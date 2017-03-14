Sharky’s restaurant to hold Las Vegas job fair

In anticipation of its opening in the western valley at Crossroads Commons on May 1, Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill will hold job fairs this month.

The restaurant, 8975 W. Charleston Boulevard, Suite 140, will hold open houses-job fairs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to March 26 to fill about 40 full- and part-time team member and management positions. Sharky’s also plans to open two more restaurants in the Las Vegas area before the end of the year.

“As we enter the Las Vegas market, we are looking for team members and managers who want to join us as we bring an iconic restaurant brand to Summerlin,” said David Goldstein, Sharky’s chief operating officer. “This is an excellent opportunity for team members with varying experience, who want to grow with an established and respected brand.”

Founded in 1992 and with 26 restaurants in Southern California and Oregon, Sharky’s offers Mexican-inspired fare, including tacos and burritos, nachos, enchiladas, power plates and super food salads. Each menu item is made-to-order using organic, locally sourced, non-GMO, hormone-free and preservative-free ingredients whenever possible, according to a press release announcing the job fairs.

More information about available positions can be found here.