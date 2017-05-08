The Data: May 7-13

BANKRUPTCIES

CHAPTER 7

Mobile Motion Media

1101 Comstock Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Attorney: Guinness Ohazuruike at [email protected]

Chapter 11

06-009 Ranco Coachella Business Trust

6767 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 206

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Attorney: Timothy Thomas at [email protected]

06-004 Madera Business Trust

6767 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 206

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Attorney: Timothy Thomas at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

May 9

3 p.m.

Current production model 2 — wheel drive refrigeration truck

Clark County, 604441

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

May 12

2:15 p.m.

Mt. Hood, Treeline and various neighborhood streets rehabilitation

Clark County, 604397

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for janitorial services at Dr. William “Doc” Pearson Community Center

Clark County, 604436

Deon Ford at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for Printed Envelopes

Clark County, 604437

Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$1,972,800 for 4800 square feet, office

3150 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas 89102

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Jarrad Katz and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$1,750,000 for 11927 square feet, retail

3950 amd 3990 N. Tenaya Way, North Las Vegas 89129

Landlord: Farm & Alexander Properties

Landlord agent: Dean Willmore of Colliers International

Tenant: CJ Legacy II

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$1,305,000 for 11508 square feet, office

8687 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Tina Taylor of Marcus & Millichap

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$1,125,000 for 7960 square feet, industrial

5450 Desert Point Drive, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: EJ & Patrick Flynn Trusts

Landlord agent: Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of Colliers International

Tenant: James Smiciklas and Dorinda Renee

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$950,000 for 5000 square feet, office

4982 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Jerry Hagfeldt, Jarrad Katz and Galit Kimerling of MDL Group

Tenant: Did not disclose

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$675,000 for 7240 square feet, industrial

200 and 210 W. Foster St., Henderson 89011

Landlord: Cogeshall Living Trust

Landlord agent: Mike DeLew and Steven Haynes of Colliers International

Tenant: Vegas Pools

Tenant agent: Greg Pancirov of Colliers International

$515,000 for 5135 square feet, industrial

4584 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas 89130

Landlord: Did not disclose

Landlord agent: Did not disclose

Tenant: Mirnai Enterprises

Tenant agent: Jennifer Levine and Elizabeth Moore of Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

Leases

$263,383.00 for 2,094 square feet, office

1291 Galleria Drive, Suite 125, Henderson 89014

Landlord: SF Galleria

Landlord agent: Paul and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Allstate Insurance

Tenant agent: CBRE

$224,047.00 for 2,500 square feet, office

8660 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas 89129

Landlord: North Denver Industrial and Broomfield Drugstore

Landlord agent: Paul and Wil Chaffee of Sun Commercial Real Estate

Tenant: Karl M. Larsen, OD

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

$136,805.00 for 3,200 square feet, industrial

3425 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 110, North Las Vegas 89032

Landlord: J & S H Family LP

Landlord agent: Griffis Realty Investments

Tenant: Lumamedia International

Tenant agent: Michael Brazill and Jon Willis of Sun Commercial Real Estate

BUSINESS LICENSES

Halcyonian

License type: Office only

Address: 484 Wildflower Ave., Henderson

Owner: Halcyonian

Hard Rock Café

License type: Restaurant

Address: 3771 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Hard Rock Café International USA

Heartbroken Reality

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1800 Industrial Road, Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Samuel Canales

Heydy Ruiz

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 6112 Cairo Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Heydy Ruiz

Home Water

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 3997 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Filter Group USA

Hope Medical & Dental Clinic

License type: Nonprofit — medical

Address: 992 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Operation H.O.P.E.

Hypnosis Las Vegas

License type: Hypnotherapy

Address: 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300 and 343, Las Vegas

Owner: James McKechnie and Paul Dsouza

IC Lashes

License types: Cosmetology and instruction services

Address: 800 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 216, Las Vegas

Owner: Inge and Cara Dietz

Innovative Health Concepts

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 4849 Fairfax Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: George Golmassian

Integral Associates II

License type: Medical marijuana production — general sales

Address: 2917 E. Alexander Road, North Las Vegas

Owner: Integral Associates II

Ivy Technologies

License type: Contractor

Address: 3113 Whispering Canyon Court, Henderson

Owner: Ivy Technologies

Jacob Wendt

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5280 W. Hacienda Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Jacob Wendt

Javal Brow Bar

License types: Beauty parlor and beauty supply store

Address: 3053 W. Craig Road, Suite B, North Las Vegas

Owner: Javal Brow Bar

Jazzi Jam & Juicy Pickles

License type: Restaurant

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Frederick Brown

JB Public Relations

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jennifer Bradley

Jennifer Davis

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jennifer Davis

Jennifer Spesia

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9420 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Jennifer Spesia

JJT Vegas Weddings

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jamie and James Firzlaff

John Crocker

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5914 Whispering Sands Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: John Crocker

Kaleidoscope

License type: Apartment house

Address: 2500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Oasis Rainbow Fee Owner

Kelly’s Kasino II

License type: Automated teller operator

Address: 5855 W. Craig Road, Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Kelly & Kelly

Kelly’s Liquors & Gaming

License type: Automated teller operator

Address: 7002 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Kelly’s Liquors & Gaming

Kennedy Auto Recovery Solutions

License type: Professional services

Address: 4806 Holt Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Clifton L. Jones Jr., Kathlene Serafine and David Benbassat

Kevin Despain

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 5800 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Kevin Earl Despain

Kimberly Smith

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas

Owner: Kimberly Smith

Lagrangian Tech

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 150 Fourth St., Henderson

Owner: Massachusetts Technologies & Services Enterprises

Landon Kramer

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 7960 Rafael Rivera Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Landon Kramer

Las Vegas Construction Materials

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2000 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Construction Materials

Las Vegas House Call Doctor

License type: Professional services — medical

Address: 1811 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: House Call Dr. Regalado

Las Vegas Wedding Coordinators

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Robert Brennan

Laundry Care

License type: Laundry wash and fold service

Address: 318 Encima Court, Henderson

Owner: Vekaria Group

Lee Vaughn

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C09, Las Vegas

Owner: Lee Vaughn

Leslie Coleman

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas

Owner: Realles LLC

Lios HVAC

License type: Contractor

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Lio Cortes

Liquid Courage

License type: Catering

Address: 300 Stewart Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Jobo Enterprises

Little White Dress

License type: Mail order/internet sales

Address: 5932 Bellows Beach St., North Las Vegas

Owner: Little White Dress

Loanwise Financial

License type: Professional services

Address: 7251 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 300 and 341, Las Vegas

Owner: Omar Quddus

Love Home Place

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Love Home Place

Luciano Tiznado

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Luciano Tiznado

Lucie’s Apothecary

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Apothec Living

Luxurious Human Hair

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2901 W. Washington Ave., Suite M102, Las Vegas

Owner: Vanessa Bain

Lyght

License type: General retail sales

Address: 10040 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Lyght.com

MacSual

License type: Art gallery — retail

Address: 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 215, Las Vegas

Owner: Sheridee Hopper

Makeithappencoupons

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Did not disclose

Maria Perez

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 4110 Artist Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Maria Perez

Mariam Misirian

License type: Psychic arts — science

Address: 2280 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Metropolitan Gallery

License type: Art gallery — retail

Address: 450 Fremont St., Suite 270, Las Vegas

Owner: Loraine Kusuhara

Minuteman Press

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1725 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 16, Las Vegas

Owner: Digital Impressions

Modernmist

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites G53-G54, Las Vegas

Owner: Modernmist Limited

MPS Advantage

License type: Insurance agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Mitchell Staub

Nancy Morgan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Nancy Morgan

National Fringe Benefits

License type: Insurance agency

Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 300, Las Vegas

Owner: National Fringe Benefits

Neva Life Store

License type: Sporting goods store

Address: 875 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 15, Las Vegas

Owner: Erdal Ayan

Nevada Crystal Premium

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 6185 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Crystal Premium

Nevada Recycling

License type: Recycle waste haulers

Address: 4420 Mitchell St., Las Vegas

Owner: Paper Recycling of Nevada

Nicklin Property Management

License type: Property management

Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 911A, Henderson

Owner: Nicklin Property Management & Investments

Nicklin Property Management & Investments

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 375 N. Stephanie St., Suite 911-A, Henderson

Owner: Steven Nicklin

No. 1 Boba Tea

License type: Restaurant

Address: 605 Mall Ring Circle, Henderson

Owner: Quench Inc.

Nordstrom Law Office

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Shannon Nordstrom

Noura Store

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J20, Las Vegas

Owner: Noura Zeggui

BUILDING PERMITS

$10,386,875, commercial - new

777 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

DC Building Group

$4,906,580, commercial - new

6155 E. Azure Ave., North Las Vegas

Burke Construction Group

$3,000,000, tenant improvement

107 N. Fourth St., Las Vegas

W.A. Richardson Builders

$1,660,609, single-family dwelling x2

5641 and 5666 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$1,500,000, single-family dwelling

9708 Verlaine Court, Las Vegas

Westpoint Development Group

$723,312, multifamily - new x2

4565 and 4566 Ganier Court, North Las Vegas

Greystone Nevada

$655,730, commercial - addition

4140 Frehner Road, North Las Vegas

Wize Solution

$520,965, tenant improvement

350 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Harris Associates

$450,000, single-family dwelling

6100 Donald Nelson Ave., Las Vegas

Did not disclose

$218,097, single-family dwelling

12130 Rojo Roma Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$208,264, single-family dwelling

9991 Peaceful Peaks Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$204,000, pool and/or spa

250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Edgewater Custom Pools and Landscaping

$200,000, disaster

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Tiburon Construction

$200,000, disaster

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Tiburon Construction

$200,000, tenant improvement

7101 Cascade Valley Court, Las Vegas

Murfey Construction

$189,000, tenant improvement

9555 Hillwood Drive, Las Vegas

C & L Enterprises

$180,562, single-family dwelling

9993 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$180,000, tenant improvement

10 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

K & N Construction

$179,507, commercial - alteration

203 E. Mayflower Ave., North Las Vegas

Trinity Haven Development

$160,969, single-family dwelling

10582 Sturdevant Court, Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$156,323, single-family dwelling

375 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas

Calatlantic Homes

$154,866, single-family dwelling

10831 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$153,031, single-family dwelling

9991 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$150,000, disaster

1112 Bower Basin St., Las Vegas

Eagle Restoration

$146,699, single-family dwelling x2

6455 and 6460 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$146,699, single-family dwelling

5654 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$145,000, tenant improvement

6900 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

SR Construction

$142,150, single-family dwelling

9663 Shadow Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$141,198, single-family dwelling

10837 Dreiser Park Ave., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$141,198, single-family dwelling

7338 Winesburg St., Las Vegas

Toll North LV

$140,718, single-family dwelling

5653 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$139,756, commercial - alteration

4635 Andrews St., North Las Vegas

Trinity Haven Development

$134,885, single-family dwelling

6465 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$126,197, residential - new x2

4125 and 4212 Fairywren Drive, North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$125,428, residential - new

6161 Turaco St., North Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$120,893, single-family dwelling

6450 Matthew Hills Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$119,872, residential - new x3

5640, 5641 and 5648 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$117,338, single-family dwelling

10808 Niobrara Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$113,837, residential - new

5117 Lawrence St., North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$110,125, residential - new x4

5637, 5644, 5649 and 5704 Alitak Bay St., North Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$107,585, single-family dwelling

10833 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$106,969, residential - new

5845 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$103,142, residential - new

5440 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$100,000, tenant improvement x2

2652 and 2672 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Ovation Development

$100,000, commercial

600 Crossbridge Drive, Las Vegas

Nevada General Construction

$100,000, pool and/or spa

92 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas

California Pools of Las Vegas

