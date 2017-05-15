The Data: May 14-20

BANKRUPTCIES
CHAPTER 7
Southeast Holdings Corp.
3773 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 500S
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Attorney: Keen Lee Ellsworth at [email protected]
Chapter 11
Quality Upholstery
112 W. Wyoming Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Attorney: Matthew Johnson at [email protected]
Neche
6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite B207
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Attorney: Christine Roberts at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
May 18
3 p.m.
Miscellaneous vehicles
Clark County, 604455
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for Ford Captiva parts
Clark County, 604386
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
May 24
3 p.m.
Type 6 apparatus refurbish and remount for rural fire department
Clark County, 604431
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Current production model medium duty chassis remount rescue ambulances
Clark County, 604418
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
May 25
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for septic tank/leach field and lift station services countywide
Clark County, 604416
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$9,700,000 for 128 units, residential
4550 Karen Ave., Las Vegas 89121
Landlord: View Equity
Landlord agent: Patrick Sauter and Art Carll-Tangora of NAI Vegas
Buyer: All Pro Real Estate
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$7,150,000 for 54,039 square feet, office
8660, 8670, 8680 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas 89129
Landlord: North Denver Industrial I
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Buyer: Ali Fortooan
Buyer agent: Dan Gluhaich of Colliers International
$2,999,000 for 6,000 square feet, retail
2580 and 2850 Highland Drive, Las Vegas 89109
Landlord: CNB FKA BBN
Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International
Buyer: JFCTM Joint Holdings
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$2,300,000 for 10,541 square feet, office
821 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas 89110
Landlord: Did not disclose
Landlord agent: Tina Taylor, Ryan McCullough and Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap
Buyer: Did not disclose
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$975,000 for 4,338 square feet, medical office
6990 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas 89128
Landlord: WHK Land Holdings
Landlord agent: Stacy Scheer of Colliers International
Buyer: Scenic Vistas Series G
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$714,850 for 4,930 square feet, retail
1340 E. Pebble Road, Las Vegas 89123
Landlord: SREF Scottsdale Plaza
Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International
Buyer: LLG Building
Buyer agent: Alexia Crowley of Colliers International
$233,500 for 1,825 square feet, industrial
5437 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas 89119
Landlord: Eric Elam
Landlord agent: Did not disclose
Buyer: Dadman LLC
Buyer agent: Dean Willmore and Alex Stanisic of Colliers International
Leases
$401,000 for 6,457 square feet, office
411 E. Bonneville Square, Las Vegas 89101
Landlord: CIII
Landlord agent: Scott Donaghe of Avison Young
Tenant: Morris Law Group
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
$284,139 for 3,588 square feet, medical office
7220 Cimarron Road, Las Vegas 89113
Landlord: TPC2 & 6 LLC
Landlord agent: Barton Hyde of Avison Young
Tenant: Nevada Pain
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
O’Donnell Contracting
License type: Contractor
Address: 11784 Golden Moments Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: O’Donnell Contracting
O’Neal Flat Rolled Metals
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 451 Mirror Court, Suite 104, Henderson
Owner: O’Neal Flat Rolled Metals
O’Rourke Plumbing
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Did not disclose
Oakley Design and Development
License type: Contractor
Address: 903 Swift Bear St., Henderson
Owner: Keith Oakley
Oasis Painting
License type: Contractor
Address: 3230 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Martin Gonzalez
Ocean Spray Cranberries
License type: Manufacturing
Address: 1301 American Pacific Drive, Henderson
Owner: Ocean Spray Cranberries
O’Connor Construction Management
License type: Contractor
Address: 170 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suites 300-345, Henderson
Owner: O’Connor Construction Management
Octama
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1918 Patagonia St., Henderson
Owner: Marcus Schoepke
Offshore Marine
License type: Boat services
Address: 1090 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Offshore Marine
Oh Baby Baby
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road, Suite 1121, Henderson
Owner: LDBK Inc.
Old West Guns
License type: Secondhand dealer
Address: 941 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson
Owner: Jeff Hacker
Olympic Trucking
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 7380 Eastgate Road, Suite 150, Henderson
Owner: Olympic Trucking
On Time Trucking
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 833 Aspen Peak Loop, Suite 1024, Henderson
Owner: Gregory Stephen Pickrom
One Eleven
License type: Contractor
Address: 7575 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: EDJE Enterprises
One Hour Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 251 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 412, Henderson
Owner: On Time A/C
One Last Touch
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 7665 Commercial Way, Suite I, Henderson
Owner: One Last Touch
Onestopprop.com
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 401 Max Court, Henderson
Owner: Toni Cino
Oracle Swimming Pools
License type: Contractor
Address: 2980 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: John Bowles
Orchard Plumbing
License type: Contractor
Address: 1515 Industrial Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Mark Orchard Incorporated
Orthosport Physical Therapy
License type: Medical office
Address: 68 N. Pecos Road, Suite B, Henderson
Owner: Orthosport Henderson/Green Valley
Outback Steakhouse
License type: Restaurant
Address: 521 N. Stephanie St., Henderson
Owner: Outback Steakhouse of Florida
O’Vega Painting & Drywall
License type: Contractor
Address: 671 Professional Ave., Suite 508, Henderson
Owner: O’Vega Painting & Drywall
Ozzie Kraft Enterprises
License type: Contractor
Address: 200 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Ozzie Kraft Enterprise
P.S. Painting & Drywall
License type: Contractor
Address: 908 Shining Arrows St., Henderson
Owner: P.S. Painting & Drywall
P.T.L. Cleaning
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2460 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson
Owner: Lindalee Doty
Pacific Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 2919 Meade Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jean-Guy Gaumond
Pacific Island Apartments
License type: Apartment house
Address: 2151 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson
Owner: NGVP LLC
Palace Station
License type: Restaurant
Address: 2411 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: NP Palace LLC
Palmer Chiropractic
License type: Medical office
Address: 63 E. Basic Road, Henderson
Owner: Palmer Chiropractic
Panda Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 4701 Aladdin Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: John Lo
Panelized Structures
License type: Contractor
Address: 2834 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Keith Coonce
Panera Bread Bakery Cafe
License type: Restaurant
Address: 605 Mall Ring Circle, Suite 140, Henderson
Owner: Desert Flour
Panterra Development
License type: Contractor
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Did not disclose
Pantheon Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 2050 S. Magic Way, Suite 248, Henderson
Owner: Pantheon Construction
Panthera Interactive
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Suites 200-232, Henderson
Owner: Panthera Interactive
Paradise Builders
License type: Contractor
Address: 9217 Spruce Mountain Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Always Shades & Screens
Paradise Development
License type: Contractor
Address: 100 N. City Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: PH LLC
Paradise Lawn
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 3944 Ravens Court, North Las Vegas
Owner: Paradise Lawn Maintenance
Paragon Pools
License type: Contractor
Address: 7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph Vassallo
Park & Myrtle Ave. Entertainment
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1822 Eagle Mesa Ave., Henderson
Owner: Park & Myrtle Ave. Entertainment/Recording Studio
Parkridge Dental
License type: Dental office
Address: 1378 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Kenneth Hill, DDS
Parkway Surgery Center
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 100 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 125, Henderson
Owner: Parkway Surgery Center
Parmenides Publishing
License type: Personal services
Address: 2520 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 206, Henderson
Owner: Parmenides Publishing
Parnell Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 2911 Meade Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Foster Parnell
Parsons Water & Infrastructure
License type: Contractor
Address: 100 N. City Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony Leketa
Party City of Henderson
License type: Drug/department/variety store
Address: 520 Marks St., Suite 110, Henderson
Owner: Party City Corp.
Pastor Kevin Weddings
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 23 Charmartin St., Henderson
Owner: Kevin Jerry Scott
Pathways Therapy and Wellness Center
License type: Social work/behavioral therapy business
Address: 2298 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 201, Henderson
Owner: Pathways Therapy and Wellness Center
Patriot Framing
License type: Contractor
Address: 3638 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Mr. Frame
Paul Davis Restoration of Southern Nevada
License type: Contractor
Address: 1818 Industrial Road, Las Vegas
Owner: ALS Development & Management
Paul Gerber General Contractor
License type: Contractor
Address: 3028 Becks Hill Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul Gerber
Paul’s Neon Signs #2
License type: Contractor
Address: 3230 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Ina Macias
Paw Spa
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 11115 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: The Paw Spa Pet Salon & Boutique
Pawminders Plus Pet Sitters
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1645 Lone Palm Court, Henderson
Owner: Marcia Nazarek
Pawsatively Purrrfect Pet Sitting Service
License type: Personal services
Address: 679 Riverband Place, Henderson
Owner: A Pawsatively Purrrfect Pet Sitting Service
Payless Plumbing
License type: Contractor
Address: 1841 Vaccaro Place, Henderson
Owner: Mark Kramp
PC Concrete
License type: Contractor
Address: 2751 Rebano St., Henderson
Owner: Juan Carlos Pulido
Peak Pool Plastering
License type: Contractor
Address: 3711 Sirius Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: John Labreche
Pebble Creek Holdings
License type: Contractor
Address: 1377 Opal Valley St., Henderson
Owner: Pebble Creek Holdings
Pedego Henderson Electric Bikes
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1174 Center Point Drive, Henderson
Owner: Ift Inc.
Peekskill
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 2701 Peekskill Ave., Henderson
Owner: Peekskill
Peerless Plumbing
License type: Contractor
Address: 2735 Manteno Court, Henderson
Owner: Peerless Plumbing
Pegasus Marble
License type: Contractor
Address: 2661 Western Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Knarik Zargaryan
Penny Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 1987 Whitney Mesa Drive, Henderson
Owner: Penny Electric
Pepboys Auto #869
License type: Automotive services
Address: 408 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: The Pep Boys Manny Moe & Jack of California
Performance Excavating
License type: Contractor
Address: 827 E. Mission Drive, Henderson
Owner: Performance Excavating
Performance Mechanical
License type: Contractor
Address: 1901 Kransten Drive, Henderson
Owner: Performance Mechanical
Perma-Loc (The Maid & Him)
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2249 Darwin Circle, Henderson
Owner: Donna and Edward Schine
Pet Corner International
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 526 Mona Lane, Henderson
Owner: Patricia Timperley
Petersen Advanced Automotive
License type: Automotive services
Address: 413 Max Court, Henderson
Owner: Petersen’s Advanced Automotive
Petite Sweets
License type: Bakery
Address: 2305 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 914, Henderson
Owner: Elizabeth Parent
Petra Construction
License type: Contractor
Address: 3628 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Mad Dog Construction
Petroleum Systems & Maintenance
License type: Contractor
Address: 2609 Highland Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Paul Brosseau
PGAL
License type: Architectural firm
Address: 3379 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas
Owner: PGAL LLC
Pharmerica Mountain
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 15 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson
Owner: Pharmerica Mountain
Phillips Plumbing Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 1224 Santa Helena Ave., Henderson
Owner: Gary Phillips
Physicians Choice Home Health Care
License type: Personal services
Address: 870 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 202, Henderson
Owner: Physicians Choice Home Health Care
Piano Magic School
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 2705 African Violet Ave., Henderson
Owner: Rita Schaefer
Pieology
License type: Beer/wine/spirit on-sale
Address: 2520 E. Craig Road, Suite 120, North Las Vegas
Owner: Pizza Investment Entrepreneurs
Pier Construction & Development
License type: Contractor
Address: 1100 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Pier Construction & Development
Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern
License type: Accounting firm
Address: 6100 Elton Ave., Suite 1000, Las Vegas
Owner: Piercy, Bowler, Taylor & Kern Certified Public Accountants
Pierro’s Landscape and Mainten
License type: Contractor
Address: 5852 Thai Coast St., Las Vegas
Owner: Aaron Pierro
Pineda Yard Maintenance Service
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2211 Arborwood Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Milton Pineda
Pinnacle Architectural Millwork
License type: Contractor
Address: 3528 Brooks Range St., Las Vegas
Owner: Curt McLaughlin
Pinnacle Therapeutic Services
License type: Social work/behavioral therapy business
Address: 600 Whitney Ranch Drive, Suite A5, Henderson
Owner: Pinnacle Therapeutic Services
Pipe Dreams Plumbing Co.
License type: Contractor
Address: 11456 Drappo Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Chance Anthony Vanek
Pit Stop-Chevron-Paseo Verde/Stephanie
License type: Gasoline, diesel or motor vehicle fuel sales
Address: 1420 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Bison Investments
Pit Stop-Chevron-Paseo Verde/Stephanie
License types: Convenience store, and beer, wine, spirit-based product off-sale
Address: 1420 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson
Owner: Bison Investments
Plancompare
License type: Management/marketing/consulting
Address: 1489 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 110, Henderson
Owner: Plancompare
PleaseBeASurrogate.com
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 7735 Commercial Way, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: PleaseBeASurrogate.com
Plumbing Pros
License type: Contractor
Address: 905 Domnus Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Larry Cruz
Plumbworx
License type: Contractor
Address: 1867 Via Delle Arti, Henderson
Owner: Plumbworx
PMG Consulting
License type: Management/marketing/consulting
Address: 2534 Vera Cruz Circle, Henderson
Owner: PMG Consulting
Poggemeyer Design Group
License type: Engineering firm
Address: 6960 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Poggemeyer Design Group
Points Casino #131
License types: Nonrestricted/limited gaming liquor, miscellaneous sales/service, and full liquor off-sale
Address: 920 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services
Polar Air & Heating
License type: Contractor
Address: 7320 Smoke Ranch Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Todd Weldy
Polar Shades
License type: Contractor
Address: 520 E. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Polar Shades
Polar X
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road Kiosk, Henderson
Owner: Christopher Tuohy
Pollardi Designs
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 458 Coral Sea St., Henderson
Owner: Pollardi Designs
Polo Cleaners
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 170 N. Boulder Highway, Suite 170, Henderson
Owner: Jung Lim
Poly-West
License type: Manufacturing
Address: 251 Conestoga Way, Henderson
Owner: Poly-West
Pool Pros
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 6013 Oceanside Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Pool Pros
Poolman
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 920 Wigwam Parkway, Suite 100B, Henderson
Owner: Poolman 2000
Poolscapes
License type: Contractor
Address: 9340 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 102, Las Vegas
Owner: Poolscapes
Poop Police
License type: Personal services
Address: 1129 Cactus Rock St., Henderson
Owner: Christopher Rucker
Pooters Ice Cream
License type: Mobile food vendor
Address: 116 Metropolitan Drive, Henderson
Owner: Tammy and Michael Vanderheiden
Popeye Wong
License type: Miscellaneous sales/service
Address: 1197 Hollow Reed Court, Henderson
Owner: Sergio Wong
BUILDING PERMITS
$5,832,830, wall and/or fence
12210 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Hirschi Masonry
$1,930,291, tenant improvement
1001 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Cobblestone Construction
$1,472,150, commercial - addition
4107 W. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas
Richardson Construction
$1,114,832, commercial - alteration
1435 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
U.S. Builders
$814,024, tenant improvement
440 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Summit Construction
$560,847, commercial
1845 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$560,847, commercial
1845 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
Burke Construction Group
$550,000, grading
250 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Western States Contracting
$368,500, tenant improvement
2133 Industrial Road, Las Vegas
Muller Construction
$318,000, commercial - alteration
2550 Nature Park Drive, North Las Vegas
Did not disclose
$250,000, tenant improvement
221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Taylor International Corp.
$250,000, commercial
221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Taylor International Corp.
$221,160, fireproof
5024 Valley Drive, North Las Vegas
XL Fire Protection
$220,051, single-family dwelling
8310 Agave Bloom St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$218,097, single-family dwelling
461 Paso De Montana St., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$206,184, single-family dwelling
5780 Sunset River Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$203,258, single-family dwelling
12114 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$178,510, residential - new
5108 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$177,968, single-family dwelling
12064 Attiva Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$177,968, single-family dwelling
12046 Festivo Ave., Las Vegas
William Lyon Homes
$177,450, residential - new
4125 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$174,675, residential - new
3917 Carol Bailey Ave., North Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$173,935, residential - new
2409 W. Gilmore Ave., North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$171,057, residential - new
5437 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$168,721, single-family dwelling
399 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$167,751, single-family dwelling
314 Valleggia Drive, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$155,618, residential - new x2
7033 and 7037 Whispering Falls Drive, North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$155,000, fire alarm
5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Nextgen Integrated Solutions
$151,541, residential - new
4121 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$146,748, single-family dwelling x2
5084 and 5120 Maverick St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$142,150, single-family dwelling
9690 Shadow Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$140,718, single-family dwelling
5630 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$137,591, residential - new
5828 Country Lake Lane, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11857 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11836 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$130,700, residential - new
2099 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$129,039, residential - new
2508 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$125,193, single-family dwelling
11849 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$124,000, sign
4980 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
High Impact Sign and Design
$123,816, residential - new x2
2420 and 2504 Rainy Meadows Ave., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$123,816, residential - new
4544 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$122,779, residential - new x2
3981 and 4129 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$121,327, residential - new
2504 Splendid Manor Court, North Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$118,525, single-family dwelling
8124 Calico Bluffs St., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$118,437, single-family dwelling
337 Castellari Drive, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$118,437, single-family dwelling
360 Valleggia Drive, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$116,927, single-family dwelling
24 Brigola St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$116,659, single-family dwelling
9729 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$115,569, single-family dwelling
10921 Eastern Redbud Court, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$113,837, residential - new
5109 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$113,837, residential - new
1813 Slate Ridge Court, North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$112,530, residential - new x2
2416 and 2424 Rainy Meadows Ave., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$112,530, residential - new
4548 Roaming Vines St., North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$110,751, commercial - addition
5406 E. El Campo Grande Ave., North Las Vegas
Precision Crane & Hoist Service
$108,486, residential - new
7029 Whispering Falls Drive, North Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$108,411, residential - new
5753 Fleming St., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$102,708, single-family dwelling
8292 Nebula Cloud Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$102,376, residential - new
3973 Fire Fox Drive, North Las Vegas
Greystone Nevada
$101,838, single-family dwelling
7885 Formitch Court, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$100,000, OTC
1000 Pine Island Court, Las Vegas
Crisci Builders
$100,000, tenant improvement
6408 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Charger Construction
