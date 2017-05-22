The Notes: May 21-27

Anthony Stelluto, senior vice president and credit administrator of Bank of Nevada; Davin Homan, state manager of Nevada and Hawaii for the Patrón Spirits Co.; and Garo Atamian, vice president of operations for Haig’s Quality Printing, joined the Las Vegas Business Academy as board members and mentors.

Brian Blakley, an attorney at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, joined the founding board of directors for Nevada Rise Academy, a tuition-free public charter school planning to open for its first group of kindergarten and first-grade students in fall 2018. Blakely joins Justin Brecht, Daniel Bernbach, Ninya Beyer, Donna Colbert, Andrea Lombardo, Kimberly Joi McDonald, Eric Mendoza, Ilya Rockwell and Steven “JT” Washington on the founding board of directors.

Scott Sellers is the vice president and manager of City National’s Green Valley banking office.

John Tsarpalas is the president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute. He replaces Sharon Rossie, who retired.

Metro Diner is open at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas. Tony Grappo and Tony Alonge are partners in the restaurant.

Rosamari McNulty is Nathan Adelson Hospice’s vice president of employee and volunteer solutions.

Stewart Wilson in Nevada State Bank’s senior vice president, corporate lending team leader. He will be responsible for construction lending and permanent loans for commercial real estate projects in Nevada.

Republic Services of Southern Nevada’s Erik Ruiz won Republic’s national Truck Road-eo championship in the commercial front-loader category. The competition involved Republic’s top 40 drivers among 15,000 nationwide. The competition consisted of seven timed challenges that replicate the obstacles that drivers experience on their routes.

An art installation at One Summerlin is a collaboration between the Howard Hughes Corp., photographer Nicole Landau and project director Wendy Posner of Posner Fine Art. The nine-piece, nine-floor custom commission created by Landau includes abstract, contemporary photographs measuring 7 feet by 13 feet located in the lobbies of every floor of the building.

Dr. Eva Littman, owner of Red Rock Fertility, was awarded the United States Small Business Administration’s 2017 Nevada Small Business Person of the Year award.

Josh Ford is Destination by Design’s chief operating officer.

Erika Meeske Rafferty is Global Market Advisors’ vice president of Native American Gaming.

Ike’s bar is open at the El Cortez.

Get a Haircut is open at 353 East Bonneville Ave., Suite 181, Las Vegas.

Businesses with Southern Nevada ties on the 2017 list of Fortune’s “Most Admired Companies” include UnitedHealth Group, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Tand Construction is the contractor building Mayfair Place Park, 415 S. 15th St., Las Vegas. It will feature a walking/jogging path, benches, small basketball court, natural turf area, picnic tables, fitness stations and a shaded playground.

The International Economic Development Council named the Las Vegas Economic and Urban Development Department an accredited economic development organization. Less than 1 percent of economic development organizations in the United States have achieved this designation. The Economic and Urban Development Department creates, coordinates and encourages new development and redevelopment throughout the city.

A-P Medical Group is open at 2110 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 213, Las Vegas.

Colorado-based TeleTech Services is opening a 50,000-square-foot call center at the Boulevard mall. It is projected to employ 500 people.

The Firm Public Relations & Marketing is the agency of record for Galleria at Sunset.

Barrick’s Global Shared Services Center is adding 7,000 square feet and 25 employees to its operation in Henderson. The majority of the new jobs will support Barrick’s digital transformation and the global shared services teams.

Henderson has been named one of the 2017 Best Workplaces for Commuters for offering employee commuter benefits that meet national standard of excellence criteria. Criteria is set by the Best Workplaces for Commuters program, which is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida.

Dignity Health and Select Medical are building a 60-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital adjacent to St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena campus. Select Medical is the majority owner in the joint venture and will manage operations. The agreement also includes joint operation of 12 outpatient rehabilitation clinics.

The Southern Nevada Health District’s Henderson clinic at Touro University Nevada, 874 American Pacific Drive, is open. The clinic provides immunization services for the public and student health services for Touro.

The County Recorder’s Office and the Clark County Assessor’s Office opened a branch office located inside Henderson City Hall, 240 S. Water St.

The Sugar Factory Chocolate Lounge is open at Fashion Show.

Hospital Corp. of America was named by the Ethisphere Institute, which helps define and advance the standards of ethical business practices, as a 2017 World’s Most Ethical Company, a recognition HCA has earned every year since 2010.

RightSpace Storage, 1675 N. Lamb Blvd., offers U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Las Vegas Engineers, a structural engineering firm, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in Southern Nevada.

Walker Furniture closed escrow on approximately 14 acres of land in southwest Las Vegas off the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road. Plans are to build a second furniture super store. Construction is slated to begin in September or October.

Pinot’s Palette opened its third Las Vegas Valley studio at Town Square.