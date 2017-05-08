The Notes: Philanthropy, May 7-13

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth received two federal grants totaling $825,000. One grant — $450,000 over three years — enhances community collaboration to build and operate a best practice mentor service program for girls and boys, including LGBTQ youths. It was issued through the Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention under the U.S. Department of Justice. The second grant — $375,000 over three years — increases the hours of the NPHY Drop-In Center and doubles emergency shelter capacity. Called the Basic Center Program, the grant was issued through the Administration for Children and Families under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Bank of America has named Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas as its 2016 Neighborhood Builder winner for Southern Nevada. Neighborhood Builders is a program that combines a grant for $200,000 in flexible funding with leadership training. Funds will be used to continue a revitalization effort with Henderson known as the Eastside Redevelopment Project. Habitat for Humanity is building a community of 20 new homes for low-income families, with construction slated to begin fall 2017.

Volunteers from HELP of Southern Nevada and Junior League of Las Vegas sorted, organized and packed more than 1,500 Thanksgiving meals in one day. The nonprofit group teamed up with 8 News Now and 97.1 The Point to collect 888 turkeys for its annual Turkey-Thon.

The Nevada Department of Corrections, in collaboration with the Governor’s Re-Entry Task Force, was awarded $978,102 in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs. The grant will target male property crime offenders between ages 18 and 55 who are assessed as moderate to very high risk of reoffending, according to the Nevada Risk Assessment System.

The Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285 gave $4,029 to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. The money was raised from T-shirt sales.

Henderson Give, a giving circle started in 2007 by a dozen friends, presented Luanne Wagner, the We R Community coordinator from Clark High School, with the Golden Give award.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine served Thanksgiving dinner to more than 1,200 underprivileged children and families from After-School All-Stars Las Vegas, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, the Patrick Kelley Youth Foundation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The meal was served by the restaurant’s patrons.

The Las Vegas Municipal Court’s Mental Health Court won a 2016 Connect 4 Mental Health Community Innovation award. The National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Council for Behavioral Health recognized the court in the Continuity of Care category. As part of the award, the court received $10,000.

McDonald’s gave more than 110 Southern Nevada teachers $50,000 from the company’s annual Make Activities Count Grants program, which provides learning experiences students may not be able to afford.

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association’s HomeAid Southern Nevada chapter helped renovate and expand the kitchen at the U.S. VETS (United States Veterans Initiative) building at 525 E. Bonanza Road. The project, valued at more than $460,000, included the addition of 1,000 square feet of kitchen space. Other participants included Credit One Bank, The Home Depot Foundation, Bank of America and ChoiceCenter Leadership University. Construction was led by Woodside Homes of Nevada.

Skye Canyon, a master-planned community, donated 100 bicycles to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Cyclery helped facilitate the purchase, assembly and delivery of the bikes. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada donated 100 youth helmets.

Boyd Gaming donated $30,000 to 30 nonprofit groups as part of its Trees of Hope competition. Participating groups included the American Heart Association, Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada, Three Square Food Bank, USO Las Vegas, First Friday Foundation, FIRST Nevada, Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club, Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation, 9th Island Cultural Club of Las Vegas, A Home 4 Spot, Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Boy Scouts of America – Las Vegas Area Council, HELP of Southern Nevada, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The Animal Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas, March of Dimes, Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, HopeLink of Southern Nevada, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, The Shade Tree, Alzheimer’s Association of Southern Nevada, American Cancer Society, Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation, Olive Crest and Opportunity Village.

City National Bank will celebrate its 10th Anniversary in Nevada by providing 10 small nonprofit organizations with $1,000 grants totaling $10,000. The community-based organizations receiving grants include Kids and Horses in Minden, Ron Wood Resource Center in Carson City, Greenhouse Project in Carson City, Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation in Reno, Project Sunshine-Special Days for Special Kids in Las Vegas, St. Jude’s Women’s Auxiliary in Las Vegas, ALS Nevada Chapter in Las Vegas, Pets for Vets Las Vegas Chapter, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley in Las Vegas and 20 Pearls Foundation in Las Vegas.

Community volunteer J.T. Reynolds was named Henderson’s 2016 Heart of the City Award honoree. The Heart of the City Award is presented annually to an individual who has performed exceptional acts of kindness or has demonstrated distinctive service. It is administered by the city’s Be Kind Committee. Reynolds, who retired from the National Park Service after nearly 40 years of service, works as a substitute teacher at Inspirada’s Pinecrest Academy. He and his wife are active volunteer members of Friends of Sloan Canyon, and Reynolds dedicates much of his time volunteering with middle school students as part of the After School All-Stars outdoor education program. The program uses Sloan Canyon as an outdoor classroom.

The Las Vegas Firefighters Local 1285 donated $1,900 to the Movember Foundation, which addresses men’s health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, and mental health.

Three Square was one of the recipients of InTouch Credit Union’s national food drive, which collected more than 1,700 pounds of food.

MassMedia Corporate Communications collected 10,000 pounds of food and supplies for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.