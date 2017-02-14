Medical-practice managers to meet at Caesars this week

New financial reporting regulations will be among the topics when medical-practice administrators and executives meet at Caesars Palace Feb. 19-21.

The Financial Management and Payer Contracting (FMPC) Conference, hosted by the Medical Group Management Association, will focus on value-based health care, how firms can manage risk and maintain high-quality outcomes while reducing care costs.

“With all of the changes in the health care industry, medical practice managers need strategies to take their business operations to the next level and prepare for the future more than ever before,” MGMA President and CEO Halee Fischer-Wright said. “Our conference will offer a variety of tools, cutting-edge sessions and skill-building opportunities to prepare attendees for the changes to the ways they must calculate and report their finances and help them increase efficiency and productivity in their practices.”

The conference will include sessions on financial management and revenue cycles, payer contract analysis and negotiation, value-based payment methodologies, provider compensation and business intelligence. A session focusing on the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA) will be featured.

For more information or to register, visti the MGMA’s site. Registration is open through Feb. 16.