Event consultant’s plea: Embrace your community and get involved

Scott Washburn is CEO of Event Consultants, which provides clients with hotel sourcing, event planning, on-site management and assistance, and other services. He also is president of the board of trustees for Aid for AIDS of Nevada, the largest AIDS service organization in the state.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

I have received so much great advice, but the one I think I learned that was most important is to ask the right questions and then shut up and listen to the answers. So many times people don’t really listen to what people are saying. By asking the right questions and really, really listening, you can find out so much about what is really most important to them. A few years ago, a friend of mine was talking to a group of staff members, explaining their assigned duties to them at an event. I will never forget what she told them: “If this is moving (pointing to her mouth), then these are not working (pointing to her ears).”

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

I would love to see more Las Vegas locals be more involved in the community. Things can seem so transient around here at times that the sense of community can get lost. There are so many great events going on in the metro area that we need to get out and support, whether it’s a charity event or just a fun local street festival. Organizations need the support of the community, so I encourage people to get involved.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

I think our elementary and secondary school systems get placed on the back-burner of priorities too often. We have so many great teachers who we need to support. They are the ones who are creating the future in the minds of our future leaders.

What has been your most exciting professional project?

Taking the leap to start my own company six years ago was a huge step. I have been blessed to have been joined on this journey by two of my dearest friends. We have created something that is an adventure every day. Every company we work with is referred to us from existing clients, which makes it even better. But, being your own boss makes it difficult to ask for a day off.

Describe your management style.

I am definitely a hands-on kind of manager. If I expect someone to do something, I need to be able to show them I will do it, too, that I am not too good or above it. I grew up with small-town, Midwestern values that if something needs to be done, do it. I’ve never had the attitude of “it’s not my job.” I will be walking through a hotel or venue with a client or the manager, and if I see a piece of trash on the floor, I will pick it up and throw it away. Sometimes I get the look of “why did you do that?” It was trash; I picked it up. That is what I was taught.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I would love to stay involved with nonprofits like AFAN. Being back on the board really makes my life fuller and it gives me the opportunity to give back in so many ways. The services provided are lifesaving, and seeing the difference one can make is so satisfying. The staff members are some of the most amazing people I have ever met and have really made an incredible impact on my life.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

In a dream world, I could see myself as a cruise director on a small, elegant ship. This would allow me to continue to interact with people, but also visit new places I have never seen before.

If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?

It would probably be Hawaii or another tropical island. Just sitting there looking at the ocean and seeing everyone so happy all of the time would be so inviting. I’ve always loved the feel of the wind and sound of the ocean.

Whom do you admire?

People who take the time to help one another without being asked or expecting anything in return. That’s why I respect organizations like AFAN, because they go above and beyond to help their clients as well as educate the community about HIV/AIDS.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

People who act like they are better than other people, or too good to do certain things. I can’t stand seeing people in powerful positions saying and doing things that are morally wrong and not really caring about who they hurt.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

I was hired to turn a business around back in the late ’80s. I arrived on the night they were having a formal gala right before the holidays. I was meeting with the staff afterward to let them know why I was there, how much fun we were going to have, new business plans, etc. To be “cool,” I was sitting on top of the registration desk talking to them, while they were seated in front of me. When my 15-minute motivational speech was over, I hopped down and realized my pants were unzipped the entire time. To this day I always make sure to check.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would that be?

Learn to relax a bit more and enjoy what I have right there in front of me.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I am actually very shy. When I am in business mode, I am confident and ready to take on the world, but when just out being me, I am quiet and shy.

Tell us about your involvement with AFAN.

With the uncertainty of the outcome of the Affordable Care Act, and the overall, uncertain direction of the country, funding for services could be cut back tremendously. HIV/AIDS has been around for more than 35 years now and it’s not the biggest headline anymore, and so many people are becoming complacent about it.

There are so many treatments and medical advances out there, but without the funding for prevention, testing and education, it will continue to grow across the world.

We need to get rid of the stigma of just getting tested. Knowing your status is huge in the prevention of spreading the virus. No one is immune to it. We need to start depending on corporate and private donations more than ever to continue providing the services and get the message out there. People are living longer and healthier lives, but we need to keep the fight alive and the message strong until there is an end to this disease.

Come join us and support AFAN at our 27th Annual AIDS Walk on April 23 at Town Square.

For more information, go to afanlv.org.