How genetic testing can provide peace of mind

Every time I tell this story, I have to pause to catch my breath. When I was in second grade, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 37. I did not fully grasp the severity of our situation until a few weeks later when I heard my mom crying behind a closed bathroom door. My mom was the strongest person I had ever met, so for her to break down was a serious wake-up call.

After a mastectomy and chemotherapy, my mom celebrated remission for nearly 15 years. In that time, she helped other patients. She would listen to what they were going through and offer understanding and support. She raised money for cancer research. She walked, she ran, and she wore pink ribbons. But in 2005, the cancer came back. In 2009, after more radiation and chemotherapy, my mom lost her battle with this terrible disease. But I continue her fight by advocating for cancer research, particularly in the area of genetics.

Because my mom was so young when she was diagnosed, I always assumed her condition was a combination of both environmental and genetic factors and that I might be at risk too. I had a cancer panel genetics test, which tested 32 genes for a mutation that might put me at an increased risk.

My greatest fear was ruled out through testing — I did not carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, also known as the “breast cancer genes” made famous by celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Christina Applegate. However, I do have an ATM gene mutation. ATM is associated with an increased risk of breast and pancreatic cancer, which along with my family history puts me in a high-risk category.

My immediate reaction was “Just take ’em” — undergo a prophylactic double mastectomy. My genetic counselor, though, explained that my mutation is a variant of unknown significance, or VUS. Most VUS gene mutations are reclassified as benign over time, meaning that I may not be in such a high-risk category. Today, I am monitored by a breast surgeon and have both mammograms and breast MRIs every year.

For the first time in my life, I feel like I have some control over my health and my body. It’s empowering to have a care plan and a team of experts with me. And I didn’t need to leave town for great care. I tell this story because I know what it feels like to fear what the test results might reveal. But information is our greatest ally, and genetic testing empowered me to make the right decisions for my health.

As a board member for the American Cancer Society of Southern Nevada, I support research and help patients navigate the health care system. As Mrs. Las Vegas United States, I have a platform to tell my story. I hope that by sharing the tragic loss of my mother and the steps I took to prevent a similar fate, I am empowering women to look at their family medical history and consider genetic counseling. To find a genetic counselor in your area, go to findageneticcounselor.com.

Amanda Klein is marketing director of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Nevada.