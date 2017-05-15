The List: Advertising agencies, May 14, 2017

0

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, May 15, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Company Year established locally 2016 capitalized billings Employees Sample clients Top local administrator
1 R&R Partners
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-228-0222 • rrpartners.com		 1974 $330,000,000 182 Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, MGM Resorts International, Southern Nevada Water Authority Billy Vassiliadis, CEO
2 SK+G
8912 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-478-4000 • skg.global		 1999 $60,000,000 80 Boyd Gaming, Borgata, Konica Minolta John Schadler, managing partner and founder
3a Penna Powers
2470 St. Rose Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
702-901-7233 • pennapowers.com		 2012 $42,000,000 5 Did not disclose Patty Halabuk, office manager
3b BrainTrust
8948 Spanish Ridge Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-862-4242 • braintrustagency.com		 2006 $42,000,000 38 Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Ethel M Chocolates, Pahrump Tourism Michael Coldwell and Kurt Ouchida , managing partners
5 B&P Advertising, Media & Public Rlations
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 170
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-967-2222 • bpadlv.com		 2001 $33,000,000 40 The Cosmopolitan, Southwest Medical Associates, Nevada State Bank Chuck Johnton, president
6 Bruce Merrin Public Relations
3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-367-0331 • celebrityspeakersentertainment.com		 1991 $24,000,000 22 Full Throttle Boxing; BluBlocker Sunglasses; Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of priceline.com Bruce Merrin, president
7 The Glenn Group & Wide Awake
241 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 111
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-256-0065 • theglenngroup.com; wideawakenv.com		 1982 $22,500,000 30 The Enchantment Group, sbe (SLS and Delano, South Beach), T-Mobile Arena Valerie Glenn, CEO and principal
8 Virgen Digital Brand Marketing
2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308
Henderson, NV 89074
702-616-0624 • virgenlv.com		 1999 $20,000,000 20 United Health Care, Fremont Street Experience, Miracle Mile Shops Merrell Virgen, owner
9 Kirvin Doak Communications
5230 W. Patrick Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-737-3100 • kirvindoak.com		 1999 $18,000,000 56 Base Entertainment, Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining, Blue Man Group Dave Kirvin and Bill Doak, partners
10a The Geary Company
3136 E. Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-382-9610 • gearycompany.com		 1969 $12,000,000 18 Rampart Casino, Neon Museum, Benson and Bingham Jim McKusick and John Dalrymple, managing partners
10b Robertson + Partners
6061 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-947-7777 • robertson.partners		 1979 $12,000,000 18 McDonalds, Howard Hughes Corp., Clark County Scott Robertson, CEO
12 Quillin Advertising, PR & Social Media
8080 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-256-5511 • quillinlv.com		 2002 $8,445,000 11 America First Credit Union, Mesquite Gaming, Chapman Automotive Group Tim Quillin, president
13 Allied Integrated Marketing/87AM
3340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-832-3274 • alliedim.com		 2013 $8,000,000 13 The Venetian/The Palazzo, Station Casinos, Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Arlene Wszalek, vice president of strategic marketing
14 MassMedia
2230 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 210
Henderson, NV 89074
702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com		 1997 $7,000,000 30 Healthcare Partners, Southwest Gas, Pisanelli Bice Paula Yakubik, CEO
15 Swan Advertising
9121 W. Russell Road, Suite 116
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-876-1559 • swanad.com		 1991 $6,000,000 4 Did not disclose Steve Swan, president
16 Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs
100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750
Las Vegas, NV 89106
702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com		 1998 $5,500,000 17 Regional Transportation Commission, The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin, Cox Communications Melissa Warren, managing partner
17 CIM Marketing Partners
8367 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV, 89147
702-944-2464 • cimmp.com		 1996 $5,000,000 11 Richard Harris Law Firm, Johnnie Walker RV, Hutchison & Steffen Darcy Neighbors, founder and CEO
18 WG Communications Group
P.O. Box 370196
Las Vegas, NV 89134
702-869-9734 • wgcommgroup.com		 2000 $4,000,000 3 College of Southern Nevada, Olympia Companies, Shepherd Eye Center Terri Weisbord and Tammy Graham, partners
19 Imagine Communications
11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250
Henderson, NV 89052
702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com		 2000 $1,400,000 10 Henderson District Public Libraries, Nevada System of Higher Education Solar Nexus Project, Sheet Metal Local #88 JATC Brian Rouff, managing partner
20a McGuire Media & Advertising
1800 Putter Place
Henderson, NV 89074
702-497-4778 • mma-lv.com		 2013 $1,000,000 1 Network Telephone Services, Pilgrim Telephone, Otomix Randall McGuire, president
20b Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing
5858 Pecos Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com		 1998 $1,000,000 6 StoreageOne, All Star Bail Bonds, Nevada Mold Testing Kathy Watkins, owner
20c Advertising & Marketing Solutions
9670 W. Tropicana Ave., Suite 125
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-798-1819 • amsinclv.com		 1996 $1,000,000 3 Star Nursery, Red Rock Fertility, Las Vegas Harley-Davidson Annie Sliman, owner
23 Fine the Agency
7120 Rafael Ridge Way
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-855-3855 • finetheagency.com		 2009 $645,000 10 Live Nation, Lev Brands (Jamba Juice, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf), Shriners Hospitals for Children Kelli Maruca, partner
24 Trosper Communications
2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275
Henderson, NV 89012
702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com		 2010 $495,000 9 Gardner Company, Tronox, Hirschi Masonry Elizabeth Trosper, principal

Source: VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

Share

0

Post a comment

Commenting requires registration.

Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.