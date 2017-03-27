Attorney has her hands in city’s sports, arts scenes

Angela Turriciano Otto, a shareholder at the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, is at the center of one of the most ambitious and potentially impactful real estate deals in the state’s history. As Nevada counsel to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, in connection with the development of a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium, Otto plays a major role in bringing the Oakland Raiders to town. NFL owners are expected to vote as early as this week on the team’s proposed move.

What is the best business advice you’ve received?

To ask for what you want. I think women have the tendency to be less aggressive about the advancement of our careers and shy away from pushing for promotions, raises and new opportunities when they arise. The firm’s Women’s Leadership Initiative — which works to promote programming and topics designed to help Brownstein women succeed — has been a great catalyst for my continued effort to recognize my own success and professional drive. That, combined with natural mentors at Brownstein, such as Ellen Schulhofer, continues to motivate me to work hard and celebrate those successes along the way.

If you could change one thing about Southern Nevada, what would it be?

I would change the perception that Las Vegas is only a party city. While we have world-class entertainment, restaurants and attractions along the Strip, living in Las Vegas encompasses so much more than most people realize. A lot of people don’t see the burgeoning professional and business community that drives Las Vegas, and how much business in the area has evolved. Business owners, and the community as a whole, are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. It really is a great community to be a part of.

What’s the biggest issue facing Southern Nevada?

Education is the dominant issue facing our region and plays into many of the other challenges facing the state. That’s not to downplay the other important causes in need of addressing. Southern Nevada — and the people working to make it better —faces an issue of prioritization and not knowing which issue to tackle first because they’re all so interconnected. From water to education to transportation infrastructure to the diversification of the economy, each hand has to know what the other is doing. I’d love to see decision makers in the state reach out to other communities for ideas on moving forward, realizing that these issues may not be unique to just Nevada.

What has been your most exciting professional project?

I am particularly proud of my work on the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Initially, I negotiated the development agreement and ground lease with the city for the design, construction and operation of the center. Over the past few years, I have continued to advise the center on real estate matters, including the sublease with the children’s museum and the chamber of commerce. It’s been wonderful to see how the center has improved and enhanced the arts culture in Las Vegas. As the center celebrates its five-year anniversary, it’s been an honor to sit on its board of advisers as well.

What’s your favorite place to have fun in Las Vegas?

When my kids were younger, we loved taking advantage of Clark County’s many impressive parks and playing there. But on special occasions, we plug into the city’s mainstream entertainment for their favorite activities: a ride on the New York-New York roller coaster, games in the arcade and an afternoon visit to Shake Shack. When you have kids, you really appreciate having the full spectrum of fun at your fingertips.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself continuing to navigate the unknown, exciting evolution of my field and life. On the professional side, it’s hard to predict where commercial real estate will be in 10 years, though I look forward to seeing how developments in technology will affect the practice. Personally, in 10 years I’ll be an empty nester and should really have time to explore my own hobbies and travel, which will be another exciting evolution.

What is your dream job outside of your current field?

I joke with my clients that if I weren’t an attorney, I’d be a florist. But, honestly, I’m not sure I have the artistic eye for it and I think I’d be much better suited to having my own bed and breakfast, especially since I could draw on so much of my current experience working with clients in the hospitality industry.

Whom do you admire?

I admire anyone with entrepreneurial spirit. My field tends to be more risk averse, so I find it really inspiring when small-business owners have the gumption to strike out on their own in pursuit of something they’re passionate about. It makes me feel fortunate that Brownstein marries the two environments: the stability of a legal practice with the freedom for attorneys to approach business in their own way.

What is your funniest or most embarrassing work story?

Once, I was working on a deal and had to meet a representative from the other side at Treasure Island. This was pre-LinkedIn and Facebook, so I wasn’t able to see what he looked like before our meeting and didn’t know how I’d find him. When I said as much, he said he’d send me an email with his photo to help — and promptly sent a shot of Brad Pitt.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

I don’t have a lot of pet peeves, but probably people who don’t try or only put in the minimum effort to get their work done. Just as I find it really inspiring when people show a high level of commitment, the lack of it can rub me the wrong way.

What is something that people might not know about you?

I originally went to law school without the intention of becoming a lawyer. I had a business degree and thought a law degree would help me navigate the business world, but it ended up being the opposite.