The List: Convention services, April 20, 2017

Company Number of employees Services provided Sample Clients Top local executive 1 GES

7000 Lindell Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-515-5500 • ges.com 600 Official show services, audio visual, creative and design, marketing and measurement services, event accommodations, registration and visitor engagement technology ICSC, Magic and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Jeff Quade, chief sales officer 2 Cashman Photo

3660 Morgan Cashmans Way

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-871-8300 • cashmanphoto.com 500 Photography, videography and photo booths Dell Computers, Choice Hotels and Mercedes Benz Karen Cashman, president 3 Freeman Audio Visual

3325 W. Sunset Road, Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-263-1484 • freeman.com 140 Audio visual services CES, National Association of Broadcasters and National Association of Home Builders Richard A. Pabst Sr., regional vice president/general manager 4 Las Vegas Talent

8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-733-8540 • lvtalent.com 100 Trade show staffing and entertainment services JCB, BMW and Microsoft Steve Kaplan, owner 5 PSAV

6630 Arroyo Springs St., Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-891-0953 • psav.com/psavbranchlasvegas 95 Audiovisual rental, event design, staging, rigging and power Pfizer, Apple, Oracle Shannon Trujillo, regional vice president of sales 6a Activity Planners

6135 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-362-8002 • activityplanners.com 70 Destination management services: special events, teambuilding, activities, transportation, staffing and creative program development Wells Fargo, Smith & Wesson, Ellie Mae Stephanie Arone, president 6b Color Reflections Las Vegas

3560 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-262-9300 • crvegas.com 70 Large format graphics Gaming, retail, corporate and sports clients Joseph Castellano, president/CEO 8a Guardian Elite Medical Services

2830 Ferne Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-262-2262 • gemslv.com 52 Event medical services CES, Shot Show and ConExpo-Con/AGG Samuel Scheller, CEO 8b LMG LLC

7060 Windy St.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-407-7200 • lmg.net 52 Video, audio, lighting, LED, and audiovisual and labor support Did not disclose Corey Olson, director of show services 10a In-House Production

6620 W. Arby Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-631-4748 • ihplabor.com 50-250 Stagehand labor, payroll, rigging and staging rental and custom rigging fab Penn & Teller, Freeman and NTA Patrick Bash, president 10b Las Vegas Trade Show Services

8276 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-286-4872 • lasvegastradeshowservices.com 50 Full-service trade show and convention services More than 1,000 clients Paul Sanders, senior account executive 10c Exhibit Fair International

555 E. Pamalyn Ave., Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-269-6919 • efiinc.com 50 Full-service exhibition company specializing in custom booth building for tradeshows and marketing events Coldwell Banker, Simon G Jewelry and Jack in the Box Norman Davies, presiden/owner 13 Creative Technology

6171 S. McLeod Drive, Suite E

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-450-3600 • ctus.com 30 Audio visual staging Ford, Intel and Disney Herb Brandt, general manager 14 The Design Factory/Network Convention Services

4318 W. Cheyenne Ave.

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

702-656-0555 • dflv.com/networkconventionservices.com 26 Trade show exhibit services, graphic design and production, convention services, rental exhibits and asset management GLI Gaming Laboratories, Powertrunk and Cox Communications Chris Harvey and Chrisa Chen, managing partners 15a AV Vegas

4375 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-878-5050 • avvegas.com 25 Professional audio, lighting, backline and staging MGM Resorts Entertainment and Sports, Encore Productions and Destinations by Design John Hansen, CEO/president 15b Hosts Las Vegas

2065 E. Windmill Lane, Suite 154

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-798-0000 • hostslv.com 25 Full event services including transportation, decor and design, entertainment, venue procurement and team building Did not disclose Joshua Jones, president 17 Bruce Merrin’s Celebrity Speakers & Entertainment

3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-367-0331 • brucemerrinscelebrityspeakers.com 24 Booking celebrities, sports stars, politicians, business experts and best-selling authors for corporate events Jeff Hoffman, co-founder Priceline.com; Lassie; Kobe Bryant Bruce Merrin, president 18 Structure Exhibits

4548 Calimesa St.

Las Vegas, NV 89115

702-633-4162 • structureexhibits.com 22 Exhibit design, exhibit manufacturing, exhibit rental, events, event rental, graphic design and output, audio/visual, event furniture, storage and asset management, carpet and pad, and CNC machining Ebay, PayPal and Shift4 John Boyko, president 19a Flora Couture

2404 Western Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-221-1220 • floracouture.com 20 Floral and decor, flower arrangements, booth decor, event decor and centerpieces, plants, balloons, welcome gifts and gift crates, rental props and hedges Station Casinos, Catersource and Bacardi Michelle Joy Howard, president 19b Somers Convention Furniture Rental

6330 Polaris Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-837-1717 • somersfurniture.com 20 Furniture rental Czarnowski, NACS and Check Point Software Technologies Debbi Somers, CEO/founder 21 Aardvark Video

17 Winding Road

Henderson, NV 89052

702-897-4477 • aardvarkvideolasvegas.com 19 Trade show coverage: highlight videos, interviews, break-out room recording, live-streaming, green screen onsite, multi-camera and editing Samsung, Hyundai and IBM Richard DePaso, managing director 22a Las Vegas Mannequins

3900 W. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-987-5830 • lvmannequins.com 15 Mannequin and display rentals and sales, custom kiosk and retail display fabrication Lord and Taylor, Freeman and DC Shoes Mary Wainwright, office manager 22b AlliedPRA Las Vegas

6077 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-973-1400 • alliedpra.com 15 Full DMC services including transportation management, group activities and tours, off-site events, decor and entertainment Deloitte, Best Buy and Nestle Francine McKanna, president/owner 22c A to Z Events

8275 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-212-2500 • atozevents.com 15 Destination management services; venue, restaurant and show booking; tour guides; theme décor; props and game rental; entertainment services including live music, impersonators, Cirque-style performers and holiday talent convention talent; and more SAP, NAB and Thunderbirds Calanit Atia, founder/president 25 Exposition Productions

555 E. Pamalyn Ave., Suite B

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-617-2732 • expopros.net 12 Installation and dismantle labor Fairmont Designs, Swarovski and Nora Lighting Kim Wilkins, owner/operator 26 ROI Events

500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-623-3960 • roieventslv.com 10 Destination management: transportation, tours, decor, entertainment, special events and staffing Robert W. Baird, Trinchero Family Estates and Pro Materials Direct Scott Beane, president 27a Creative Endeavors

2408 Chapman Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-731-2449 • ce1.com 9 Corporate meeting planning, convention management, event websites, online registration and badging services Southern Nevada Water Authority, General Electric and Rally Health Lee Anne Short, president 27b Las Vegas Management

2408 Chapman Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-734-0070 • lvmanagement.com 9 Trade show management services, custom registration websites, badging and information technology solutions Glass Craft & Bead Expo, WaterSmart Innovations and Vantage Hospitality Group Lee Anne Short, president 29 Incentives by Design

2008 Aspen Oak St.

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-240-7182 • ibyd.net 8 Meeting, conference, incentives and event planning Mercedes-Benz, Samsung and HP Leora Azoulay, president 30 CMA Planners

8030 Fairfield Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-896-9383 • cmaplanners.com 7 Contract research and negotiations, custom website design, secured online registration database, room block management, food and beverage management, audio visual coordination, transportation logistics, supplier management, bill consolidation and more Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Traveler’s Conference Annual Conference and Expo City Terri Meyer, president/CEO 31 Sound Smith Audio

3326 Garehime St.

Las Vegas, NV 89108

702-871-1684 • soundsmithaudio.com 6 Sound and backline rentals and some lighting Clark County Parks and Recreation, Excalibur and AV Vegas Mike Smith-Smitty, owner/operator 32a Spring Valley Floral

4437 Simmons St.

North Las Vegas , NV 89031

845-358-6194 • springvalleyfloral.com 5 Plant and flower rental MGM Mark Hill, manager 32b Social Media Models

623 S. 8th St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-406-3471 • socialmediamodels.com 5 Convention models, promotional models and social media team Energizer Pets, Grand Bazaar Shops and U-Swirl Reno Lauralie Lee Ezra, director of marketing 32c Roger Pryor Enterprises

4437 Simmons St.

North Las Vegas, NV 89031

914-447-7632 • springvalleyfloral.com 5 Plant rental Wynn Hotel Mark Hill, manager 35 Always On Time

1516 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 155

Las Vegas, NV 89119

800-921-3259 • alwaysontime.biz 3 Transcription services State of Nevada, Mohave County and state of Maryland Jaime Caris, president 36 Smith Culp Consulting

653 Ravel Court

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-360-1120 • smithculp.com 2 Strategic planning and retreat facilitation and corporate team building KNPR Public Radio, city of Las Vegas and Clark County Anne Smith, principal 37 David Cherkis Photography

1825 Warrenville St.

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-360-3615 • dcfotolasvegas.com 1 Conventions, meetings and events American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Lingerie Industry Association and Urban Expositions David Cherkis, president

