The Data: May 21-27, 2017

BID OPPORTUNITIES
May 24
3 p.m.
Type 6 apparatus refurbish and remount for rural fire department
Clark County, 604431
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
3 p.m.
Current production model medium duty chassis remount rescue ambulances
Clark County, 604418
Ashley Peterson at [email protected]
May 25
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for septic tank/leach field and lift station services countywide
Clark County, 604416
Adriane Garcia at [email protected]
May 26
2:15 p.m.
Lower Flamingo detention basin trash rack
Clark County, 604354
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
2:15 p.m.
Mt. Hood, Treeline and various neighborhood streets rehabilitation
Clark County, 604397
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
May 31
2:15 p.m.
309 S. Third Street: replacement chiller
Clark County, 604443
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$7,500,000 for 35,559 square feet, industrial
630 Trade Center Drive, Las Vegas 89119
Landlord: American Homes 4 Rent TRS
Landlord agent: Dean Willmore of Colliers International
Buyer: Silver State Schools Credit Union
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
$1,185,000 for 20 units, multifamily residential
1937 Sunset Circle, Henderson 89011
Landlord: Theobald Investments
Landlord agent: Devin Lee, Jerad Roberts, Robin Willett and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Multifamily
Buyer: Did not disclose
Buyer agent: Elliot Alper of Spacefinders Realty
$1,065,000 for 7,563 square feet, industrial
4250 Wagon Trail Ave., Las Vegas 89113
Landlord: Lahore
Landlord agent: Zac Zaher of CBRE
Buyer: Thuy Nguyen
Buyer agent: Ivy Vo of Simply Vegas Real Estate
$930,000 for 16 units, multifamily residential
609 and 611 S. 11th St., Las Vegas 89101
Landlord: Theobald Investments
Landlord agent: Devin Lee, Jerad Roberts, Robin Willett and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Multifamily
Buyer: Did not disclose
Buyer agent: Heron Vasquez of Bella Vegas Homes Realty
$695,000 for 4,930 square feet, retail
1330 E. Pebble Road, Las Vegas 89123
Landlord: SREF Scottsdale Plaza
Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International
Buyer: Hsiung Holdings
Buyer agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Rainbow
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 6843 Grandola Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Yingjie Yao
Ray A. Morgan Co.
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7140 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Greg Marting
Real Estate By Design
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony Taranto, Real Estate By Design, Alee Andrews and Nichole Madera
Red Rock Hospice
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 1811 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 215, Las Vegas
Owner: Rastelli Regalado and Mercy Labrado
Richard Kobre
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9350 Sun City Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Richard Kobre
Rick’s Lawn & Landscaping
License type: Contractor
Address: 9123 Royal Monarch Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Rick’s Lawn & Landscaping
Rotech Granite
License types: Contractor; manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication
Address: 3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Hector Romero
Russie Experimental Music
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Mark Russie
Sarahdipity
License type: Miscellaneous sales/services
Address: 1620 Hennepin Drive, Henderson
Owner: Sarahdipity
Sengdeuane Khounsamnane Lee
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1006 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Sengdeuane Khounsamnane Lee
Senpai Tech
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 320, Las Vegas
Owner: Chad and Christine Curtis
Shelly’s Cleaning Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 3988 Zapotec Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Araceli Salazar
Sherry Sims-Goff
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Shery Sims-Goff
Shhhes
License type: General retail sales
Address: 10550 W. Alexander Road, Unit 2210, Las Vegas
Owner: Amineh and Gerhard Bahnsen
Si Mee Collections
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1435 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Si Mee Collections
Silverado Custom Home Painting
License type: Contractor
Address: 2630 Westwood Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Silverado Painting
Silverstate Industrial Service
License type: Contractor
Address: 3575 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 108, North Las Vegas
Owner: Silverstate Industrial Service
SKG Retrogaming
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C25, Las Vegas
Owner: Patrick Ferre
Solar Star
License type: Contractor
Address: 6741 Bodega Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Soniqua Lacy
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Soniqua Lacy
Sorelle
License type: Food specialty store
Address: 8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Gino’s West Coast Llc
Sosa Mobile Detailing
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Esteban Sosa
Sports in Style
License type: General retail sales
Address: 350 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 170, Las Vegas
Owner: JJRP Management
Sportsman’s Warehouse
License type: General retail sales
Address: 701 Marks St., Henderson
Owner: Sportsman’s Warehouse
Strokes Music Worldwide
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: SOTK Productions
Sunout Solar Screen Blind and Shutter
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4508 Del Pappa Court, Las Vegas
Owner: The Full Presentation
Susan’s Hope
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Susan Cluess
Taj Boutique
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4529 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Makparza LLC
Tavern at the Falls
License type: Caterering
Address: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Sun City Summerlin Community Association
Teason
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1647 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson
Owner: TSON LLC
The Best Details
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 7816 S. Lobella St., Las Vegas
Owner: The Best Details
The Eye Media Group
License type: Photography
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Nephy Acevedo
The Fixer
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Dottie and Michael Hanson
The Lallipop Shoppe
License type: Food specialty store
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B20, Las Vegas
Owner: The Lallipop Shoppe
The Service Companies
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2260 Corporate Circle, Suite 480, Henderson
Owner: The Service Companies
The Unspoken
License type: Instruction services
Address: 1519 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: The Unspoken
Timothy Ritchey
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Timothy Ritchey
Timothy Roger Carroll
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Timothy Carroll
Tracey Harned
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Tracey Harned
Trailhound Smokers BBQ
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1370 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Timm Martin
Transition Services
License type: General retail sales
Address: 6100 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Christine Wunderlin and Sally Rothfuss
Unique Detailing
License type: Automobile detailing
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Ivan Rodriguez-Perez
Vargas Lawn
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Mariano Vargas
Vegas Estate Photo
License type: Photography
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Nolen Alatorre
Vegas First Class
License type: Motor transportation service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: D.J. Service
Vegas Rising Stars Radio
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 239 W. New York Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Richard Chandler and Earl Karl
Vesp Consulting
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Gavin Vesp
Victor Gesmundo
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Victor Gesmundo
VIP Limousines of Nevada and VIP Transportation of Nevada
License type: Motor transportation service
Address: 3250 Pollux Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas VIP Limousines and Neil Farrell
Virgilio Fermin
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Virgilio Fermin Jr.
WaterLilyZen
License type: Internet sales
Address: 2757 Marnay Lane, Henderson
Owner: Subi LLC
Weddings By Rev. Joe
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 930 Rifle Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Joseph O’Leary
Weddings By Rev. Peter
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Peter Billitteri
Well Care Medical Group
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 7488 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Vilma Afante
Westar Properties
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5105 S. Durango Drive, Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Westar Properties
Winson Woo
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 2001 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Winson Woo
Zhigang (John) Yu
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Zhigang Yu
A&M Air Conditioning and Heating
License type: Contractor
Address: 5034 W. Gowan Road, Las Vegas
Owner: The Saenz Co.
A One Rated Carpet Cleaning
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A120, Las Vegas
Owner: R.A. Ankava
Adobe Real Estate
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 2310 Highland Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Daniel Kereczman
Adriana Falcon Alvarez
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas
Owner: Adriana Falcon Alvarez
Affairs to Remember Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 13, Las Vegas
Owner: G. Michael Whitesides
Aida Shirley
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas
Owner: Aida Shirley
Alexander Arkerson
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 10098 Prairie Dove Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Alexander Arkerson
Alfred Kingham
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 2117 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Alfred Kingham
All Events Production
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 6248 Bayview Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: All Events
Altisource Fulfillment Operations
License type: Professional services
Address: 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Timothy Harcourt, Joseph Davila, Stephen Hewins and Michelle Esterman
Amanda Borders
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas
Owner: Amanda Borders
Americana
License type: Restaurant with alcohol
Address: 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 118, Las Vegas
Owner: Americana LV
Andrew Philip Simons
License type: Contractor
Address: 4120 Birchmont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Andrew Simons
Angeles Fabrizio
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Angeles Fabrizio
Anna Alonova
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 5921 Alcott Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Anna Alonova
Anthony Frank Taranto
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Anthony Taranto
Apogeo Video
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Kelvin Noel
Arelly’s
License type: Restaurant
Address: 2350 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Bertha Muniz De Medina
Arlene Dadigan-Welsh
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9310 Sun City Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Arlene Dadigan
As You Wish Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: KH Productions
Audit Resource
License type: Business support
Address: 8350 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 270, Las Vegas
Owner: David Rose
Axcellence Consulting and Management
License types: Management or consulting service; designer/draftsman
Addresses: 9840 and 9841 Cantebury Rose Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Thomas Frenkel and Katarzyna Orzechowski
Ball, Santin & McLeran
License type: Professional services
Address: 1975 Village Center Circle, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Alan Hall, James Ball, Shawn McLeran, Peter Santin, Mathias Bildhauer, James Shively, Michael Poli and Jeff Messing
Better Concepts By Aleta
License type: Cosmetology
Address: 7680 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Aleta Esparza
Bill Boschetto
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Bill Boschetto Pro Corp.
Black Rifle Armory
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C209, Henderson
Owner: J&M Security
Black Sheep Rave
License type: Miscellaneous sales/services
Address: 3244 La Mancha Way, Henderson
Owner: Blacksheep Events
Bomb E-Liquid
License type: Internet sales
Address: 251 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 4111, Henderson
Owner: Bomb E-Liquid
Brake Masters of Nevada
License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Address: 1910 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Auto Brakes
Brandon Locascio
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Brandon Locascio
Bropro Home Inspections
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Bropro Home Inspections
Bumperman
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 6065 Mann St., Las Vegas
Owner: Palmarius
Carl’s Jr.
License type: Restaurant
Address: 1991 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: BTO Investments
Castro’s Cigars
License type: Tobacco sales/lounge
Address: 121 N. Fourth St., Las Vegas
Owner: Roxana Castro
Chip Off the Block
License type: Beer/wine cooler on-sale
Address: 6440 N. Durango Drive, Suite 125, Las Vegas
Owner: The Butcher Block
Chip Off the Block
License type: Beer/wine cooler off-sale
Address: 6440 N. Durango Drive, Suite 125, Las Vegas
Owner: The Butcher Block
Christopher Lopez
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Christopher Lopez
Christopher Patrick Gomes
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Christopher Gomes
Chug Stop!
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D-50, Las Vegas
Owner: Chug Stop!
City of Las Vegas
License type: Contractor
Address: 495 S. Main St., Las Vegas
Owner: Did not disclose
Classic Water Heaters
License type: Contractor
Address: 1125 Legato Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Classic Water Heaters
Claudia Shannon Agency
License type: Insurance agency or adjusting firm
Address: 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suites 200-207, Henderson
Owner: Claudia Shannon Agency
Commercial Property Management
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 350, Las Vegas
Owner: Great Wash Park and John Lucero
Community Credit Repair
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 2350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 101-1A, Las Vegas
Owner: Rebecca Jones
Complete Cleaners
License type: Dry cleaning/laundry facility and services
Address: 6440 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: CFD LLC
Conde Nevada
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 9141 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite201, Las Vegas
Owner: Conde Nevada
Cosset
License type: General retail sales
Address: 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1230, Las Vegas
Owner: David Danzig
Cradle of Love Home Birth & Women’s Health
License type: Professional services - medical
Address: 9029 Feather River Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Cradle of Love Home Birth & Women’s Health
Crimson Productions
License type: General retail sales
Address: 2875 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas
Owner: Dominique Carlson and Alexander Barnato
Crocodile Scales
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Breeze Management
CTH Inspections
License type: Professional services
Address: 8675 Bright Angel Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Chad Hazelton
Daniel Costigan
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Daniel Costigan
Darlene Nepp-Rockwood
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 314, Las Vegas
Owner: Darlene Nepp-Rockwood
David Baltrusaitis
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J34, Las Vegas
Owner: David Baltrusaitis
David Blinds & More
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: David Pappazi
David Webster
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: David Webster
De Castroverde Law Group
License type: Professional services
Address: 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 480, Las Vegas
Owner: OJD Legal
Deann Schlobohm
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10161 Park Run Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Deann Schlobohm
Desert Aloha
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 7800 W. Ann Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Jonathan Harline
Deshawn Stephens
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 10098 Prairie Dove Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Deshawn Stephens
Digital ACM
License type: Graphic design
Address: 2338 Green Valley Parkway, Suite 1727, Henderson
Owner: Digital ACM
Diosana Carrion-Toro
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 3722 Rose Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas
Owner: Diosana Carrion-Toro
Donilee Sandoval
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Donilee Sandoval
DWM Dance Studio Summerlin
License type: Instruction services
Address: 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Volynets Enterpises, Zhenya Corp., Alexandr Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani Productions
Dynamic Music Therapy
License type: Professional services
Address: 4535 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 106, Las Vegas
Owner: Emily Rawlings
Edgar Lopez Mobile Fleet
License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Address: 2609 St. George St., Las Vegas
Owner: Edgar Carlos Ivan-Lopez
Elite Pro Appliance Repair Services
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: 210 Alaska Jade St., Las Vegas
Owner: Rachelle and Ronald Miclat
Equestrian on Eastern
License type: Apartment house
Address: 10701 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Owner: Equestrian Apartments
Evelyn Craik
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Evelyn Craik
Events By Idea
License type: Temporary merchant
Address: 7353 Eugene Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Slavic Samoylich
BUILDING PERMITS
$8,008,707, commercial — addition
5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Colorado Structures
$4,400,000, commercial
1 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Tre Builders
$1,055,550, tenant improvement
1330 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts
$789,000, tenant improvement
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Executive Homes
$768,702, commercial — new
225 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas
Baldwin Demolition
$700,000, tenant improvement x2
7920 and 7930 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$550,000, commercial
6311 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$510,000, electrical
4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Taylor Electric
$350,000, tenant improvement
190 Upland Blvd., Las Vegas
Mountain Vista Development
$260,000, grading
5730 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas
LM Construction
$231,108, single-family dwelling x2
5637 and 5643 Koda Court, Las Vegas
Plaster Development Company
$222,289, single-family dwelling x2
479 and 483 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$218,097, single-family dwelling
441 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$218,097, single-family dwelling
12122 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$213,443, single-family dwelling x2
480 and 489 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$210,818, single-family dwelling
89 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$199,096, single-family dwelling
105 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$193,849, single-family dwelling
5560 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$189,423, commercial
620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas
Affordable Concepts
$181,244, single-family dwelling
445 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$179,693, single-family dwelling
5530 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$179,693, single-family dwelling
8920 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$178,510, residential — new x2
5116 and 5124 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$173,702, single-family dwelling
64 Basque Coast St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$171,057, residential — new
5448 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$170,000, single-family dwelling
3018 Ashby Ave., Las Vegas
Linda Sim
$160,266, single-family dwelling x2
279 and 295 Evante St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$150,741, single-family dwelling
281 Lindura Court, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$150,000, commercial
6311 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$141,734, single-family dwelling
10564 Copperas Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$141,017, single-family dwelling
11865 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$138,815, single-family dwelling
5585 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$138,306, single-family dwelling
9702 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$134,440, single-family dwelling
10532 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11839 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
11845 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$133,118, single-family dwelling
11841 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$125,535, residential — new
2098 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$125,193, single-family dwelling
11835 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$125,000, commercial — alteration
2620 W. Brooks St., North Las Vegas
JH Construction
$123,100, single-family dwelling
165 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$118,437, single-family dwelling
313 Castellari Drive, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$104,742, single-family dwelling x2
153 and 161 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$104,007, single-family dwelling
161 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$103,142, residential — new
5453 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$100,000, commercial
7920 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas
Kittrell Jensen Contractors
$95,209, single-family dwelling
157 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$87,750, commercial — alteration
333 Gowan Road, North Las Vegas
Cambridge Builders
$85,000, tenant improvement
4921 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Quantum Services
$85,000, single-family dwelling
1009 Kent Place, Las Vegas
Maria Compean-Lopez
$83,700, commercial — new
13435 Apex Harbor Lane, North Las Vegas
Rafael Construction
$76,607, mechanical
2829 Fort Sumter, North Las Vegas
Envise
$75,000, single-family dwelling
9021 Greensboro Lane, Las Vegas
Laux Construction
