The Data: May 7-13

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
Mobile Motion Media
1101 Comstock Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Attorney: Guinness Ohazuruike at [email protected]
Chapter 11
06-009 Ranco Coachella Business Trust
6767 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 206
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Attorney: Timothy Thomas at [email protected]
06-004 Madera Business Trust
6767 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 206
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Attorney: Timothy Thomas at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
May 9
3 p.m.
Current production model 2 — wheel drive refrigeration truck
Clark County, 604441
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
May 12
2:15 p.m.
Mt. Hood, Treeline and various neighborhood streets rehabilitation
Clark County, 604397
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at Dr. William “Doc” Pearson Community Center
Clark County, 604436
Deon Ford at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for Printed Envelopes
Clark County, 604437
Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$1,972,800 for 4800 square feet, office
3150 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Jarrad Katz and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$1,750,000 for 11927 square feet, retail
3950 amd 3990 N. Tenaya Way, North Las Vegas 89129
Landlord: Farm & Alexander Properties
Landlord agent: Dean Willmore of Colliers International
Tenant: CJ Legacy II
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$1,305,000 for 11508 square feet, office
8687 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Tina Taylor of Marcus & Millichap
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$1,125,000 for 7960 square feet, industrial
5450 Desert Point Drive, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: EJ & Patrick Flynn Trusts
Landlord agent: Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International
Tenant: James Smiciklas and Dorinda Renee
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$950,000 for 5000 square feet, office
4982 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Jerry Hagfeldt, Jarrad Katz and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group
Tenant: Did not disclose
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$675,000 for 7240 square feet, industrial
200 and 210 W. Foster St., Henderson 89011
Landlord: Cogeshall Living Trust
Landlord agent: Mike DeLew and Steven Haynes of Colliers International
Tenant: Vegas Pools
Tenant agent: Greg Pancirov of Colliers International
$515,000 for 5135 square feet, industrial
4584 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Tenant: Mirnai Enterprises
Tenant agent: Jennifer Levine and Elizabeth Moore of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce
Leases
$263,383.00 for 2,094 square feet, office
1291 Galleria Drive, Suite 125, Henderson 89014
Landlord: SF Galleria
Landlord agent: Paul and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Allstate Insurance
Tenant agent: CBRE
$224,047.00 for 2,500 square feet, office
8660 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas 89129
Landlord: North Denver Industrial and Broomfield Drugstore
Landlord agent: Paul and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate
Tenant: Karl M. Larsen, OD
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$136,805.00 for 3,200 square feet, industrial
3425 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, North Las Vegas 89032
Landlord: J & S H Family LP
Landlord agent: Griffis Realty Investments
Tenant: Lumamedia International
Tenant agent: Michael Brazill and Jon Willis of Sun Commercial Real Estate
BUSINESS LICENSES
Halcyonian
License type: Office only
Address: 484 Wildflower Ave., Henderson
Owner: Halcyonian
Hard Rock Café
License type: Restaurant
Address: 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Owner: Hard Rock Café International USA
Heartbroken Reality
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1800 Industrial Road, Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: Samuel Canales
Heydy Ruiz
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 6112 Cairo Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Heydy Ruiz
Home Water
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 3997 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Filter Group USA
Hope Medical & Dental Clinic
License type: Nonprofit — medical
Address: 992 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Operation H.O.P.E.
Hypnosis Las Vegas
License type: Hypnotherapy
Address: 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300 and 343, Las Vegas
Owner: James McKechnie and Paul Dsouza
IC Lashes
License types: Cosmetology and instruction services
Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 216, Las Vegas
Owner: Inge and Cara Dietz
Innovative Health Concepts
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 4849 Fairfax Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: George Golmassian
Integral Associates II
License type: Medical marijuana production — general sales
Address: 2917 E. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas
Owner: Integral Associates II
Ivy Technologies
License type: Contractor
Address: 3113 Whispering Canyon Court, Henderson
Owner: Ivy Technologies
Jacob Wendt
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5280 W. Hacienda Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jacob Wendt
Javal Brow Bar
License types: Beauty parlor and beauty supply store
Address: 3053 W. Craig Road, Suite B, North Las Vegas
Owner: Javal Brow Bar
Jazzi Jam & Juicy Pickles
License type: Restaurant
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Frederick Brown
JB Public Relations
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jennifer Bradley
Jennifer Davis
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jennifer Davis
Jennifer Spesia
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Jennifer Spesia
JJT Vegas Weddings
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jamie and James Firzlaff
John Crocker
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5914 Whispering Sands Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: John Crocker
Kaleidoscope
License type: Apartment house
Address: 2500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Oasis Rainbow Fee Owner
Kelly’s Kasino II
License type: Automated teller operator
Address: 5855 W. Craig Road, Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: Kelly & Kelly
Kelly’s Liquors & Gaming
License type: Automated teller operator
Address: 7002 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Kelly’s Liquors & Gaming
Kennedy Auto Recovery Solutions
License type: Professional services
Address: 4806 Holt Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Clifton L. Jones Jr., Kathlene Serafine and David Benbassat
Kevin Despain
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 5800 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Kevin Earl Despain
Kimberly Smith
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas
Owner: Kimberly Smith
Lagrangian Tech
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 150 Fourth St., Henderson
Owner: Massachusetts Technologies & Services Enterprises
Landon Kramer
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Landon Kramer
Las Vegas Construction Materials
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2000 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Construction Materials
Las Vegas House Call Doctor
License type: Professional services — medical
Address: 1811 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: House Call Dr. Regalado
Las Vegas Wedding Coordinators
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Robert Brennan
Laundry Care
License type: Laundry wash and fold service
Address: 318 Encima Court, Henderson
Owner: Vekaria Group
Lee Vaughn
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C09, Las Vegas
Owner: Lee Vaughn
Leslie Coleman
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas
Owner: Realles LLC
Lios HVAC
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Lio Cortes
Liquid Courage
License type: Catering
Address: 300 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jobo Enterprises
Little White Dress
License type: Mail order/internet sales
Address: 5932 Bellows Beach St., North Las Vegas
Owner: Little White Dress
Loanwise Financial
License type: Professional services
Address: 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300 and 341, Las Vegas
Owner: Omar Quddus
Love Home Place
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Love Home Place
Luciano Tiznado
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Luciano Tiznado
Lucie’s Apothecary
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Apothec Living
Luxurious Human Hair
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite M102, Las Vegas
Owner: Vanessa Bain
Lyght
License type: General retail sales
Address: 10040 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Lyght.com
MacSual
License type: Art gallery — retail
Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 215, Las Vegas
Owner: Sheridee Hopper
Makeithappencoupons
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Did not disclose
Maria Perez
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 4110 Artist Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Maria Perez
Mariam Misirian
License type: Psychic arts — science
Address: 2280 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Metropolitan Gallery
License type: Art gallery — retail
Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 270, Las Vegas
Owner: Loraine Kusuhara
Minuteman Press
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1725 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 16, Las Vegas
Owner: Digital Impressions
Modernmist
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites G53-G54, Las Vegas
Owner: Modernmist Limited
MPS Advantage
License type: Insurance agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Mitchell Staub
Nancy Morgan
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Nancy Morgan
National Fringe Benefits
License type: Insurance agency
Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas
Owner: National Fringe Benefits
Neva Life Store
License type: Sporting goods store
Address: 875 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 15, Las Vegas
Owner: Erdal Ayan
Nevada Crystal Premium
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 6185 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Crystal Premium
Nevada Recycling
License type: Recycle waste haulers
Address: 4420 Mitchell St., Las Vegas
Owner: Paper Recycling of Nevada
Nicklin Property Management
License type: Property management
Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 911A, Henderson
Owner: Nicklin Property Management & Investments
Nicklin Property Management & Investments
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 911-A, Henderson
Owner: Steven Nicklin
No. 1 Boba Tea
License type: Restaurant
Address: 605 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson
Owner: Quench Inc.
Nordstrom Law Office
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Shannon Nordstrom
Noura Store
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J20, Las Vegas
Owner: Noura Zeggui
BUILDING PERMITS
$10,386,875, commercial - new
777 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
DC Building Group
$4,906,580, commercial - new
6155 E. Azure Ave., North Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$3,000,000, tenant improvement
107 N. Fourth St., Las Vegas
W.A. Richardson Builders
$1,660,609, single-family dwelling x2
5641 and 5666 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$1,500,000, single-family dwelling
9708 Verlaine Court, Las Vegas
Westpoint Development Group
$723,312, multifamily - new x2
4565 and 4566 Ganier Court, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$655,730, commercial - addition
4140 Frehner Road, North Las Vegas
Wize Solution
$520,965, tenant improvement
350 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Harris Associates
$450,000, single-family dwelling
6100 Donald Nelson Ave., Las Vegas
Did not disclose
$218,097, single-family dwelling
12130 Rojo Roma Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$208,264, single-family dwelling
9991 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$204,000, pool and/or spa
250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping
$200,000, disaster
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Tiburon Construction
$200,000, disaster
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Tiburon Construction
$200,000, tenant improvement
7101 Cascade Valley Court, Las Vegas
Murfey Construction
$189,000, tenant improvement
9555 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas
C & L Enterprises
$180,562, single-family dwelling
9993 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$180,000, tenant improvement
10 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
K & N Construction
$179,507, commercial - alteration
203 E. Mayflower Ave., North Las Vegas
Trinity Haven Development
$160,969, single-family dwelling
10582 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$156,323, single-family dwelling
375 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas
Calatlantic Homes
$154,866, single-family dwelling
10831 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$153,031, single-family dwelling
9991 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$150,000, disaster
1112 Bower Basin St., Las Vegas
Eagle Restoration
$146,699, single-family dwelling x2
6455 and 6460 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$146,699, single-family dwelling
5654 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$145,000, tenant improvement
6900 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
SR Construction
$142,150, single-family dwelling
9663 Shadow Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$141,198, single-family dwelling
10837 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$141,198, single-family dwelling
7338 Winesburg St., Las Vegas
Toll North LV
$140,718, single-family dwelling
5653 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$139,756, commercial - alteration
4635 Andrews St., North Las Vegas
Trinity Haven Development
$134,885, single-family dwelling
6465 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$126,197, residential - new x2
4125 and 4212 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,428, residential - new
6161 Turaco St., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$120,893, single-family dwelling
6450 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$119,872, residential - new x3
5640, 5641 and 5648 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$117,338, single-family dwelling
10808 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$113,837, residential - new
5117 Lawrence St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$110,125, residential - new x4
5637, 5644, 5649 and 5704 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$107,585, single-family dwelling
10833 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$106,969, residential - new
5845 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$103,142, residential - new
5440 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$100,000, tenant improvement x2
2652 and 2672 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
Ovation Development
$100,000, commercial
600 Crossbridge Drive, Las Vegas
Nevada General Construction
$100,000, pool and/or spa
92 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas
California Pools of Las Vegas
To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.