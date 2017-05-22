The Data: May 21-27, 2017

BID OPPORTUNITIES

May 24

3 p.m.

Type 6 apparatus refurbish and remount for rural fire department

Clark County, 604431

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

3 p.m.

Current production model medium duty chassis remount rescue ambulances

Clark County, 604418

Ashley Peterson at [email protected]

May 25

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for septic tank/leach field and lift station services countywide

Clark County, 604416

Adriane Garcia at [email protected]

May 26

2:15 p.m.

Lower Flamingo detention basin trash rack

Clark County, 604354

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

2:15 p.m.

Mt. Hood, Treeline and various neighborhood streets rehabilitation

Clark County, 604397

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

May 31

2:15 p.m.

309 S. Third Street: replacement chiller

Clark County, 604443

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$7,500,000 for 35,559 square feet, industrial

630 Trade Center Drive, Las Vegas 89119

Landlord: American Homes 4 Rent TRS

Landlord agent: Dean Willmore of Colliers International

Buyer: Silver State Schools Credit Union

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

$1,185,000 for 20 units, multifamily residential

1937 Sunset Circle, Henderson 89011

Landlord: Theobald Investments

Landlord agent: Devin Lee, Jerad Roberts, Robin Willett and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Multifamily

Buyer: Did not disclose

Buyer agent: Elliot Alper of Spacefinders Realty

$1,065,000 for 7,563 square feet, industrial

4250 Wagon Trail Ave., Las Vegas 89113

Landlord: Lahore

Landlord agent: Zac Zaher of CBRE

Buyer: Thuy Nguyen

Buyer agent: Ivy Vo of Simply Vegas Real Estate

$930,000 for 16 units, multifamily residential

609 and 611 S. 11th St., Las Vegas 89101

Landlord: Theobald Investments

Landlord agent: Devin Lee, Jerad Roberts, Robin Willett and Jason Dittenber of Northcap Multifamily

Buyer: Did not disclose

Buyer agent: Heron Vasquez of Bella Vegas Homes Realty

$695,000 for 4,930 square feet, retail

1330 E. Pebble Road, Las Vegas 89123

Landlord: SREF Scottsdale Plaza

Landlord agent: Chris Connell and Grant Traub of Colliers International

Buyer: Hsiung Holdings

Buyer agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Rainbow

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 6843 Grandola Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Yingjie Yao

Ray A. Morgan Co.

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7140 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Greg Marting

Real Estate By Design

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony Taranto, Real Estate By Design, Alee Andrews and Nichole Madera

Red Rock Hospice

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 1811 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 215, Las Vegas

Owner: Rastelli Regalado and Mercy Labrado

Richard Kobre

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9350 Sun City Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Richard Kobre

Rick’s Lawn & Landscaping

License type: Contractor

Address: 9123 Royal Monarch Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Rick’s Lawn & Landscaping

Rotech Granite

License types: Contractor; manufacturing, light assembly and fabrication

Address: 3070 Sirius Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Hector Romero

Russie Experimental Music

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Mark Russie

Sarahdipity

License type: Miscellaneous sales/services

Address: 1620 Hennepin Drive, Henderson

Owner: Sarahdipity

Sengdeuane Khounsamnane Lee

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1006 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Sengdeuane Khounsamnane Lee

Senpai Tech

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 320, Las Vegas

Owner: Chad and Christine Curtis

Shelly’s Cleaning Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 3988 Zapotec Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Araceli Salazar

Sherry Sims-Goff

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Shery Sims-Goff

Shhhes

License type: General retail sales

Address: 10550 W. Alexander Road, Unit 2210, Las Vegas

Owner: Amineh and Gerhard Bahnsen

Si Mee Collections

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1435 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Si Mee Collections

Silverado Custom Home Painting

License type: Contractor

Address: 2630 Westwood Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Silverado Painting

Silverstate Industrial Service

License type: Contractor

Address: 3575 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 108, North Las Vegas

Owner: Silverstate Industrial Service

SKG Retrogaming

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite C25, Las Vegas

Owner: Patrick Ferre

Solar Star

License type: Contractor

Address: 6741 Bodega Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Soniqua Lacy

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Soniqua Lacy

Sorelle

License type: Food specialty store

Address: 8609 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Gino’s West Coast Llc

Sosa Mobile Detailing

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Esteban Sosa

Sports in Style

License type: General retail sales

Address: 350 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 170, Las Vegas

Owner: JJRP Management

Sportsman’s Warehouse

License type: General retail sales

Address: 701 Marks St., Henderson

Owner: Sportsman’s Warehouse

Strokes Music Worldwide

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: SOTK Productions

Sunout Solar Screen Blind and Shutter

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4508 Del Pappa Court, Las Vegas

Owner: The Full Presentation

Susan’s Hope

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Susan Cluess

Taj Boutique

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4529 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Makparza LLC

Tavern at the Falls

License type: Caterering

Address: 10360 Sun City Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Sun City Summerlin Community Association

Teason

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1647 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson

Owner: TSON LLC

The Best Details

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 7816 S. Lobella St., Las Vegas

Owner: The Best Details

The Eye Media Group

License type: Photography

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Nephy Acevedo

The Fixer

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Dottie and Michael Hanson

The Lallipop Shoppe

License type: Food specialty store

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B20, Las Vegas

Owner: The Lallipop Shoppe

The Service Companies

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 2260 Corporate Circle, Suite 480, Henderson

Owner: The Service Companies

The Unspoken

License type: Instruction services

Address: 1519 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: The Unspoken

Timothy Ritchey

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Timothy Ritchey

Timothy Roger Carroll

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Timothy Carroll

Tracey Harned

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Tracey Harned

Trailhound Smokers BBQ

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1370 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Timm Martin

Transition Services

License type: General retail sales

Address: 6100 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Christine Wunderlin and Sally Rothfuss

Unique Detailing

License type: Automobile detailing

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Ivan Rodriguez-Perez

Vargas Lawn

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Mariano Vargas

Vegas Estate Photo

License type: Photography

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Nolen Alatorre

Vegas First Class

License type: Motor transportation service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: D.J. Service

Vegas Rising Stars Radio

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 239 W. New York Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Richard Chandler and Earl Karl

Vesp Consulting

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Gavin Vesp

Victor Gesmundo

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Victor Gesmundo

VIP Limousines of Nevada and VIP Transportation of Nevada

License type: Motor transportation service

Address: 3250 Pollux Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas VIP Limousines and Neil Farrell

Virgilio Fermin

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Virgilio Fermin Jr.

WaterLilyZen

License type: Internet sales

Address: 2757 Marnay Lane, Henderson

Owner: Subi LLC

Weddings By Rev. Joe

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 930 Rifle Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Joseph O’Leary

Weddings By Rev. Peter

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Peter Billitteri

Well Care Medical Group

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 7488 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Vilma Afante

Westar Properties

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5105 S. Durango Drive, Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Westar Properties

Winson Woo

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 2001 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Winson Woo

Zhigang (John) Yu

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Zhigang Yu

A&M Air Conditioning and Heating

License type: Contractor

Address: 5034 W. Gowan Road, Las Vegas

Owner: The Saenz Co.

A One Rated Carpet Cleaning

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite A120, Las Vegas

Owner: R.A. Ankava

Adobe Real Estate

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 2310 Highland Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Daniel Kereczman

Adriana Falcon Alvarez

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose, Las Vegas

Owner: Adriana Falcon Alvarez

Affairs to Remember Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 1401 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 13, Las Vegas

Owner: G. Michael Whitesides

Aida Shirley

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 200, Las Vegas

Owner: Aida Shirley

Alexander Arkerson

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 10098 Prairie Dove Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Alexander Arkerson

Alfred Kingham

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 2117 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Alfred Kingham

All Events Production

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 6248 Bayview Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: All Events

Altisource Fulfillment Operations

License type: Professional services

Address: 8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Timothy Harcourt, Joseph Davila, Stephen Hewins and Michelle Esterman

Amanda Borders

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 500, Las Vegas

Owner: Amanda Borders

Americana

License type: Restaurant with alcohol

Address: 2620 Regatta Drive, Suite 118, Las Vegas

Owner: Americana LV

Andrew Philip Simons

License type: Contractor

Address: 4120 Birchmont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Andrew Simons

Angeles Fabrizio

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Angeles Fabrizio

Anna Alonova

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 5921 Alcott Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Anna Alonova

Anthony Frank Taranto

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1180 N. Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Anthony Taranto

Apogeo Video

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Kelvin Noel

Arelly’s

License type: Restaurant

Address: 2350 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Bertha Muniz De Medina

Arlene Dadigan-Welsh

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9310 Sun City Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Arlene Dadigan

As You Wish Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: KH Productions

Audit Resource

License type: Business support

Address: 8350 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 270, Las Vegas

Owner: David Rose

Axcellence Consulting and Management

License types: Management or consulting service; designer/draftsman

Addresses: 9840 and 9841 Cantebury Rose Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Thomas Frenkel and Katarzyna Orzechowski

Ball, Santin & McLeran

License type: Professional services

Address: 1975 Village Center Circle, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Alan Hall, James Ball, Shawn McLeran, Peter Santin, Mathias Bildhauer, James Shively, Michael Poli and Jeff Messing

Better Concepts By Aleta

License type: Cosmetology

Address: 7680 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Aleta Esparza

Bill Boschetto

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1635 Village Center Circle, Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Bill Boschetto Pro Corp.

Black Rifle Armory

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite C209, Henderson

Owner: J&M Security

Black Sheep Rave

License type: Miscellaneous sales/services

Address: 3244 La Mancha Way, Henderson

Owner: Blacksheep Events

Bomb E-Liquid

License type: Internet sales

Address: 251 S. Green Valley Parkway, Suite 4111, Henderson

Owner: Bomb E-Liquid

Brake Masters of Nevada

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: 1910 Rock Springs Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Auto Brakes

Brandon Locascio

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Brandon Locascio

Bropro Home Inspections

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Bropro Home Inspections

Bumperman

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 6065 Mann St., Las Vegas

Owner: Palmarius

Carl’s Jr.

License type: Restaurant

Address: 1991 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: BTO Investments

Castro’s Cigars

License type: Tobacco sales/lounge

Address: 121 N. Fourth St., Las Vegas

Owner: Roxana Castro

Chip Off the Block

License type: Beer/wine cooler on-sale

Address: 6440 N. Durango Drive, Suite 125, Las Vegas

Owner: The Butcher Block

Chip Off the Block

License type: Beer/wine cooler off-sale

Address: 6440 N. Durango Drive, Suite 125, Las Vegas

Owner: The Butcher Block

Christopher Lopez

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christopher Lopez

Christopher Patrick Gomes

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Christopher Gomes

Chug Stop!

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite D-50, Las Vegas

Owner: Chug Stop!

City of Las Vegas

License type: Contractor

Address: 495 S. Main St., Las Vegas

Owner: Did not disclose

Classic Water Heaters

License type: Contractor

Address: 1125 Legato Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Classic Water Heaters

Claudia Shannon Agency

License type: Insurance agency or adjusting firm

Address: 701 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suites 200-207, Henderson

Owner: Claudia Shannon Agency

Commercial Property Management

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 350, Las Vegas

Owner: Great Wash Park and John Lucero

Community Credit Repair

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 2350 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 101-1A, Las Vegas

Owner: Rebecca Jones

Complete Cleaners

License type: Dry cleaning/laundry facility and services

Address: 6440 Sky Pointe Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: CFD LLC

Conde Nevada

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 9141 W. Desert Inn Road, Suite201, Las Vegas

Owner: Conde Nevada

Cosset

License type: General retail sales

Address: 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 1230, Las Vegas

Owner: David Danzig

Cradle of Love Home Birth & Women’s Health

License type: Professional services - medical

Address: 9029 Feather River Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Cradle of Love Home Birth & Women’s Health

Crimson Productions

License type: General retail sales

Address: 2875 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas

Owner: Dominique Carlson and Alexander Barnato

Crocodile Scales

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Breeze Management

CTH Inspections

License type: Professional services

Address: 8675 Bright Angel Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Chad Hazelton

Daniel Costigan

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Daniel Costigan

Darlene Nepp-Rockwood

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 500 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 314, Las Vegas

Owner: Darlene Nepp-Rockwood

David Baltrusaitis

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite J34, Las Vegas

Owner: David Baltrusaitis

David Blinds & More

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: David Pappazi

David Webster

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: David Webster

De Castroverde Law Group

License type: Professional services

Address: 410 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 480, Las Vegas

Owner: OJD Legal

Deann Schlobohm

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10161 Park Run Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Deann Schlobohm

Desert Aloha

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 7800 W. Ann Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Jonathan Harline

Deshawn Stephens

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 10098 Prairie Dove Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Deshawn Stephens

Digital ACM

License type: Graphic design

Address: 2338 Green Valley Parkway, Suite 1727, Henderson

Owner: Digital ACM

Diosana Carrion-Toro

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 3722 Rose Canyon Drive, North Las Vegas

Owner: Diosana Carrion-Toro

Donilee Sandoval

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Donilee Sandoval

DWM Dance Studio Summerlin

License type: Instruction services

Address: 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Volynets Enterpises, Zhenya Corp., Alexandr Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani Productions

Dynamic Music Therapy

License type: Professional services

Address: 4535 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 106, Las Vegas

Owner: Emily Rawlings

Edgar Lopez Mobile Fleet

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: 2609 St. George St., Las Vegas

Owner: Edgar Carlos Ivan-Lopez

Elite Pro Appliance Repair Services

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: 210 Alaska Jade St., Las Vegas

Owner: Rachelle and Ronald Miclat

Equestrian on Eastern

License type: Apartment house

Address: 10701 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Owner: Equestrian Apartments

Evelyn Craik

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Evelyn Craik

Events By Idea

License type: Temporary merchant

Address: 7353 Eugene Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Slavic Samoylich

BUILDING PERMITS

$8,008,707, commercial — addition

5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Colorado Structures

$4,400,000, commercial

1 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Tre Builders

$1,055,550, tenant improvement

1330 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts

$789,000, tenant improvement

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Executive Homes

$768,702, commercial — new

225 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas

Baldwin Demolition

$700,000, tenant improvement x2

7920 and 7930 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$550,000, commercial

6311 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$510,000, electrical

4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Taylor Electric

$350,000, tenant improvement

190 Upland Blvd., Las Vegas

Mountain Vista Development

$260,000, grading

5730 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas

LM Construction

$231,108, single-family dwelling x2

5637 and 5643 Koda Court, Las Vegas

Plaster Development Company

$222,289, single-family dwelling x2

479 and 483 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$218,097, single-family dwelling

441 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$218,097, single-family dwelling

12122 Hermesa Colina Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$213,443, single-family dwelling x2

480 and 489 Bosco Di Fiore St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$210,818, single-family dwelling

89 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$199,096, single-family dwelling

105 Menorca Island Court, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$193,849, single-family dwelling

5560 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$189,423, commercial

620 Shadow Lane, Las Vegas

Affordable Concepts

$181,244, single-family dwelling

445 Beautiful Hill Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$179,693, single-family dwelling

5530 Honey Creek Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$179,693, single-family dwelling

8920 Sable Falls St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$178,510, residential — new x2

5116 and 5124 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$173,702, single-family dwelling

64 Basque Coast St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$171,057, residential — new

5448 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$170,000, single-family dwelling

3018 Ashby Ave., Las Vegas

Linda Sim

$160,266, single-family dwelling x2

279 and 295 Evante St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$150,741, single-family dwelling

281 Lindura Court, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$150,000, commercial

6311 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$141,734, single-family dwelling

10564 Copperas Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$141,017, single-family dwelling

11865 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$138,815, single-family dwelling

5585 Moore Cove Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$138,306, single-family dwelling

9702 Summer Bliss Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$134,440, single-family dwelling

10532 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11839 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$134,002, single-family dwelling

11845 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$133,118, single-family dwelling

11841 Barona Mesa Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$125,535, residential — new

2098 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$125,193, single-family dwelling

11835 Mino Rio Ave., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$125,000, commercial — alteration

2620 W. Brooks St., North Las Vegas

JH Construction

$123,100, single-family dwelling

165 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$118,437, single-family dwelling

313 Castellari Drive, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$104,742, single-family dwelling x2

153 and 161 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$104,007, single-family dwelling

161 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$103,142, residential — new

5453 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$100,000, commercial

7920 W. Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas

Kittrell Jensen Contractors

$95,209, single-family dwelling

157 Alamere Falls Drive, Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$87,750, commercial — alteration

333 Gowan Road, North Las Vegas

Cambridge Builders

$85,000, tenant improvement

4921 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Quantum Services

$85,000, single-family dwelling

1009 Kent Place, Las Vegas

Maria Compean-Lopez

$83,700, commercial — new

13435 Apex Harbor Lane, North Las Vegas

Rafael Construction

$76,607, mechanical

2829 Fort Sumter, North Las Vegas

Envise

$75,000, single-family dwelling

9021 Greensboro Lane, Las Vegas

Laux Construction

To receive a complete copy of Data Plus every week in Excel, please visit vegasinc.com/subscribe.