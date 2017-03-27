The List: Commercial Real Estate Brokers, March 27, 2017

Company Year established locally Total 2016 volume Lease 2016 volume Sales 2016 volume Commercial agents Top local executive 1 CBRE

3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 700

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-369-4800 • cbre.com 1981 $2,559,149,351 $537,031,214 $2,022,118,137 31 Michael Newman, managing director 2 Colliers International

3960 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-735-5700 • colliers.com/lasvegas 1993 $2,360,781,508 $1,057,630,116 $1,303,151,392 67 Mike Mixer, executive managing director 3 Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage

302 E. Carson Ave., Suite 310

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-360-4907 • jll.com 1998 $1,327,529,733 $137,363,983 $1,190,165,750 5 Bret Davis, executive vice president 4 Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

3773 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 100S

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-796-7900 • comre.com 2001 $456,107,002 $180,779,597 $275,327,405 31 Michael R. Dunn, market leader 5 R.O.I. Commercial Real Estate

9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 111

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-363-3100 • roicre.com 1992 $454,869,156 $363,895,325 $90,973,831 13 Daniel R. Adamson, corporate broker/executive director 6 Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

3930 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 180

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-733-7500 • ngkf.com 2000 $405,220,328 $89,499,522 $315,720,806 17 Kevin J. McCabe, executive vice president/regional managing director 7 NAI Vegas

8945 W. Russell Road, Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-383-3383 • naivegas.com 1988 $263,736,721 $13,512,398 $250,224,323 8 Patrick Sauter, managing partner 8 Avison Young

3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 350

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-472-7979 • avisonyoung.com 2012 $250,585,126 $47,248,904 $203,336,222 10 Dave A. Dworkin, operations manager 9 Logic Commercial Real Estate

3900 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-888-3500 • logiccre.com 2015 $183,447,825 $53,655,527 $129,792,298 18 Brendan Keating, CEO 10 Sun Commercial Real Estate

6140 Brent Thurman Way, Suite 140

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-968-7300 • suncommercialre.com 2006 $145,600,000 $43,700,000 $101,900,000 20 Cathy Jones, CEO/president 11 Virtus Commercial

1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-787-0123 • virtusco.com 2008 $111,155,043 $83,053,668 $28,101,375 17 Chris Emanuel, president/broker 12 MDL Group

3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 201

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-388-1800 • mdlgroup.com 1989 $107,273,527 $61,014,325 $46,259,201 12 Hayim Mizrachi, president/principal 13 New Market Commercial Real Estate Advisors

5245 S. Durango Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-221-2500 • newmarketadvisors.com 1997 $78,765,409 $61,437,793 $17,327,616 10 Charles Creigh, president 14 Gatski Commercial

4755 Dean Martin Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-221-8226 • gatskicommercial.com 1983 $63,722,715 $38,518,482 $24,204,233 14 Frank Gatski, president/CEO 15 Sage Commercial Advisors

8708 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-588-5252 • sagelv.com 2006 $41,244,226 $33,860,658 $7,383,568 2 Lisa Callahan, principal 16 Paragon Commercial Real Estate

9550 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

701-952-9522 • paragoncre.com 2004 $37,000,000 $2,300,000 $39,300 5 Sherri Geen, principal 17 Commercial Executives Real Estate Services

7219 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-316-4500 • cevegas.com 2004 $20,955,799 $11,685,799 $9,270,000 4 Soozi Jones Walker, president

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

