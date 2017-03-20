The Data: March 19-25

BID OPPORTUNITIES
March 23
2:15 p.m.
Alexander Villas Park improvements
Clark County, 604344
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Regional Justice Center: sanitary sewer improvements
Clark County, 604350
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for fire hood cleaning, inspection and repairs countywide
Clark County, 604360
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for grease trap, jetting/camera and lint trap services countywide
Clark County, 604362
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Current production model 4-wheel drive service rruck
Clark County, 604370
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$1,400,000 for 1.64 acres, commercial
North Rainbow Boulevard and West Ann Road, Las Vegas 89130
Landlord: Rainbow Ann 1 LLC
Landlord agent: Rob Moore and Matt Patros of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.
Tenant: Herbst Development LLC
Tenant agent: Northcap Commercial
$1,100,000 for 8750 square feet, industrial
4224 Wynn Road, Las Vegas 89103
Landlord: Dragon & Phoenix Comm
Landlord agent: Tim Behrendt, Lisa Hauger and Tim Erickson of Sun Commercial Real Estate Inc.
Tenant: Boarsk Leasing NV LLC
Tenant agent: N/A
$700,000 for 5200 square feet, retail
3980 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas 89031
Landlord: Interim Holdings
Landlord agent: N/A
Tenant: Renate Bollig
Tenant agent: Dan Gluhaich
$435,000 for 4704 square feet, residential
221 W. New York Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Landlord: Isabel Santana
Landlord agent: N/A
Tenant: Michael Mays Properties
Tenant agent: Soozi Jones Walker and Bobbi Miracle of Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
BUSINESS LICENSES
Nelson Technology Services
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Justin Nelson
Neos Pros
License type: Short-term residential rental (PM)
Address: 8513 Capella Rico Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Viacheslav V. and Elena A. Fentisov
Nest Revisions Home Staging
License type: Designer-draftsman
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Lisa D. Bendixen
Nets Enterprise
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1963 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Nets Enterprise
Nevada 1 Cleaning
License type: Janitorial service
Address: 4623 Startrain Drive, North Las Vegas
Owner: Tomas Lopez
Norton Dog Training
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 345 W. Country Club Drive, Henderson
Owner: Norton Dog Training
Nuclear Care Partners
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 2810 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite H80, Las Vegas
Owner: Jenna Noem and Leslie Olkowski
Oakridge Townhomes
License type: Apartment house
Address: 325 Gayle Ave., Henderson
Owner: E3J Oakridge
Oganes Zakaryan
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Oganes Zakaryan
Optic Gallery the District
License type: Medical office
Address: 2260 Village Walk Drive, Henderson
Owner: Optic Gallery the District
P & C Mobile Detail
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 4016 Mill Point Circle, North Las Vegas
Owner: Eduarda Diaz-Cisneros and Ivan Cisneros
Panacea LLC
License type: Restaurant
Address: 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 15, Las Vegas
Owner: Shane Stuart, Dillon Berkabile and Sarah Lucas
Pandaco Holding
License type: Automated teller operator
Address: 823 S. Third St., Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Wellness Project and Ted C. Loh
Patricia Giusti
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Patricia Giusti
PCCU
License type: Towing (NLV locations)
Address: 2220 N. Commerce St., North Las Vegas
Owner: PCCU
Piranha Industries
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Juanito Operana
Playtex Manufacturing Inc.
License type: General retail sales
Address: 3695 Highland Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Barb Brinkmeyer
Preferred Legal Support
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 2300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 800, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Tell
Pro Greens Landscaping
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 352 Esquina Drive, Henderson
Owner: Pro Greens Landscaping
Project BBQ
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 24 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: LV Food Trucks LLC
Property Professional Group
License type: Contractor
Address: 4970 Arville St., Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Public Action Management
License type: Management/marketing/consulting
Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Public Action Management
Purple Violet LLC
License type: Trucking
Address: 3110 Polaris Ave., Suite 39, Las Vegas
Owner: Purple Violet LLC
Quail Tree Apartments
License type: Apartment house
Address: 7100 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas
Owner: A-T QTA LLC
Quality Painting
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Yenisel Perez
BUILDING PERMITS
$8,365,942, commercial - new
4650 Losee Road, North Las Vegas
Nevada General Construction
$4,408,438, commercial - new
455 W. Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas
Breslin Builders
$1,885,980, commercial - new
535 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Richardson Construction
$600,000, tenant improvement
333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Pacific Studio
$595,080, multifamily
316 W. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas
Precision General Commercial
$501,120, multifamily
321 W. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas
Precision General Commercial
$400,000, wall and/or fence
651 Sky Vista Drive, Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$397,461, reroof x2
2707 and 2711 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Eberhard Southwest Roofing
$336,962, single-family dwelling
6145 Pebble Glen Court, Las Vegas
DR Horton
$313,200, multifamily x8
301, 304, 305, 308, 309, 312, 313 and 317 W. Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas
Precision General Commercial
$313,200, multifamily x5
2200, 2204, 2208, 2112 and 2116 Tam Drive, Las Vegas
Precision General Commercial
$300,000, commercial
651 Sky Vista Drive, Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$295,000, tenant improvement
8800 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Cahill Construction
$280,000, tenant improvement
2400 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts
$248,342, single-family dwelling
9636 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$245,000, tenant improvement
105 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Bogart Construction
$227,781, single-family dwelling
9632 Ramon Valley Ave., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$221,208, multifamily x5
311, 313, 315, 317 and 319 W. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas
Precision General Commercial
$220,051, single-family dwelling
8327 Beldina St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$211,982, single-family dwelling x2
12107, 12124 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$211,711, single-family dwelling x2
12116 and 12123 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$210,000, single-family dwelling
10028 Village Walk Ave., Las Vegas
Tiburon Construction
$200,647, electrical
3840 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas
G & G Systems
$196,197, single-family dwelling
12115 Abbey Glen Court, Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$188,985, single-family dwelling
9682 Bruschi Ridge Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$186,000, onsite
5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Reliant Construction
$174,675, residential - new
4009 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$170,509, residential - new
4017 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
$151,404, residential - new
4021 Carla Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DR Horton
