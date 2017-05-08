The List: Hotels, May 7-13, 2017
Mon, May 8, 2017 (2 a.m.)
7881 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 250
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702- 579-7000 • sabcpa.com
|Hotel
|Year built or renovated
|Number of rooms
|Convention square footage
|Casino square footage
|Top executive
|1
|MGM Grand
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-891-1111 • mgmgrand.com
|1993
|5,044
|602,000
|170,000
|Scott Sibella, president, chief operating officer
|2
|Luxor
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-262-4000 • luxor.com
|1993
|4,400
|20,000
|120,000
|Nik Rytterstrom, general manager
|3
|Venetian
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-1000 • venetian.com
|1999
|4,027
|510,008
|120,000
|Sheldon Adelson, CEO
|4
|Aria
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-7111 • arialasvegas.com
|2009
|4,004
|300,000
|150,000
|Bobby Baldwin, president, chief operating officer
|5
|Excalibur
3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-597-7777 • excalibur.com
|1990
|3,981
|12,226
|100,000
|Ann Hoff, general manager
|6
|Bellagio
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-693-7111 • bellagio.com
|1998
|3,933
|200,000
|100,000
|Randy Morton, president, chief operating officer
|7
|Caesars Palace
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7110 • caesarspalace.com
|1966
|3,792
|300,000
|129,000
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|8
|Circus Circus
2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-734-0410 • circuscircus.com
|1968
|3,767
|21,400
|101,286
|Eric Fitzgerald, general manager
|9
|Flamingo
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-733-3111 • flamingolasvegas.com
|1949
|3,460
|73,000
|76,763
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|10
|Mandalay Bay
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-7777 • mandalaybay.com
|1999
|3,211
|2,013,697
|135,000
|Chuck Bowling, president, chief operating officer
|11
|Palazzo
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-607-7777 • palazzo.com
|2007
|3,066
|510,008
|105,000
|Sheldon Adelson, CEO
|12
|Mirage
3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-791-7111 • mirage.com
|1989
|3,044
|171,959
|100,000
|Trevor Scherrer, president, chief operating officer
|13
|Cosmopolitan
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
|2010
|3,041
|200,000
|100,000
|John Unwin, CEO
|14
|Monte Carlo
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-730-7777 • montecarlo.com
|1996
|2,992
|30,000
|102,197
|Patrick Miller, general manager
|15
|Westgate
3000 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-732-5111 • westgateresorts.com/hotels/nevada/las-vegas/westgate-las-vegas-resort-casino
|1969
|2,950
|200,000
|97,500
|David Siegel, founder
|16
|Paris Las Vegas
3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-946-7000 • parislasvegas.com
|1999
|2,916
|140,000
|79,428
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|17
|Treasure Island
3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-894-7111 • treasureisland.com
|1993
|2,884
|18,000
|90,000
|Phil Ruffin, CEO
|18
|Bally’s
3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-967-4111 • ballyslasvegas.com
|1973
|2,814
|175,000
|67,000
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|19
|Wynn
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-7000 • wynnlasvegas.com
|2004
|2,716
|200,000
|100,000
|Steve Wynn, CEO
|20
|Harrah’s
3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-369-5000 • harrahslasvegas.com
|1970
|2,526
|25,000
|87,000
|Mark President, CEO
|21
|Rio
3700 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-777-7777 • riolasvegas.com
|1990
|2,522
|160,000
|120,000
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|22
|Planet Hollywood
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-785-5555 • planethollywoodresort.com
|2000
|2,496
|100,000
|100,000
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|23
|Stratosphere
2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-380-7777 • stratospherehotel.com
|1996
|2,427
|17,000
|80,000
|Richard Brown, COO
|24
|Golden Nugget
129 E. Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-7111 • goldennugget.com
|1946
|2,419
|31,000
|50,000
|Chris Latil, senior vice president, general manager
|25
|The Linq
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-3311 • thelinq.com
|1979
|2,252
|40,000
|75,000
|Mark Frissora, CEO
|26
|South Point
9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89183
702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com
|2005
|2,163
|170,000
|80,000
|Michael Gaughan, owner
|27
|Encore
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-8000 • encorelasvegas.com
|2008
|2,034
|60,000
|100,000
|Steve Wynn, CEO
|28
|New York-New York
3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-740-6969 • newyorknewyork.com
|1997
|2,024
|21,500
|84,000
|Cynthia Kiser Murphey, president, chief operating officer
|29
|Orleans
4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-365-7111 • orleanscasino.com
|1996
|1,885
|40,000
|142,000
|Keith Smith, president, CEO
|30
|The Signature
145 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-797-6000 • signaturemgmgrand.com
|2006
|1,728
|3,837
|N/A
|Jill Archunde, general manager
|31
|Hard Rock
4455 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-693-5000 • hardrockhotel.com
|1995
|1,506
|110,000
|30,000
|Hamish Dodds, CEO
|32
|Vdara
2600 W. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-2111 • vdara.com
|2009
|1,495
|10,000
|N/A
|Mary Giuliano, general manager
|33
|Tropicana
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-739-2222 • troplv.com
|1957
|1,470
|100,000
|50,000
|Alex Yemenidjian, CEO
|34
|SLS Las Vegas
2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-761-7000 • slsvegas.com
|2014
|1,325
|80,000
|56,000
|Sam Nazarian, CEO
|35
|Trump International
2000 Fashion Show Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-982-0000 • trumplasvegashotel.com
|2008
|1,280
|6,400
|N/A
|Eric Danziger, CEO
|36
|Buffalo Bill’s
31700 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Primm, NV 89019
702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com
|1994
|1,242
|31,280
|84,000
|Michael Silberling, CEO
|37
|Elara
80 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-669-6700 • elara.hilton.com
|2009
|1,200
|2,811
|N/A
|Mark Wang, CEO
|38
|Delano
3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-9444 • delanolasvegas.com
|2003
|1,117
|N/A
|N/A
|Matt Chilton, general manager
|39
|Palace Station
2411 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-367-2411 • palacestation.sclv.com
|1976
|1,023
|19,588
|84,000
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|40
|Plaza
1 Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-386-2110 • plazahotelcasino.com
|1971
|1,003
|23,000
|87,000
|Jonathan Jossel, CEO
|41
|Westin
160 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-836-5900 • westinvegas.com
|Property purchased by Westin in 2005
|826
|25,000
|20,000
|Michael George, CEO
|42
|Red Rock Resort
11011 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-797-7777 • redrock.sclv.com
|2006
|796
|100,000
|120,000
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO
|43
|California
12 E. Ogden Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-1222 • thecal.com
|1975
|781
|4,935
|36,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|44
|Whiskey Pete’s
100 W. Primm Blvd.
Primm, NV 89019
702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com
|1977 (Renovated 2016)
|777
|8,000
|36,400
|Michael Silberling, CEO
|45
|Tuscany Suites & Casino
255 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-893-8933 • tuscanylv.com
|2000
|716
|40,000
|35,000
|Thomas Guth, general manager
|46
|Gold Coast
4000 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-367-7111 • goldcoastcasino.com
|1986
|712
|30,000
|86,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|47
|Budget Suites - Rancho
2219 N. Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-638-1800 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/rancho.html
|1991
|704
|N/A
|N/A
|Robert Bigelow, owner
|48
|Palms
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-942-7777 • palms.com
|2001
|703
|60,000
|100,000
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|49
|Four Queens
202 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-4011 • fourqueens.com
|1966
|694
|2,264
|32,000
|Patrick Hughes, CEO, president
|50
|Sportsman’s Royal Manor
5600 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-458-7071 • royalmanorlv.com
|Did not disclose
|665
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not disclose
|51
|Hooters
115 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-739-9000 • hooterscasinohotel.com
|1974
|657
|38,500
|30,000
|Michael Storm, general manager
|52
|Sam’s Town
5111 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-456-7777 • samstownlv.com
|1979
|645
|30,000
|133,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|53a
|Downtown Grand
206 N. 3rd St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-719-5100 • downtowngrand.com
|1964
|629
|2,490
|30,000
|Did not disclose
|53b
|The D
301 E. Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-388-2400 • thed.com
|1981
|629
|11,000
|42,000
|Derek Stevens, owner, CEO
|55
|Primm Valley
31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Primm, NV 89019
702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com
|1990
|626
|20,901
|58,000
|Michael Silberling, CEO
|56
|Siena Suites
6555 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-648-2100 • sienasuiteshotel.com
|2004
|600
|300
|N/A
|Did not disclose
|57
|Palms Place
4381 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-932-7777 • palms.com
|2008
|593
|2,200
|N/A
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|58
|Renaissance
3400 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-784-5700 • renaissancelasvegas.com
|2009
|548
|20,000
|N/A
|John Ault, general manager
|59
|JW Marriott
221 N. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-869-7777 • jwlasvegasresort.com
|1999
|547
|109,679
|50,000
|J.W. Marriott Jr., executive chairman
|60a
|Alexis Park
375 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-796-3300 • alexispark.com
|1984
|495
|50,000
|N/A
|Michael Moreno, general manager
|60b
|Green Valley Ranch
2300 Paseo Verde
Henderson, NV 89052
702-617-7777 • greenvalleyranch.sclv.com
|2004
|495
|80,000
|94,278
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|62
|Westin Lake Las Vegas
101 Montelago Blvd.
Henderson, NV 89011
702-567-6000 • westinlakelasvegas.com
|1999
|493
|45,000
|N/A
|Michael George, CEO
|63
|Budget Suites of America - Tropicana
3655 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-739-1000 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/tropicana1.html
|1997
|480
|N/A
|N/A
|Robert Bigelow, owner
|64
|Sunset Station
1301 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89014
702-547-7777 • sunsetstation.sclv.com
|1997
|457
|13,000
|110,000
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|65
|Fremont
200 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-3232 • fremontcasino.com
|1956
|447
|7,330
|30,200
|Keith Smith, CEO
|66
|Hilton Grand Las Vegas Strip
2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-765-8300 • lasvegasstriphgvc.hilton.com
|2011
|428
|798
|N/A
|Mark Wang, president
|67
|Suncoast
9090 Alta Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-636-7111 • suncoastcasino.com
|2000
|427
|25,000
|80,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|68
|Four Seasons
3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-5000 • fourseasons.com/lasvegas
|1999
|424
|30,000
|N/A
|Kenneth Beach, president
|69
|Budget Suites - Wynn
4205 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-889-1700 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/tropicana2.html
|1996
|414
|N/A
|N/A
|Robert Bigelow, owner
|70
|Main Street Station
200 N. Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-387-1896 • mainstreetcasino.com
|1977
|406
|4,500
|27,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|71
|Mandarin Oriental
3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-8888 • mandarinoriental.com/lasvegas
|2009
|392
|12,360
|N/A
|Edouard Ettedgui, CEO
|72
|M Resort
12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Henderson, NV 89044
702-797-1000 • themresort.com
|2009
|390
|92,000
|92,000
|Anthony Marnell III, founder, CEO
|73
|Emerald Suites - Las Vegas Blvd. South
9145 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-948-9999 • emeraldsuites.com
|2001
|387
|760
|N/A
|Did not disclose
|74
|Emerald Suites - Convention Center
3684 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-699-7000 • emeraldsuites.com
|1996
|359
|Did not disclose
|N/A
|Did not disclose
|75
|Hilton Lake Las Vegas
1610 Lake Las Vegas Parkway
Henderson, NV 89011
702-567-4700 • lakelasvegasresortandspa.hilton.com
|2003
|349
|115,000
|N/A
|Sig Ortloff, general manager
|76
|Silver Sevens
4100 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-733-7000 • silversevenscasino.com
|2000
|327
|1,451
|48,000
|Michael Silberling, CEO
|77
|Hampton Inn Tropicana
4975 S. Dean Martin Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-948-8100 • lasvegashamptoninn.com
|1999
|322
|8,400
|N/A
|Christopher Nassetta, president, CEO
|78
|Budget Suites of America - Las Vegas Blvd.
8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-837-2000 • budgetsuites.com
|2001
|317
|N/A
|N/A
|Robert Bigelow, owner
|79
|Mardi Gras
3500 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-731-2020 • mardigrasinn.com
|1978
|314
|4,000
|2,700
|Philippe Jaramillo, owner
|80a
|Eastside Cannery
5255 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-856-5300 • eastsidecannery.com
|2008
|306
|20,000
|65,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|80b
|Motel 6 - Tropicana
195 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-798-0728 • motel6.com
|1972
|306
|N/A
|N/A
|Stephen Schwarzman, CEO
|82
|Arizona Charlie’s Boulder
4575 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-951-9000 • arizonacharliesboulder.com
|1991
|303
|1,665
|75,000
|Mark Majetich, general manager/senior vice president
|83a
|Gold Strike
1 Main St.
Jean, NV 89019
702-477-5000 • goldstrikejean.com
|1986
|300
|3,168
|34,998
|Jerry Herbst, CEO
|83b
|Silverton
3333 Blue Diamond Road
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-263-7777 • silvertoncasino.com
|1994
|300
|11,000
|68,000
|Ed Roski, owner
|85a
|Boulder Station
4111 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-432-7777 • boulderstation.sclv.com
|1994
|299
|12,000
|111,305
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|85b
|Marriott SpringHill Suites - Convention Center
2989 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-433-5880 • marriott.com/laspr
|2009
|299
|4,522
|N/A
|Arne Sorenson, CEO, president
|87
|El Cortez
600 E. Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-5200 • ecvegas.com
|1941
|298
|3,200
|41,000
|Kenny Epstein, owner
|88
|Howard Johnson Tropicana
165 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-476-6500 • hojo.com/hotel/46398
|1980
|295
|N/A
|N/A
|Mark Chute, general manager
|89
|W Las Vegas
2535 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-761-8700 • wlasvegas.com
|Renovated in 2016
|289
|45,000
|N/A
|Mark Eberwein, general manager
|90
|Super 8 - Koval
4250 Koval Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-794-0888 • super8vegas.com
|1989
|288
|665
|N/A
|Stephen Holmes, CEO, chairman
|91
|Embassy Suites - Convention Center
3600 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-893-8000 • eslvcc.com
|2000
|286
|11,000
|N/A
|Christopher Nassetta, CEO
|92
|Desert Rose Resort
5051 Duke Ellington Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-739-7000 • desertroseresort.com
|1988
|284
|2,000
|N/A
|Richard Auer, general manager
|93
|Marriott
325 Convention Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-650-2000 • marriott.com/lasst
|1997
|278
|4,268
|N/A
|Arne Sorenson, CEO
|94
|Candlewood Suites
4034 S. Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-836-3660 • candlewoodsuites.com/lasvegasnv
|2000
|276
|760
|N/A
|Jack Deboer, founder
|95
|Manor Suites
7230 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-939-9000 • manorsuites.com
|2003
|260
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not disclose
|96
|Arizona Charlie’s Decatur
740 S. Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-258-5200 • arizonacharliesdecatur.com
|1988
|259
|4,500
|80,000
|Frank Riolo, CEO
|97
|Days Inn
3330 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-740-0000 • daysinn.com
|Renovated in 2015
|258
|630
|6,700
|Stephen Holmes, CEO
|98
|America’s Best Value Inn
167 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-795-3311 • americasbestvalueinn.com
|Did not disclose
|257
|Did not disclose
|N/A
|Roger Bloss, CEO, founder
|99
|Marriott Residence Inn - Hughes Center
370 Hughes Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-650-0040 • marriott.com/lashh
|1998
|256
|1,418
|N/A
|Arne Sorenson, CEO
|100
|The Platinum
211 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-365-5000 • theplatinumhotel.com
|2013
|255
|15,000
|N/A
|Mary Orlando, general manager
|101
|La Quinta - Airport North/Convention Center
3970 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-796-9000 • laquintalasvegasairportnorth.com
|1991
|251
|1,400
|N/A
|Keith Cline, president, CEO
|102
|Hoover Dam Lodge
U.S. Highway 93
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-293-5000 • hooverdamlodge.com
|2000
|239
|4,300
|21,000
|Craig Etsey, founder
|103a
|Siegel Suites Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-792-9191 • siegelsuites.com
|Did not disclose
|228
|N/A
|N/A
|Stephen Siegel, CEO, president
|103b
|Siegel Suites Twain II
955 E. Twain
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-331-0536 • siegelsuites.com
|Did not disclose
|228
|N/A
|N/A
|Stephen Siegel, CEO, president
|105
|Siegel Suites Tropicana
3890 Graphic Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-507-9999 • siegelsuites.com
|2002
|225
|N/A
|N/A
|Stephen Siegel, CEO, president
|106
|Fiesta Henderson
777 W. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015
702-558-7000 • fiestahenderson.sclv.com
|1998
|224
|4,574
|74,000
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|107
|Rita Suites
344 E. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-792-2222 • ritasuites.com
|1991
|221
|N/A
|N/A
|Did not disclose
|108
|Embassy Suites - Airport
4315 Swenson St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-795-2800 • lasvegasairport.embassysuites.com
|1998
|220
|6,000
|N/A
|John Rogers, CEO
|109
|Siegel Suites Boulder
4823 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-454-8969 • siegelsuites.com
|Did not disclose
|211
|N/A
|N/A
|Stephen Siegel, Founder
|110
|Town and Country Manor III
5390 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-456-6844
|Did not disclose
|205
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|111
|Lucky Dragon
300 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-889-8018 • luckydragonlv.com
|2016
|203
|Did not disclose
|27,500
|Dave Jacoby, Chief operating officer
|112a
|Aliante
7300 Aliante Parkway
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
702-692-7777 • aliantegaming.com
|2008
|202
|30,000
|80,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|112b
|Hyatt Place
4520 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-369-3366 • lasvegas.place.hyatt.com
|1998
|202
|3,408
|N/A
|Mark Hoplamazian, CEO, president
|113a
|Cannery
2121 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-507-5700 • cannerycasinos.com
|2002
|200
|N/A
|75,000
|Keith Smith, CEO
|113b
|Holiday Inn
3950 Koval Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-6100 • ihg.com/holidayinnclubvacations
|1989
|200
|N/A
|N/A
|Richard Solomons, CEO
|113c
|Santa Fe Station
4949 N. Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-658-4900 • santafestation.sclv.com
|1991
|200
|12,855
|172,948
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
|113d
|Texas Station
2101 Texas Star Lane
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-631-1000 • texasstation.sclv.com
|1995
|200
|42,250
|91,000
|Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
