The List: Advertising agencies, May 14, 2017

Company Year established locally 2016 capitalized billings Employees Sample clients Top local administrator 1 R&R Partners

900 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-228-0222 • rrpartners.com 1974 $330,000,000 182 Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, MGM Resorts International, Southern Nevada Water Authority Billy Vassiliadis, CEO 2 SK+G

8912 Spanish Ridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-478-4000 • skg.global 1999 $60,000,000 80 Boyd Gaming, Borgata, Konica Minolta John Schadler, managing partner and founder 3a Penna Powers

2470 St. Rose Parkway

Henderson, NV 89074

702-901-7233 • pennapowers.com 2012 $42,000,000 5 Did not disclose Patty Halabuk, office manager 3b BrainTrust

8948 Spanish Ridge Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-862-4242 • braintrustagency.com 2006 $42,000,000 38 Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Ethel M Chocolates, Pahrump Tourism Michael Coldwell and Kurt Ouchida , managing partners 5 B&P Advertising, Media & Public Rlations

900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 170

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-967-2222 • bpadlv.com 2001 $33,000,000 40 The Cosmopolitan, Southwest Medical Associates, Nevada State Bank Chuck Johnton, president 6 Bruce Merrin Public Relations

3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-367-0331 • celebrityspeakersentertainment.com 1991 $24,000,000 22 Full Throttle Boxing; BluBlocker Sunglasses; Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of priceline.com Bruce Merrin, president 7 The Glenn Group & Wide Awake

241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 111

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-256-0065 • theglenngroup.com; wideawakenv.com 1982 $22,500,000 30 The Enchantment Group, sbe (SLS and Delano, South Beach), T-Mobile Arena Valerie Glenn, CEO and principal 8 Virgen Digital Brand Marketing

2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308

Henderson, NV 89074

702-616-0624 • virgenlv.com 1999 $20,000,000 20 United Health Care, Fremont Street Experience, Miracle Mile Shops Merrell Virgen, owner 9 Kirvin Doak Communications

5230 W. Patrick Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-737-3100 • kirvindoak.com 1999 $18,000,000 56 Base Entertainment, Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining, Blue Man Group Dave Kirvin and Bill Doak, partners 10a The Geary Company

3136 E. Russell Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-382-9610 • gearycompany.com 1969 $12,000,000 18 Rampart Casino, Neon Museum, Benson and Bingham Jim McKusick and John Dalrymple, managing partners 10b Robertson + Partners

6061 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-947-7777 • robertson.partners 1979 $12,000,000 18 McDonalds, Howard Hughes Corp., Clark County Scott Robertson, CEO 12 Quillin Advertising, PR & Social Media

8080 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-256-5511 • quillinlv.com 2002 $8,445,000 11 America First Credit Union, Mesquite Gaming, Chapman Automotive Group Tim Quillin, president 13 Allied Integrated Marketing/87AM

3340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-832-3274 • alliedim.com 2013 $8,000,000 13 The Venetian/The Palazzo, Station Casinos, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Arlene Wszalek, vice president of strategic marketing 14 MassMedia

2230 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 210

Henderson, NV 89074

702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com 1997 $7,000,000 30 Healthcare Partners, Southwest Gas, Pisanelli Bice Paula Yakubik, CEO 15 Swan Advertising

9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 116

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-876-1559 • swanad.com 1991 $6,000,000 4 Did not disclose Steve Swan, president 16 Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs

100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750

Las Vegas, NV 89106

702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com 1998 $5,500,000 17 Regional Transportation Commission, The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin, Cox Communications Melissa Warren, managing partner 17 CIM Marketing Partners

8367 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV, 89147

702-944-2464 • cimmp.com 1996 $5,000,000 11 Richard Harris Law Firm, Johnnie Walker RV, Hutchison & Steffen Darcy Neighbors, founder and CEO 18 WG Communications Group

P.O. Box 370196

Las Vegas, NV 89134

702-869-9734 • wgcommgroup.com 2000 $4,000,000 3 College of Southern Nevada, Olympia Companies, Shepherd Eye Center Terri Weisbord and Tammy Graham, partners 19 Imagine Communications

11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250

Henderson, NV 89052

702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com 2000 $1,400,000 10 Henderson District Public Libraries, Nevada System of Higher Education Solar Nexus Project, Sheet Metal Local #88 JATC Brian Rouff, managing partner 20a McGuire Media & Advertising

1800 Putter Place

Henderson, NV 89074

702-497-4778 • mma-lv.com 2013 $1,000,000 1 Network Telephone Services, Pilgrim Telephone, Otomix Randall McGuire, president 20b Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing

5858 Pecos Road, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com 1998 $1,000,000 6 StoreageOne, All Star Bail Bonds, Nevada Mold Testing Kathy Watkins, owner 20c Advertising & Marketing Solutions

9670 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 125

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-798-1819 • amsinclv.com 1996 $1,000,000 3 Star Nursery, Red Rock Fertility, Las Vegas Harley-Davidson Annie Sliman, owner 23 Fine the Agency

7120 Rafael Ridge Way

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-855-3855 • finetheagency.com 2009 $645,000 10 Live Nation, Lev Brands (Jamba Juice, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf), Shriners Hospitals for Children Kelli Maruca, partner 24 Trosper Communications

2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275

Henderson, NV 89012

702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com 2010 $495,000 9 Gardner Company, Tronox, Hirschi Masonry Elizabeth Trosper, principal

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

Share