Hospitality group: Never lose focus on the guest’s experience

Andre's Bistro & Bar • Address: 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 112, Las Vegas • Phone: 702-798-7151 • Website: andresbistroandbar.com • Hours of operation: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday • Owned/operated by: Stacked Hospitality • In business since: January

In 1980, Andre Rochat opened the original Andre’s in downtown Las Vegas. And for 37 years, Rochat’s restaurants have been part of Southern Nevada’s culinary landscape.

Now, he is chef emeritus for Stacked Hospitality, the company that owns and operates the new Andre’s Bistro in the southwest valley.

Describe your business.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar can best be described as French bistro meets American tavern.

Who are your customers?

Our customers are primarily the local Las Vegas community. The Andre’s brand has been in the Las Vegas dining scene for more than 35 years, so we have many loyal local customers.

What is your business philosophy?

Our business philosophy is tied closely to the name of our operating company, Stacked Hospitality. We try to improve and increase all aspects of our guest experience with each interaction and each element of service. We challenge our service team to build (stack) a dining experience for our guests as they guide our customers through a meal. The same is true culinarily — we are constantly looking for ways to improve.

What’s the most important part of your job?

The most important part of my job is focus. That’s true of anybody in the restaurant industry. There is a balance that needs to be reached between the many facets of opening a restaurant in the beginning – the recruiting and training never stop. And while you have to market and make efforts to educate the market and grow your business, you must never lose focus that it is all about our guest’s experience.

What is the hardest part about doing business in Las Vegas?

In Las Vegas, the restaurant climate is highly competitive, so it is important to deliver value and quality service to our guests.

What is the best part about doing business in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is a great community to be part of. It’s an exciting place to be — especially if you’re in the food and beverage industry.

What obstacles has your business overcome?

Though we have engaged in many restaurant operations in the past, Andre’s Bistro & Bar is still very new. The biggest obstacle we have now is educating the local community and keeping our local dining patrons informed. Our previous restaurant projects have been in resorts on the Strip.

We are excited to for the new Andre’s to be a local restaurant.

How can Nevada improve its business climate?

The process of licensing is a challenge that can improve.

What has been your hardest lesson in business?

I learn something every day — but that is the process of business and keeps things very exciting.