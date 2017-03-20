The List: Largest employers, March 19, 2017

Company Year est. locally Employees Local offices/locations Type of business Top executive 1 MGM Resorts International

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com 2000 53,157 20 Resort entertainment James J. Murren, chairman and CEO 2 Caesars Entertainment

1 Caesars Palace Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-407-6000 • caesars.com 1946 30,000 14 Entertainment and hospitality Mark Frissora, president and CEO 3 Station Casinos

1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-495-3000 • sclv.com 1976 14,000 20 Gaming and hospitality Frank J. Fertitta III, owner/CEO 4 Wynn Las Vegas

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-770-7000 • wynnlasvegas.com 2005 12,000 2 Resort/casino Steve Wynn, chairman and CEO 5 Boyd Gaming Corp.

6465 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com 1975 11,700 14 Casino entertainment Keith Smith, president and CEO 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-414-1000 • sands.com 1990 8,600 3 Integrated resorts Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO 7 The Valley Health System

2075 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-388-4000 • valleyhealthsystemlv.com 1971 7,463 8 Health care Karla Perez, regional vice president 8 McDonald’s Greater Las Vegas Operator Association

2217 N. Green Valley Parkway

Henderson, NV 89014

702-454-3485 • mcdonalds.com 1966 5,250 100+ Fast food James Vance, president 9 The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com 2010 5,008 1 Resort Bill McBeath, CEO 10 Southwest Medical Associates/UnitedHealthcare

2704 N. Tenaya Way

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-243-8500 • smalv.com 1984 4,808 34 Health care provider, insurance provider Robert McBeath, president of OptumCare Mountain West region and CEO of Southwest Medical 11 Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican

3001 St. Rose Parkway

Henderson, NV 89052

702-616-5000 • strosehospitals.org 1947 3,813 3 Health system Brian Brannman, senior vice president of operations 12 South Point

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89183

702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com 2005 2,649 1 Hotel, casino, spa, event facility Michael Gaughan, owner 13 Cox Communications

1700 Vegas Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-384-8084 • cox.com 1998 1,500 6 Cable telecommunications Michael F. Bolognini, vice president and market leader 14 NV Energy

6226 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-402-5000 • nvenergy.com 1906 1,455 Did not disclose Electric utility Paul Caudill, president and CEO 15 Scientific Games

6650 S. El Camino Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-532-7700 • scientificgames.com 1995 1,200 5 Gaming technology and manufacturing Kevin Sheehan, CEO 16 CenturyLink

6700 Via Austi Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-222-4444 • centurylink.com 1930 660 45 Telecommunications provider Mike Jewell, director of operations

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions on company letterhead to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

