The Data: May 28-June 3

BANKRUPTCIES
Chapter 11
Prometheus & Atlas Real Estate Development
321 S. Casino Center Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Attorney: Nedda Ghandi at [email protected]
Joon Instrumental Music
5030 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite H
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Attorney: Bryan Naddafi at [email protected]
BID OPPORTUNITIES
May 31
2:15 p.m.
309 S. Third Street: replacement chiller
Clark County, 604443
Sandy Moody-Upton at [email protected]
June 1
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for first aid, CPR and AED training
Clark County, 604477
Chetan Champaneri at [email protected]
June 2
3 p.m.
Annual requirements contract for custodial service on Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian bridge, elevator, escalator and sidewalk
Clark County, 604435
Tom Boldt at [email protected]
BROKERED TRANSACTIONS
Sales
$7,500,000 for 37,130 square feet, industrial
4181 W. Oquendo Road, Las Vegas 89118
Landlord: Gibson Road Trust
Landlord agent: Dean Willmore and Chelsy Cardin of Colliers International
Tenant: JD Stairs
Tenant agent: Brian Riffel and Tyler Jones of Colliers International
$155,000 for 0.16 acres, land
222 W. Cleveland Ave., Las Vegas 89102
Landlord: W. Cleveland Ave. Trust
Landlord agent: Vince Schettlerof Colliers International
Tenant: Branmark Group
Tenant agent: Did not disclose
BUSINESS LICENSES
Fanci Travel
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: 1640 E. Sahara Ave., Suite G, Las Vegas
Owner: Jacqueline Miller
FashionNJewelry.com
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suites E37-F60, Las Vegas
Owner: Global Home Shopping Outlet
Fengping Kong
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 1006 W. Sunset Road, Henderson
Owner: Fengping Kong and Liming Lu
Gifts Mugs and More
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Sharynne Frazer and Joel Laub
Greenmart of Nevada NLV
License types: Medical marijuana cultivation facility; medical marijuana production facility
Address: 1605 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas
Owner: Elizabeth Stavola
H & J’s Handyman
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 510 Sutters Mill Road, Henderson
Owner: H & J’s Handyman
Herndon IT Solutions
License type: IT consultation
Address: 2047 Poppywood Ave., Henderson
Owner: Herndon IT Solutions
Holfer
License type: General retail sales
Address: 5051 Stewart Ave., Suite 108, Las Vegas
Owner: Holfer LLC
Honest Hemp Co.
License type: General retail sales
Address: 111 W. Proctor St., Suite 13, Las Vegas
Owner: William Monroe, Nick Taix and Peter Hermes
House Dressing
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 2989 Bella Kathryn Circle, Las Vegas
Owner: Sharon Murphy and Shelley Brown
Italian American Kitchen
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 1238 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Owner: Casey Taravella
Jane Tang
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 9550 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 140, Henderson
Owner: Jane Tang
Jaxon Corbett
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 9409 Ironsend St., Las Vegas
Owner: Jaxon Corbett
Jeffrey Antalik
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1333 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Jeffrey Antalik
John the Handyman
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 2541 Terrytown Ave., Henderson
Owner: John Buob
Jose Guzman Maintenance
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Jose Guzman-Garcia and Veronica Terrones
Julie Boyle
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Julie Boyle
Karen Fisher
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 2117 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Karen Fisher
Kenrick Wong
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 777 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Kenrick Wong
La Guadalupana Western Wear
License type: General retail sales
Address: 871 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite 9, Las Vegas
Owner: Asalia McInerney
Lake Las Vegas Water Sports
License type: Watercraft rentals
Address: 20 Costa Di Lago, Suite 130, Henderson
Owner: Vegas Aqua
Las Vegas Scorpions
License type: Nonprofit community services
Address: 2651 Crimson Canyon Drive, Suite 190, Las Vegas
Owner: Las Vegas Scorpions Baseball
Laurich Properties
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10655 Park Run Drive, Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Hank Gordon, Laura Shuster and Richard Gordon
Law Office of Timothy R. Treffinger
License type: Professional services
Address: 1148 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Timothy Treffinger
Leanne Andersen (Massage By Leanne)
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 4824 Soaring Springs Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Leanne Andersen
LPRD LLC
License type: Construction cleanup
Address: 1222 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Decker
Luxe International Realty
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Luxe International Realty
LV Sporting
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 3950 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Maci and Diasonthia Jordan
Made to Order Bookkeeping
License type: Bookkeeping
Address: 2831 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 200, Henderson
Owner: Nichole Granet
Mammoth Air
License type: Contractor
Address: 2950 Highland Drive, Suite A, Las Vegas
Owner: MLB Group
Maralyn Miller
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7062 Acorn Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Maralyn Miller
Mark Naylor Solar Specialists
License type: Contractor
Address: 9811 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 2516, Las Vegas
Owner: Mark Naylor
McGettigan Consulting
License type: Professional services
Address: 1551 Desert Crossing Road, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael McGettigan
Michael Ulmer
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 7000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael Ulmer
Mistie Falls
License type: Short-term residential rental/property management
Address: 34 Onyx Way, Las Vegas
Owner: Zanis and Ingrid Morgan
Morning Angel Personal Care
License type: Residential home care provider
Address: 5020 Alta Drive, Suite B, Las Vegas
Owner: Morning Angel Personal Care
Mory Pet Amazon
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1560 N. Eastern Ave., Suite C10, Las Vegas
Owner: Moravia Esteban
Mostafa Mahmoud
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Mostafa Mahmoud
MVS Group
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Max Sedov
Orsburn Stone
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 1820 E. Sahara Ave., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Orsburn Stone
Papa Murphy’s Pizza
License type: Restaurant
Address: 8426 Farm Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Tuhaye Peak
Phil’s Handyman Service
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Phil Dodge
Phoenix Restoration
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Crystal Lillis
Piccaboxx
License type: Internet sales
Address: 2552 Lazy Saddle Drive, Henderson
Owner: Piccaboxx
Pulmonary Solutions
License type: Administrative office space
Address: 7660 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Michael McClendon and Josette Sonekeo
Rise Family Services
License type: Nonprofit registration
Address: 249 Concho Drive, Henderson
Owner: Rise Family Services
Rita Alleyne
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 5550 Painted Mirage Road, Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Rita Alleyne
Rocco’s Auto & Custom Cycles
License type: Automotive garage (major)
Address: 3405 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Michelle Bottarini
Rodriguez Promotions
License type: Beer/wine special event liquor permit
Address: 2100 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Owner: Alfonso Rodriguez
RR Consultants
License type: Professional services
Address: 4882 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Terry Montgomery
Sam’s Jewelry and Watch Repair
License type: General retail sales
Address: 821 N. Lamb Blvd., Suite 5, Las Vegas
Owner: Samuel Akopian
Semih Pix
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1300 W. Sunset Road (kiosk), Henderson
Owner: Isela and Sinan Erdem
Sequoia Management Solutions
License type: Management/marketing/consulting
Address: 1350 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 324, Henderson
Owner: Philip Luna
Sharon Exarhos
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Sharon Exarhos
Shelter Realty
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 2850 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 141, Henderson
Owner: Antonio Sena
Shila Eyebrows Threading
License type: Barbershop and cosmetology establishment
Address: 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100, Henderson
Owner: Shila Eyebrows Threading
Smartwatt
License type: Contractor
Address: 5720 Arville St., Suite 115, Las Vegas
Owner: SmartWatt Energy
Steam Pro Carpet Care
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: HJR Investments
Super Service Cooling & Heating
License type: Contractor
Address: 8784 Moreno Mountain Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Bella Skye
Swim With Sylvie
License type: Instruction services
Address: 1241 Spanish Armada Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Sylvie Dumaine
Tercovish LLC
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: John Fernando Lopez, Francisco Alcazar and Pablo Alcazar
Teresa Coleman
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 8290 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Teresa Coleman
Tevakanui
License type: Instruction services
Address: 3030 Rigel Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Polynesian Entertainment
The Learning Linq
License type: Instruction services
Address: 321 N. Buffalo Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Karin and Jade Soresman
Timeless Connections
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 6935 Aliante Parkway, Suite 104, North Las Vegas
Owner: D & D Connection
Tru Development Co.
License type: Business support
Address: 9555 Hillwood Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Pro 42 Capital Group
Trugreen
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 7665 Commercial Way, Suite F, Henderson
Owner: Trugreen
Turner Landscaping
License type: Contractor
Address: 3670 N. Rancho Drive, Suite 103, Las Vegas
Owner: Thomas Turner
Ulises Ugues
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 7674 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 109, Las Vegas
Owner: Ulises Ugues
Valley View Motor Dealer #2
License type: Automotive garage (major)
Address: 3730 Capella Ave., Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Valley View Motor Dealer
Vaughn Simon Jr.
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: Vaughn Simon Jr.
Vegas Valley Estate Sales & Service
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 6424 Little Star Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Brian Pearson
Veronica Barrera
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 6153 W. University Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Veronica Barrera
Waleed Fatoh
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 8290 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 100, Las Vegas
Owner: Waleed Fatoh
Western Union Financial Services
License type: Wire service
Address: 1468 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Rajesh Agrawal and David Thompson
Winks Fashions
License type: General retail sales
Address: 1717 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite B29, Las Vegas
Owner: Roxanne Warburton
Women Empowering Women Vendor Events and More
License type: Professional promoter
Address: 233 Summit Vista St., Henderson
Owner: Felicia Alava
1Heart Caregiver Services
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 1210 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite 101, Las Vegas
Owner: Sacred Heart Homecare Services
4J Inspired Innovations
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Judy Jewell
ASAP Mold and Water Restoration
License type: Repair and maintenance
Address: 4345 Corporate Center, Suite 203, Las Vegas
Owner: Omar Cruz
A1 Kiln Repair
License type: Interjurisdictional business
Address: 7416 Wittig Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Aardvark & Zebra Clay, Ceramics and Glass
ABC Construction
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Alejandro Belmars
Abiding Blooms
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Amber West
Academica Nevada
License type: Management or consulting service
Address: 6630 Surrey St., Las Vegas
Owner: Robert Howell
Acres Cultivation
License types: Medical marijuana cultivation facility; medical marijuana production facility
Address: 950 Anvil Road, Las Vegas
Owner: MachNV
Acres Medical
License types: Medical marijuana production facility; medical marijuana dispensary
Address: 2320 Western Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: Jenna Morton, Paris Balaouras, Michael Morton, John Mueller and Matthew Kavanaugh
Adam Sadler
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Adam Sadler
Agua Street
License types: Medical marijuana cultivation facility; medical marijuana production facility
Address: 340 Sunpac Court, Henderson
Owner: Agua Street
AJ Cuba Electric
License type: Contractor
Address: 891 Eagle Mountain Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: AJ Cuba Electric
Alexa Hantz
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: 8053 N. Durango Drive, Suite 110, Las Vegas
Owner: Alexa Hantz
Allen Vic Nochi Lopez
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: AAA Lopez
Alpha Mailbox
License type: Business support
Address: 3172 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: LV Swiss Business Services
Andrew Wentworth
License type: Professional services
Address: 626 S. Third St., Las Vegas
Owner: Andrew Wentworth
Angela O’Hare
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Angela O’Hare
Antonietta Moore
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Antonietta Moore
Appliance Savers
License type: Residential property maintenance
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Peter Dreshkin
Arbor Behavioral Services
License type: Professional services
Address: 7455 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas
Owner: Sarah Turner Gonzalez
As You Wish Catering
License type: Catering
Address: 4125 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: KH Productions
At Your Service Pet Supplies
License type: General retail sales
Address: 55 S. Valle Verde Drive, Suite 300, Henderson
Owner: Gena Bunim
AutoZone
License type: General retail sales
Address: 7595 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: AutoZone Operations
Axehole Vegas
License type: Recreation facility
Address: 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas
Owner: Axehole Inc.
Bash Fine Art
License type: Art gallery — retail
Address: 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14, Las Vegas
Owner: Bash Fine Art
Baskin Robbins
License type: Food specialty service
Address: 4906 W. Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas
Owner: Sumon LLC
Bayley Inc.
License type: Contractor
Address: 10120 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 204, Henderson
Owner: Bayley Inc.
Blu Mack BBQ
License type: Open-air vending
Address: 2901 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Larry Mack
Boost Mobile
License type: General retail sales
Address: 6010 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 16, Las Vegas
Owner: Portillos Wireless Centers
Boynton Art and Glass
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Sherri Boynton
Brian O’Hare
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10220 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 3, Las Vegas
Owner: Brian O’Hare
Brian Steehler
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 8010 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 140, Las Vegas
Owner: Brian Steehler
Canepa Riedy Abele
License type: Professional services
Address: 851 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 160, Las Vegas
Owner: Scott Canepa
Canyon Crossing Center
License type: Professional services
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Mark Anderson
Carl’s Jr.
License type: Restaurant
Address: Six locations in Henderson and Las Vegas
Owner: BTO Investments
Carlos Lopez-Cabrera
License type: Express or delivery service
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Carlos Lopez Cabrera
Chris Greathouse Photography
License type: Photography
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Christopher Greathouse
Chronic Tours
License type: Travel and ticket agency
Address: 229 Casoria Ave., Las Vegas
Owner: BDG&J LLC
CJ’s Budget Buys
License type: General retail sales
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Christopher Fuertes
Clyde Matt
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10000 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas
Owner: Clyde Matt
Corneliu Puha Woodworking
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 1683 Strasbourg Way, Henderson
Owner: Corneliu Puha
Cornerstone Staffing Solutions
License type: Employment agency
Address: 1050 Flamingo Road, Suite 103, Las Vegas
Owner: Steven Drexel
CPL Labs
License type: Clinic or laboratory
Address: 1815 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Clinical Pathology Laboratories
Cristina Tongol
License type: Independent massage therapist
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Cristina Tongol
Darius Isaia
License type: Door-to-door solicitor and peddler
Address: 242 Concho Drive, Henderson
Owner: Darius Isaia
David Carroll
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 9525 Hillwood Drive, Suite 120, Las Vegas
Owner: David Carroll
Deluxe Carwash
License type: Car wash
Address: 4429 Greenhill Drive, Las Vegas
Owner: Luis Manzo
Dents Gone
License type: Automotive garage/service station (minor)
Address: Did not disclose
Owner: Elizabeth Avila
Dominique Doumani
License type: Real estate sales
Address: 10750 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 180, Las Vegas
Owner: Dominique Doumani
Dominos Pizza #7455
License type: Handbill and oral solicitation
Address: 4604 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 1, Las Vegas
Owner: Dominos Pizza
Dotty’s #151
License types: Restaurant; tobacco dealer; automated teller operator; tavern; gaming nonrestricted limited
Address: 15 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Owner: Nevada Restaurant Services
Downtown Corner Store
License type: General retail sales; tobacco dealer
Address: 353 E. Bonneville Ave., Suite 105, Las Vegas
Owner: Downtown Corner Store
Dry Mist of Las Vegas
License type: Property maintenance
Address: 950 Seven Hills Drive, Suite 1221, Henderson
Owner: Dry Mist Las Vegas
Emily Grace Events
License type: General services (counter/office)
Address: 9678 Matanzas Creek Court, Las Vegas
Owner: Emily and Dominico Julaton
Endodontics of Las Vegas
License type: Professional services — medical
Address: 9750 Covington Cross Drive, Suite 150, Las Vegas
Owner: Endodontics of Las Vegas
BUILDING PERMITS
$8,008,707, commercial — addition
5835 E. Ann Road, North Las Vegas
Colorado Structures
$3,510,000, commercial
11902 Desert Hope Drive, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$1,300,000, tenant improvement
221 N. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas
Taylor International Corp.
$768,702, commercial — new
225 W. Brooks Ave., North Las Vegas
Baldwin Demolition
$690,000, commercial
11902 Desert Hope Drive, Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$510,000, electrical
4550 Nexus Way, North Las Vegas
Taylor Electric
$490,000, grading
7100 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
Western States Contracting
$300,000, tenant improvement
10000 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Level CM
$250,000, tenant improvement
4400 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas
Bayley Construction
$236,823, single-family dwelling
367 Nola St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$222,289, single-family dwelling
12027 Vento Forte Ave., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$220,000, disaster x2
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas
Tiburon Construction
$214,127, wall and/or fence
11388 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Hirschi Masonry
$213,443, single-family dwelling
469 Venticello Drive, Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$208,264, single-family dwelling x2
8403 and 8417 Aspen Skye St., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$200,000, tenant improvement
7540 Oso Blanca Road, Las Vegas
NDL Group
$195,659, single-family dwelling
8460 Footpath St., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$180,562, single-family dwelling
9995 Shadow Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$178,510, residential — new x2
5116 and 5124 Granite Basin St., North Las Vegas
Beazer Homes Holdings
$178,423, tenant improvement
2178 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Nigro Construction
$173,281, single-family dwelling x2
10515 and 10523 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$171,057, residential — new
5448 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$166,274, single-family dwelling
9964 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$156,488, single-family dwelling
8470 Footpath St., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$156,323, single-family dwelling
371 Capistrano Vistas St., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$153,058, single-family dwelling x2
9932 and 9936 Coyote Echo Court, Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$153,031, single-family dwelling
9952 Celestial Cliffs Ave., Las Vegas
Pulte Homes of Nevada
$151,000, tenant improvement
8460 Farm Road, Las Vegas
MJ Construction
$146,748, single-family dwelling x2
5012 and 5048 Maverick St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$146,699, single-family dwelling
5617 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$142,150, single-family dwelling
8016 Calico Mesa St., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$140,919, single-family dwelling
12237 Los Mares Lane, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$140,767, single-family dwelling x3
5024, 5060 and 5096 Maverick St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$140,718, single-family dwelling
5629 Mystical Knight Court, Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$138,306, single-family dwelling
6820 Velvet Snow St., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$136,699, single-family dwelling
291 Evante St., Las Vegas
Toll South LV
$135,177, single-family dwelling x3
5036, 5072 and 5108 Maverick St., Las Vegas
D.R. Horton
$134,440, single-family dwelling x2
10519 and 10527 Laurel Mountain Lane, Las Vegas
Adaven Homes
$134,002, single-family dwelling
491 Astillero St., Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
$132,914, single-family dwelling
7900 Formitch Court, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$132,914, single-family dwelling x3
7870, 7945 and 7950 Formitch Court, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$131,667, single-family dwelling
9678 Treeline Run Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$128,724, single-family dwelling
9650 Skye Cliff Ave., Las Vegas
Pardee Homes of Nevada
$125,535, residential — new
2098 Saybrook Ave., North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$125,000, tenant improvement
7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Global Management & Construction
$125,000, commercial — alteration
2620 W. Brooks St., North Las Vegas
JH Construction
$124,080, wall and/or fence
397 Antelope Ridge Drive, Las Vegas
Cedco Commercial
$122,880, single-family dwelling
9751 Canyon Landing Ave., Las Vegas
Century Communities of Nevada
$114,802, single-family dwelling
10010 Wildhorse Canyon Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$114,802, single-family dwelling
9948 Bighorn Bellows Ave., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$114,802, single-family dwelling
8115 Bear Canyon St., Las Vegas
Woodside Homes of Nevada
$114,773, single-family dwelling
7935 Formitch Court, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$107,585, single-family dwelling
10726 Cowlite Ave., Las Vegas
Richmond American Homes of Nevada
$103,142, residential — new
5453 White Barn Court, North Las Vegas
Harmony Homes
$101,838, single-family dwelling
7930 Formitch Court, Las Vegas
KB Home Nevada
$101,338, single-family dwelling x2
168 and 196 Lomita Heights Drive, Las Vegas
CalAtlantic Homes
