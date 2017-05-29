The List: Publicly reporting companies, May 28, 2017

Company Revenue Net income (loss)* Total assets Year established Top executive 1 Las Vegas Sands

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-414-1000 • sands.com $12.2 billion $2 billion $20.4 billion 1990 Sheldon Adelson, chairman/CEO 2 MGM Resorts International

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com $9.5 billion $1.1 billion $28.2 billion 1986 James Murren, chairman/CEO 3 Wynn Resorts

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-770-7555 • wynnresorts.com $4.5 billion $242 million $12 billion 2005 Steve Wynn, chairman/CEO 4 Caesars Entertainment

1 Caesars Palace Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

702-407-6000 • caesars.com $3.9 billion ($3.6 billion) $14.9 billion 1999 Mark Frissora, president/CEO 5 Scientific Games

6650 S. El Camino Road

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-897-7150 • scientificgames.com $2.9 billion ($354 million) $7.1 billion 1989 Kevin Sheehan, director/CEO 6 Southwest Gas Holdings

5241 Spring Mountain Road

Las Vegas, NV 89193

702-876-7237 • swgas.com $2.5 billion $152 million $5.6 billion 1954 John Hester, president/CEO 7a Pinnacle Entertainment

3980 Howard Hughes Parkway

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-541-7777 • pnkinc.com $2.4 billion ($457 million) $4.1 billion 1997 Anthony Sanfilippo, CEO 7b Boyd Gaming

3883 Howard Hughes Parkway, ninth floor

Las Vegas, NV 89169

702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com $2.4 billion $418 million $4.7 billion 1974 William Boyd, executive chairman 9 Station Casinos

1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

702-495-3000 • sclv.com $1.5 billion $164 million $3.3 billion 1976 Frank Fertitta III, chairman/CEO 10 Allegiant Travel Co.

1201 N. Town Center Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89144

702-851-7300 • allegiantair.com $1.4 billion $220 million $1.7 billion 1997 Maurice Gallagher Jr., director/CEO 11 Tropicana Entertainment

8345 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-589-3900 • tropicanacasinos.com $937 million $43.5 million $1.3 billion 2007 Anthony Rodio, president/CEO 12 Everi Holdings

7250 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89113

800-833-7110 • gcainc.com $859 million ($249 million) $1.4 billion 1998 Michael Rumbolz, president/CEO 13 Golden Entertainment

6595 S. Jones Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89118

702-893-7777 • goldenent.com $424 million $16.3 million $419 million 2015 Blake Sartini, president/CEO 14 Full House Resorts

4670 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 190

Las Vegas, NV 89147

702-221-7800 • fullhouseresorts.com $173 million ($5.1 million) $177 million 1994 Daniel Lee, CEO 15 Gaming Partners International

1700 Industrial Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

702-384-2425 • gpigaming.com $82.1 million $5.2 million $80 million 1963 Gregory Gronau, president/CEO 16 Galaxy Gaming

6767 Spencer St.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-939-3254 • galaxygaming.com $12.5 million $1.8 million $19 million 2006 Robert Saucier, president/CEO 17 3Pea International

1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 102

Henderson, NV 89012

702-453-2221 • 3pea.com $10.4 million $1.4 million $13.9 million 2006 Mark Newcomer, president/CEO 18 Amerityre (no 2017 filing)

1501 Industrial Road

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-293-1930 • amerityre.com $3.8 million ($243,000) $1.9 million 1995 Michael Sullivan, CEO/chairman

Source: Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and VEGAS INC research.

