Business adviser: ‘Love who you are and constantly improve yourself’

Need some help? RedFlint offers access to meeting or coworking spaces, networking events, the latest tech or just access to free Wi-Fi. • Location: 300 S. Fourth St., Suite 180 in downtown Las Vegas • Phone: 702-408-3200 • Email: redflint@phoenix.edu

As managing director of the RedFlint Experience Center at the University of Phoenix, Shavonnah Collins’ mission is to make sure entrepreneurs have the support, tools and resources they need to reach their goals, whether it’s starting a business from the ground up or adding new elements, such as marketing or social media, to an established company. “What we do is not easy,” she said, “but it is worthwhile and fulfilling knowing you are helping someone else have an easier journey.”

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

Somewhat ironically, the best business advice I have received is “never take just one person’s advice.” I was attending the University of Miami at the time and was taking refuge in a local business after a hurricane had hit the city. The power was out from the storm and I struck up a conversation with an investment banker who was there waiting out the storm. I asked him for investment advice, but instead received the advice that has stuck with me to this day. What it means to me is that not everyone knows everything. People see the world differently and have a wealth of different experiences. If you have questions or need advice on a subject, ask a lot of people. You’ll learn how to approach your problem from multiple angles, which can help point you in the best direction.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

The biggest issue I’ve experienced is people not participating in the city/state — like voting or being involved in city events. People like to complain when there are issues or aspects of the city or state that they don’t like, but they do nothing to voice their opinions or be the change. Get out there, build community and get involved.

What has been your most exciting professional project?

Hands down, RedFlint has been the most exciting project for me. What we’re doing at RedFlint through University of Phoenix is unprecedented. RedFlint is a first-of-its-kind center that provides the technological and career resources to help people advance their careers and businesses grow. I have been involved in the startup scene in Las Vegas for half a decade and help facilitate Startup Weekends. I’ve worked with countless entrepreneurs and startups, and all of those experiences culminate in RedFlint.

Whom do you admire?

I respect and admire many trailblazers in both my personal and professional lives. It’s empowering to see people I work with be faced with challenges and decide that what they want is much bigger and better, so they surmount those obstacles.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

People who don’t know how to communicate properly. We’ve all seen or experienced those people who, when they’re angry or excited or frustrated, just yell rather than stating why they feel the way they feel and what they hope to get out of an interaction.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

One of my first jobs out of college was at a local law firm. I had a pretty solid bond with one of the attorneys who thought he would capitalize on my irrational fear of bugs and left a dead creature on my desk. After a full freak-out, I left him a shining reminder of how much of a joy I can be by filling his tissue box, file folders and even his entire volume of Nevada Revised Statutes with the finest glitter I could find. I’m pretty sure he’s still finding glitter nearly 10 years later.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would that be?

Part of my philosophy is to love who you are and constantly improve yourself. I do have a goal for 2017 to help improve who I am. I want to become more fluent in Spanish and Japanese. I’m planning to spend a month vacation in Japan and I vacation a lot in Mexico, so I want to be able to better speak those languages.

What is something people might not know about you?

A lot of people think that because I run RedFlint and am always out at events and at the forefront of a lot of initiatives that I’m very outgoing, but I’m actually an introvert. People have this misconception that being an introvert means you’re shy or don’t like being around people, but really it means instead of drawing your energy from groups or tons of human interaction, you recharge through self-introspection and deep conversations with small groups.

You seem to have a passion for business as well as educating. Which one came first?

My passion for business came first, but it evolved into a passion for education. In high school, I took a military career aptitude test, and the results said I should become a teacher. At the time, I didn’t want to be a teacher. I went to college to study business and, over time, as I became more involved with startups and helping other people start their businesses, I realized that the two complemented each other so well. Business is still my passion, but I understand the importance of teaching and education. I even became an instructor at UNLV, so in some ways that test was correct in my future career.

How important is tech literacy for upcoming generations? Do you think programming and advanced computer-related classes are getting enough attention in schools?

It is crucial that today’s youth have a tech advantage growing up, and it’s up to us as educators and business leaders to ensure they are prepared.

What we’re seeing with the advancements in technology is that tech literacy is the next currency in business. That is something Dennis Bonilla, one of the co-founders of RedFlint, says often. Tech is only going to become more important for people’s careers and in everyday life.

I don’t think programming and advanced computer-related and tech classes are being taught enough, but we’re working on it. There are a lot of great programs and organizations that focus on exposing students to tech at younger ages so they are prepared for the future. We’re getting there, but more needs to be done.