinks.com/southshore
|74.1
|149
|6,917
|18
|John Herndon, general manager
|15b
|Bali Hai Golf Club
5160 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-450-8191 • balihaigolfclub.com
|74.1
|137
|7,002
|18
|Jason Davis, general manager
|17a
|CasaBlanca Golf Club
1100 W. Hafen Lane
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-6764 • casablancaresort.com/golf-home/
|74.0
|145
|7,036
|18
|Brian Wursten, director of golf
|17b
|The Legacy Golf Club
130 Par Excellence Drive
Henderson, NV 89074
702-897-2187 • thelegacygc.com
|74.0
|139
|7,233
|18
|Kevin Swain, Interim General Manager
|19
|Royal Links Golf Club
5995 E. Vegas Valley Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89142
702-450-8181 • royallinksgolfclub.com
|73.7
|135
|7,029
|18
|Chuck Bombard, general manager
|20a
|Las Vegas National Golf Club
1911 E. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-889-1000 • lasvegasnational.com
|73.5
|138
|6,721
|18
|Leo Calabro, director of golf operations
|20b
|Revere at Anthem Golf Club
2600 Hampton Road
Henderson, NV 89052
702-259-4653 • reveregolf.com
|73.5
|139
|7,143
|18
|Bill Klemke, general manager
|22a
|TPC Las Vegas
9851 Canyon Run Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-256-2500 • tpc.com/lasvegas
|73.4
|136
|7,104
|18
|Dan Hammell, general manager
|22b
|Red Rock Country Club
2250 Red Springs Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-304-5600 • redrockcountryclub.com
|73.4
|143
|7,001
|18
|Gerry Montiel, director of golf operations
|24a
|Aliante Golf Club
3100 Elkhorn Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
702-399-4888 • aliantegolf.com
|73.2
|139
|7,022
|18
|Tim Yavello, general manager
|24b
|DragonRidge Country Club
552 S. Stephanie St.
Henderson, NV 89012
702-614-4444 • www.dragonridge.com/-golf-overview
|73.2
|138
|6,975
|18
|Larry Wright, general manager
|26
|Canyon Gate Country Club
2001 Canyon Gate Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-363-0481 • canyon-gate.com
|73.0
|136
|6,769
|18
|Joe Hough, general manager
|27
|Mountain Falls Golf Club
1 Clubhouse Drive
Pahrump, NV 89061
775-537-6553 • mountainfallsgolfclub.com
|72.7
|129
|7,082
|18
|Randall Mudge, general manager and director of golf
|28
|Sunrise Vista Golf Club
2841 Kinley Drive
Nellis AFB, NV 89191
702-652-2602 • nellisforcesupport.com/sunrise-vista-golf-course.html
|72.3
|121
|7,051
|18
|Brian Prokes, general manager
|29
|Chimera Golf Club
901 Olivia Parkway
Henderson, NV 89011
702-951-1500 • chimeragolfclub.com
|71.8
|124
|6,906
|18
|Sean Solodovnick, general manager
|30
|Siena Golf Club
10575 Siena Monte Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-341-9200 • sienagolfclub.com
|71.7
|131
|6,843
|18
|Tony Lenzie, general manager
|31a
|Angel Park Golf Club
100 S. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-254-4653 • angelpark.com
|71.6
|132
|6,722
|18
|David Bogue, general manager
|31b
|Falcon Ridge Golf Club
1024 Normandy Lane
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-6363 • golffalcon.com
|71.6
|138
|6,569
|18
|Brian Wursten, general manager
|31c
|Palm Valley Golf Club
9201 Del Webb Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-363-4373 • golfsummerlin.com
|71.6
|123
|6,849
|18
|Donny Long, general manager
|34
|Oasis Golf Club
100 Palmer Lane
Mesquite, NV 89027
702-346-7820 • theoasisgolfclub.com
|71.5
|138
|6,468
|18
|Randy Tickner, director of golf operations
|35
|Wildhorse Golf Club
2100 W. Warm Springs Road
Henderson, NV 89014
702-434-9000 • golfwildhorse.com
|71.4
|136
|6,525
|18
|Derrick Hunter, general manager
|36a
|Desert Pines Golf Club
3415 E. Bonanza Road
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-388-4400 • desertpinesgolfclub.com
|71.1
|137
|6,222
|18
|Chris Hanns, general manager
|36b
|Black Mountain Country Club
500 Greenway Road
Henderson, NV 89015
702-565-7933 • golfblackmountain.com
|71.1
|129
|6,579
|18
|Randall Mudge, general manager
|38
|Las Vegas Golf Club
4300 W. Washington Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-646-3003 • lasvegasgc.com
|69.8
|121
|6,319
|18
|AJ Lewis, golf course superintendent
|39a
|Highland Falls Golf Club
10201 Sun City Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-254-7010 • golfsummerlin.com
|65.6
|106
|6,512
|18
|Donny Long, director of golf operations
|39b
|Los Prados Country Club
5150 Los Prados Circle
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-645-5696 • losprados-golf.com
|65.6
|110
|5,450
|18
|Jerry Dunlop, general manager
|41
|Eagle Crest Golf Club
2203 Thomas W. Ryan Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-240-1320 • golfsummerlin.com
|60.6
|95
|4,067
|18
|Donny Long, director of golf operations
|42a
|Durango Hills Golf Club
3501 N. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89129
702-229-4653 • durangohillsgolf.com
|59.1
|100
|3,777
|18
|Tony Blasius, general manager
|42b
|Desert Willow Golf Club
2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
702-270-7009 • desertwillowlasvegas.com
|59.1
|91
|3,811
|18
|Doug Sipe, director of golf
