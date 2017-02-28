Leading by example at WestCare

Dee Wirth’s life is a testament to the triumph of the soul.

Twelve years ago, Wirth was a meth addict living on the streets with her children. She committed petty crimes to support her habit, and was eventually arrested and facing real jail time. Fate intervened, giving her the the opportunity to get clean and sober at the WestCare Nevada Women and Children’s Campus.

The campus aims to help women and children who suffer from addiction issues, homelessness, human trafficking and more. It also has a veteran women’s wing to assist females formerly in the military.

“I believe someone upstairs was looking out for me, although I may not have thought that at the time,” Wirth said. “I was at that place where so many of us find ourselves where we are faced with a choice. I could choose life and my family or I could choose my addiction. I chose life.”

Wirth said that the process of recovery was tough and slow going because she was like many addicts: she didn’t know how to live a life that did not revolve around getting high.

“It was learning to do things that most people consider to be normal like get up at a certain time and take responsibility for your own life,” she said. “When you live that drug life, everything becomes about how to get that next high. Nothing else matters. You’re not thinking about ambition or finding a great job or even getting your kids through high school.”

Wirth lived at the campus with her children for two years, until she could get on her feet. After getting clean, she eventually went on to build a life for herself — a life that included earning two degrees and working for nonprofits in the valley.

And in a twist that brought her life full circle, in October 2016 Wirth became the director of the facility where she got clean.

“I’m incredibly honored to be back here as the new director, back where my journey started so long ago, to now help these women with their own journey back to life,” Wirth said. “I’m living proof that dreams come true.”

According to WestCare representative Todd Edwards, Wirth’s presence on the campus has been uplifting for many of the women in their care.

“They can see what a joy she has for living, it radiates,” he said. “Her story is so incredible, you can’t help but be inspired.”

Wirth said she has a lot of plans for the campus, which include seeking partnerships with youth coalitions and growing programs in the facility’s crisis stabilization unit and veteran’s wing.

“I’d like to be able to get out in the community and foster connections and relationships so that people know us, and understand what we do here,” she said.

Wirth said she is also making it a priority to get facility fundamentals in order, which starts with helping the clients and staff feel more empowered.

“We want to create a culture of connection and empowerment,” she said. “Attitude is born from culture, which here, starts with me and my staff. We are trying to help people change their lives, and the first step is helping them learn new attitudes and believe it’s possible. I tell them all, I’m living proof you can do it. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Wirth said that she is right where she’s always wanted to be and she cannot imagine doing anything else with her life.

“Being director of this campus is a large responsibility, and I don’t take that lightly. I didn’t come here thinking I know everything,” she said. “I came teachable with no ego. I’m ready to get my hands dirty and help change the lives of these women who need what WestCare has to offer. I’m a living example that if you buckle down and commit, it works. This job feeds my soul.”