The Data: April 30-May 6, 2017

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
Youshock Enterprises
5313 Nadia Court
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Attorney: Kurt Bonds at [email protected]
Discovery Academy
2010 Goldring Ave., Suite 308
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Attorney: Stefanie Clement at [email protected]
Chapter 11
Bishop Gorman Development
P.O. Box 18316
Las Vegas, NV 89114
Attorney: Brett Axelrod at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
May 1
3 a.m.
Annual requirements contract for street lighting and traffic signal poles
Clark County, 604296
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
3 p.m.
LED luminaires and LED street name sign tube lambs
Clark County, 604427
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
May 9
3 p.m.
Current production model 2 — wheel drive refrigeration truck
Clark County, 604441
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$10,000,000 for 96,500 square feet, industrial
5180 Cameron St., Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: CAM 96.5 LLC
Landlord agent: Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International
Buyer: Sunproa LLC
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$2,375,000 for 5 acres, land
Grand Canyon Drive and Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89148
Landlord: Palmer Nine Investments
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Buyer: Legacy House of Summerlin
Buyer agent: Frank Marretti of Colliers International
$1,950,000 for 8,675 square feet, retail
2291 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89117
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap
Buyer: Did not disclose
Buyer agent: N/A
Leases
$310,840 for 26,165 square feet, industrial
2925 Lincoln Road, Las Vegas 89115
Landlord: 2925 Lincoln LLC
Landlord agent: Larkin Industrial Group
Tenant: College of Southern Nevada
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$165,642 for 7,203 square feet, warehouse
1045 American Pacific Drive, Henderson 89074
Landlord: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance
Landlord agent: Jake Higgins and Garrett Toft of CBRE
Tenant: Pumps International
Tenant agent: Eric Larkin of NAI Vegas
BUSINESS LICENSES
B.I. Inc.
License type: Business support
Address: 2960 Meade Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: John Bulfin
Ballard Building Group
License type: Contractor
Address: 1401 S. Warren St., Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
BaronHR
License type: Business support
Address: 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: Luis Perez
Barraza’s Handyman
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 4453 Mount Penteli Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Carlos Barraza
Black Box Network Services
License type: General retail sales
Address: 255 Enterprise Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Teldata Corp.
Bogarts Bone Appetit
License type: General retail sales
Address: 5770 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: RPV Enterprises
Branch Benefits Consultants
License type: Professional services— insurance
Address: 2480 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Branch Benefits Consultants
Brand Energy Services
License type: Contractor
Address: 9778 Old Virginia Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Blair Schultz
Breathe and Balance
License type: Instruction services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Kimberley and Dee Fujii
Brighton Hospice Nevada
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 8945 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Thomas Godfrey and Erin Bennett
Budget Fence Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 4295 Arville St., Las Vegas
Owner: Budget Fence Co.
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill
License type: Restaurant
Address: 2600 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 122, Las Vegas
Owner: Cafe Rio
Capline Mortgage
License type: Professional services
Address: 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas
Owner: Doris Hontz
Car Doctor of Las Vegas
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 321 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Greter Inc.
Celmatrix Corp.
License type: Office only
Address: 921 American Pacific Drive, Henderson
Owner: Celmatrix Corp.
Chess House Cafe
License type: Restaurant
Address: 6430 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Chess House Café
Cindy Johnson, CCR
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Cindy Johnson
CK’s BBQ & Catering
License type: Mobile food vendor
Address: 1084 Sweetgrass Court, Henderson
Owner: CK’S BBQ & Catering
Coastal Amusements
License type: Coin machine manufacturer
Address: 5135 Camino Al Norte, Suite 258, North Las Vegas
Owner: Coastal Amusements
Computer Help
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Marlon Garnett
Conrado Espenilla
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Conrado Espenilla
Coraline Mattice
License type: Photography
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Coraline Mattice
Crunch Donut Factory
License type: Restaurant/food court service
Address: 6320 Simmons St., Suite 135, North Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Weyneth
CSA Engineering
License type: Professional services
Address: 3168 El Cedro Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: James Smith
Da-Vi Nails
License type: Beauty parlor
Address: 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas
Owner: Nguyen Thi To
DAD Investments
License type: Short-term residential rental/property management
Address: 1633 Palmae Way, Las Vegas
Owner: DAD Investments
Diamond Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 320 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Maurice Jung
Discovery Dental
License type: Professional services
Address: 7581 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Endalkchew Mersha, DMD
Divine Cafe
License type: Catering
Address: 317 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: YNIE LLC
Done Right Property Cleanup
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Michael Parratore
Dr. Dabber
License type: Vapes and electronic cigarette sales
Address: 3230 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Anirudh Seth and Jamie Rosen
Dream Vacations
License type: Travel or ticket agency
Address: 520 Arrowhead Trail, Henderson
Owner: Amazing Cruise Co.
Dreams Clothing
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1350 Kelso Dunes Ave., Henderson
Owner: Marqus Mcginley
EMC Shoe Boutique
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite G105, Las Vegas
Owner: Emilia Carbajal
Encore Motorsports
License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Address: 3231 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Encore Motorsports
Envision Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 5655 Reference St., Las Vegas
Owner: Jessica Del Toro
Events to Remember
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Tina Weghorst
Express Employment Professionals
License type: Professional services
Address: 4116 W. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas
Owner: Polo Group
Faithfully Yours Weddings & Events
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Faith Chapin
Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 6460 Oquendo Road, Las Vegas
Owner: James Davis
Filler-Up Financial Services
License type: Automated teller operator
Address: 512 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Filler-Up ATM Services
First Wave Services
License type: Burglar alarm service
Address: 10 Vintage Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Colligo Security Services
Fischers Auto Body
License type: Automotive garage (major)
Address: 2900 Highland Drive, Suites 17C and 17D, Las Vegas
Owner: Dusrat Mangru
Gear and Clothing in Las Vegas
License type: General retail sales
Address: 913 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Let’s Get Legit
Glass House Counseling Agency
License type: Professional services
Address: 1800 E. Sahara Ave., Suites 104 and 105, Las Vegas
Owner: Glass House Counseling Agency
Golf Carts Expert
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Luis Ulloa
Gonzalez-Laroya Cleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Antonino Laroya
Green Orchid Cleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Evan Briere, Samantha Halpern, Christine Izumi and Marc Halpern
Green Republic
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Paradise Innovations LLC
Greenscape Productions
License type: Cultivation facility — medical marijuana
Address: 228 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Greenscape Productions
Greenscape Productions
License type: Production facility — medical marijuana
Address: 229 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Greenscape Productions
Gregory & Waldo
License type: Professional services
Address: 324 S. Third St., Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Amanda Gregory and Jennifer Waldo
Hard Workers Property Maintenance
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 75 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson
Owner: Robert Camargo
BUILDING PERMITS
$7,000,000, tenant improvement
3100 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
Layton Construction Co.
$2,000,000, commercial
7709 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas
Hadfield Building
$1,900,000, tenant improvement
1281 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas
Martin Harris Construction
$1,200,000, tenant improvement
425 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Tre Builders
$500,000, tenant improvement
7550 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas
Bentar Development
$500,000, tenant improvement x7
1049, 1051, 1053, 1059, 1063, 1065 and 1069 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
DC Building Group
$500,000, commercial
1051 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
DC Building Group
$500,000, commercial
7709 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas
Hadfield Building
$500,000, commercial - alteration
4410 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Tradewinds Construction
$420,000, commercial
8577 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas
LND Construction
$250,000, tenant improvement
1028 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Trinity Haven Development
$220,000, commercial
10060 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Level CM
$215,184, single-family dwelling
6115 Pebble Glen Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$200,000, OTC
221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Hotspur Resorts Nevada
$184,161, rehabilitation
3340 Brazil St., North Las Vegas
Did not disclose
$172,326, single-family dwelling
9724 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$170,509, residential - new
5944 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$170,000, commercial
1028 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Trinity Haven Development
$167,685, single-family dwelling
12278 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$167,669, onsite
13415 Apex Harbor Lane, North Las Vegas
Bravo Underground
$166,274, single-family dwelling
9976 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$165,376, single-family dwelling
12311 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$164,388, single-family dwelling
5745 Yellow Ridge Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$160,000, tenant improvement
2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
Trademaster Construction
$153,031, single-family dwelling
9966 Shadow Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$151,541, residential - new
4133 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$151,541, residential - new
3987 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$151,404, residential - new
5948 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$148,699, single-family dwelling
498 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$144,845, single-family dwelling
9737 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$143,568, residential - new x2
5940 and 5956 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$142,315, single-family dwelling
12345 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$141,094, residential - new
6338 Orions Belt Peak St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$141,017, single-family dwelling
453 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$140,718, single-family dwelling x2
7330 and 7350 Southern Magnolia St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$140,170, single-family dwelling
9963 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$140,000, trailer
5785 N. Hollywood Blvd., North Las Vegas
360 Contracting
$139,172, residential - new
7156 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$134,440, single-family dwelling
10520 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11837 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11819 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
476 Astillero St., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$133,118, single-family dwelling x2
11833 and 11853 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$133,118, single-family dwelling
11815 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
Ryland Homes
$132,796, single-family dwelling
11822 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$132,412, residential - new
6334 Orions Belt Peak St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$131,991, single-family dwelling
940 Glenhaven Place, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$131,991, single-family dwelling
12341 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$130,700, residential - new
2099 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$130,699, single-family dwelling x2
7340 and 7360 Southern Magnolia St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$130,305, residential - new x2
5936 and 5952 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$125,193, single-family dwelling
478 Astillero St., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$125,193, single-family dwelling
11823 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$125,193, single-family dwelling
464 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$122,779, residential - new
3969 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$122,779, residential - new
4009 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$118,103, residential - new x2
7160 and 7164 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$116,702, residential - new
4121 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$116,659, single-family dwelling
9732 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$115,373, residential - new x3
7152, 7168 and 7172 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$111,777, single-family dwelling
8300 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$111,098, tenant improvement
2400 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts
$110,000, tenant improvement
1310 S. Third St., Las Vegas
ABG Builders
$109,900, single-family dwelling
12321 Valley Chase Ave., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$109,900, single-family dwelling
12325 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$108,486, residential - new x3
7041, 7045 and 7049 Whispering Falls Drive, North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$107,542, single-family dwelling
12337 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$107,542, single-family dwelling
937 Glenhaven Place, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$105,217, single-family dwelling
925 Riverlawn Place, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$102,920, single-family dwelling x4
8248, 8252, 8271 and 8283 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$102,376, residential - new
3965 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$100,000, commercial
10060 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Level CM
$100,000, disaster
1500 Champion Hills Lane, Las Vegas
Kalb Industries of Nevada
