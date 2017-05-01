The Data: April 30-May 6, 2017

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

Youshock Enterprises

5313 Nadia Court

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Attorney: Kurt Bonds at [email protected]

Discovery Academy

2010 Goldring Ave., Suite 308

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Attorney: Stefanie Clement at [email protected]

Chapter 11

Bishop Gorman Development

P.O. Box 18316

Las Vegas, NV 89114

Attorney: Brett Axelrod at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

May 1

3 a.m.

Annual requirements contract for street lighting and traffic signal poles

Clark County, 604296

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

3 p.m.

LED luminaires and LED street name sign tube lambs

Clark County, 604427

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

May 9

3 p.m.

Current production model 2 — wheel drive refrigeration truck

Clark County, 604441

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$10,000,000 for 96,500 square feet, industrial

5180 Cameron St., Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: CAM 96.5 LLC

Landlord agent: Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International

Buyer: Sunproa LLC

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$2,375,000 for 5 acres, land

Grand Canyon Drive and Sunset Road, Las Vegas 89148

Landlord: Palmer Nine Investments

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Buyer: Legacy House of Summerlin

Buyer agent: Frank Marretti of Colliers International

$1,950,000 for 8,675 square feet, retail

2291 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas 89117

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap

Buyer: Did not disclose

Buyer agent: N/A

Leases

$310,840 for 26,165 square feet, industrial

2925 Lincoln Road, Las Vegas 89115

Landlord: 2925 Lincoln LLC

Landlord agent: Larkin Industrial Group

Tenant: College of Southern Nevada

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$165,642 for 7,203 square feet, warehouse

1045 American Pacific Drive, Henderson 89074

Landlord: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance

Landlord agent: Jake Higgins and Garrett Toft of CBRE

Tenant: Pumps International

Tenant agent: Eric Larkin of NAI Vegas

BUSINESS LICENSES

B.I. Inc.

License type: Business support

Address: 2960 Meade Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: John Bulfin

Ballard Building Group

License type: Contractor

Address: 1401 S. Warren St., Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

BaronHR

License type: Business support

Address: 235 N. Eastern Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Luis Perez

Barraza’s Handyman

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 4453 Mount Penteli Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Carlos Barraza

Black Box Network Services

License type: General retail sales

Address: 255 Enterprise Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Teldata Corp.

Bogarts Bone Appetit

License type: General retail sales

Address: 5770 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: RPV Enterprises

Branch Benefits Consultants

License type: Professional services— insurance

Address: 2480 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Branch Benefits Consultants

Brand Energy Services

License type: Contractor

Address: 9778 Old Virginia Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Blair Schultz

Breathe and Balance

License type: Instruction services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Kimberley and Dee Fujii

Brighton Hospice Nevada

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 8945 W. Russell Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Thomas Godfrey and Erin Bennett

Budget Fence Co.

License type: Contractor

Address: 4295 Arville St., Las Vegas

Owner: Budget Fence Co.

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill

License type: Restaurant

Address: 2600 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 122, Las Vegas

Owner: Cafe Rio

Capline Mortgage

License type: Professional services

Address: 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas

Owner: Doris Hontz

Car Doctor of Las Vegas

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 321 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Greter Inc.

Celmatrix Corp.

License type: Office only

Address: 921 American Pacific Drive, Henderson

Owner: Celmatrix Corp.

Chess House Cafe

License type: Restaurant

Address: 6430 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Chess House Café

Cindy Johnson, CCR

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Cindy Johnson

CK’s BBQ & Catering

License type: Mobile food vendor

Address: 1084 Sweetgrass Court, Henderson

Owner: CK’S BBQ & Catering

Coastal Amusements

License type: Coin machine manufacturer

Address: 5135 Camino Al Norte, Suite 258, North Las Vegas

Owner: Coastal Amusements

Computer Help

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Marlon Garnett

Conrado Espenilla

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Conrado Espenilla

Coraline Mattice

License type: Photography

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Coraline Mattice

Crunch Donut Factory

License type: Restaurant/food court service

Address: 6320 Simmons St., Suite 135, North Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Weyneth

CSA Engineering

License type: Professional services

Address: 3168 El Cedro Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: James Smith

Da-Vi Nails

License type: Beauty parlor

Address: 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas

Owner: Nguyen Thi To

DAD Investments

License type: Short-term residential rental/property management

Address: 1633 Palmae Way, Las Vegas

Owner: DAD Investments

Diamond Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 320 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Maurice Jung

Discovery Dental

License type: Professional services

Address: 7581 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Endalkchew Mersha, DMD

Divine Cafe

License type: Catering

Address: 317 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: YNIE LLC

Done Right Property Cleanup

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Michael Parratore

Dr. Dabber

License type: Vapes and electronic cigarette sales

Address: 3230 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Anirudh Seth and Jamie Rosen

Dream Vacations

License type: Travel or ticket agency

Address: 520 Arrowhead Trail, Henderson

Owner: Amazing Cruise Co.

Dreams Clothing

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1350 Kelso Dunes Ave., Henderson

Owner: Marqus Mcginley

EMC Shoe Boutique

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite G105, Las Vegas

Owner: Emilia Carbajal

Encore Motorsports

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: 3231 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Encore Motorsports

Envision Construction

License type: Contractor

Address: 5655 Reference St., Las Vegas

Owner: Jessica Del Toro

Events to Remember

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Tina Weghorst

Express Employment Professionals

License type: Professional services

Address: 4116 W. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas

Owner: Polo Group

Faithfully Yours Weddings & Events

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Faith Chapin

Fat Daddy’s Ice Cream

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 6460 Oquendo Road, Las Vegas

Owner: James Davis

Filler-Up Financial Services

License type: Automated teller operator

Address: 512 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Filler-Up ATM Services

First Wave Services

License type: Burglar alarm service

Address: 10 Vintage Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Colligo Security Services

Fischers Auto Body

License type: Automotive garage (major)

Address: 2900 Highland Drive, Suites 17C and 17D, Las Vegas

Owner: Dusrat Mangru

Gear and Clothing in Las Vegas

License type: General retail sales

Address: 913 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Let’s Get Legit

Glass House Counseling Agency

License type: Professional services

Address: 1800 E. Sahara Ave., Suites 104 and 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Glass House Counseling Agency

Golf Carts Expert

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Luis Ulloa

Gonzalez-Laroya Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Antonino Laroya

Green Orchid Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Evan Briere, Samantha Halpern, Christine Izumi and Marc Halpern

Green Republic

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Paradise Innovations LLC

Greenscape Productions

License type: Cultivation facility — medical marijuana

Address: 228 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Greenscape Productions

Greenscape Productions

License type: Production facility — medical marijuana

Address: 229 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Greenscape Productions

Gregory & Waldo

License type: Professional services

Address: 324 S. Third St., Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Amanda Gregory and Jennifer Waldo

Hard Workers Property Maintenance

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 75 N. Valle Verde Drive, Henderson

Owner: Robert Camargo

BUILDING PERMITS

$7,000,000, tenant improvement

3100 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Layton Construction Co.

$2,000,000, commercial

7709 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas

Hadfield Building

$1,900,000, tenant improvement

1281 N. Town Center Drive, Las Vegas

Martin Harris Construction

$1,200,000, tenant improvement

425 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Tre Builders

$500,000, tenant improvement

7550 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas

Bentar Development

$500,000, tenant improvement x7

1049, 1051, 1053, 1059, 1063, 1065 and 1069 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

DC Building Group

$500,000, commercial

1051 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

DC Building Group

$500,000, commercial

7709 N. El Capitan Way, Las Vegas

Hadfield Building

$500,000, commercial - alteration

4410 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Tradewinds Construction

$420,000, commercial

8577 W. Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas

LND Construction

$250,000, tenant improvement

1028 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Trinity Haven Development

$220,000, commercial

10060 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Level CM

$215,184, single-family dwelling

6115 Pebble Glen Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$200,000, OTC

221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Hotspur Resorts Nevada

$184,161, rehabilitation

3340 Brazil St., North Las Vegas

Did not disclose

$172,326, single-family dwelling

9724 Ponderosa Skye Court, Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$170,509, residential - new

5944 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$170,000, commercial

1028 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Trinity Haven Development

$167,685, single-family dwelling

12278 Lorenzo Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$167,669, onsite

13415 Apex Harbor Lane, North Las Vegas

Bravo Underground

$166,274, single-family dwelling

9976 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$165,376, single-family dwelling

12311 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$164,388, single-family dwelling

5745 Yellow Ridge Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$160,000, tenant improvement

2000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Trademaster Construction

$153,031, single-family dwelling

9966 Shadow Landing Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$151,541, residential - new

4133 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$151,541, residential - new

3987 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$151,404, residential - new

5948 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$148,699, single-family dwelling

498 Port Reggio St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$144,845, single-family dwelling

9737 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$143,568, residential - new x2

5940 and 5956 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$142,315, single-family dwelling

12345 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$141,094, residential - new

6338 Orions Belt Peak St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$141,017, single-family dwelling

453 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$140,718, single-family dwelling x2

7330 and 7350 Southern Magnolia St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$140,170, single-family dwelling

9963 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$140,000, trailer

5785 N. Hollywood Blvd., North Las Vegas

360 Contracting

$139,172, residential - new

7156 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$134,440, single-family dwelling

10520 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11837 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11819 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$134,002, single-family dwelling

476 Astillero St., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$133,118, single-family dwelling x2

11833 and 11853 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$133,118, single-family dwelling

11815 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

Ryland Homes

$132,796, single-family dwelling

11822 Corenzio Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$132,412, residential - new

6334 Orions Belt Peak St., North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$131,991, single-family dwelling

940 Glenhaven Place, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$131,991, single-family dwelling

12341 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$130,700, residential - new

2099 Fort Morgan Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$130,699, single-family dwelling x2

7340 and 7360 Southern Magnolia St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$130,305, residential - new x2

5936 and 5952 Dakota Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$125,193, single-family dwelling

478 Astillero St., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$125,193, single-family dwelling

11823 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$125,193, single-family dwelling

464 Vigo Port St., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$122,779, residential - new

3969 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$122,779, residential - new

4009 Topaz Hills Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$118,103, residential - new x2

7160 and 7164 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$116,702, residential - new

4121 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$116,659, single-family dwelling

9732 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$115,373, residential - new x3

7152, 7168 and 7172 Ashcroft St., North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$111,777, single-family dwelling

8300 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$111,098, tenant improvement

2400 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts

$110,000, tenant improvement

1310 S. Third St., Las Vegas

ABG Builders

$109,900, single-family dwelling

12321 Valley Chase Ave., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$109,900, single-family dwelling

12325 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$108,486, residential - new x3

7041, 7045 and 7049 Whispering Falls Drive, North Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$107,542, single-family dwelling

12337 Middle Creek St., Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$107,542, single-family dwelling

937 Glenhaven Place, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$105,217, single-family dwelling

925 Riverlawn Place, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$102,920, single-family dwelling x4

8248, 8252, 8271 and 8283 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$102,376, residential - new

3965 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$100,000, commercial

10060 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Level CM

$100,000, disaster

1500 Champion Hills Lane, Las Vegas

Kalb Industries of Nevada

