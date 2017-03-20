The List: Largest employers, March 19, 2017
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Year est. locally
|Employees
|Local offices/locations
|Type of business
|Top executive
|1
|MGM Resorts International
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com
|2000
|53,157
|20
|Resort entertainment
|James J. Murren, chairman and CEO
|2
|Caesars Entertainment
1 Caesars Palace Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-407-6000 • caesars.com
|1946
|30,000
|14
|Entertainment and hospitality
|Mark Frissora, president and CEO
|3
|Station Casinos
1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-495-3000 • sclv.com
|1976
|14,000
|20
|Gaming and hospitality
|Frank J. Fertitta III, owner/CEO
|4
|Wynn Las Vegas
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-7000 • wynnlasvegas.com
|2005
|12,000
|2
|Resort/casino
|Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO
|5
|Boyd Gaming Corp.
6465 S. Rainbow Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com
|1975
|11,700
|14
|Casino entertainment
|Keith Smith, president and CEO
|6
|Las Vegas Sands Corp.
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-1000 • sands.com
|1990
|8,600
|3
|Integrated resorts
|Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO
|7
|The Valley Health System
2075 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-388-4000 • valleyhealthsystemlv.com
|1971
|7,463
|8
|Health care
|Karla Perez, regional vice president
|8
|McDonald’s Greater Las Vegas Operator Association
2217 N. Green Valley Parkway
Henderson, NV 89014
702-454-3485 • mcdonalds.com
|1966
|5,250
|100+
|Fast food
|James Vance, president
|9
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
|2010
|5,008
|1
|Resort
|Bill McBeath, CEO
|10
|Southwest Medical Associates/UnitedHealthcare
2704 N. Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-243-8500 • smalv.com
|1984
|4,808
|34
|Health care provider, insurance provider
|Robert McBeath, president of OptumCare Mountain West region and CEO of Southwest Medical
|11
|Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican
3001 St. Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
702-616-5000 • strosehospitals.org
|1947
|3,813
|3
|Health system
|Brian Brannman, senior vice president of operations
|12
|South Point
9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89183
702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com
|2005
|2,649
|1
|Hotel, casino, spa, event facility
|Michael Gaughan, owner
|13
|Cox Communications
1700 Vegas Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-384-8084 • cox.com
|1998
|1,500
|6
|Cable telecommunications
|Michael F. Bolognini, vice president and market leader
|14
|NV Energy
6226 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-402-5000 • nvenergy.com
|1906
|1,455
|Did not disclose
|Electric utility
|Paul Caudill, president and CEO
|15
|Scientific Games
6650 S. El Camino Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-532-7700 • scientificgames.com
|1995
|1,200
|5
|Gaming technology and manufacturing
|Kevin Sheehan, CEO
|16
|CenturyLink
6700 Via Austi Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-222-4444 • centurylink.com
|1930
|660
|45
|Telecommunications provider
|Mike Jewell, director of operations
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
