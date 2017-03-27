The List: Commercial Real Estate Brokers, March 27, 2017
Mon, Mar 27, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Year established locally
|Total 2016 volume
|Lease 2016 volume
|Sales 2016 volume
|Commercial agents
|Top local executive
|1
|CBRE
3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 700
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-369-4800 • cbre.com
|1981
|$2,559,149,351
|$537,031,214
|$2,022,118,137
|31
|Michael Newman, managing director
|2
|Colliers International
3960 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-735-5700 • colliers.com/lasvegas
|1993
|$2,360,781,508
|$1,057,630,116
|$1,303,151,392
|67
|Mike Mixer, executive managing director
|3
|Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage
302 E. Carson Ave., Suite 310
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-360-4907 • jll.com
|1998
|$1,327,529,733
|$137,363,983
|$1,190,165,750
|5
|Bret Davis, executive vice president
|4
|Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
3773 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 100S
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-796-7900 • comre.com
|2001
|$456,107,002
|$180,779,597
|$275,327,405
|31
|Michael R. Dunn, market leader
|5
|R.O.I. Commercial Real Estate
9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-363-3100 • roicre.com
|1992
|$454,869,156
|$363,895,325
|$90,973,831
|13
|Daniel R. Adamson, corporate broker/executive director
|6
|Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
3930 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 180
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-733-7500 • ngkf.com
|2000
|$405,220,328
|$89,499,522
|$315,720,806
|17
|Kevin J. McCabe, executive vice president/regional managing director
|7
|NAI Vegas
8945 W. Russell Road, Suite 110
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-383-3383 • naivegas.com
|1988
|$263,736,721
|$13,512,398
|$250,224,323
|8
|Patrick Sauter, managing partner
|8
|Avison Young
3993 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 350
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-472-7979 • avisonyoung.com
|2012
|$250,585,126
|$47,248,904
|$203,336,222
|10
|Dave A. Dworkin, operations manager
|9
|Logic Commercial Real Estate
3900 S. Hualapai Way, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-888-3500 • logiccre.com
|2015
|$183,447,825
|$53,655,527
|$129,792,298
|18
|Brendan Keating, CEO
|10
|Sun Commercial Real Estate
6140 Brent Thurman Way, Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-968-7300 • suncommercialre.com
|2006
|$145,600,000
|$43,700,000
|$101,900,000
|20
|Cathy Jones, CEO/president
|11
|Virtus Commercial
1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-787-0123 • virtusco.com
|2008
|$111,155,043
|$83,053,668
|$28,101,375
|17
|Chris Emanuel, president/broker
|12
|MDL Group
3065 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 201
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-388-1800 • mdlgroup.com
|1989
|$107,273,527
|$61,014,325
|$46,259,201
|12
|Hayim Mizrachi, president/principal
|13
|New Market Commercial Real Estate Advisors
5245 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-221-2500 • newmarketadvisors.com
|1997
|$78,765,409
|$61,437,793
|$17,327,616
|10
|Charles Creigh, president
|14
|Gatski Commercial
4755 Dean Martin Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-221-8226 • gatskicommercial.com
|1983
|$63,722,715
|$38,518,482
|$24,204,233
|14
|Frank Gatski, president/CEO
|15
|Sage Commercial Advisors
8708 Spanish Ridge Ave., Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-588-5252 • sagelv.com
|2006
|$41,244,226
|$33,860,658
|$7,383,568
|2
|Lisa Callahan, principal
|16
|Paragon Commercial Real Estate
9550 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
701-952-9522 • paragoncre.com
|2004
|$37,000,000
|$2,300,000
|$39,300
|5
|Sherri Geen, principal
|17
|Commercial Executives Real Estate Services
7219 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-316-4500 • cevegas.com
|2004
|$20,955,799
|$11,685,799
|$9,270,000
|4
|Soozi Jones Walker, president
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Clayt Keefer, research associate, VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
Post a comment
Commenting requires registration.
Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.