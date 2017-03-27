The Data: March 27, 2017

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

JAS Investment Properties

2461 S. Buffalo Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Attorney: John R. Holiday at [email protected]

Chapter 11

Oasis Moving & Storage

2915 Coleman St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Attorney: Timothy P. Thomas at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

March 31

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for the purchase of Scott AV-3000 masks and regulators

Clark County, 604414

Sandra Mendoza at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$28,500,000 for 252 units, residential

5060 W. Hacienda Ave., Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: Hacienda Garden

Landlord agent: Northcap Multifamily

Tenant: ACVII-Hacienda

Tenant agent: Robin Willett, Antone Brazill, Devin Lee and Jerad Roberts of Northcap Multifamily

$303,500 for 3,851 square feet, office

807 and 811 S. Decatur Blvd., Unit 110, Las Vegas 89107

Landlord: The 1995 Alfred H. Hyman and Lillie Hyman Family Trust

Landlord agent: Pete Janemark, Jayne Cayton and Matt Kreft of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Tenant: Restoration and Recovery

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

Leases

$188,736 for 1,400 square feet, retail

229 N. Stephanie St., Suite A, Las Vegas 89183

Landlord: Roxbury Advisors

Landlord agent: Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Tenant: Luna Vega Enterprises Inc. dba Fausto’s

Tenant agent: N/A

$170,000 for 2,297 square feet, office

10777 W. Twain Ave., Suite 222, Las Vegas 89135

Landlord: Town Center Common Owners

Landlord agent: Marc Magliarditi and Alicia Nelson of Logic Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Town Center Enclave dba Shea Homes

Tenant agent: Mark Boeddekker of Southwest Commercial Real Estate

$158,862 for 1,163 square feet, retail

7425 S. Durango Drive, Suite 102, Las Vegas 89113

Landlord: DM Rhodes Ranch

Landlord agent: Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Tenant: RDJD Inc. dba Cricket Wireless

Tenant agent: Lauren Tabeek and Katelyn Panella of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

$111,434 for 1,310 square feet, retail

467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas 89183

Landlord: Empress Group

Landlord agent: Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Tenant: 2X H Enterprises Inc. dba Kung Fu Tea

Tenant agent: N/A

BUSINESS LICENSES

Radco Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 1118 Fifth Place, Las Vegas

Owner: Amber Marino-Douzat

Ramirez Mobile Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 2933 Salt Lake St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Rector, Reeder & Lofton PC

License type: Professional services

Address: 1255 Lakes Parkway, Suite 375, Las Vegas

Owner: Dale Rector, Brandy Lofton and Galen Reeder

Relax Yourself Massage Services

License type: Massage therapists

Address: 1400 Pontiac Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Jacqueline Robinson

Royce Loftis

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Royce Loftis

RTS Marble and Granite

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3944 Red Trumpet Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: RTS Marble and Granite

Russell Farmer

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7835 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 4-102, Las Vegas

Owner: Russell Farmer

Savant Commercial Real Estate

License type: Real estate

Address: 5586 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Savant Commercial Real Estate

Sedona at Lone Mountain Apartment Homes

License type: Rental property

Address: 770 W. Lone Mountain Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: MG Sedona at Lone Mountain Apartments

Seven Seas Seafood Restaurant

License type: Tavern

Address: 808 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Con Con Corp.

Shrub Grubs

License type: Lawn maintenance

Address: 3504 Empress Diamond Dive, North Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony T. Supra

Siagi’s Soul Food

License type: Restaurant

Address: 301 S. Martin L. King Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Jo’Ann Matthews

Signature Perfumes and Cosmetics

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1560 N. Eastern Ave., Suite D14, Las Vegas

Owner: SMV Prestige

Sil Fitness Studio

License type: Personal services

Address: 1590 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Sil Studio

Snow Frosty Heating & Air Conditioning

License type: Contractor

Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas

Owner: Raul Ibarra

Sofrito Rico Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine

License type: Beer wine cooler on sale

Address: 5201 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Sofrito Rico LLC

Soonju Kwon

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Soonju Kwon

Splitnz 702

License type: Beauty parlor

Address: 3940 N. Martin L. King Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Yolanda Teon Nelson

Springs Preserve

License type: Multivendor

Address: 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Springs Preserve Foundation

Steamboat Consulting

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Laura Catella and Stefan Georgi

Stephen Charles Morrissey

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Stephen Morrissey

Stills in Motion

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 1830 Poetic Valley Circle, Henderson

Owner: Fernando Nava

Sundance Village

License type: Apartment house

Address: 6500 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Charleston Capital

Taco Bell

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1370 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Silver State Bell LLC

The Car Key Shop #2

License type: Locksmith

Address: 500 Miller Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Manuel Perez

The Photo Guys

License type: Photography

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Zachary Reininger LLC

The Shop Henderson

License type: Automotive

Address: 628 Middlegate Road, Henderson

Owner: The Shop Henderson

Therapeutic Bodywork

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Ryan Witholt

Tiffani Toi Hair Studio

License type: General retail sales

Address: 8975 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Tiffani Toi LLC

Tim Tollestrup, MD

License type: Medical office

Address: 3035 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson

Owner: Timothy W. Tollestrup, PC

Training Dogs Las Vegas

License type: Instruction services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Sandra Harvey

Turtle Peak

License type: Business support

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Karana Spires Limited Partnership and Steven Brown

Tyler Blaine Brox

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9406 Del Webb Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Tyler Brox

Union Tax and Multiservices

License type: Business support

Address: 51 N. Pecos Road, Suite 112, Las Vegas

Owner: Neyvis Machuca

USA Sporting Goods

License type: Sporting goods

Address: 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 102, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Fleming

Useless

License type: Mail order/internet sales

Address: 3824 Alpine Track Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Ulysses Guzman

Veracruz Car Wash

License type: Mobile auto detailing

Address: 2416 Bassler St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Mauricio Llano

Video Hot Rod Limited

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 150 Spectrum Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Brett Gentry

Walker Crane LLC

License type: Contractor

Address: 7276 Galloping Scout Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Walker Crane, LLC

We Care 4 You

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3316 Mastercraft Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: We Care 4 You

Wendy’s

License type: Restaurant/food court service

Address: 1301 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: WeNevada LLC

Westcorp

License type: Automotive sales with minor repair

Address: 3110 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 201, Las Vegas

Owner: Abdelnaser Ayyash

William Tiang

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 5118 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 205, Las Vegas

Owner: William Tiang

Wolverine Company Store

License type: General retail sales

Address: 705 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 1064, Las Vegas

Owner: Hush Puppies Retail

Xibit Solutions

License type: Miscellaneous sales/service

Address: 3470 John Peter Lee St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Xibit Solutions

Yoga Energy LV

License type: Health and wellness establishment

Address: 55 S. Gibson Road, Henderson

Owner: Yoga Energy LV

1st Vegas Auto Body Shop

License type: Automotive garage (major)

Address: 3132 Meade Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Kristina Babayan

7 Eleven Food Store 20379E

License types: Convenience store, tobacco dealer and beer wine cooler off sale

Address: 2416 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Yusof Association Inc.

702 Beauty and Barber Supply

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1061 W. Owens Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: 702 Beauty And Barber Supply LLC

Absolute Dental Management

License type: Administrative office space

Address: 2250 S. Rancho Drive, Suite 205, Las Vegas

Owner: Mark Russell and Patricia Prada

Ace Cleaning Solutions

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Vicente Lopez

ACG Design

License type: Professional services

Address: 4310 Cameron St., Las Vegas

Owner: Architectural Civil Group

Adrian Arturo Gonzalez-Benitez

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Adrian Gonzalez

Advanced Home Inspections

License type: Professional services

Address: 7295 Sunny Days Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Gordon and Maria Zorn

Advanced Home Renovations

License type: Handyman/maintenance services

Address: 3824 Alpine Track Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Advanced Home Renovations

Affairs to Remember Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 250 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: G. Michael Whitesides

Affordable Paralegal

License type: Business support

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: William Ballard

All Lights Up

License type: General retail sales

Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Maor Dahan and Erez Ragones

America’s Financial Solutions Group

License type: Insurance agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alpine Meadows Financial Services

American Turf and Tree

License types: Lawn maintenance and trucking

Address: 5415 S. Cameron St., Suite 119, Las Vegas

Owner: Norsko

Ameritech Solutions

License type: General retail sales

Address: 530 S. Eighth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Geovanny Tarazona

Arlene Fandino, LMT

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 7565 Perla Del Mar Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Arlene Fandino

Ashley Grenfell

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Grenfell Ashley

Avenue5 Residential LLC

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9890 S. Maryland Parkway, Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Kathy Relyea

Awesome Landscape Services

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 3111 Saleen Court, North Las Vegas

Owner: Awesome Landscape Services

B Sweet Candy Boutique

License type: Food specialty store

Address: 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: B Sweet LLC

Becki True Consulting

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 135, Las Vegas

Owner: Becki True Consulting

Benchmark LLC

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 134 Grandview Drive, Henderson

Owner: Benchmark LLC

Best English Today LLC

License type: Gross revenue

Address: 737 Flowing Meadow Drive, Henderson

Owner: Best English Today LLC

Blast West

License type: Warehouse/storage/self storage

Address: 240 Sunpac Ave., Henderson

Owner: Blast West LLC

Blue Water Pool Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alica Wegner

Boulevard Interior Design

License type: Designer/draftsman

Address: 3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 2605, Las Vegas

Owner: Kareta Weese

Bourbon Street Sports Bar #141

License types: Coin amusement machine, tavern restaurant, tobacco dealer, gaming restricted and automated teller operator

Address: 5770-5777 Centennial Center Blvd., Suites 130-140, Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services

BUILDING PERMITS

$2,275,091, commercial - addition

4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Wize Solutions

$2,011,925, grading

5140 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$251,695, single-family dwelling

6330 Goldstrike Canyon St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$250,073, single-family dwelling

6370 Goldstrike Canyon St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$236,823, single-family dwelling

385 Nola St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$236,823, single-family dwelling

12016 Arcobaleno Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$231,108, single-family dwelling

5636 Koda Court, Las Vegas

Plaster Development Co.

$213,443, single-family dwelling

452 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$208,432, single-family dwelling

6350 Goldstrike Canyon St., Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$206,184, single-family dwelling

5754 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$200,900, fire alarm

4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Nextgen Integrated Solutions

$200,000, tenant improvement

2600 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$200,000, commercial

333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Pacific Studio

$200,000, grading

10251 Grand Teton Drive, Las Vegas

K B Home Nevada

$199,096, single-family dwelling

272 Tarragona Breeze Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$185,596, single-family dwelling

5983 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$178,580, single-family dwelling x2

9660 and 9667 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$175,000, tenant improvement

8988 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Hadfield Building Corp.

$173,935, residential - new

2404 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$173,702, single-family dwelling

12119 Castilla Rain Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$168,721, single-family dwelling

12256 Valentia Hills Ave., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$168,721, single-family dwelling

398 Pollino Peaks St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$158,479, residential - new

2413 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$154,866, single-family dwelling

7303 Ellington Park St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$150,741, single-family dwelling

274 Besame Court, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$150,741, single-family dwelling

287 Evante St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$150,000, tenant improvement

8970 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Hadfield Building Corp.

$148,099, tenant improvement

6200 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Copperstone Construction

$146,748, single-family dwelling

5166 Maverick St., Las Vegas

D R Horton

$146,699, single-family dwelling

6430 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D R Horton

$141,198, single-family dwelling

10813 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$137,591, residential - new

5825 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$134,885, single-family dwelling x2

6435 and 6440 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D R Horton

$133,048, residential - new

3905 Coleman St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$126,197, residential - new

4205 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,535, residential - new

2111 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes.

$120,893, single-family dwelling

6445 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D R Horton

$117,065, single-family dwelling

6623 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

D R Horton

$113,202, residential - new

4217 Gallinule Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$111,777, single-family dwelling

8296 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$108,411, residential - new

2103 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$106,649, single-family dwelling

6629 Seahorse Reef St., Las Vegas

D R Horton

$105,133, tenant improvement

1645 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas

Nevada General Construction

To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.