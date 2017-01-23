Paint-and-sip studio owner: In Vegas, every night is Saturday night

Wine and Canvas • Address: 730 W. Sunset Road, Henderson • Phone: 702-551-4251 • Email: [email protected] • Website: wineandcanvas.com • Hours of operation: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily • Owned/operated by: Ivan and Jennifer Phillips • In business since: 2015

Describe your business.

Wine and Canvas is a locally owned paint and sip studio that combines the love of creating a piece of art with a relaxing drink or two. Enthusiastic and local artists guide our guests step-by-step through a painting, in a fun, no-pressure environment.

What is the best part about doing business here?

Every night of the week in Vegas feels like a Saturday night. With people working different hours and days, compared with other cities, we don’t have to wait until the weekend to get people out of their homes and in front of an easel.

You purchased Wine and Canvas last year; what motivated you to own this type of business?

This business combines everything I love: art appreciation, entertainment and an ever-changing, fun, challenging environment. No night is ever the same, and this is what keeps it such a fun business to run.

What makes the combination of wine tasting and creating art so appealing? Why has this industry grown so rapidly?

People enjoy that it’s a social environment that isn’t a bar, a restaurant or a movie theater. It’s perfect for a date night, girls’ night out, family event, or even to just come solo.

Being from England, did you have exposure to paint-and-sip companies? Or is this more of an American thing?

Before I came to America, I had never heard of or seen a paint-and-sip business. When I first heard about the concept, I wasn’t even sure it would be something people would want to do. Once I did it myself and realized how much fun it is, I saw the huge potential, and have now been telling all my friends back in England to open their open paint-and-sip studios.

How often do people surprise you with their paintings?

Every single night. We often have people walk in who have not even picked up a paint brush since high school, and yet they surprise themselves, and us, with what they are able to produce. A lot of people have hidden art talents and they don’t even realize it.

Tell us your favorite story from Wine and Canvas since owning it.

I think the marriage proposals are my favorite — I mean, it’s not every day you can be involved in that kind of magic first-hand without buying the ring. We regularly have guests paint a special “Will you marry me?” painting. The cheers, happy tears and celebrating that follow make me realize what a huge privilege it is that Wine and Canvas can be involved in that special moment.

Have you ever received criticism from traditional fine artists? What would your response be to someone criticizing this type of art?

No, I haven’t had that kind of criticism. I don’t believe I ever would, either; attending our events generally gives everyone a higher level of appreciation for art, which can lead them to wanting to purchase more art for their own homes.