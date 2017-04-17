Beauty on a budget: Spa aims to put a day of pampering in everyone’s reach

Seva Beauty • Address: In Wal-Mart locations at 8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Las Vegas); 540 Marks Street (Henderson) • Phone: 702-839-0888 and 702-558-6356 • Email: [email protected] • Website: sevabeauty.com • Hours of operation: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday • Owned/operated by: Doug Grant and Audrey Davis • In business since: April 2016

Describe your business.

Seva Beauty is a fast-casual spa offering services like brow shaping, lash extensions, facials, all types of body waxing and more.

Who are your customers?

The majority of our clients are women, but we also see many men and teenagers.

Seva makes pampering and beauty treatments approachable and achievable for an entirely new world of clients because of our pricing structure. We are located in a major department store and, because of the volume of customers, we are able to offer services at around half the price of other area spas.

What is your business philosophy?

“Beauty to the people” is what we are known for. Our goal is to make everyone feel great when they leave the spa.

I call our team “smile makers” because everyone who leaves our spa always leaves with a big smile, and that’s a great feeling.

What’s the most important part of your job?

The most important part of what we do is to be certain that every customer has the best possible experience and feels rejuvenated. To have someone come in after having a bad day and leave feeling fabulous and happy brings a lot of joy to us.

We also have many clients who see us before a major event, a date or a job interview. To us, providing that extra boost of confidence really does matter.

It really warms my heart, and I hear this every day, someone will say “I never thought in my lifetime that I would have the ability to afford to treat myself like this every two weeks.”

What is the hardest part about doing business in Southern Nevada?

I moved here from Southern California, and I’m still getting used to our local clientele as we work to earn repeat business. About 30 percent of our customers are from out of town, so we have to work extra hard to get exposure to local residents.

What is the best part about doing business here?

I’m a major foodie and now live in the food and entertainment capital of the world, so I try to take advantage of that every day. I love the restaurants and entertainment here. The international aspect of this city is great; you meet people from all over the world every day. It’s exciting.

What obstacles has your business overcome in the market so far?

At first, staffing was a challenge. Las Vegas is a transient city, so it’s always a challenge to maintain a solid, well-trained staff. Now, we have a great team in place. Gaining momentum, letting locals know about our new locations, permit issues and construction delays also challenged us early on. Now, we know what to expect as we plan for our third location.