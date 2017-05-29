The Data: May 28-June 3

BANKRUPTCIES

Chapter 11

Prometheus & Atlas Real Estate Development

321 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Attorney: Nedda Ghandi at [email protected]

Joon Instrumental Music

5030 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite H

Las Vegas, NV 89118

Attorney: Bryan Naddafi at [email protected]

BID OPPORTUNITIES

May 31

2:15 p.m.

309 S. Third Street: replacement chiller

Clark County, 604443

Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]

June 1

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for first aid, CPR and AED training

Clark County, 604477

Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]

June 2

3 p.m.

Annual requirements contract for custodial service on Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian bridge, elevator, escalator and sidewalk

Clark County, 604435

Tom Boldt at [email protected]

BROKERED TRANSACTIONS

Sales

$7,500,000 for 37,130 square feet, industrial

4181 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas 89118

Landlord: Gibson Road Trust

Landlord agent: Dean Willmore and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International

Tenant: JD Stairs

Tenant agent: Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International

$155,000 for 0.16 acres, land

222 W. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas 89102

Landlord: W. Cleveland Ave. Trust

Landlord agent: Vince Schettlerof Colliers International

Tenant: Branmark Group

Tenant agent: Did not disclose

BUSINESS LICENSES

Fanci Travel

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: 1640 E. Sahara Ave., Suite G, Las Vegas

Owner: Jacqueline Miller

FashionNJewelry.com

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites E37-F60, Las Vegas

Owner: Global Home Shopping Outlet

Fengping Kong

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 1006 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

Owner: Fengping Kong and Liming Lu

Gifts Mugs and More

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Sharynne Frazer and Joel Laub

Greenmart of Nevada NLV

License types: Medical marijuana cultivation facility; medical marijuana production facility

Address: 1605 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas

Owner: Elizabeth Stavola

H & J’s Handyman

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 510 Sutters Mill Road, Henderson

Owner: H & J’s Handyman

Herndon IT Solutions

License type: IT consultation

Address: 2047 Poppywood Ave., Henderson

Owner: Herndon IT Solutions

Holfer

License type: General retail sales

Address: 5051 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas

Owner: Holfer LLC

Honest Hemp Co.

License type: General retail sales

Address: 111 W. Proctor St., Suite 13, Las Vegas

Owner: William Monroe, Nick Taix and Peter Hermes

House Dressing

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 2989 Bella Kathryn Circle, Las Vegas

Owner: Sharon Murphy and Shelley Brown

Italian American Kitchen

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 1238 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Owner: Casey Taravella

Jane Tang

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 140, Henderson

Owner: Jane Tang

Jaxon Corbett

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 9409 Ironsend St., Las Vegas

Owner: Jaxon Corbett

Jeffrey Antalik

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Jeffrey Antalik

John the Handyman

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 2541 Terrytown Ave., Henderson

Owner: John Buob

Jose Guzman Maintenance

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Jose Guzman-Garcia and Veronica Terrones

Julie Boyle

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Julie Boyle

Karen Fisher

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 2117 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Karen Fisher

Kenrick Wong

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Kenrick Wong

La Guadalupana Western Wear

License type: General retail sales

Address: 871 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 9, Las Vegas

Owner: Asalia McInerney

Lake Las Vegas Water Sports

License type: Watercraft rentals

Address: 20 Costa Di Lago, Suite 130, Henderson

Owner: Vegas Aqua

Las Vegas Scorpions

License type: Nonprofit community services

Address: 2651 Crimson Canyon Drive, Suite 190, Las Vegas

Owner: Las Vegas Scorpions Baseball

Laurich Properties

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10655 Park Run Drive, Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Hank Gordon, Laura Shuster and Richard Gordon

Law Office of Timothy R. Treffinger

License type: Professional services

Address: 1148 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Timothy Treffinger

Leanne Andersen (Massage By Leanne)

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 4824 Soaring Springs Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Leanne Andersen

LPRD LLC

License type: Construction cleanup

Address: 1222 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Decker

Luxe International Realty

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Luxe International Realty

LV Sporting

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 3950 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Maci and Diasonthia Jordan

Made to Order Bookkeeping

License type: Bookkeeping

Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson

Owner: Nichole Granet

Mammoth Air

License type: Contractor

Address: 2950 Highland Drive, Suite A, Las Vegas

Owner: MLB Group

Maralyn Miller

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7062 Acorn Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Maralyn Miller

Mark Naylor Solar Specialists

License type: Contractor

Address: 9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2516, Las Vegas

Owner: Mark Naylor

McGettigan Consulting

License type: Professional services

Address: 1551 Desert Crossing Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael McGettigan

Michael Ulmer

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 7000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael Ulmer

Mistie Falls

License type: Short-term residential rental/property management

Address: 34 Onyx Way, Las Vegas

Owner: Zanis and Ingrid Morgan

Morning Angel Personal Care

License type: Residential home care provider

Address: 5020 Alta Drive, Suite B, Las Vegas

Owner: Morning Angel Personal Care

Mory Pet Amazon

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1560 N. Eastern Ave., Suite C10, Las Vegas

Owner: Moravia Esteban

Mostafa Mahmoud

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Mostafa Mahmoud

MVS Group

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Max Sedov

Orsburn Stone

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Orsburn Stone

Papa Murphy’s Pizza

License type: Restaurant

Address: 8426 Farm Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Tuhaye Peak

Phil’s Handyman Service

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Phil Dodge

Phoenix Restoration

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Crystal Lillis

Piccaboxx

License type: Internet sales

Address: 2552 Lazy Saddle Drive, Henderson

Owner: Piccaboxx

Pulmonary Solutions

License type: Administrative office space

Address: 7660 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Michael McClendon and Josette Sonekeo

Rise Family Services

License type: Nonprofit registration

Address: 249 Concho Drive, Henderson

Owner: Rise Family Services

Rita Alleyne

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Rita Alleyne

Rocco’s Auto & Custom Cycles

License type: Automotive garage (major)

Address: 3405 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Michelle Bottarini

Rodriguez Promotions

License type: Beer/wine special event liquor permit

Address: 2100 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Owner: Alfonso Rodriguez

RR Consultants

License type: Professional services

Address: 4882 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Terry Montgomery

Sam’s Jewelry and Watch Repair

License type: General retail sales

Address: 821 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 5, Las Vegas

Owner: Samuel Akopian

Semih Pix

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road (kiosk), Henderson

Owner: Isela and Sinan Erdem

Sequoia Management Solutions

License type: Management/marketing/consulting

Address: 1350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 324, Henderson

Owner: Philip Luna

Sharon Exarhos

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Sharon Exarhos

Shelter Realty

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 141, Henderson

Owner: Antonio Sena

Shila Eyebrows Threading

License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment

Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson

Owner: Shila Eyebrows Threading

Smartwatt

License type: Contractor

Address: 5720 Arville St., Suite 115, Las Vegas

Owner: SmartWatt Energy

Steam Pro Carpet Care

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: HJR Investments

Super Service Cooling & Heating

License type: Contractor

Address: 8784 Moreno Mountain Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Bella Skye

Swim With Sylvie

License type: Instruction services

Address: 1241 Spanish Armada Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Sylvie Dumaine

Tercovish LLC

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: John Fernando Lopez, Francisco Alcazar and Pablo Alcazar

Teresa Coleman

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 8290 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Teresa Coleman

Tevakanui

License type: Instruction services

Address: 3030 Rigel Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Polynesian Entertainment

The Learning Linq

License type: Instruction services

Address: 321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Karin and Jade Soresman

Timeless Connections

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 6935 Aliante Parkway, Suite 104, North Las Vegas

Owner: D & D Connection

Tru Development Co.

License type: Business support

Address: 9555 Hillwood Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Pro 42 Capital Group

Trugreen

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 7665 Commercial Way, Suite F, Henderson

Owner: Trugreen

Turner Landscaping

License type: Contractor

Address: 3670 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 103, Las Vegas

Owner: Thomas Turner

Ulises Ugues

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas

Owner: Ulises Ugues

Valley View Motor Dealer #2

License type: Automotive garage (major)

Address: 3730 Capella Ave., Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Valley View Motor Dealer

Vaughn Simon Jr.

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: Vaughn Simon Jr.

Vegas Valley Estate Sales & Service

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 6424 Little Star Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Brian Pearson

Veronica Barrera

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 6153 W. University Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Veronica Barrera

Waleed Fatoh

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 8290 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas

Owner: Waleed Fatoh

Western Union Financial Services

License type: Wire service

Address: 1468 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Rajesh Agrawal and David Thompson

Winks Fashions

License type: General retail sales

Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B29, Las Vegas

Owner: Roxanne Warburton

Women Empowering Women Vendor Events and More

License type: Professional promoter

Address: 233 Summit Vista St., Henderson

Owner: Felicia Alava

1Heart Caregiver Services

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 1210 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas

Owner: Sacred Heart Homecare Services

4J Inspired Innovations

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Judy Jewell

ASAP Mold and Water Restoration

License type: Repair and maintenance

Address: 4345 Corporate Center, Suite 203, Las Vegas

Owner: Omar Cruz

A1 Kiln Repair

License type: Interjurisdictional business

Address: 7416 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Aardvark & Zebra Clay, Ceramics and Glass

ABC Construction

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Alejandro Belmars

Abiding Blooms

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Amber West

Academica Nevada

License type: Management or consulting service

Address: 6630 Surrey St., Las Vegas

Owner: Robert Howell

Acres Cultivation

License types: Medical marijuana cultivation facility; medical marijuana production facility

Address: 950 Anvil Road, Las Vegas

Owner: MachNV

Acres Medical

License types: Medical marijuana production facility; medical marijuana dispensary

Address: 2320 Western Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: Jenna Morton, Paris Balaouras, Michael Morton, John Mueller and Matthew Kavanaugh

Adam Sadler

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Adam Sadler

Agua Street

License types: Medical marijuana cultivation facility; medical marijuana production facility

Address: 340 Sunpac Court, Henderson

Owner: Agua Street

AJ Cuba Electric

License type: Contractor

Address: 891 Eagle Mountain Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: AJ Cuba Electric

Alexa Hantz

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: 8053 N. Durango Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas

Owner: Alexa Hantz

Allen Vic Nochi Lopez

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: AAA Lopez

Alpha Mailbox

License type: Business support

Address: 3172 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: LV Swiss Business Services

Andrew Wentworth

License type: Professional services

Address: 626 S. Third St., Las Vegas

Owner: Andrew Wentworth

Angela O’Hare

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Angela O’Hare

Antonietta Moore

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Antonietta Moore

Appliance Savers

License type: Residential property maintenance

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Peter Dreshkin

Arbor Behavioral Services

License type: Professional services

Address: 7455 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas

Owner: Sarah Turner Gonzalez

As You Wish Catering

License type: Catering

Address: 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: KH Productions

At Your Service Pet Supplies

License type: General retail sales

Address: 55 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 300, Henderson

Owner: Gena Bunim

AutoZone

License type: General retail sales

Address: 7595 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: AutoZone Operations

Axehole Vegas

License type: Recreation facility

Address: 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas

Owner: Axehole Inc.

Bash Fine Art

License type: Art gallery — retail

Address: 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14, Las Vegas

Owner: Bash Fine Art

Baskin Robbins

License type: Food specialty service

Address: 4906 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas

Owner: Sumon LLC

Bayley Inc.

License type: Contractor

Address: 10120 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 204, Henderson

Owner: Bayley Inc.

Blu Mack BBQ

License type: Open-air vending

Address: 2901 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Larry Mack

Boost Mobile

License type: General retail sales

Address: 6010 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 16, Las Vegas

Owner: Portillos Wireless Centers

Boynton Art and Glass

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Sherri Boynton

Brian O’Hare

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas

Owner: Brian O’Hare

Brian Steehler

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 8010 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 140, Las Vegas

Owner: Brian Steehler

Canepa Riedy Abele

License type: Professional services

Address: 851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas

Owner: Scott Canepa

Canyon Crossing Center

License type: Professional services

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Mark Anderson

Carl’s Jr.

License type: Restaurant

Address: Six locations in Henderson and Las Vegas

Owner: BTO Investments

Carlos Lopez-Cabrera

License type: Express or delivery service

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Carlos Lopez Cabrera

Chris Greathouse Photography

License type: Photography

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christopher Greathouse

Chronic Tours

License type: Travel and ticket agency

Address: 229 Casoria Ave., Las Vegas

Owner: BDG&J LLC

CJ’s Budget Buys

License type: General retail sales

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Christopher Fuertes

Clyde Matt

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas

Owner: Clyde Matt

Corneliu Puha Woodworking

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 1683 Strasbourg Way, Henderson

Owner: Corneliu Puha

Cornerstone Staffing Solutions

License type: Employment agency

Address: 1050 Flamingo Road, Suite 103, Las Vegas

Owner: Steven Drexel

CPL Labs

License type: Clinic or laboratory

Address: 1815 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Clinical Pathology Laboratories

Cristina Tongol

License type: Independent massage therapist

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Cristina Tongol

Darius Isaia

License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler

Address: 242 Concho Drive, Henderson

Owner: Darius Isaia

David Carroll

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas

Owner: David Carroll

Deluxe Carwash

License type: Car wash

Address: 4429 Greenhill Drive, Las Vegas

Owner: Luis Manzo

Dents Gone

License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)

Address: Did not disclose

Owner: Elizabeth Avila

Dominique Doumani

License type: Real estate sales

Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas

Owner: Dominique Doumani

Dominos Pizza #7455

License type: Handbill and oral solicitation

Address: 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1, Las Vegas

Owner: Dominos Pizza

Dotty’s #151

License types: Restaurant; tobacco dealer; automated teller operator; tavern; gaming nonrestricted limited

Address: 15 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services

Downtown Corner Store

License type: General retail sales; tobacco dealer

Address: 353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 105, Las Vegas

Owner: Downtown Corner Store

Dry Mist of Las Vegas

License type: Property maintenance

Address: 950 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 1221, Henderson

Owner: Dry Mist Las Vegas

Emily Grace Events

License type: General services (counter/office)

Address: 9678 Matanzas Creek Court, Las Vegas

Owner: Emily and Dominico Julaton

Endodontics of Las Vegas

License type: Professional services — medical

Address: 9750 Covington Cross Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas

Owner: Endodontics of Las Vegas

BUILDING PERMITS

$8,008,707, commercial — addition

5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas

Colorado Structures

$3,510,000, commercial

11902 Desert Hope Drive, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$1,300,000, tenant improvement

221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

Taylor International Corp.

$768,702, commercial — new

225 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas

Baldwin Demolition

$690,000, commercial

11902 Desert Hope Drive, Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$510,000, electrical

4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas

Taylor Electric

$490,000, grading

7100 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Western States Contracting

$300,000, tenant improvement

10000 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Level CM

$250,000, tenant improvement

4400 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas

Bayley Construction

$236,823, single-family dwelling

367 Nola St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$222,289, single-family dwelling

12027 Vento Forte Ave., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$220,000, disaster x2

9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas

Tiburon Construction

$214,127, wall and/or fence

11388 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Hirschi Masonry

$213,443, single-family dwelling

469 Venticello Drive, Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$208,264, single-family dwelling x2

8403 and 8417 Aspen Skye St., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$200,000, tenant improvement

7540 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas

NDL Group

$195,659, single-family dwelling

8460 Footpath St., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$180,562, single-family dwelling

9995 Shadow Landing Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$178,510, residential — new x2

5116 and 5124 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas

Beazer Homes Holdings

$178,423, tenant improvement

2178 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Nigro Construction

$173,281, single-family dwelling x2

10515 and 10523 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$171,057, residential — new

5448 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$166,274, single-family dwelling

9964 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$156,488, single-family dwelling

8470 Footpath St., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$156,323, single-family dwelling

371 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$153,058, single-family dwelling x2

9932 and 9936 Coyote Echo Court, Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$153,031, single-family dwelling

9952 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas

Pulte Homes of Nevada

$151,000, tenant improvement

8460 Farm Road, Las Vegas

MJ Construction

$146,748, single-family dwelling x2

5012 and 5048 Maverick St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$146,699, single-family dwelling

5617 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$142,150, single-family dwelling

8016 Calico Mesa St., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$140,919, single-family dwelling

12237 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$140,767, single-family dwelling x3

5024, 5060 and 5096 Maverick St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$140,718, single-family dwelling

5629 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$138,306, single-family dwelling

6820 Velvet Snow St., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$136,699, single-family dwelling

291 Evante St., Las Vegas

Toll South LV

$135,177, single-family dwelling x3

5036, 5072 and 5108 Maverick St., Las Vegas

D.R. Horton

$134,440, single-family dwelling x2

10519 and 10527 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas

Adaven Homes

$134,002, single-family dwelling

491 Astillero St., Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

$132,914, single-family dwelling

7900 Formitch Court, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$132,914, single-family dwelling x3

7870, 7945 and 7950 Formitch Court, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$131,667, single-family dwelling

9678 Treeline Run Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$128,724, single-family dwelling

9650 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas

Pardee Homes of Nevada

$125,535, residential — new

2098 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$125,000, tenant improvement

7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Global Management & Construction

$125,000, commercial — alteration

2620 W. Brooks St., North Las Vegas

JH Construction

$124,080, wall and/or fence

397 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas

Cedco Commercial

$122,880, single-family dwelling

9751 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas

Century Communities of Nevada

$114,802, single-family dwelling

10010 Wildhorse Canyon Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$114,802, single-family dwelling

9948 Bighorn Bellows Ave., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$114,802, single-family dwelling

8115 Bear Canyon St., Las Vegas

Woodside Homes of Nevada

$114,773, single-family dwelling

7935 Formitch Court, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$107,585, single-family dwelling

10726 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas

Richmond American Homes of Nevada

$103,142, residential — new

5453 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas

Harmony Homes

$101,838, single-family dwelling

7930 Formitch Court, Las Vegas

KB Home Nevada

$101,338, single-family dwelling x2

168 and 196 Lomita Heights Drive, Las Vegas

CalAtlantic Homes

