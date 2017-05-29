The List: Publicly reporting companies, May 28, 2017

0

By VEGAS INC staff (contact)

Mon, May 29, 2017 (2 a.m.)

Company Revenue Net income (loss)* Total assets Year established Top executive
1 Las Vegas Sands
3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-414-1000 • sands.com		 $12.2 billion $2 billion $20.4 billion 1990 Sheldon Adelson, chairman/CEO
2 MGM Resorts International
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-693-7120 • mgmresorts.com		 $9.5 billion $1.1 billion $28.2 billion 1986 James Murren, chairman/CEO
3 Wynn Resorts
3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-770-7555 • wynnresorts.com		 $4.5 billion $242 million $12 billion 2005 Steve Wynn, chairman/CEO
4 Caesars Entertainment
1 Caesars Palace Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89109
702-407-6000 • caesars.com		 $3.9 billion ($3.6 billion) $14.9 billion 1999 Mark Frissora, president/CEO
5 Scientific Games
6650 S. El Camino Road
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-897-7150 • scientificgames.com		 $2.9 billion ($354 million) $7.1 billion 1989 Kevin Sheehan, director/CEO
6 Southwest Gas Holdings
5241 Spring Mountain Road
Las Vegas, NV 89193
702-876-7237 • swgas.com		 $2.5 billion $152 million $5.6 billion 1954 John Hester, president/CEO
7a Pinnacle Entertainment
3980 Howard Hughes Parkway
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-541-7777 • pnkinc.com		 $2.4 billion ($457 million) $4.1 billion 1997 Anthony Sanfilippo, CEO
7b Boyd Gaming
3883 Howard Hughes Parkway, ninth floor
Las Vegas, NV 89169
702-792-7200 • boydgaming.com		 $2.4 billion $418 million $4.7 billion 1974 William Boyd, executive chairman
9 Station Casinos
1505 S. Pavilion Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89135
702-495-3000 • sclv.com		 $1.5 billion $164 million $3.3 billion 1976 Frank Fertitta III, chairman/CEO
10 Allegiant Travel Co.
1201 N. Town Center Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89144
702-851-7300 • allegiantair.com		 $1.4 billion $220 million $1.7 billion 1997 Maurice Gallagher Jr., director/CEO
11 Tropicana Entertainment
8345 W. Sunset Road, Suite 200
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-589-3900 • tropicanacasinos.com		 $937 million $43.5 million $1.3 billion 2007 Anthony Rodio, president/CEO
12 Everi Holdings
7250 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89113
800-833-7110 • gcainc.com		 $859 million ($249 million) $1.4 billion 1998 Michael Rumbolz, president/CEO
13 Golden Entertainment
6595 S. Jones Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89118
702-893-7777 • goldenent.com		 $424 million $16.3 million $419 million 2015 Blake Sartini, president/CEO
14 Full House Resorts
4670 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 190
Las Vegas, NV 89147
702-221-7800 • fullhouseresorts.com		 $173 million ($5.1 million) $177 million 1994 Daniel Lee, CEO
15 Gaming Partners International
1700 Industrial Road
Las Vegas, NV 89102
702-384-2425 • gpigaming.com		 $82.1 million $5.2 million $80 million 1963 Gregory Gronau, president/CEO
16 Galaxy Gaming
6767 Spencer St.
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-939-3254 • galaxygaming.com		 $12.5 million $1.8 million $19 million 2006 Robert Saucier, president/CEO
17 3Pea International
1700 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 102
Henderson, NV 89012
702-453-2221 • 3pea.com		 $10.4 million $1.4 million $13.9 million 2006 Mark Newcomer, president/CEO
18 Amerityre (no 2017 filing)
1501 Industrial Road
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-293-1930 • amerityre.com		 $3.8 million ($243,000) $1.9 million 1995 Michael Sullivan, CEO/chairman

Source: Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and VEGAS INC research. It is not the intent of this list to endorse the participants or to imply that the listing of a company indicates its quality. Visit vegasinc.com for more. Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of VEGAS INC charts, omissions sometimes occur and some businesses do not respond. Please send corrections or additions to Jamie Gentner, research associate, [email protected] Send mail care of VEGAS INC, 2275 Corporate Circle, Third floor, Henderson, NV 89074.

