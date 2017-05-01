The List: Convention services, April 20, 2017
Mon, May 1, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Number of employees
|Services provided
|Sample Clients
|Top local executive
|1
|GES
7000 Lindell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-515-5500 • ges.com
|600
|Official show services, audio visual, creative and design, marketing and measurement services, event accommodations, registration and visitor engagement technology
|ICSC, Magic and Warner Bros. Consumer Products
|Jeff Quade, chief sales officer
|2
|Cashman Photo
3660 Morgan Cashmans Way
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-871-8300 • cashmanphoto.com
|500
|Photography, videography and photo booths
|Dell Computers, Choice Hotels and Mercedes Benz
|Karen Cashman, president
|3
|Freeman Audio Visual
3325 W. Sunset Road, Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-263-1484 • freeman.com
|140
|Audio visual services
|CES, National Association of Broadcasters and National Association of Home Builders
|Richard A. Pabst Sr., regional vice president/general manager
|4
|Las Vegas Talent
8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-733-8540 • lvtalent.com
|100
|Trade show staffing and entertainment services
|JCB, BMW and Microsoft
|Steve Kaplan, owner
|5
|PSAV
6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 800
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-891-0953 • psav.com/psavbranchlasvegas
|95
|Audiovisual rental, event design, staging, rigging and power
|Pfizer, Apple, Oracle
|Shannon Trujillo, regional vice president of sales
|6a
|Activity Planners
6135 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-362-8002 • activityplanners.com
|70
|Destination management services: special events, teambuilding, activities, transportation, staffing and creative program development
|Wells Fargo, Smith & Wesson, Ellie Mae
|Stephanie Arone, president
|6b
|Color Reflections Las Vegas
3560 S. Valley View Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-262-9300 • crvegas.com
|70
|Large format graphics
|Gaming, retail, corporate and sports clients
|Joseph Castellano, president/CEO
|8a
|Guardian Elite Medical Services
2830 Ferne Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-262-2262 • gemslv.com
|52
|Event medical services
|CES, Shot Show and ConExpo-Con/AGG
|Samuel Scheller, CEO
|8b
|LMG LLC
7060 Windy St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-407-7200 • lmg.net
|52
|Video, audio, lighting, LED, and audiovisual and labor support
|Did not disclose
|Corey Olson, director of show services
|10a
|In-House Production
6620 W. Arby Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-631-4748 • ihplabor.com
|50-250
|Stagehand labor, payroll, rigging and staging rental and custom rigging fab
|Penn & Teller, Freeman and NTA
|Patrick Bash, president
|10b
|Las Vegas Trade Show Services
8276 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-286-4872 • lasvegastradeshowservices.com
|50
|Full-service trade show and convention services
|More than 1,000 clients
|Paul Sanders, senior account executive
|10c
|Exhibit Fair International
555 E. Pamalyn Ave., Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-269-6919 • efiinc.com
|50
|Full-service exhibition company specializing in custom booth building for tradeshows and marketing events
|Coldwell Banker, Simon G Jewelry and Jack in the Box
|Norman Davies, presiden/owner
|13
|Creative Technology
6171 S. McLeod Drive, Suite E
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-450-3600 • ctus.com
|30
|Audio visual staging
|Ford, Intel and Disney
|Herb Brandt, general manager
|14
|The Design Factory/Network Convention Services
4318 W. Cheyenne Ave.
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-656-0555 • dflv.com/networkconventionservices.com
|26
|Trade show exhibit services, graphic design and production, convention services, rental exhibits and asset management
|GLI Gaming Laboratories, Powertrunk and Cox Communications
|Chris Harvey and Chrisa Chen, managing partners
|15a
|AV Vegas
4375 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-878-5050 • avvegas.com
|25
|Professional audio, lighting, backline and staging
|MGM Resorts Entertainment and Sports, Encore Productions and Destinations by Design
|John Hansen, CEO/president
|15b
|Hosts Las Vegas
2065 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 154
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-798-0000 • hostslv.com
|25
|Full event services including transportation, decor and design, entertainment, venue procurement and team building
|Did not disclose
|Joshua Jones, president
|17
|Bruce Merrin’s Celebrity Speakers & Entertainment
3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-367-0331 • brucemerrinscelebrityspeakers.com
|24
|Booking celebrities, sports stars, politicians, business experts and best-selling authors for corporate events
|Jeff Hoffman, co-founder Priceline.com; Lassie; Kobe Bryant
|Bruce Merrin, president
|18
|Structure Exhibits
4548 Calimesa St.
Las Vegas, NV 89115
702-633-4162 • structureexhibits.com
|22
|Exhibit design, exhibit manufacturing, exhibit rental, events, event rental, graphic design and output, audio/visual, event furniture, storage and asset management, carpet and pad, and CNC machining
|Ebay, PayPal and Shift4
|John Boyko, president
|19a
|Flora Couture
2404 Western Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-221-1220 • floracouture.com
|20
|Floral and decor, flower arrangements, booth decor, event decor and centerpieces, plants, balloons, welcome gifts and gift crates, rental props and hedges
|Station Casinos, Catersource and Bacardi
|Michelle Joy Howard, president
|19b
|Somers Convention Furniture Rental
6330 Polaris Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com
|20
|Furniture rental
|Czarnowski, NACS and Check Point Software Technologies
|Debbi Somers, CEO/founder
|21
|Aardvark Video
17 Winding Road
Henderson, NV 89052
702-897-4477 • aardvarkvideolasvegas.com
|19
|Trade show coverage: highlight videos, interviews, break-out room recording, live-streaming, green screen onsite, multi-camera and editing
|Samsung, Hyundai and IBM
|Richard DePaso, managing director
|22a
|Las Vegas Mannequins
3900 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-987-5830 • lvmannequins.com
|15
|Mannequin and display rentals and sales, custom kiosk and retail display fabrication
|Lord and Taylor, Freeman and DC Shoes
|Mary Wainwright, office manager
|22b
|AlliedPRA Las Vegas
6077 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-973-1400 • alliedpra.com
|15
|Full DMC services including transportation management, group activities and tours, off-site events, decor and entertainment
|Deloitte, Best Buy and Nestle
|Francine McKanna, president/owner
|22c
|A to Z Events
8275 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-212-2500 • atozevents.com
|15
|Destination management services; venue, restaurant and show booking; tour guides; theme décor; props and game rental; entertainment services including live music, impersonators, Cirque-style performers and holiday talent convention talent; and more
|SAP, NAB and Thunderbirds
|Calanit Atia, founder/president
|25
|Exposition Productions
555 E. Pamalyn Ave., Suite B
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-617-2732 • expopros.net
|12
|Installation and dismantle labor
|Fairmont Designs, Swarovski and Nora Lighting
|Kim Wilkins, owner/operator
|26
|ROI Events
500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-623-3960 • roieventslv.com
|10
|Destination management: transportation, tours, decor, entertainment, special events and staffing
|Robert W. Baird, Trinchero Family Estates and Pro Materials Direct
|Scott Beane, president
|27a
|Creative Endeavors
2408 Chapman Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-731-2449 • ce1.com
|9
|Corporate meeting planning, convention management, event websites, online registration and badging services
|Southern Nevada Water Authority, General Electric and Rally Health
|Lee Anne Short, president
|27b
|Las Vegas Management
2408 Chapman Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-734-0070 • lvmanagement.com
|9
|Trade show management services, custom registration websites, badging and information technology solutions
|Glass Craft & Bead Expo, WaterSmart Innovations and Vantage Hospitality Group
|Lee Anne Short, president
|29
|Incentives by Design
2008 Aspen Oak St.
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-240-7182 • ibyd.net
|8
|Meeting, conference, incentives and event planning
|Mercedes-Benz, Samsung and HP
|Leora Azoulay, president
|30
|CMA Planners
8030 Fairfield Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-896-9383 • cmaplanners.com
|7
|Contract research and negotiations, custom website design, secured online registration database, room block management, food and beverage management, audio visual coordination, transportation logistics, supplier management, bill consolidation and more
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Traveler’s Conference Annual Conference and Expo City
|Terri Meyer, president/CEO
|31
|Sound Smith Audio
3326 Garehime St.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
702-871-1684 • soundsmithaudio.com
|6
|Sound and backline rentals and some lighting
|Clark County Parks and Recreation, Excalibur and AV Vegas
|Mike Smith-Smitty, owner/operator
|32a
|Spring Valley Floral
4437 Simmons St.
North Las Vegas , NV 89031
845-358-6194 • springvalleyfloral.com
|5
|Plant and flower rental
|MGM
|Mark Hill, manager
|32b
|Social Media Models
623 S. 8th St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-406-3471 • socialmediamodels.com
|5
|Convention models, promotional models and social media team
|Energizer Pets, Grand Bazaar Shops and U-Swirl Reno
|Lauralie Lee Ezra, director of marketing
|32c
|Roger Pryor Enterprises
4437 Simmons St.
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
914-447-7632 • springvalleyfloral.com
|5
|Plant rental
|Wynn Hotel
|Mark Hill, manager
|35
|Always On Time
1516 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 155
Las Vegas, NV 89119
800-921-3259 • alwaysontime.biz
|3
|Transcription services
|State of Nevada, Mohave County and state of Maryland
|Jaime Caris, president
|36
|Smith Culp Consulting
653 Ravel Court
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-360-1120 • smithculp.com
|2
|Strategic planning and retreat facilitation and corporate team building
|KNPR Public Radio, city of Las Vegas and Clark County
|Anne Smith, principal
|37
|David Cherkis Photography
1825 Warrenville St.
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-360-3615 • dcfotolasvegas.com
|1
|Conventions, meetings and events
|American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Lingerie Industry Association and Urban Expositions
|David Cherkis, president
Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
