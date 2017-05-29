The List: Publicly reporting companies, May 28, 2017
|Company
|Revenue
|Net income (loss)*
|Total assets
|Year established
|Top executive
|1
|Las Vegas Sands
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-1000 • sands.com
|$12.2 billion
|$2 billion
|$20.4 billion
|1990
|Sheldon Adelson, chairman/CEO
|2
|MGM Resorts International
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com
|$9.5 billion
|$1.1 billion
|$28.2 billion
|1986
|James Murren, chairman/CEO
|3
|Wynn Resorts
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-7555 • wynnresorts.com
|$4.5 billion
|$242 million
|$12 billion
|2005
|Steve Wynn, chairman/CEO
|4
|Caesars Entertainment
1 Caesars Palace Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-407-6000 • caesars.com
|$3.9 billion
|($3.6 billion)
|$14.9 billion
|1999
|Mark Frissora, president/CEO
|5
|Scientific Games
6650 S. El Camino Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-897-7150 • scientificgames.com
|$2.9 billion
|($354 million)
|$7.1 billion
|1989
|Kevin Sheehan, director/CEO
|6
|Southwest Gas Holdings
5241 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89193
702-876-7237 • swgas.com
|$2.5 billion
|$152 million
|$5.6 billion
|1954
|John Hester, president/CEO
|7a
|Pinnacle Entertainment
3980 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-541-7777 • pnkinc.com
|$2.4 billion
|($457 million)
|$4.1 billion
|1997
|Anthony Sanfilippo, CEO
|7b
|Boyd Gaming
3883 Howard Hughes Parkway, ninth floor
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com
|$2.4 billion
|$418 million
|$4.7 billion
|1974
|William Boyd, executive chairman
|9
|Station Casinos
1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-495-3000 • sclv.com
|$1.5 billion
|$164 million
|$3.3 billion
|1976
|Frank Fertitta III, chairman/CEO
|10
|Allegiant Travel Co.
1201 N. Town Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-851-7300 • allegiantair.com
|$1.4 billion
|$220 million
|$1.7 billion
|1997
|Maurice Gallagher Jr., director/CEO
|11
|Tropicana Entertainment
8345 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-589-3900 • tropicanacasinos.com
|$937 million
|$43.5 million
|$1.3 billion
|2007
|Anthony Rodio, president/CEO
|12
|Everi Holdings
7250 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89113
800-833-7110 • gcainc.com
|$859 million
|($249 million)
|$1.4 billion
|1998
|Michael Rumbolz, president/CEO
|13
|Golden Entertainment
6595 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-893-7777 • goldenent.com
|$424 million
|$16.3 million
|$419 million
|2015
|Blake Sartini, president/CEO
|14
|Full House Resorts
4670 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 190
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-221-7800 • fullhouseresorts.com
|$173 million
|($5.1 million)
|$177 million
|1994
|Daniel Lee, CEO
|15
|Gaming Partners International
1700 Industrial Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-384-2425 • gpigaming.com
|$82.1 million
|$5.2 million
|$80 million
|1963
|Gregory Gronau, president/CEO
|16
|Galaxy Gaming
6767 Spencer St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-939-3254 • galaxygaming.com
|$12.5 million
|$1.8 million
|$19 million
|2006
|Robert Saucier, president/CEO
|17
|3Pea International
1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 102
Henderson, NV 89012
702-453-2221 • 3pea.com
|$10.4 million
|$1.4 million
|$13.9 million
|2006
|Mark Newcomer, president/CEO
|18
|Amerityre (no 2017 filing)
1501 Industrial Road
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-293-1930 • amerityre.com
|$3.8 million
|($243,000)
|$1.9 million
|1995
|Michael Sullivan, CEO/chairman
Source: Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.
