The Data: March 27, 2017

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
JAS Investment Properties
2461 S. Buffalo Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Attorney: John R. Holiday at [email protected]
Chapter 11
Oasis Moving & Storage
2915 Coleman St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Attorney: Timothy P. Thomas at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
March 31
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for the purchase of Scott AV-3000 masks and regulators
Clark County, 604414
Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$28,500,000 for 252 units, residential
5060 W. Hacienda Ave., Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: Hacienda Garden
Landlord agent: Northcap Multifamily
Tenant: ACVII-Hacienda
Tenant agent: Robin Willett, Antone Brazill, Devin Lee and Jerad Roberts of Northcap Multifamily
$303,500 for 3,851 square feet, office
807 and 811 S. Decatur Blvd., Unit 110, Las Vegas 89107
Landlord: The 1995 Alfred H. Hyman and Lillie Hyman Family Trust
Landlord agent: Pete Janemark, Jayne Cayton and Matt Kreft of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
Tenant: Restoration and Recovery
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
Leases
$188,736 for 1,400 square feet, retail
229 N. Stephanie St., Suite A, Las Vegas 89183
Landlord: Roxbury Advisors
Landlord agent: Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Tenant: Luna Vega Enterprises Inc. dba Fausto’s
Tenant agent: N/A
$170,000 for 2,297 square feet, office
10777 W. Twain Ave., Suite 222, Las Vegas 89135
Landlord: Town Center Common Owners
Landlord agent: Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Town Center Enclave dba Shea Homes
Tenant agent: Mark Boeddekker of Southwest Commercial Real Estate
$158,862 for 1,163 square feet, retail
7425 S. Durango Drive, Suite 102, Las Vegas 89113
Landlord: DM Rhodes Ranch
Landlord agent: Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Tenant: RDJD Inc. dba Cricket Wireless
Tenant agent: Lauren Tabeek and Katelyn Panella of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
$111,434 for 1,310 square feet, retail
467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas 89183
Landlord: Empress Group
Landlord agent: Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Tenant: 2X H Enterprises Inc. dba Kung Fu Tea
Tenant agent: N/A
BUSINESS LICENSES
Radco Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 1118 Fifth Place, Las Vegas
Owner: Amber Marino-Douzat
Ramirez Mobile Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 2933 Salt Lake St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Rector, Reeder & Lofton PC
License type: Professional services
Address: 1255 Lakes Parkway, Suite 375, Las Vegas
Owner: Dale Rector, Brandy Lofton and Galen Reeder
Relax Yourself Massage Services
License type: Massage therapists
Address: 1400 Pontiac Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Jacqueline Robinson
Royce Loftis
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Royce Loftis
RTS Marble and Granite
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3944 Red Trumpet Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: RTS Marble and Granite
Russell Farmer
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 4-102, Las Vegas
Owner: Russell Farmer
Savant Commercial Real Estate
License type: Real estate
Address: 5586 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Savant Commercial Real Estate
Sedona at Lone Mountain Apartment Homes
License type: Rental property
Address: 770 W. Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: MG Sedona at Lone Mountain Apartments
Seven Seas Seafood Restaurant
License type: Tavern
Address: 808 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Con Con Corp.
Shrub Grubs
License type: Lawn maintenance
Address: 3504 Empress Diamond Dive, North Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony T. Supra
Siagi’s Soul Food
License type: Restaurant
Address: 301 S. Martin L. King Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Jo’Ann Matthews
Signature Perfumes and Cosmetics
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1560 N. Eastern Ave., Suite D14, Las Vegas
Owner: SMV Prestige
Sil Fitness Studio
License type: Personal services
Address: 1590 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Sil Studio
Snow Frosty Heating & Air Conditioning
License type: Contractor
Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas
Owner: Raul Ibarra
Sofrito Rico Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine
License type: Beer wine cooler on sale
Address: 5201 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Sofrito Rico LLC
Soonju Kwon
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Soonju Kwon
Splitnz 702
License type: Beauty parlor
Address: 3940 N. Martin L. King Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Yolanda Teon Nelson
Springs Preserve
License type: Multivendor
Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Springs Preserve Foundation
Steamboat Consulting
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Laura Catella and Stefan Georgi
Stephen Charles Morrissey
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Stephen Morrissey
Stills in Motion
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 1830 Poetic Valley Circle, Henderson
Owner: Fernando Nava
Sundance Village
License type: Apartment house
Address: 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Charleston Capital
Taco Bell
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Silver State Bell LLC
The Car Key Shop #2
License type: Locksmith
Address: 500 Miller Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Manuel Perez
The Photo Guys
License type: Photography
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Zachary Reininger LLC
The Shop Henderson
License type: Automotive
Address: 628 Middlegate Road, Henderson
Owner: The Shop Henderson
Therapeutic Bodywork
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Ryan Witholt
Tiffani Toi Hair Studio
License type: General retail sales
Address: 8975 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Tiffani Toi LLC
Tim Tollestrup, MD
License type: Medical office
Address: 3035 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Timothy W. Tollestrup, PC
Training Dogs Las Vegas
License type: Instruction services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Sandra Harvey
Turtle Peak
License type: Business support
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Karana Spires Limited Partnership and Steven Brown
Tyler Blaine Brox
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9406 Del Webb Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Tyler Brox
Union Tax and Multiservices
License type: Business support
Address: 51 N. Pecos Road, Suite 112, Las Vegas
Owner: Neyvis Machuca
USA Sporting Goods
License type: Sporting goods
Address: 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102, Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Fleming
Useless
License type: Mail order/internet sales
Address: 3824 Alpine Track Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Ulysses Guzman
Veracruz Car Wash
License type: Mobile auto detailing
Address: 2416 Bassler St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Mauricio Llano
Video Hot Rod Limited
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 150 Spectrum Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Brett Gentry
Walker Crane LLC
License type: Contractor
Address: 7276 Galloping Scout Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Walker Crane, LLC
We Care 4 You
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3316 Mastercraft Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: We Care 4 You
Wendy’s
License type: Restaurant/food court service
Address: 1301 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: WeNevada LLC
Westcorp
License type: Automotive sales with minor repair
Address: 3110 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 201, Las Vegas
Owner: Abdelnaser Ayyash
William Tiang
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 5118 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 205, Las Vegas
Owner: William Tiang
Wolverine Company Store
License type: General retail sales
Address: 705 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1064, Las Vegas
Owner: Hush Puppies Retail
Xibit Solutions
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 3470 John Peter Lee St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Xibit Solutions
Yoga Energy LV
License type: Health and wellness establishment
Address: 55 S. Gibson Road, Henderson
Owner: Yoga Energy LV
1st Vegas Auto Body Shop
License type: Automotive garage (major)
Address: 3132 Meade Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Kristina Babayan
7 Eleven Food Store 20379E
License types: Convenience store, tobacco dealer and beer wine cooler off sale
Address: 2416 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Yusof Association Inc.
702 Beauty and Barber Supply
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1061 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: 702 Beauty And Barber Supply LLC
Absolute Dental Management
License type: Administrative office space
Address: 2250 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 205, Las Vegas
Owner: Mark Russell and Patricia Prada
Ace Cleaning Solutions
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Vicente Lopez
ACG Design
License type: Professional services
Address: 4310 Cameron St., Las Vegas
Owner: Architectural Civil Group
Adrian Arturo Gonzalez-Benitez
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Adrian Gonzalez
Advanced Home Inspections
License type: Professional services
Address: 7295 Sunny Days Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Gordon and Maria Zorn
Advanced Home Renovations
License type: Handyman/maintenance services
Address: 3824 Alpine Track Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Advanced Home Renovations
Affairs to Remember Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 250 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: G. Michael Whitesides
Affordable Paralegal
License type: Business support
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: William Ballard
All Lights Up
License type: General retail sales
Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 105, Las Vegas
Owner: Maor Dahan and Erez Ragones
America’s Financial Solutions Group
License type: Insurance agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alpine Meadows Financial Services
American Turf and Tree
License types: Lawn maintenance and trucking
Address: 5415 S. Cameron St., Suite 119, Las Vegas
Owner: Norsko
Ameritech Solutions
License type: General retail sales
Address: 530 S. Eighth St., Las Vegas
Owner: Geovanny Tarazona
Arlene Fandino, LMT
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 7565 Perla Del Mar Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Arlene Fandino
Ashley Grenfell
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Grenfell Ashley
Avenue5 Residential LLC
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9890 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Kathy Relyea
Awesome Landscape Services
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3111 Saleen Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Awesome Landscape Services
B Sweet Candy Boutique
License type: Food specialty store
Address: 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: B Sweet LLC
Becki True Consulting
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 135, Las Vegas
Owner: Becki True Consulting
Benchmark LLC
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 134 Grandview Drive, Henderson
Owner: Benchmark LLC
Best English Today LLC
License type: Gross revenue
Address: 737 Flowing Meadow Drive, Henderson
Owner: Best English Today LLC
Blast West
License type: Warehouse/storage/self storage
Address: 240 Sunpac Ave., Henderson
Owner: Blast West LLC
Blue Water Pool Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alica Wegner
Boulevard Interior Design
License type: Designer/draftsman
Address: 3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2605, Las Vegas
Owner: Kareta Weese
Bourbon Street Sports Bar #141
License types: Coin amusement machine, tavern restaurant, tobacco dealer, gaming restricted and automated teller operator
Address: 5770-5777 Centennial Center Blvd., Suites 130-140, Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services
BUILDING PERMITS
$2,275,091, commercial - addition
4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Wize Solutions
$2,011,925, grading
5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$251,695, single-family dwelling
6330 Goldstrike Canyon St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$250,073, single-family dwelling
6370 Goldstrike Canyon St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$236,823, single-family dwelling
385 Nola St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$236,823, single-family dwelling
12016 Arcobaleno Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$231,108, single-family dwelling
5636 Koda Court, Las Vegas
Plaster Development Co.
$213,443, single-family dwelling
452 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$208,432, single-family dwelling
6350 Goldstrike Canyon St., Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$206,184, single-family dwelling
5754 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$200,900, fire alarm
4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Nextgen Integrated Solutions
$200,000, tenant improvement
2600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$200,000, commercial
333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Pacific Studio
$200,000, grading
10251 Grand Teton Drive, Las Vegas
K B Home Nevada
$199,096, single-family dwelling
272 Tarragona Breeze Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$185,596, single-family dwelling
5983 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$178,580, single-family dwelling x2
9660 and 9667 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$175,000, tenant improvement
8988 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Hadfield Building Corp.
$173,935, residential - new
2404 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$173,702, single-family dwelling
12119 Castilla Rain Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$168,721, single-family dwelling
12256 Valentia Hills Ave., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$168,721, single-family dwelling
398 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$158,479, residential - new
2413 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$154,866, single-family dwelling
7303 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$150,741, single-family dwelling
274 Besame Court, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$150,741, single-family dwelling
287 Evante St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$150,000, tenant improvement
8970 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Hadfield Building Corp.
$148,099, tenant improvement
6200 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Copperstone Construction
$146,748, single-family dwelling
5166 Maverick St., Las Vegas
D R Horton
$146,699, single-family dwelling
6430 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas
D R Horton
$141,198, single-family dwelling
10813 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$137,591, residential - new
5825 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$134,885, single-family dwelling x2
6435 and 6440 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas
D R Horton
$133,048, residential - new
3905 Coleman St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$126,197, residential - new
4205 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,535, residential - new
2111 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes.
$120,893, single-family dwelling
6445 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas
D R Horton
$117,065, single-family dwelling
6623 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
D R Horton
$113,202, residential - new
4217 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$111,777, single-family dwelling
8296 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$108,411, residential - new
2103 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$106,649, single-family dwelling
6629 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas
D R Horton
$105,133, tenant improvement
1645 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Nevada General Construction
