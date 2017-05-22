The List: Residential care facilities, May 21, 2017
Mon, May 22, 2017 (2 a.m.)
|Facility
|Licensed beds
|Category 1
|Category 2
|Owner
|Top local executive
|1
|Brookdale Cheyenne
6031 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
702-658-5882 • brookdale.com
|153
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|Brookdale Senior Living Solutions
|Heather Lankford, administrator
|2
|Pacifica Senior Living San Martin
8374 W. Capovilla Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-381-7909 • pacificasanmartin.com
|151
|131
|20
|Pacifica Senior Living
|Beau Ayers, executive director
|3a
|Atria Sutton
3185 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-358-0408 • atriautton.com
|150
|150
|—
|Atria Senior Living Group
|Terri Harmon, executive director
|3b
|Wentworth of Las Vegas
2620 Lake Sahara Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-623-6657 • wentworthlasvegas.com
|150
|80
|70
|Milestone Retirement Communities
|Ambria Kennedy, administrator
|5
|Atria Seville
2000 N. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-628-9460 • atriaseville.com
|144
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|Atria Senior Living Group
|Chris Mash, executive director
|6
|Atria Sunlake
3250 S. Fort Apache Road
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-628-5963 • atriasunlake.com
|139
|139
|—
|Atria Senior Living Group
|Olga Loi, executive director
|7
|Prestige Assisted Living at Mira Loma
2520 Wigwam Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
702-260-8400 • prestigecare.com
|138
|108
|30
|Prestige Care
|Barbara Gottlieb, executive director
|8
|Merrill Gardens at Siena Hills
2910 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
702-789-4156 • merrillgardens.com
|132
|97
|35
|Merrill Gardens
|Dawn Zabroske, general manager
|9
|Heritage Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care
8720 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-360-6023 • heritagespringsseniorliving.com
|127
|100
|27
|BPM Senior Living
|Cathy Helton, executive director
|10a
|Pacifica Senior Living Green Valley
2620 E. Robindale Road
Henderson, NV 89074
702-472-8833 • pacificagreenvalley.com
|108
|36
|72
|Pacifica Senior Living
|Kaitlin Peitz, executive director
|10b
|Merrill Gardens at Green Valley Ranch
1935 Paseo Verde Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
702-608-0749 • merrillgardens.com
|108
|108
|—
|Merrill Gardens
|Linn Thome, administrator/general manager
|12
|Pacifica Senior Living Regency
3985 S. Pearl St.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-706-0036 • pacificaregency.com
|107
|62
|45
|Pacifica Senior Living
|Alex Taskov, executive director
|13a
|Brookdale Las Vegas
3025 E. Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-509-4987 • brookdale.com
|105
|89
|16
|Brookdale Senior Living Solutions
|Pamela Benton, executive director
|13b
|Sunrise of Henderson
1555 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
702-837-6582 • sunrisehenderson.com
|105
|60
|45
|Sunrise Senior Living
|Tyler Johansen, executive director
|15
|Desert Springs Senior Living
6650 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-732-2800 • desertspringsliving.com
|100
|100
|—
|Ensign Group
|Simona Cocea, executive director
|16
|Red Rock Residential Care Center
5975 W. Twain Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-368-7700 • redrockal.com
|97
|—
|97
|Red Rock Senior Living
|Brad Voman, executive director
|17a
|Silver Sky Assisted Living
8220 Silver Sky Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-835-9040 • silverskylasvegas.com
|96
|96
|—
|Nevada Hand
|Robert Colbert, director of operators
|17b
|Silver Sky at Deer Springs Assisted Living
6741 N. Decatur Blvd., Building 3
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-462-7700 • silverskylasvegas.com
|96
|96
|—
|Nevada Hand
|Nicole Graham, administrator
|19
|The Bridge at Paradise Valley Assisted Living
2205 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-369-6964 • thebridgeatparadisevalley.com
|91
|91
|—
|Century Park
|Trina Anderson, executive director
|20
|Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City
180 Ville Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-291-1271 • lvterrace.com
|86
|74
|12
|Did not disclose
|Julie Liebo, administrator
|21
|Las Ventanas at Summerlin
10401 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-207-4242 • lasventanaslv.com
|76
|60
|16
|Las Ventanas Retirement Community
|Jonathan Boyar, executive director
|22
|The Homestead at Boulder City
1401 Medical Park Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-294-8720 • assistedlivingbouldercity.com
|74
|Did not disclose
|Did not disclose
|Volunteers of America
|Michael Fox, administrator
|23a
|Aegis of Las Vegas
9100 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-472-8505 • aegisliving.com
|72
|—
|72
|Aegis Living
|Peter Cowley, executive director
|23b
|Pacifica Senior Living Spring Valley
8880 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-625-4446 • pacificaspringvalley.com
|72
|—
|72
|Pacifica Senior Living
|Augustine Farias, administrator
|25
|Prestige Assisted Living at Henderson
1050 E. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015
702-564-1771 • prestigecare.com
|70
|50
|20
|Prestige Care
|Allie Santos, executive director
|26
|Vintage Park at San Martin
7230 Gagnier Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-263-6313 • genesishcc.com/vintageparksanmartin
|60
|—
|60
|Genesis HealthCare
|Julie Peterson, executive director
|27
|Acacia Oasis
8630 W. Nevso Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-942-8700 • acaciasprings.com
|50
|50
|—
|BPM Senior Living
|Penny Munn, executive director
* Category 1 beds are for residents without memory loss; category 2 beds are for residents with some form of memory loss.
* Category 1 beds are for residents without memory loss; category 2 beds are for residents with some form of memory loss.

Source: Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the 2016-17 Nevada Hospital Guide and VEGAS INC research.
