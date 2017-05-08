The List: Hotels, May 7-13, 2017

0

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, May 8, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Hotel Year built or renovated Number of rooms Convention square footage Casino square footage Top executive
1 MGM Grand
3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-891-1111 • mgmgrand.com		 1993 5,044 602,000 170,000 Scott Sibella, president, chief operating officer
2 Luxor
3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-262-4000 • luxor.com		 1993 4,400 20,000 120,000 Nik Rytterstrom, general manager
3 Venetian
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-1000 • venetian.com		 1999 4,027 510,008 120,000 Sheldon Adelson, CEO
4 Aria
3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-7111 • arialasvegas.com		 2009 4,004 300,000 150,000 Bobby Baldwin, president, chief operating officer
5 Excalibur
3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-597-7777 • excalibur.com		 1990 3,981 12,226 100,000 Ann Hoff, general manager
6 Bellagio
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-693-7111 • bellagio.com		 1998 3,933 200,000 100,000 Randy Morton, president, chief operating officer
7 Caesars Palace
3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-7110 • caesarspalace.com		 1966 3,792 300,000 129,000 Mark Frissora, CEO
8 Circus Circus
2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-734-0410 • circuscircus.com		 1968 3,767 21,400 101,286 Eric Fitzgerald, general manager
9 Flamingo
3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-733-3111 • flamingolasvegas.com		 1949 3,460 73,000 76,763 Mark Frissora, CEO
10 Mandalay Bay
3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-7777 • mandalaybay.com		 1999 3,211 2,013,697 135,000 Chuck Bowling, president, chief operating officer
11 Palazzo
3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-607-7777 • palazzo.com		 2007 3,066 510,008 105,000 Sheldon Adelson, CEO
12 Mirage
3400 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-791-7111 • mirage.com		 1989 3,044 171,959 100,000 Trevor Scherrer, president, chief operating officer
13 Cosmopolitan
3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-698-7000 • cosmopolitanlasvegas.com		 2010 3,041 200,000 100,000 John Unwin, CEO
14 Monte Carlo
3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-730-7777 • montecarlo.com		 1996 2,992 30,000 102,197 Patrick Miller, general manager
15 Westgate
3000 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-732-5111 • westgateresorts.com/hotels/nevada/las-vegas/westgate-las-vegas-resort-casino		 1969 2,950 200,000 97,500 David Siegel, founder
16 Paris Las Vegas
3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-946-7000 • parislasvegas.com		 1999 2,916 140,000 79,428 Mark Frissora, CEO
17 Treasure Island
3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-894-7111 • treasureisland.com		 1993 2,884 18,000 90,000 Phil Ruffin, CEO
18 Bally’s
3645 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-967-4111 • ballyslasvegas.com		 1973 2,814 175,000 67,000 Mark Frissora, CEO
19 Wynn
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-7000 • wynnlasvegas.com		 2004 2,716 200,000 100,000 Steve Wynn, CEO
20 Harrah’s
3475 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-369-5000 • harrahslasvegas.com		 1970 2,526 25,000 87,000 Mark President, CEO
21 Rio
3700 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-777-7777 • riolasvegas.com		 1990 2,522 160,000 120,000 Mark Frissora, CEO
22 Planet Hollywood
3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-785-5555 • planethollywoodresort.com		 2000 2,496 100,000 100,000 Mark Frissora, CEO
23 Stratosphere
2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-380-7777 • stratospherehotel.com		 1996 2,427 17,000 80,000 Richard Brown, COO
24 Golden Nugget
129 E. Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-7111 • goldennugget.com		 1946 2,419 31,000 50,000 Chris Latil, senior vice president, general manager
25 The Linq
3535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-3311 • thelinq.com		 1979 2,252 40,000 75,000 Mark Frissora, CEO
26 South Point
9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89183
702-796-7111 • southpointcasino.com		 2005 2,163 170,000 80,000 Michael Gaughan, owner
27 Encore
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-8000 • encorelasvegas.com		 2008 2,034 60,000 100,000 Steve Wynn, CEO
28 New York-New York
3790 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-740-6969 • newyorknewyork.com		 1997 2,024 21,500 84,000 Cynthia Kiser Murphey, president, chief operating officer
29 Orleans
4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-365-7111 • orleanscasino.com		 1996 1,885 40,000 142,000 Keith Smith, president, CEO
30 The Signature
145 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-797-6000 • signaturemgmgrand.com		 2006 1,728 3,837 N/A Jill Archunde, general manager
31 Hard Rock
4455 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-693-5000 • hardrockhotel.com		 1995 1,506 110,000 30,000 Hamish Dodds, CEO
32 Vdara
2600 W. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-2111 • vdara.com		 2009 1,495 10,000 N/A Mary Giuliano, general manager
33 Tropicana
3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-739-2222 • troplv.com		 1957 1,470 100,000 50,000 Alex Yemenidjian, CEO
34 SLS Las Vegas
2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-761-7000 • slsvegas.com		 2014 1,325 80,000 56,000 Sam Nazarian, CEO
35 Trump International
2000 Fashion Show Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-982-0000 • trumplasvegashotel.com		 2008 1,280 6,400 N/A Eric Danziger, CEO
36 Buffalo Bill’s
31700 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Primm, NV 89019
702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com		 1994 1,242 31,280 84,000 Michael Silberling, CEO
37 Elara
80 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-669-6700 • elara.hilton.com		 2009 1,200 2,811 N/A Mark Wang, CEO
38 Delano
3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-9444 • delanolasvegas.com		 2003 1,117 N/A N/A Matt Chilton, general manager
39 Palace Station
2411 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-367-2411 • palacestation.sclv.com		 1976 1,023 19,588 84,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
40 Plaza
1 Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-386-2110 • plazahotelcasino.com		 1971 1,003 23,000 87,000 Jonathan Jossel, CEO
41 Westin
160 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-836-5900 • westinvegas.com		 Property purchased by Westin in 2005 826 25,000 20,000 Michael George, CEO
42 Red Rock Resort
11011 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-797-7777 • redrock.sclv.com		 2006 796 100,000 120,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO
43 California
12 E. Ogden Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-1222 • thecal.com		 1975 781 4,935 36,000 Keith Smith, CEO
44 Whiskey Pete’s
100 W. Primm Blvd.
Primm, NV 89019
702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com		 1977 (Renovated 2016) 777 8,000 36,400 Michael Silberling, CEO
45 Tuscany Suites & Casino
255 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-893-8933 • tuscanylv.com		 2000 716 40,000 35,000 Thomas Guth, general manager
46 Gold Coast
4000 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-367-7111 • goldcoastcasino.com		 1986 712 30,000 86,000 Keith Smith, CEO
47 Budget Suites - Rancho
2219 N. Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-638-1800 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/rancho.html		 1991 704 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner
48 Palms
4321 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-942-7777 • palms.com		 2001 703 60,000 100,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
49 Four Queens
202 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-4011 • fourqueens.com		 1966 694 2,264 32,000 Patrick Hughes, CEO, president
50 Sportsman’s Royal Manor
5600 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-458-7071 • royalmanorlv.com		 Did not disclose 665 N/A N/A Did not disclose
51 Hooters
115 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-739-9000 • hooterscasinohotel.com		 1974 657 38,500 30,000 Michael Storm, general manager
52 Sam’s Town
5111 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-456-7777 • samstownlv.com		 1979 645 30,000 133,000 Keith Smith, CEO
53a Downtown Grand
206 N. 3rd St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-719-5100 • downtowngrand.com		 1964 629 2,490 30,000 Did not disclose
53b The D
301 E. Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-388-2400 • thed.com		 1981 629 11,000 42,000 Derek Stevens, owner, CEO
55 Primm Valley
31900 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Primm, NV 89019
702-386-7867 • primmvalleyresorts.com		 1990 626 20,901 58,000 Michael Silberling, CEO
56 Siena Suites
6555 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-648-2100 • sienasuiteshotel.com		 2004 600 300 N/A Did not disclose
57 Palms Place
4381 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-932-7777 • palms.com		 2008 593 2,200 N/A Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
58 Renaissance
3400 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-784-5700 • renaissancelasvegas.com		 2009 548 20,000 N/A John Ault, general manager
59 JW Marriott
221 N. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-869-7777 • jwlasvegasresort.com		 1999 547 109,679 50,000 J.W. Marriott Jr., executive chairman
60a Alexis Park
375 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-796-3300 • alexispark.com		 1984 495 50,000 N/A Michael Moreno, general manager
60b Green Valley Ranch
2300 Paseo Verde
Henderson, NV 89052
702-617-7777 • greenvalleyranch.sclv.com		 2004 495 80,000 94,278 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
62 Westin Lake Las Vegas
101 Montelago Blvd.
Henderson, NV 89011
702-567-6000 • westinlakelasvegas.com		 1999 493 45,000 N/A Michael George, CEO
63 Budget Suites of America - Tropicana
3655 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-739-1000 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/tropicana1.html		 1997 480 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner
64 Sunset Station
1301 W. Sunset Road
Henderson, NV 89014
702-547-7777 • sunsetstation.sclv.com		 1997 457 13,000 110,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
65 Fremont
200 Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-3232 • fremontcasino.com		 1956 447 7,330 30,200 Keith Smith, CEO
66 Hilton Grand Las Vegas Strip
2650 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-765-8300 • lasvegasstriphgvc.hilton.com		 2011 428 798 N/A Mark Wang, president
67 Suncoast
9090 Alta Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-636-7111 • suncoastcasino.com		 2000 427 25,000 80,000 Keith Smith, CEO
68 Four Seasons
3960 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-632-5000 • fourseasons.com/lasvegas		 1999 424 30,000 N/A Kenneth Beach, president
69 Budget Suites - Wynn
4205 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-889-1700 • budgetsuites.com/locations/nv/tropicana2.html		 1996 414 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner
70 Main Street Station
200 N. Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-387-1896 • mainstreetcasino.com		 1977 406 4,500 27,000 Keith Smith, CEO
71 Mandarin Oriental
3752 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89158
702-590-8888 • mandarinoriental.com/lasvegas		 2009 392 12,360 N/A Edouard Ettedgui, CEO
72 M Resort
12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Henderson, NV 89044
702-797-1000 • themresort.com		 2009 390 92,000 92,000 Anthony Marnell III, founder, CEO
73 Emerald Suites - Las Vegas Blvd. South
9145 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-948-9999 • emeraldsuites.com		 2001 387 760 N/A Did not disclose
74 Emerald Suites - Convention Center
3684 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-699-7000 • emeraldsuites.com		 1996 359 Did not disclose N/A Did not disclose
75 Hilton Lake Las Vegas
1610 Lake Las Vegas Parkway
Henderson, NV 89011
702-567-4700 • lakelasvegasresortandspa.hilton.com		 2003 349 115,000 N/A Sig Ortloff, general manager
76 Silver Sevens
4100 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-733-7000 • silversevenscasino.com		 2000 327 1,451 48,000 Michael Silberling, CEO
77 Hampton Inn Tropicana
4975 S. Dean Martin Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-948-8100 • lasvegashamptoninn.com		 1999 322 8,400 N/A Christopher Nassetta, president, CEO
78 Budget Suites of America - Las Vegas Blvd.
8440 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89123
702-837-2000 • budgetsuites.com		 2001 317 N/A N/A Robert Bigelow, owner
79 Mardi Gras
3500 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-731-2020 • mardigrasinn.com		 1978 314 4,000 2,700 Philippe Jaramillo, owner
80a Eastside Cannery
5255 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-856-5300 • eastsidecannery.com		 2008 306 20,000 65,000 Keith Smith, CEO
80b Motel 6 - Tropicana
195 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-798-0728 • motel6.com		 1972 306 N/A N/A Stephen Schwarzman, CEO
82 Arizona Charlie’s Boulder
4575 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-951-9000 • arizonacharliesboulder.com		 1991 303 1,665 75,000 Mark Majetich, general manager/senior vice president
83a Gold Strike
1 Main St.
Jean, NV 89019
702-477-5000 • goldstrikejean.com		 1986 300 3,168 34,998 Jerry Herbst, CEO
83b Silverton
3333 Blue Diamond Road
Las Vegas, NV 89139
702-263-7777 • silvertoncasino.com		 1994 300 11,000 68,000 Ed Roski, owner
85a Boulder Station
4111 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-432-7777 • boulderstation.sclv.com		 1994 299 12,000 111,305 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
85b Marriott SpringHill Suites - Convention Center
2989 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-433-5880 • marriott.com/laspr		 2009 299 4,522 N/A Arne Sorenson, CEO, president
87 El Cortez
600 E. Fremont St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-385-5200 • ecvegas.com		 1941 298 3,200 41,000 Kenny Epstein, owner
88 Howard Johnson Tropicana
165 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-476-6500 • hojo.com/hotel/46398		 1980 295 N/A N/A Mark Chute, general manager
89 W Las Vegas
2535 Las Vegas Blvd South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-761-8700 • wlasvegas.com		 Renovated in 2016 289 45,000 N/A Mark Eberwein, general manager
90 Super 8 - Koval
4250 Koval Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-794-0888 • super8vegas.com		 1989 288 665 N/A Stephen Holmes, CEO, chairman
91 Embassy Suites - Convention Center
3600 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-893-8000 • eslvcc.com		 2000 286 11,000 N/A Christopher Nassetta, CEO
92 Desert Rose Resort
5051 Duke Ellington Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-739-7000 • desertroseresort.com		 1988 284 2,000 N/A Richard Auer, general manager
93 Marriott
325 Convention Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-650-2000 • marriott.com/lasst		 1997 278 4,268 N/A Arne Sorenson, CEO
94 Candlewood Suites
4034 S. Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-836-3660 • candlewoodsuites.com/lasvegasnv		 2000 276 760 N/A Jack Deboer, founder
95 Manor Suites
7230 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-939-9000 • manorsuites.com		 2003 260 N/A N/A Did not disclose
96 Arizona Charlie’s Decatur
740 S. Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89107
702-258-5200 • arizonacharliesdecatur.com		 1988 259 4,500 80,000 Frank Riolo, CEO
97 Days Inn
3330 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-740-0000 • daysinn.com		 Renovated in 2015 258 630 6,700 Stephen Holmes, CEO
98 America’s Best Value Inn
167 E. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-795-3311 • americasbestvalueinn.com		 Did not disclose 257 Did not disclose N/A Roger Bloss, CEO, founder
99 Marriott Residence Inn - Hughes Center
370 Hughes Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-650-0040 • marriott.com/lashh		 1998 256 1,418 N/A Arne Sorenson, CEO
100 The Platinum
211 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-365-5000 • theplatinumhotel.com		 2013 255 15,000 N/A Mary Orlando, general manager
101 La Quinta - Airport North/Convention Center
3970 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-796-9000 • laquintalasvegasairportnorth.com		 1991 251 1,400 N/A Keith Cline, president, CEO
102 Hoover Dam Lodge
U.S. Highway 93
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-293-5000 • hooverdamlodge.com		 2000 239 4,300 21,000 Craig Etsey, founder
103a Siegel Suites Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-792-9191 • siegelsuites.com		 Did not disclose 228 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, CEO, president
103b Siegel Suites Twain II
955 E. Twain
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-331-0536 • siegelsuites.com		 Did not disclose 228 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, CEO, president
105 Siegel Suites Tropicana
3890 Graphic Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-507-9999 • siegelsuites.com		 2002 225 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, CEO, president
106 Fiesta Henderson
777 W. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015
702-558-7000 • fiestahenderson.sclv.com		 1998 224 4,574 74,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
107 Rita Suites
344 E. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-792-2222 • ritasuites.com		 1991 221 N/A N/A Did not disclose
108 Embassy Suites - Airport
4315 Swenson St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-795-2800 • lasvegasairport.embassysuites.com		 1998 220 6,000 N/A John Rogers, CEO
109 Siegel Suites Boulder
4823 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-454-8969 • siegelsuites.com		 Did not disclose 211 N/A N/A Stephen Siegel, Founder
110 Town and Country Manor III
5390 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-456-6844		 Did not disclose 205 Did not disclose Did not disclose Did not disclose
111 Lucky Dragon
300 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-889-8018 • luckydragonlv.com		 2016 203 Did not disclose 27,500 Dave Jacoby, Chief operating officer
112a Aliante
7300 Aliante Parkway
North Las Vegas, NV 89084
702-692-7777 • aliantegaming.com		 2008 202 30,000 80,000 Keith Smith, CEO
112b Hyatt Place
4520 Paradise Road
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-369-3366 • lasvegas.place.hyatt.com		 1998 202 3,408 N/A Mark Hoplamazian, CEO, president
113a Cannery
2121 E. Craig Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
702-507-5700 • cannerycasinos.com		 2002 200 N/A 75,000 Keith Smith, CEO
113b Holiday Inn
3950 Koval Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-731-6100 • ihg.com/holidayinnclubvacations		 1989 200 N/A N/A Richard Solomons, CEO
113c Santa Fe Station
4949 N. Rancho Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-658-4900 • santafestation.sclv.com		 1991 200 12,855 172,948 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman
113d Texas Station
2101 Texas Star Lane
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-631-1000 • texasstation.sclv.com		 1995 200 42,250 91,000 Frank Fertitta III, CEO, chairman

