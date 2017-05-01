The Notes: April 30-May 6

Jeffrey Williams is vice president and senior private banking officer for the Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. Steven Anderson is the vice president and corporate banking relationship manager for Nevada State Bank.

Orlando De Castroverde, partner at De Castroverde Law Group, was appointed to the Friends of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation board of directors.

The Las Vegas Hospitality Association’s 2017 board of directors include: chairman of the board Jamie Gagon, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore national sales manager; president Michelle Sharples, Base Entertainment director of sales; president-elect Shannon Trujillo, PSAV regional vice president of hotel sales; vice president of memberships Kathy Dyke, By Dzign event designer; vice president of meetings Kristina Ghiloni, Hello Las Vegas! account executive; secretary Jennifer Landaz-Chapman, Hosts Las Vegas associate director of business development; treasurer Erin Ward, Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas director of sales and events; and parliamentarian Mary Thomas, MKT Consultants owner. Directors include Mallory Maciuszek, Cort Event Furnishings; Donald Contursi, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours; Aaron Hinterleitner, Cirque du Soleil; Scott Beane, Exotics Racing; Cheryl Smith, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Heather Murray, Caesars Entertainment. 2017 assistants to the board include Alexis McNamara, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore; Jessica Juadines, Blue Man Group Las Vegas; Mindi Cherry, ConvExx; Alyson Lyden, Freeman; Kristina Villardi, High Roller Group Sales; Tom Kostoff, Mandarin Oriental; Steven Doctors, Penn & Teller; Nathen Waldschmidt, ODS Chauffeured Transportation.

Dr. Brock Wentz, Dr. Erik Kubiak. Dr. Sukanta Maitra and Dr. Michael Daubs are practicing medicine at University Orthopaedics and Spine, 4750 W. Oakey Blvd.

The Gaming Standards Association’s 2017 board of directors and officers are chairman Adrian Marcu of IGT; vice chairman Roman Czubak of Novomatic Gaming Industries; treasurer Keith Wood of Aristocrat Technologies; and secretary Bryon Bridger of the Atlantic Lottery Corp. Also elected to the board were Randy Hedrick, Scientific Games; Syed Hussain, Oregon State Lottery; Mike Langedock, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corp.; and Francesco Rodano, Playtech.

Breana Goodall-Fleming is Sumnu Marketing’s solutions specialist. Her duties include developing a marketing tool for small businesses.

Dr. Edgar Faylona, Dr. Gilbert Nyamuswa, Dr. Russell Gollard, Dr. John Ellerton and nurse practitioner Charina Toste are practicing medicine at Nevada Cancer Specialists, 4750 W. Oakey Blvd. and 6190 S. Fort Apache Road.

The National Association of Women MBAs formed a Las Vegas chapter. Dianna Klein is the chapter founder.

Cory Johnson, vice president of food and beverage for Caesars Entertainment; and Josh Towbin, co-owner of Towbin Automotive, joined the Las Vegas Business Academy board of directors.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals selected Derek Fialkiewicz of Brian and Teri Cram Middle School as the Nevada Assistant Principal of the Year.

Aristocrat appointed Matt Wilson to managing director of the Americas, based in Las Vegas. Wilson has been with Aristocrat since 2004 and has held several significant positions. Most recently, he was senior vice president of global gaming operations.

Larry Goldstein is a sales director with Five Star Economy, a digital marketing agency.

Sonya Mayfield is the director of human resources at Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern.

The Nevada Business Brokers Association its officers and directors for 2017. The new president is Ken Hopkins with Pegasus Properties. The vice president is Richard Lybbert of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. Both also serve as directors. The board of directors also includes Jack Novak, Las Vegas Commercial and Business Sales; Tony Amato, Avison Young; Bob Burley, Financial Marketing; and Fred Marik, Las Vegas Commercial and Business Sales.

Jody Niemann is the general manager of Royal Links Golf Club.

Jennifer Levine, director of industrial real estate with Cushman & Wakefield Commerce in Las Vegas, was named the 2017 NAIOP National Volunteer of the Year.

Karin-Joyce “KJ” Tjon is chief operating officer and president of Scientific Games Corp.

Sharon Meads-Philpot is the owner/operator of the Allstate Insurance Co. office at 8053 N. Durango Drive, Suite 130.

Cheryl Blomstrom is the interim president of the Nevada Taxpayers Association.

Sean McGuinness, a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, is regional vice president of the Irish Network USA, an umbrella business and economic development organization with chapters across the United States. McGuinness is a founding member of the Nevada chapter, and will now also be involved with chapters in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Portland.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, director of external affairs for Las Vegas and Southern Nevada for AT&T, joined the board of directors of Nevada Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JAG Nevada), a statewide high school-dropout prevention and work-preparation program.

Gian Brown is a partner at Holland & Hart. He is based in Las Vegas and works in the firm’s corporate practice group.

CycleBar Henderson opened at 2280 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 160.

Cricket Wireless opened a store at 2736 N. Green Valley Parkway, Suite C10, Henderson.

Serenity Spa by Westgate is open at Westgate Las Vegas.

A-P Medical Group is open at 2110 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 213, Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City is among the Southern Nevada facilities that earned the Pinnacle Quality Insight Customer Experience Award. Also, the 180-bed home that serves veterans, spouses and Gold Star parents received a five-star rating — the highest possible — from

Medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare. Other agenices receiving Pinnacle awards were Always Better Care of Las Vegas, Always Better Care of Laughlin, Family Care Home Health Agency, Healthline of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Home Health Care, Recovery Home Health Agency and Sahara Home Health.

Chief Insurance Solutions launched a new website at chiefins.com.

Fortune Magazine’s 2017 World’s Most Admired Companies List recognized the following in the hotel, casino and resort category: Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels and Las Vegas Sands.

Buckley Wealth Management is partnering with Dynasty Financial Partners to launch as an independent advisory firm.

Vision Home Mortgage recently closed on $466,020 in financing for the purchase with improvements of the company’s headquarters at 223 North Pecos Road, Unit 120, Henderson. Nevada State Development Corp. helped facilitate the financing package, which included a $193,000 SBA loan. Plaza Bank assisted with the financing package as well.

Digital Lizard added a new HP Indigo 12000 to its lineup. In addition to true seven-color matching, the 29-inch press enables larger formats and direct printing onto photo canvas, plastics, paperboard, synthetics, and metalized substrates.

Mann Mortgage Las Vegas opened a branch at 8880 W. Sunset Road, Suite 275.