The List: Public relations firms, May 14, 2017

Company Year established locally Total number of permanent local employees Sample clients Top local administrator 1a BrainTrust

8948 Spanish Ridge Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89148 702-862-4242 • braintrustagency.com 2006 38 Ethel M Chocolates, Las Ventanas, The Blind Center Kurt Ouchida and Michael Coldwell, managing partners 1b Kirvin Doak Communications

5230 W. Patrick Lane Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-737-3100 • kirvindoak.com 1999 38 MGM Resorts, Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Cirque du Soleil Dave Kirvin and Bill Doak, partners 3 MassMedia

2230 Corporate Circle Drive, Suite 210 Henderson, NV 89074 702-433-4331 • massmediacc.com 1997 30 McDonalds, Healthcare Partners, Smart City Networks Paula Yakubik, CEO 4 Bruce Merrin Public Relations

3885 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 3001 Las Vegas, NV 89103 702 367 0331 • brucemerrinscelebrityspeakers.com 1991 26 Jeff Hoffman, co-founder of priceline.com; BluBlocker Sunglasses; Wayne Allyn Root Bruce Merrin, president 5 Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations & Public Affairs

100 N. City Parkway, Suite 750 Las Vegas, NV 89106 702-933-7777 • ffwpr.com 1998 17 The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Cox Communications Melissa Warren, managing partner 6 Wicked Creative

5765 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 101 Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-278-2828 • wickedcreative.com 2006 15 SLS Las Vegas, La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn, Life Time Athletic — Summerlin and Green Valley Stephanie Wilson, owner and president 7 The Firm Public Relations & Marketing

6157 S. Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-739-9933 • thefirmpr.com 1993 12 Boyd Gaming, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Three Square Food Bank Solveig Raftery, president and CEO 8 The Ferraro Group

9205 W. Russell Road, Suite 340 Las Vegas, NV 89148 702-367-7771 • theferrarogroup.com 2001 11 Smith’s Food & Drug Stores, WGU Nevada, Nathan Adelson Hospice Holly Silvestri, partner 9a Fine the Agency

7120 Rafael Ridge Way Las Vegas, NV 89119 702-855-3855 • finetheagency.com 2009 10 UNLVino, Lev Brands (Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Jamba Juice), Fine Entertainment Kelli Maruca, partner 9b one7 communications

5565 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 106 Las Vegas, NV 89118 702-472-7692 • one7communications.com 2013 10 Elysian Living, Emeril Lagasse Restaurants, Metro Pizza Dawn Britt, principal and CEO 9c Purdue Marion & Associates

1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 220 Las Vegas, NV 89128 702-222-2362 • purduemarion.com 2002 10 Lake Las Vegas, Mountain’s Edge Master Planned Community, Republic Services Lynn Purdue and Bill Marion, partners 9d R&R Partners

900 S. Pavilion Center Drive Las Vegas, NV 89144 702-228-0222 • rrpartners.com 1974 10 Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, NV Energy, American Medical Response Billy Vassiliadis, CEO 13a Allied Integrated Marketing

3340 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89102 702-889-2705 • alliedim.com 2015 9 Station Casinos, GGP (Fashion Show Mall and Grand Canal Shoppes), Simon Hospitality Group Steve Flynn, senior vice president 13b Trosper Communications

2275 Corporate Circle, Suite 275 Henderson, NV 89074 702-965-1617 • trospercommunications.com 2010 9 SR Construction, Gardner Company, Tronox Elizabeth Trosper, principal 15 Vox Solid Communications

3052 Via Venezia Henderson, NV 89052 702-355-0845 • wearevoxsolid.com 2011 8 The Mob Museum, Neon Museum, Linq Promenade & High Roller Marina Nicola, owner and partner 16a Gina Yager

2630 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146 702-254-5704 • preferredpublicrelations.com 1999 7 Fremont Street Experience, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, GameCo Michele Tell-Woodrow, president 16b CIM Marketing Partners

8367 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 200 Las Vegas, NV, 89147 702-944-2464 • cimmp.com 1996 7 Xtreme Green Electric Vehicles, Hutchison & Steffen, The Neck and Back Clinics Darcy Neighbors, founder and CEO 16c Preferred Public Relations

2630 S. Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89146 702-254-5704 • preferredpublicrelations.com 1999 7 Fremont Street Experience, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, GameCo Michele Tell-Woodrow, president 19a PR Plus

5576 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89148 702-696-1999 • prpluslv.com 1991 6 Station Casinos, Topgolf Las Vegas, Terry Fator Alissa Kelly, COO 19b Power Brand Media

6795 S. Edmond St., Third Floor Las Vegas, NV 89149 702-626-0742 • powerbrandmedia.com 2015 6 Odyssey Real Estate, Provident Trust Group, Prime Trust Nikki Delos Santos, marketing coordinator 19c Sutton Watkins Advertising & Marketing

5858 S. Pecos Road, Suite 200 Las Vegas, NV 89052 702-270-2147 • suttonwatkins.com 1998 6 StorageOne, All Star Bail Bonds, Nevada Mold Testing Kathy Watkins, owner 19d 10e Media

1930 Village Center Circle, Suites 3-191 Las Vegas, NV 89134 702-476-1010 • 10eMedia.com 2010 6 City of Boulder City, Community Ambulance, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Kendall Tenney, CEO 23a Jeff Wagner Agency

1905 Bova Matrina Court Las Vegas, NV 89123 702-287-4130 • jeffwagneragency.com 2005 5 Caesars Palace, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino Michelle Loosbrock, director 23b B&P Advertising, Media & Public Relations

900 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Suite 170 Las Vegas, NV 89144 702-967-2222 • bpadlv.com 2001 5 Southwest Medical Associates, Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, Nevada State Bank Chuck Johnston, president 23c Penna Powers

2470 St. Rose Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89074 702-901-7233 • pennapowers.com 2012 5 Did not disclose Patty Halabuk, office manager 26a Tyra Bell-Holland

8022 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 445 Las Vegas NV 89139 702-461-4115 • avaroseagency.com 2013 4 Cirrus Aviation, Tivoli Village, Kitchen Table Brittany Moore, public relations executive 26b Quillin Advertising, PR & Social Media

8080 W. Sahara Ave., Suite A Las Vegas, NV 89117 702-256-5511 • quillinlv.com 2002 4 America First Credit Union, Mesquite Gaming, Massi & Massi Attorneys at Law Tim Quillin, president 26c Virgen Digital Brand Marketing

2470 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 308 Henderson, NV 89074 702-616-0624 • virgenlv.com 1999 4 Did not disclose Merrell Virgen, owner 29a Sarah Thornton Public Relations

10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150 Las Vegas, NV 89145 702-851-5800 • sarahthorntonpr.com 2007 3 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Naqvi Injury Law, Ascaya Sarah Thornton, president 29b Advertising & Marketing Solutions

9670 W. Tropicana Ave., Ste. 125 Las Vegas, NV 89147 702-798-1819 • amsinclv.com 1996 3 Star Nursery, Red Rock Fertility, Las Vegas Harley-Davidson Annie Sliman, owner 29c Forté PR

4045 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite.A101 Las Vegas, NV 89147 702-898-2547 • forteprlv.com 2005 3 Skye Canyon, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Lee Canyon Stephanie Forte, president 32 Imagine Communications

11500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 250 Henderson, NV 89052 702-837-8996 • weareimagine.com 2000 2 American Nevada Company, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Valley Bank of Nevada Brian Rouff, managing partner 33a Mary Vail, MBA Publicist

7473 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89128 702-289-2225 • maryvailpublicist.com 1999 1 Paragon Pools, numerous local nonprofits Mary Vail, president 33b Blue Cube Marketing Solutions

Did not disclose Las Vegas, NV 89129 702-341-8859 • 1bluecube.com 2002 1 Higher Ground Creative Agency, Caridad Tami Belt, owner and CEO 33c Steinbeck Communications

10209 James Harbin Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89129 702-413-4278 • steinbeckcommunications.com 2004 1 Aristocrat, Gaming Laboratories International, JCM Global Paul Speirs-Hernandez, president

