The Data: March 19-25

BID OPPORTUNITIES

March 23

2:15 p.m.

Alexander Villas Park improvements

Clark County, 604344

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements

Clark County, 604350

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for fire hood cleaning, inspection and repairs countywide

Clark County, 604360

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for grease trap, jetting/camera and lint trap services countywide

Clark County, 604362

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Current production model 4-wheel drive service rruck

Clark County, 604370

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$1,400,000 for 1.64 acres, commercial

North Rainbow Boulevard and West Ann Road, Las Vegas 89130

Landlord: Rainbow Ann 1 LLC

Landlord agent: Rob Moore and Matt Patros of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.

Tenant: Herbst Development LLC

Tenant agent: Northcap Commercial

$1,100,000 for 8750 square feet, industrial

4224 Wynn Road, Las Vegas 89103

Landlord: Dragon & Phoenix Comm

Landlord agent: Tim Behrendt, Lisa Hauger and Tim Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.

Tenant: Boarsk Leasing NV LLC

Tenant agent: N/A

$700,000 for 5200 square feet, retail

3980 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas 89031

Landlord: Interim Holdings

Landlord agent: N/A

Tenant: Renate Bollig

Tenant agent: Dan Gluhaich

$435,000 for 4704 square feet, residential

221 W. New York Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Landlord: Isabel Santana

Landlord agent: N/A

Tenant: Michael Mays Properties

Tenant agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

BUSINESS LICENSES

Nelson Technology Services

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Justin Nelson

Neos Pros

License type: Short-term residential rental (PM)

Address: 8513 Capella Rico Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Viacheslav V. and Elena A. Fentisov

Nest Revisions Home Staging

License type: Designer-draftsman

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Lisa D. Bendixen

Nets Enterprise

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1963 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Nets Enterprise

Nevada 1 Cleaning

License type: Janitorial service

Address: 4623 Startrain Drive, North Las Vegas

Owner: Tomas Lopez

Norton Dog Training

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 345 W. Country Club Drive, Henderson

Owner: Norton Dog Training

Nuclear Care Partners

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite H80, Las Vegas

Owner: Jenna Noem and Leslie Olkowski

Oakridge Townhomes

License type: Apartment house

Address: 325 Gayle Ave., Henderson

Owner: E3J Oakridge

Oganes Zakaryan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Oganes Zakaryan

Optic Gallery the District

License type: Medical office

Address: 2260 Village Walk Drive, Henderson

Owner: Optic Gallery the District

P & C Mobile Detail

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 4016 Mill Point Circle, North Las Vegas

Owner: Eduarda Diaz-Cisneros and Ivan Cisneros

Panacea LLC

License type: Restaurant

Address: 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 15, Las Vegas

Owner: Shane Stuart, Dillon Berkabile and Sarah Lucas

Pandaco Holding

License type: Automated teller operator

Address: 823 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Wellness Project and Ted C. Loh

Patricia Giusti

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Patricia Giusti

PCCU

License type: Towing (NLV locations)

Address: 2220 N. Commerce St., North Las Vegas

Owner: PCCU

Piranha Industries

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Juanito Operana

Playtex Manufacturing Inc.

License type: General retail sales

Address: 3695 Highland Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Barb Brinkmeyer

Preferred Legal Support

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 800, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Tell

Pro Greens Landscaping

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 352 Esquina Drive, Henderson

Owner: Pro Greens Landscaping

Project BBQ

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 24 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: LV Food Trucks LLC

Property Professional Group

License type: Contractor

Address: 4970 Arville St., Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Public Action Management

License type: Management/marketing/consulting

Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Public Action Management

Purple Violet LLC

License type: Trucking

Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 39, Las Vegas

Owner: Purple Violet LLC

Quail Tree Apartments

License type: Apartment house

Address: 7100 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas

Owner: A-T QTA LLC

Quality Painting

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Yenisel Perez

BUILDING PERMITS

$8,365,942, commercial - new

4650 Losee Road, North Las Vegas

Nevada General Construction

$4,408,438, commercial - new

455 W. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas

Breslin Builders

$1,885,980, commercial - new

535 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Richardson Construction

$600,000, tenant improvement

333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Pacific Studio

$595,080, multifamily

316 W. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas

Precision General Commercial

$501,120, multifamily

321 W. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas

Precision General Commercial

$400,000, wall and/or fence

651 Sky Vista Drive, Las Vegas

Burke Construction Group

$397,461, reroof x2

2707 and 2711 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Eberhard Southwest Roofing

$336,962, single-family dwelling

6145 Pebble Glen Court, Las Vegas

DR Horton

$313,200, multifamily x8

301, 304, 305, 308, 309, 312, 313 and 317 W. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas

Precision General Commercial

$313,200, multifamily x5

2200, 2204, 2208, 2112 and 2116 Tam Drive, Las Vegas

Precision General Commercial

$300,000, commercial

651 Sky Vista Drive, Las Vegas

Burke Construction Group

$295,000, tenant improvement

8800 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Cahill Construction

$280,000, tenant improvement

2400 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts

$248,342, single-family dwelling

9636 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$245,000, tenant improvement

105 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Bogart Construction

$227,781, single-family dwelling

9632 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$221,208, multifamily x5

311, 313, 315, 317 and 319 W. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas

Precision General Commercial

$220,051, single-family dwelling

8327 Beldina St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$211,982, single-family dwelling x2

12107, 12124 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$211,711, single-family dwelling x2

12116 and 12123 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$210,000, single-family dwelling

10028 Village Walk Ave., Las Vegas

Tiburon Construction

$200,647, electrical

3840 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas

G & G Systems

$196,197, single-family dwelling

12115 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$188,985, single-family dwelling

9682 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$186,000, onsite

5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Reliant Construction

$174,675, residential - new

4009 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$170,509, residential - new

4017 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

$151,404, residential - new

4021 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DR Horton

