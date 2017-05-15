The List: Advertising agencies, May 14, 2017
Mon, May 15, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Year established locally
|2016 capitalized billings
|Employees
|Sample clients
|Top local administrator
|1
|R&R Partners
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-228-0222 • rrpartners.com
|1974
|$330,000,000
|182
|Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, MGM Resorts International, Southern Nevada Water Authority
|Billy Vassiliadis, CEO
|2
|SK+G
8912 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-478-4000 • skg.global
|1999
|$60,000,000
|80
|Boyd Gaming, Borgata, Konica Minolta
|John Schadler, managing partner and founder
|3a
|Penna Powers
2470 St. Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
702-901-7233 • pennapowers.com
|2012
|$42,000,000
|5
|Did not disclose
|Patty Halabuk, office manager
|3b
|BrainTrust
8948 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-862-4242 • braintrustagency.com
|2006
|$42,000,000
|38
|Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Ethel M Chocolates, Pahrump Tourism
|Michael Coldwell and Kurt Ouchida , managing partners
|5
|B&P Advertising, Media & Public Rlations
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 170
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-967-2222 • bpadlv.com
|2001
|$33,000,000
|40
|The Cosmopolitan, Southwest Medical Associates, Nevada State Bank
|Chuck Johnton, president
|6
|Bruce Merrin Public Relations
3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-367-0331 • celebrityspeakersentertainment.com
|1991
|$24,000,000
|22
|Full Throttle Boxing; BluBlocker Sunglasses; Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of priceline.com
|Bruce Merrin, president
|7
|The Glenn Group & Wide Awake
241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-256-0065 • theglenngroup.com; wideawakenv.com
|1982
|$22,500,000
|30
|The Enchantment Group, sbe (SLS and Delano, South Beach), T-Mobile Arena
|Valerie Glenn, CEO and principal
|8
|Virgen Digital Brand Marketing
2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308
Henderson, NV 89074
702-616-0624 • virgenlv.com
|1999
|$20,000,000
|20
|United Health Care, Fremont Street Experience, Miracle Mile Shops
|Merrell Virgen, owner
|9
|Kirvin Doak Communications
5230 W. Patrick Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-737-3100 • kirvindoak.com
|1999
|$18,000,000
|56
|Base Entertainment, Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining, Blue Man Group
|Dave Kirvin and Bill Doak, partners
|10a
|The Geary Company
3136 E. Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-382-9610 • gearycompany.com
|1969
|$12,000,000
|18
|Rampart Casino, Neon Museum, Benson and Bingham
|Jim McKusick and John Dalrymple, managing partners
|10b
|Robertson + Partners
6061 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-947-7777 • robertson.partners
|1979
|$12,000,000
|18
|McDonalds, Howard Hughes Corp., Clark County
|Scott Robertson, CEO
|12
|Quillin Advertising, PR & Social Media
8080 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-256-5511 • quillinlv.com
|2002
|$8,445,000
|11
|America First Credit Union, Mesquite Gaming, Chapman Automotive Group
|Tim Quillin, president
|13
|Allied Integrated Marketing/87AM
3340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-832-3274 • alliedim.com
|2013
|$8,000,000
|13
|The Venetian/The Palazzo, Station Casinos, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide
|Arlene Wszalek, vice president of strategic marketing
|14
|MassMedia
2230 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 210
Henderson, NV 89074
702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com
|1997
|$7,000,000
|30
|Healthcare Partners, Southwest Gas, Pisanelli Bice
|Paula Yakubik, CEO
|15
|Swan Advertising
9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 116
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-876-1559 • swanad.com
|1991
|$6,000,000
|4
|Did not disclose
|Steve Swan, president
|16
|Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs
100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com
|1998
|$5,500,000
|17
|Regional Transportation Commission, The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin, Cox Communications
|Melissa Warren, managing partner
|17
|CIM Marketing Partners
8367 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV, 89147
702-944-2464 • cimmp.com
|1996
|$5,000,000
|11
|Richard Harris Law Firm, Johnnie Walker RV, Hutchison & Steffen
|Darcy Neighbors, founder and CEO
|18
|WG Communications Group
P.O. Box 370196
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-869-9734 • wgcommgroup.com
|2000
|$4,000,000
|3
|College of Southern Nevada, Olympia Companies, Shepherd Eye Center
|Terri Weisbord and Tammy Graham, partners
|19
|Imagine Communications
11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250
Henderson, NV 89052
702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com
|2000
|$1,400,000
|10
|Henderson District Public Libraries, Nevada System of Higher Education Solar Nexus Project, Sheet Metal Local #88 JATC
|Brian Rouff, managing partner
|20a
|McGuire Media & Advertising
1800 Putter Place
Henderson, NV 89074
702-497-4778 • mma-lv.com
|2013
|$1,000,000
|1
|Network Telephone Services, Pilgrim Telephone, Otomix
|Randall McGuire, president
|20b
|Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing
5858 Pecos Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com
|1998
|$1,000,000
|6
|StoreageOne, All Star Bail Bonds, Nevada Mold Testing
|Kathy Watkins, owner
|20c
|Advertising & Marketing Solutions
9670 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 125
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-798-1819 • amsinclv.com
|1996
|$1,000,000
|3
|Star Nursery, Red Rock Fertility, Las Vegas Harley-Davidson
|Annie Sliman, owner
|23
|Fine the Agency
7120 Rafael Ridge Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-855-3855 • finetheagency.com
|2009
|$645,000
|10
|Live Nation, Lev Brands (Jamba Juice, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf), Shriners Hospitals for Children
|Kelli Maruca, partner
|24
|Trosper Communications
2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275
Henderson, NV 89012
702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com
|2010
|$495,000
|9
|Gardner Company, Tronox, Hirschi Masonry
|Elizabeth Trosper, principal
