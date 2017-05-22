The List: Residential care facilities, May 21, 2017

0

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, May 22, 2017 (2 a.m.)

   
Facility Licensed beds Category 1 Category 2 Owner Top local executive
1 Brookdale Cheyenne
6031 W. Cheyenne Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
702-658-5882 • brookdale.com		 153 Did not disclose Did not disclose Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Heather Lankford, administrator
2 Pacifica Senior Living San Martin
8374 W. Capovilla Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-381-7909 • pacificasanmartin.com		 151 131 20 Pacifica Senior Living  Beau Ayers, executive director
3a Atria Sutton
3185 E. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-358-0408 • atriautton.com		 150 150 Atria Senior Living Group Terri Harmon, executive director
3b Wentworth of Las Vegas
2620 Lake Sahara Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-623-6657 • wentworthlasvegas.com		 150 80 70 Milestone Retirement Communities Ambria Kennedy, administrator
5 Atria Seville
2000 N. Rampart Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89128
702-628-9460 • atriaseville.com		 144 Did not disclose Did not disclose Atria Senior Living Group Chris Mash, executive director
6 Atria Sunlake
3250 S. Fort Apache Road
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-628-5963 • atriasunlake.com		 139 139 Atria Senior Living Group Olga Loi, executive director
7 Prestige Assisted Living at Mira Loma
2520 Wigwam Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
702-260-8400 • prestigecare.com		 138 108 30 Prestige Care Barbara Gottlieb, executive director
8 Merrill Gardens at Siena Hills
2910 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
702-789-4156 • merrillgardens.com		 132 97 35 Merrill Gardens Dawn Zabroske, general manager
9 Heritage Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care
8720 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-360-6023 • heritagespringsseniorliving.com		 127 100 27 BPM Senior Living Cathy Helton, executive director
10a Pacifica Senior Living Green Valley
2620 E. Robindale Road
Henderson, NV 89074
702-472-8833 • pacificagreenvalley.com		 108 36 72 Pacifica Senior LivingKaitlin Peitz, executive director
10b Merrill Gardens at Green Valley Ranch
1935 Paseo Verde Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
702-608-0749 • merrillgardens.com		 108 108 Merrill Gardens Linn Thome, administrator/general manager
12 Pacifica Senior Living Regency
3985 S. Pearl St.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
702-706-0036 • pacificaregency.com		 107 62 45 Pacifica Senior LivingAlex Taskov, executive director
13a Brookdale Las Vegas
3025 E. Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89120
702-509-4987 • brookdale.com		 105 89 16 Brookdale Senior Living Solutions Pamela Benton, executive director
13b Sunrise of Henderson
1555 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
702-837-6582 • sunrisehenderson.com		 105 60 45 Sunrise Senior Living Tyler Johansen, executive director
15 Desert Springs Senior Living
6650 W. Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-732-2800 • desertspringsliving.com		 100 100 Ensign Group Simona Cocea, executive director
16 Red Rock Residential Care Center
5975 W. Twain Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
702-368-7700 • redrockal.com		 97 97 Red Rock Senior Living Brad Voman, executive director
17a Silver Sky Assisted Living
8220 Silver Sky Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89145
702-835-9040 • silverskylasvegas.com		 96 96 Nevada Hand Robert Colbert, director of operators
17b Silver Sky at Deer Springs Assisted Living
6741 N. Decatur Blvd., Building 3
Las Vegas, NV 89130
702-462-7700 • silverskylasvegas.com		 96 96 Nevada Hand Nicole Graham, administrator
19 The Bridge at Paradise Valley Assisted Living
2205 E. Harmon Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-369-6964 • thebridgeatparadisevalley.com		 91 91 Century Park Trina Anderson, executive director
20 Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City
180 Ville Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-291-1271 • lvterrace.com		 86 74 12 Did not disclose Julie Liebo, administrator
21 Las Ventanas at Summerlin
10401 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-207-4242 • lasventanaslv.com		 76 60 16 Las Ventanas Retirement Community Jonathan Boyar, executive director
22 The Homestead at Boulder City
1401 Medical Park Drive
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-294-8720 • assistedlivingbouldercity.com		 74 Did not disclose Did not disclose Volunteers of America Michael Fox, administrator
23a Aegis of Las Vegas
9100 W. Desert Inn Road
Las Vegas, NV 89117
702-472-8505 • aegisliving.com		 72 72 Aegis Living Peter Cowley, executive director
23b Pacifica Senior Living Spring Valley
8880 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-625-4446 • pacificaspringvalley.com		 72 72 Pacifica Senior Living Augustine Farias, administrator
25 Prestige Assisted Living at Henderson
1050 E. Lake Mead Parkway
Henderson, NV 89015
702-564-1771 • prestigecare.com		 70 50 20 Prestige Care Allie Santos, executive director
26 Vintage Park at San Martin
7230 Gagnier Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-263-6313 • genesishcc.com/vintageparksanmartin		 60 60 Genesis HealthCare Julie Peterson, executive director
27 Acacia Oasis
8630 W. Nevso Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-942-8700 • acaciasprings.com		 50 50 BPM Senior Living Penny Munn, executive director

* Category 1 beds are for residents without memory loss; category 2 beds are for residents with some form of memory loss.

Source: Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the 2016-17 Nevada Hospital Guide and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

Share

0

Post a comment

Commenting requires registration.

Comments are moderated by VegasInc editors. Our goal is not to limit the discussion, but rather to elevate it. Comments should be relevant and contain no abusive language. Comments that are off-topic, vulgar, profane or include personal attacks will be removed. Full comments policy.