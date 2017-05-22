The List: Residential care facilities, May 21, 2017

Facility Licensed beds Category 1 Category 2 Owner Top local executive 1 Brookdale Cheyenne

6031 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89108

702-658-5882 • brookdale.com 153 Did not disclose Did not disclose Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Heather Lankford, administrator 2 Pacifica Senior Living San Martin

8374 W. Capovilla Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-381-7909 • pacificasanmartin.com 151 131 20 Pacifica Senior Living Beau Ayers, executive director 3a Atria Sutton

3185 E. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-358-0408 • atriautton.com 150 150 — Atria Senior Living Group Terri Harmon, executive director 3b Wentworth of Las Vegas

2620 Lake Sahara Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-623-6657 • wentworthlasvegas.com 150 80 70 Milestone Retirement Communities Ambria Kennedy, administrator 5 Atria Seville

2000 N. Rampart Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89128

702-628-9460 • atriaseville.com 144 Did not disclose Did not disclose Atria Senior Living Group Chris Mash, executive director 6 Atria Sunlake

3250 S. Fort Apache Road

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-628-5963 • atriasunlake.com 139 139 — Atria Senior Living Group Olga Loi, executive director 7 Prestige Assisted Living at Mira Loma

2520 Wigwam Parkway

Henderson, NV 89074

702-260-8400 • prestigecare.com 138 108 30 Prestige Care Barbara Gottlieb, executive director 8 Merrill Gardens at Siena Hills

2910 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Henderson, NV 89052

702-789-4156 • merrillgardens.com 132 97 35 Merrill Gardens Dawn Zabroske, general manager 9 Heritage Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care

8720 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-360-6023 • heritagespringsseniorliving.com 127 100 27 BPM Senior Living Cathy Helton, executive director 10a Pacifica Senior Living Green Valley

2620 E. Robindale Road

Henderson, NV 89074

702-472-8833 • pacificagreenvalley.com 108 36 72 Pacifica Senior Living Kaitlin Peitz, executive director 10b Merrill Gardens at Green Valley Ranch

1935 Paseo Verde Parkway

Henderson, NV 89012

702-608-0749 • merrillgardens.com 108 108 — Merrill Gardens Linn Thome, administrator/general manager 12 Pacifica Senior Living Regency

3985 S. Pearl St.

Las Vegas, NV 89121

702-706-0036 • pacificaregency.com 107 62 45 Pacifica Senior Living Alex Taskov, executive director 13a Brookdale Las Vegas

3025 E. Russell Road

Las Vegas, NV 89120

702-509-4987 • brookdale.com 105 89 16 Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Pamela Benton, executive director 13b Sunrise of Henderson

1555 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Henderson, NV 89012

702-837-6582 • sunrisehenderson.com 105 60 45 Sunrise Senior Living Tyler Johansen, executive director 15 Desert Springs Senior Living

6650 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-732-2800 • desertspringsliving.com 100 100 — Ensign Group Simona Cocea, executive director 16 Red Rock Residential Care Center

5975 W. Twain Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

702-368-7700 • redrockal.com 97 — 97 Red Rock Senior Living Brad Voman, executive director 17a Silver Sky Assisted Living

8220 Silver Sky Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89145

702-835-9040 • silverskylasvegas.com 96 96 — Nevada Hand Robert Colbert, director of operators 17b Silver Sky at Deer Springs Assisted Living

6741 N. Decatur Blvd., Building 3

Las Vegas, NV 89130

702-462-7700 • silverskylasvegas.com 96 96 — Nevada Hand Nicole Graham, administrator 19 The Bridge at Paradise Valley Assisted Living

2205 E. Harmon Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-369-6964 • thebridgeatparadisevalley.com 91 91 — Century Park Trina Anderson, executive director 20 Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City

180 Ville Drive

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-291-1271 • lvterrace.com 86 74 12 Did not disclose Julie Liebo, administrator 21 Las Ventanas at Summerlin

10401 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-207-4242 • lasventanaslv.com 76 60 16 Las Ventanas Retirement Community Jonathan Boyar, executive director 22 The Homestead at Boulder City

1401 Medical Park Drive

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-294-8720 • assistedlivingbouldercity.com 74 Did not disclose Did not disclose Volunteers of America Michael Fox, administrator 23a Aegis of Las Vegas

9100 W. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas, NV 89117

702-472-8505 • aegisliving.com 72 — 72 Aegis Living Peter Cowley, executive director 23b Pacifica Senior Living Spring Valley

8880 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-625-4446 • pacificaspringvalley.com 72 — 72 Pacifica Senior Living Augustine Farias, administrator 25 Prestige Assisted Living at Henderson

1050 E. Lake Mead Parkway

Henderson, NV 89015

702-564-1771 • prestigecare.com 70 50 20 Prestige Care Allie Santos, executive director 26 Vintage Park at San Martin

7230 Gagnier Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-263-6313 • genesishcc.com/vintageparksanmartin 60 — 60 Genesis HealthCare Julie Peterson, executive director 27 Acacia Oasis

8630 W. Nevso Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-942-8700 • acaciasprings.com 50 50 — BPM Senior Living Penny Munn, executive director

* Category 1 beds are for residents without memory loss; category 2 beds are for residents with some form of memory loss.

Source: Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the 2016-17 Nevada Hospital Guide and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

