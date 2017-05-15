The List: Public relations firms, May 14, 2017
Mon, May 15, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Company
|Year established locally
|Total number of permanent local employees
|Sample clients
|Top local administrator
|1a
|BrainTrust
8948 Spanish Ridge Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89148 702-862-4242 • braintrustagency.com
|2006
|38
|Ethel M Chocolates, Las Ventanas, The Blind Center
|Kurt Ouchida and Michael Coldwell, managing partners
|1b
|Kirvin Doak Communications
5230 W. Patrick Lane Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-737-3100 • kirvindoak.com
|1999
|38
|MGM Resorts, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Cirque du Soleil
|Dave Kirvin and Bill Doak, partners
|3
|MassMedia
2230 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 210 Henderson, NV 89074 702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com
|1997
|30
|McDonalds, Healthcare Partners, Smart City Networks
|Paula Yakubik, CEO
|4
|Bruce Merrin Public Relations
3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001 Las Vegas, NV 89103 702 367 0331 • brucemerrinscelebrityspeakers.com
|1991
|26
|Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of priceline.com; BluBlocker Sunglasses; Wayne Allyn Root
|Bruce Merrin, president
|5
|Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs
100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750 Las Vegas, NV 89106 702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com
|1998
|17
|The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Cox Communications
|Melissa Warren, managing partner
|6
|Wicked Creative
5765 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 101 Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-278-2828 • wickedcreative.com
|2006
|15
|SLS Las Vegas, La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn, Life Time Athletic — Summerlin and Green Valley
|Stephanie Wilson, owner and president
|7
|The Firm Public Relations & Marketing
6157 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-739-9933 • thefirmpr.com
|1993
|12
|Boyd Gaming, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Three Square Food Bank
|Solveig Raftery, president and CEO
|8
|The Ferraro Group
9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 340 Las Vegas, NV 89148 702-367-7771 • theferrarogroup.com
|2001
|11
|Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, WGU Nevada, Nathan Adelson Hospice
|Holly Silvestri, partner
|9a
|Fine the Agency
7120 Rafael Ridge Way Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-855-3855 • finetheagency.com
|2009
|10
|UNLVino, Lev Brands (Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Jamba Juice), Fine Entertainment
|Kelli Maruca, partner
|9b
|one7 communications
5565 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 106 Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-472-7692 • one7communications.com
|2013
|10
|Elysian Living, Emeril Lagasse Restaurants, Metro Pizza
|Dawn Britt, principal and CEO
|9c
|Purdue Marion & Associates
1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 220 Las Vegas, NV 89128 702-222-2362 • purduemarion.com
|2002
|10
|Lake Las Vegas, Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community, Republic Services
|Lynn Purdue and Bill Marion, partners
|9d
|R&R Partners
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive Las Vegas, NV 89144 702-228-0222 • rrpartners.com
|1974
|10
|Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, NV Energy, American Medical Response
|Billy Vassiliadis, CEO
|13a
|Allied Integrated Marketing
3340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89102 702-889-2705 • alliedim.com
|2015
|9
|Station Casinos, GGP (Fashion Show Mall and Grand Canal Shoppes), Simon Hospitality Group
|Steve Flynn, senior vice president
|13b
|Trosper Communications
2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275 Henderson, NV 89074 702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com
|2010
|9
|SR Construction, Gardner Company, Tronox
|Elizabeth Trosper, principal
|15
|Vox Solid Communications
3052 Via Venezia Henderson, NV 89052 702-355-0845 • wearevoxsolid.com
|2011
|8
|The Mob Museum, Neon Museum, Linq Promenade & High Roller
|Marina Nicola, owner and partner
|16a
|Gina Yager
2630 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146 702-254-5704 • preferredpublicrelations.com
|1999
|7
|Fremont Street Experience, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, GameCo
|Michele Tell-Woodrow, president
|16b
|CIM Marketing Partners
8367 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 200 Las Vegas, NV, 89147 702-944-2464 • cimmp.com
|1996
|7
|Xtreme Green Electric Vehicles, Hutchison & Steffen, The Neck and Back Clinics
|Darcy Neighbors, founder and CEO
|16c
|Preferred Public Relations
2630 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146 702-254-5704 • preferredpublicrelations.com
|1999
|7
|Fremont Street Experience, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, GameCo
|Michele Tell-Woodrow, president
|19a
|PR Plus
5576 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89148 702-696-1999 • prpluslv.com
|1991
|6
|Station Casinos, Topgolf Las Vegas, Terry Fator
|Alissa Kelly, COO
|19b
|Power Brand Media
6795 S. Edmond St., Third Floor Las Vegas, NV 89149 702-626-0742 • powerbrandmedia.com
|2015
|6
|Odyssey Real Estate, Provident Trust Group, Prime Trust
|Nikki Delos Santos, marketing coordinator
|19c
|Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing
5858 S. Pecos Road, Suite 200 Las Vegas, NV 89052 702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com
|1998
|6
|StorageOne, All Star Bail Bonds, Nevada Mold Testing
|Kathy Watkins, owner
|19d
|10e Media
1930 Village Center Circle, Suites 3-191 Las Vegas, NV 89134 702-476-1010 • 10eMedia.com
|2010
|6
|City of Boulder City, Community Ambulance, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children
|Kendall Tenney, CEO
|23a
|Jeff Wagner Agency
1905 Bova Matrina Court Las Vegas, NV 89123 702-287-4130 • jeffwagneragency.com
|2005
|5
|Caesars Palace, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino
|Michelle Loosbrock, director
|23b
|B&P Advertising, Media & Public Relations
900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 170 Las Vegas, NV 89144 702-967-2222 • bpadlv.com
|2001
|5
|Southwest Medical Associates, Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, Nevada State Bank
|Chuck Johnston, president
|23c
|Penna Powers
2470 St. Rose Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89074 702-901-7233 • pennapowers.com
|2012
|5
|Did not disclose
|Patty Halabuk, office manager
|26a
|Tyra Bell-Holland
8022 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 445 Las Vegas NV 89139 702-461-4115 • avaroseagency.com
|2013
|4
|Cirrus Aviation, Tivoli Village, Kitchen Table
|Brittany Moore, public relations executive
|26b
|Quillin Advertising, PR & Social Media
8080 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A Las Vegas, NV 89117 702-256-5511 • quillinlv.com
|2002
|4
|America First Credit Union, Mesquite Gaming, Massi & Massi Attorneys at Law
|Tim Quillin, president
|26c
|Virgen Digital Brand Marketing
2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308 Henderson, NV 89074 702-616-0624 • virgenlv.com
|1999
|4
|Did not disclose
|Merrell Virgen, owner
|29a
|Sarah Thornton Public Relations
10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150 Las Vegas, NV 89145 702-851-5800 • sarahthorntonpr.com
|2007
|3
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Naqvi Injury Law, Ascaya
|Sarah Thornton, president
|29b
|Advertising & Marketing Solutions
9670 W. Tropicana Ave., Ste. 125 Las Vegas, NV 89147 702-798-1819 • amsinclv.com
|1996
|3
|Star Nursery, Red Rock Fertility, Las Vegas Harley-Davidson
|Annie Sliman, owner
|29c
|Forté PR
4045 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite.A101 Las Vegas, NV 89147 702-898-2547 • forteprlv.com
|2005
|3
|Skye Canyon, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Lee Canyon
|Stephanie Forte, president
|32
|Imagine Communications
11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250 Henderson, NV 89052 702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com
|2000
|2
|American Nevada Company, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Valley Bank of Nevada
|Brian Rouff, managing partner
|33a
|Mary Vail, MBA Publicist
7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89128 702-289-2225 • maryvailpublicist.com
|1999
|1
|Paragon Pools, numerous local nonprofits
|Mary Vail, president
|33b
|Blue Cube Marketing Solutions
Did not disclose Las Vegas, NV 89129 702-341-8859 • 1bluecube.com
|2002
|1
|Higher Ground Creative Agency, Caridad
|Tami Belt, owner and CEO
|33c
|Steinbeck Communications
10209 James Harbin Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89129 702-413-4278 • steinbeckcommunications.com
|2004
|1
|Aristocrat, Gaming Laboratories International, JCM Global
|Paul Speirs-Hernandez, president
Source: Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
Post a comment
Commenting requires registration.
Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.