The List: Hotels, May 7-13, 2017

1

Stewart Archibald & Barney

7881 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702- 579-7000 • sabcpa.com

1972

45

1,243

55

Robert Worthen, CEO

Hotel Year built or renovated Number of rooms Convention square footage Casino square footage Top executive 1 MGM Grand

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-891-1111 • mgmgrand.com 1993 5,044 602,000 170,000 Scott Sibella, president, chief operating officer 2 Luxor

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-262-4000 • luxor.com 1993 4,400 20,000 120,000 Nik Rytterstrom, general manager 3 Venetian

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-414-1000 • venetian.com 1999 4,027 510,008 120,000 Sheldon Adelson, CEO 4 Aria

3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89158

702-590-7111 • arialasvegas.com 2009 4,004 300,000 150,000 Bobby Baldwin, president, chief operating officer 5 Excalibur

3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-597-7777 • excalibur.com 1990 3,981 12,226 100,000 Ann Hoff, general manager 6 Bellagio

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-693-7111 • bellagio.com 1998 3,933 200,000 100,000 Randy Morton, president, chief operating officer 7 Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-731-7110 • caesarspalace.com 1966 3,792 300,000 129,000 Mark Frissora, CEO 8 Circus Circus

2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-734-0410 • circuscircus.com 1968 3,767 21,400 101,286 Eric Fitzgerald, general manager 9 Flamingo

3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-733-3111 • flamingolasvegas.com 1949 3,460 73,000 76,763 Mark Frissora, CEO 10 Mandalay Bay

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-632-7777 • mandalaybay.com 1999 3,211 2,013,697 135,000 Chuck Bowling, president, chief operating officer 11 Palazzo

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-607-7777 • palazzo.com 2007 3,066 510,008 105,000 Sheldon Adelson, CEO 12 Mirage

3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-791-7111 • mirage.com 1989 3,044 171,959 100,000 Trevor Scherrer, president, chief operating officer 13 Cosmopolitan

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com 2010 3,041 200,000 100,000 John Unwin, CEO 14 Monte Carlo

3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-730-7777 • montecarlo.com 1996 2,992 30,000 102,197 Patrick Miller, general manager 15 Westgate

3000 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-732-5111 • westgateresorts.com/hotels/nevada/las-vegas/westgate-las-vegas-resort-casino 1969 2,950 200,000 97,500 David Siegel, founder 16 Paris Las Vegas

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-946-7000 • parislasvegas.com 1999 2,916 140,000 79,428 Mark Frissora, CEO 17 Treasure Island

3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-894-7111 • treasureisland.com 1993 2,884 18,000 90,000 Phil Ruffin, CEO 18 Bally’s

3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-967-4111 • ballyslasvegas.com 1973 2,814 175,000 67,000 Mark Frissora, CEO 19 Wynn

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-770-7000 • wynnlasvegas.com 2004 2,716 200,000 100,000 Steve Wynn, CEO 20 Harrah’s

3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-369-5000 • harrahslasvegas.com 1970 2,526 25,000 87,000 Mark President, CEO 21 Rio

3700 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-777-7777 • riolasvegas.com 1990 2,522 160,000 120,000 Mark Frissora, CEO 22 Planet Hollywood

3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-785-5555 • planethollywoodresort.com 2000 2,496 100,000 100,000 Mark Frissora, CEO 23 Stratosphere

2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89104

702-380-7777 • stratospherehotel.com 1996 2,427 17,000 80,000 Richard Brown, COO 24 Golden Nugget

129 E. Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-7111 • goldennugget.com 1946 2,419 31,000 50,000 Chris Latil, senior vice president, general manager 25 The Linq

3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-731-3311 • thelinq.com 1979 2,252 40,000 75,000 Mark Frissora, CEO 26 South Point

9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89183

702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com 2005 2,163 170,000 80,000 Michael Gaughan, owner 27 Encore

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-770-8000 • encorelasvegas.com 2008 2,034 60,000 100,000 Steve Wynn, CEO 28 New York-New York

3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-740-6969 • newyorknewyork.com 1997 2,024 21,500 84,000 Cynthia Kiser Murphey, president, chief operating officer 29 Orleans

4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-365-7111 • orleanscasino.com 1996 1,885 40,000 142,000 Keith Smith, president, CEO 30 The Signature

145 E. Harmon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-797-6000 • signaturemgmgrand.com 2006 1,728 3,837 N/A Jill Archunde, general manager 31 Hard Rock

4455 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-693-5000 • hardrockhotel.com 1995 1,506 110,000 30,000 Hamish Dodds, CEO 32 Vdara

2600 W. Harmon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89158

702-590-2111 • vdara.com 2009 1,495 10,000 N/A Mary Giuliano, general manager 33 Tropicana

3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-739-2222 • troplv.com 1957 1,470 100,000 50,000 Alex Yemenidjian, CEO 34 SLS Las Vegas

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-761-7000 • slsvegas.com 2014 1,325 80,000 56,000 Sam Nazarian, CEO 35 Trump International

2000 Fashion Show Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-982-0000 • trumplasvegashotel.com 2008 1,280 6,400 N/A Eric Danziger, CEO 36 Buffalo Bill’s

31700 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Primm, NV 89019

702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com 1994 1,242 31,280 84,000 Michael Silberling, CEO 37 Elara

80 E. Harmon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-669-6700 • elara.hilton.com 2009 1,200 2,811 N/A Mark Wang, CEO 38 Delano

3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-632-9444 • delanolasvegas.com 2003 1,117 N/A N/A Matt Chilton, general manager 39 Palace Station

2411 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-367-2411 • palacestation.sclv.com 1976 1,023 19,588 84,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 40 Plaza

1 Main St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-386-2110 • plazahotelcasino.com 1971 1,003 23,000 87,000 Jonathan Jossel, CEO 41 Westin

160 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-836-5900 • westinvegas.com Property purchased by Westin in 2005 826 25,000 20,000 Michael George, CEO 42 Red Rock Resort

11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-797-7777 • redrock.sclv.com 2006 796 100,000 120,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO 43 California

12 E. Ogden Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-1222 • thecal.com 1975 781 4,935 36,000 Keith Smith, CEO 44 Whiskey Pete’s

100 W. Primm Blvd.

Primm, NV 89019

702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com 1977 (Renovated 2016) 777 8,000 36,400 Michael Silberling, CEO 45 Tuscany Suites & Casino

255 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-893-8933 • tuscanylv.com 2000 716 40,000 35,000 Thomas Guth, general manager 46 Gold Coast

4000 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-367-7111 • goldcoastcasino.com 1986 712 30,000 86,000 Keith Smith, CEO 47 Budget Suites - Rancho

2219 N. Rancho Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89130

702-638-1800 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/rancho.html 1991 704 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner 48 Palms

4321 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-942-7777 • palms.com 2001 703 60,000 100,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 49 Four Queens

202 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-4011 • fourqueens.com 1966 694 2,264 32,000 Patrick Hughes, CEO, president 50 Sportsman’s Royal Manor

5600 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-458-7071 • royalmanorlv.com Did not disclose 665 N/A N/A Did not disclose 51 Hooters

115 E. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-739-9000 • hooterscasinohotel.com 1974 657 38,500 30,000 Michael Storm, general manager 52 Sam’s Town

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-456-7777 • samstownlv.com 1979 645 30,000 133,000 Keith Smith, CEO 53a Downtown Grand

206 N. 3rd St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-719-5100 • downtowngrand.com 1964 629 2,490 30,000 Did not disclose 53b The D

301 E. Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-388-2400 • thed.com 1981 629 11,000 42,000 Derek Stevens, owner, CEO 55 Primm Valley

31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Primm, NV 89019

702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com 1990 626 20,901 58,000 Michael Silberling, CEO 56 Siena Suites

6555 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-648-2100 • sienasuiteshotel.com 2004 600 300 N/A Did not disclose 57 Palms Place

4381 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-932-7777 • palms.com 2008 593 2,200 N/A Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 58 Renaissance

3400 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-784-5700 • renaissancelasvegas.com 2009 548 20,000 N/A John Ault, general manager 59 JW Marriott

221 N. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-869-7777 • jwlasvegasresort.com 1999 547 109,679 50,000 J.W. Marriott Jr., executive chairman 60a Alexis Park

375 E. Harmon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-796-3300 • alexispark.com 1984 495 50,000 N/A Michael Moreno, general manager 60b Green Valley Ranch

2300 Paseo Verde

Henderson, NV 89052

702-617-7777 • greenvalleyranch.sclv.com 2004 495 80,000 94,278 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 62 Westin Lake Las Vegas

101 Montelago Blvd.

Henderson, NV 89011

702-567-6000 • westinlakelasvegas.com 1999 493 45,000 N/A Michael George, CEO 63 Budget Suites of America - Tropicana

3655 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-739-1000 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/tropicana1.html 1997 480 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner 64 Sunset Station

1301 W. Sunset Road

Henderson, NV 89014

702-547-7777 • sunsetstation.sclv.com 1997 457 13,000 110,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 65 Fremont

200 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-3232 • fremontcasino.com 1956 447 7,330 30,200 Keith Smith, CEO 66 Hilton Grand Las Vegas Strip

2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-765-8300 • lasvegasstriphgvc.hilton.com 2011 428 798 N/A Mark Wang, president 67 Suncoast

9090 Alta Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-636-7111 • suncoastcasino.com 2000 427 25,000 80,000 Keith Smith, CEO 68 Four Seasons

3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-632-5000 • fourseasons.com/lasvegas 1999 424 30,000 N/A Kenneth Beach, president 69 Budget Suites - Wynn

4205 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-889-1700 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/tropicana2.html 1996 414 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner 70 Main Street Station

200 N. Main St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-387-1896 • mainstreetcasino.com 1977 406 4,500 27,000 Keith Smith, CEO 71 Mandarin Oriental

3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89158

702-590-8888 • mandarinoriental.com/lasvegas 2009 392 12,360 N/A Edouard Ettedgui, CEO 72 M Resort

12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Henderson, NV 89044

702-797-1000 • themresort.com 2009 390 92,000 92,000 Anthony Marnell III, founder, CEO 73 Emerald Suites - Las Vegas Blvd. South

9145 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-948-9999 • emeraldsuites.com 2001 387 760 N/A Did not disclose 74 Emerald Suites - Convention Center

3684 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-699-7000 • emeraldsuites.com 1996 359 Did not disclose N/A Did not disclose 75 Hilton Lake Las Vegas

1610 Lake Las Vegas Parkway

Henderson, NV 89011

702-567-4700 • lakelasvegasresortandspa.hilton.com 2003 349 115,000 N/A Sig Ortloff, general manager 76 Silver Sevens

4100 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-733-7000 • silversevenscasino.com 2000 327 1,451 48,000 Michael Silberling, CEO 77 Hampton Inn Tropicana

4975 S. Dean Martin Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-948-8100 • lasvegashamptoninn.com 1999 322 8,400 N/A Christopher Nassetta, president, CEO 78 Budget Suites of America - Las Vegas Blvd.

8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89123

702-837-2000 • budgetsuites.com 2001 317 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner 79 Mardi Gras

3500 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-731-2020 • mardigrasinn.com 1978 314 4,000 2,700 Philippe Jaramillo, owner 80a Eastside Cannery

5255 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-856-5300 • eastsidecannery.com 2008 306 20,000 65,000 Keith Smith, CEO 80b Motel 6 - Tropicana

195 E. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-798-0728 • motel6.com 1972 306 N/A N/A Stephen Schwarzman, CEO 82 Arizona Charlie’s Boulder

4575 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-951-9000 • arizonacharliesboulder.com 1991 303 1,665 75,000 Mark Majetich, general manager/senior vice president 83a Gold Strike

1 Main St.

Jean, NV 89019

702-477-5000 • goldstrikejean.com 1986 300 3,168 34,998 Jerry Herbst, CEO 83b Silverton

3333 Blue Diamond Road

Las Vegas, NV 89139

702-263-7777 • silvertoncasino.com 1994 300 11,000 68,000 Ed Roski, owner 85a Boulder Station

4111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-432-7777 • boulderstation.sclv.com 1994 299 12,000 111,305 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 85b Marriott SpringHill Suites - Convention Center

2989 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-433-5880 • marriott.com/laspr 2009 299 4,522 N/A Arne Sorenson, CEO, president 87 El Cortez

600 E. Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

702-385-5200 • ecvegas.com 1941 298 3,200 41,000 Kenny Epstein, owner 88 Howard Johnson Tropicana

165 E. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-476-6500 • hojo.com/hotel/46398 1980 295 N/A N/A Mark Chute, general manager 89 W Las Vegas

2535 Las Vegas Blvd South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-761-8700 • wlasvegas.com Renovated in 2016 289 45,000 N/A Mark Eberwein, general manager 90 Super 8 - Koval

4250 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-794-0888 • super8vegas.com 1989 288 665 N/A Stephen Holmes, CEO, chairman 91 Embassy Suites - Convention Center

3600 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-893-8000 • eslvcc.com 2000 286 11,000 N/A Christopher Nassetta, CEO 92 Desert Rose Resort

5051 Duke Ellington Way

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-739-7000 • desertroseresort.com 1988 284 2,000 N/A Richard Auer, general manager 93 Marriott

325 Convention Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-650-2000 • marriott.com/lasst 1997 278 4,268 N/A Arne Sorenson, CEO 94 Candlewood Suites

4034 S. Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-836-3660 • candlewoodsuites.com/lasvegasnv 2000 276 760 N/A Jack Deboer, founder 95 Manor Suites

7230 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-939-9000 • manorsuites.com 2003 260 N/A N/A Did not disclose 96 Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

740 S. Decatur Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

702-258-5200 • arizonacharliesdecatur.com 1988 259 4,500 80,000 Frank Riolo, CEO 97 Days Inn

3330 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-740-0000 • daysinn.com Renovated in 2015 258 630 6,700 Stephen Holmes, CEO 98 America’s Best Value Inn

167 E. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-795-3311 • americasbestvalueinn.com Did not disclose 257 Did not disclose N/A Roger Bloss, CEO, founder 99 Marriott Residence Inn - Hughes Center

370 Hughes Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-650-0040 • marriott.com/lashh 1998 256 1,418 N/A Arne Sorenson, CEO 100 The Platinum

211 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-365-5000 • theplatinumhotel.com 2013 255 15,000 N/A Mary Orlando, general manager 101 La Quinta - Airport North/Convention Center

3970 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-796-9000 • laquintalasvegasairportnorth.com 1991 251 1,400 N/A Keith Cline, president, CEO 102 Hoover Dam Lodge

U.S. Highway 93

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-293-5000 • hooverdamlodge.com 2000 239 4,300 21,000 Craig Etsey, founder 103a Siegel Suites Cambridge

3825 Cambridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-792-9191 • siegelsuites.com Did not disclose 228 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, CEO, president 103b Siegel Suites Twain II

955 E. Twain

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-331-0536 • siegelsuites.com Did not disclose 228 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, CEO, president 105 Siegel Suites Tropicana

3890 Graphic Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-507-9999 • siegelsuites.com 2002 225 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, CEO, president 106 Fiesta Henderson

777 W. Lake Mead Parkway

Henderson, NV 89015

702-558-7000 • fiestahenderson.sclv.com 1998 224 4,574 74,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 107 Rita Suites

344 E. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-792-2222 • ritasuites.com 1991 221 N/A N/A Did not disclose 108 Embassy Suites - Airport

4315 Swenson St.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-795-2800 • lasvegasairport.embassysuites.com 1998 220 6,000 N/A John Rogers, CEO 109 Siegel Suites Boulder

4823 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-454-8969 • siegelsuites.com Did not disclose 211 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, Founder 110 Town and Country Manor III

5390 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

702-456-6844 Did not disclose 205 Did not disclose Did not disclose Did not disclose 111 Lucky Dragon

300 W. Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-889-8018 • luckydragonlv.com 2016 203 Did not disclose 27,500 Dave Jacoby, Chief operating officer 112a Aliante

7300 Aliante Parkway

North Las Vegas, NV 89084

702-692-7777 • aliantegaming.com 2008 202 30,000 80,000 Keith Smith, CEO 112b Hyatt Place

4520 Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-369-3366 • lasvegas.place.hyatt.com 1998 202 3,408 N/A Mark Hoplamazian, CEO, president 113a Cannery

2121 E. Craig Road

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

702-507-5700 • cannerycasinos.com 2002 200 N/A 75,000 Keith Smith, CEO 113b Holiday Inn

3950 Koval Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-731-6100 • ihg.com/holidayinnclubvacations 1989 200 N/A N/A Richard Solomons, CEO 113c Santa Fe Station

4949 N. Rancho Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89130

702-658-4900 • santafestation.sclv.com 1991 200 12,855 172,948 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman 113d Texas Station

2101 Texas Star Lane

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

702-631-1000 • texasstation.sclv.com 1995 200 42,250 91,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman

Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

Share